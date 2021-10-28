Navigation
Nebelfelder 10°
    Sport-News

    Dwamena kann Spital nach Herz-Vorfall verlassen +++ Capela und die Hawks siegen weiter

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.10.2021, 14:22
    Sport-News
    Dwamena kann Spital nach Herz-Vorfall verlassen +++ Capela und die Hawks siegen weiter
    Fussball-Liga denkt nach Eklat in Zürich laut darüber nach, Gästesektoren zu schliessen
    6
    Analyse
    Der Cup lebt – auch dank der Überheblichkeit der Topklubs
    3
    Djokovic, Gut-Behrami, Xhaka: Bei Impfung schweben Sportler zwischen Allmacht und Ohnmacht
    42
    Wenn die MLS etwas kann, dann sind es Spektakeltore (und Goaliefehler)
    User Unser
    Käse trinken und Wein essen – was wir tun wollen, wenn wir pensioniert sind
    17
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.10.2021

    Raphael Dwamena geht es besser
    Der Ghanaer Raphael Dwamena vom österreichischen Zweitligisten Blau-Weiss Linz ist einen Tag nach seinem Zusammenbruch auf einem schnellen Weg der Besserung. Der 26-jährige frühere Stürmer des FC Zürich dürfte das Spital wohl bis Freitagmorgen wieder verlassen können, gab der Klub an.

    Dwamena, der seit 2020 mit einem implantierten Defibrillator spielt, war am Mittwoch beim kurz darauf abgebrochenen Cup-Achtelfinal gegen Hartberg in der 20. Minute am Spielfeldrand zusammengebrochen. Laut Angaben der Linzer sei er stets bei Bewusstsein gewesen. Er soll aufgrund des eingesetzten Defibrillators nie in akuter Lebensgefahr gewesen sein. (abu/sda/apa)
    6
    1
    Ex-FCZ-Stürmer Raphael Dwamena erleidet während Cupspiel Herzattacke – trotz Defibrillator
    Dritter Sieg für Hawks und Capela
    Die Atlanta Hawks kamen in der NBA im vierten Spiel der Saison zum dritten Sieg. Die Equipe aus Georgia gewann bei den New Orleans Pelicans 102:99.

    Wie zwei Tage zuvor, als ihm beim Heimsieg gegen die Detroit Pistons lediglich vier Punkte und acht Rebounds gelungen waren, erreichte Clint Capela wiederum nicht die gewohnte Leistung. Fünf Punkte und zwölf Rebounds hatte der Center diesmal in seiner persönlichen Bilanz stehen. Erfolgreichster Werfer der Hawks war einmal mehr Spielmacher Trae Young mit 31 Punkten. (sda)
    Schweizer EM-Gegnerinnen werden bekannt
    Am Donnerstag werden die Gegner der Schweizer Fussballerinnen an der Frauen-EM im nächsten Sommer in England bekannt. Um 18.00 Uhr werden in Manchester die vier Vorrunden-Gruppen ausgelost. Aus dem Topf 1 könnte der Schweiz Gastgeber England, Titelverteidiger Niederlande, Frankreich oder Deutschland zugelost werden. Die Schweizerinnen sind zusammen mit Dänemark, Belgien und Österreich im Topf 3 eingeteilt.
    Swiss Svenja Foelmi, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow, center, and Sally Julini, after scoring to 4:1, as Lithuania's Monika Piesliakaite, left, is looking on, during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying round group G soccer match between Switzerland and Lithuania at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, on Friday, September 17, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Bild: keystone
    Die EM beginnt am 6. Juli mit dem Eröffnungsspiel in Manchester. Der Final findet am 31. Juli im Londoner Wembley statt. Die Schweiz qualifizierte sich im April dank einem Sieg im Penaltyschiessen in den Playoffs gegen Tschechien für die Endrunde. (sda)
    FC Barcelona trennt sich von Trainer Koeman
    Der FC Barcelona hat sich von seinem Trainer Ronald Koeman getrennt. Die Entscheidung sei am Mittwochabend nach dem 0:1 bei Rayo Vallecano in der spanischen Liga gefallen, teilte der Fussballclub kurz nach Mitternacht auf seiner Internetseite mit. Koeman werde sich am Donnerstag von der Mannschaft um Nationaltorwart Marc-André ter Stegen verabschieden.
    Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman heads back down the tunnel at half time during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Bild: keystone
    Der FC Barcelona liegt nach zehn Spielen als Neunter im Tabellen-Mittelfeld fernab der Spitze und der Champions-League-Plätze. In der Königsklasse droht in der Gruppe mit dem FC Bayern München bereits das frühe Aus vor der K.o.-Phase. Von den vergangenen sechs Pflichtspielen hat Barça vier verloren.

    Barça hatte Koeman im Sommer 2020 verpflichtet und ihm damals einen Zweijahresvertrag gegeben. Zuvor war der 58-Jährige Nationaltrainer der Niederlande. (sda/dpa)
    Real Madrid ohne Tor
    Nach zehn Runden ist es an der Spitze der Primera Division zum grossen Zusammenschluss gekommen. Mit Real Madrid, dem FC Sevilla, Betis Sevilla (mit elf Spielen) und Real Sociedad San Sebastian haben vier Teams jeweils 21 Punkte auf dem Konto.

    Real Madrid kam gegen Osasuna nicht über ein 0:0 hinaus. Der FC Sevilla holte auf Mallorca ein 1:1, während Betis zuhause Valencia 4:1 schlug. Der FC Barcelona liegt nach dem 1:1 bei Rayo Vallecano sechs Punkte hinter dem Spitzenquartett zurück. (ram)
    ManCity scheidet aus Ligacup aus
    Nach vier Titelgewinnen in Folge seit der Saison 2017/18 hat Manchester City im englischen Liga-Cup wieder einmal eine Niederlage kassiert. Die «Citizens» verloren nach torlosem Spiel im Penaltyschiessen gegen West Ham United.

    Liverpool siegte 2:0 gegen Preston North End, auch Tottenham (1:0 gegen Burnley) und Leicester (nach Penaltyschiessen gegen Brighton) kamen eine Runde weiter. (ram)
    West Ham's Said Benrahma, center, celebrates after scores the winning penalty in a penalty shootout at the end of the English League Cup fourth round soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City, at the London Stadium, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
    Bild: keystone
    Juve verliert in der 95. Minute
    Nach neun Pflichtspielen in Serie in Meisterschaft und Champions League, darunter sieben Siege, hat es Juventus Turin wieder erwischt. Der Rekord- und zwischen 2012 und 2020 Serienmeister Italiens verlor in der 10. Runde der Serie A sein Heimspiel gegen Sassuolo 1:2. Der Franzose Maxime Lopez sorgte in der 95. Minute für die Entscheidung zugunsten des Aussenseiters.

    Juventus Turin - Sassuolo 1:2 (0:1). - Tore: 44. Frattesi 0:1. 76. McKennie 1:1. 95. Maxime Lopez 1:2.

    Sampdoria Genua - Atalanta Bergamo 1:3 (1:2). - Tore: 10. Caputo 1:0. 17. Askildsen (Eigentor) 1:1. 21. Zapata 1:2. 95. Ilicic 1:3. - Bemerkung: Atalanta Bergamo mit Freuler.

    Udinese - Hellas Verona 1:1 (1:0). - Tore: 3. Success 1:0. 83. Barak 1:1. - Bemerkung: Hellas Verona ohne Rüegg (Ersatz).

    Empoli - Inter Mailand 0:2 (0:1). - Tore: 34. D'Ambrosio 0:1. 67. Dimarco 0:2. - Bemerkungen: Empoli mit Haas (ab 57.). 52. Rote Karte gegen Ricci (Empoli).

    Cagliari - AS Roma 1:2 (0:0). - Tore: 52. Pavoletti 1:0. 71. Ibañez 1:1. 78. Pellegrini 1:2. (ram/sda)
    Nächste Barça-Niederlage
    Der Stuhl von Trainer Ronald Koeman dürfte immer heftiger ins Wackeln geraten. Der FC Barcelona verliert in der Meisterschaft auswärts bei Rayo Vallecanom mit 0:1.

    Routinier Radamel Falcao war für den einzigen Treffer des Spiels besorgt. Der zweite Matchwinner der «Blitze» war Goalie Stole Dimitrievski, der einen Foulpenalty von Memphis Depay abwehrte. (ram)
    Roura greift mit neuem Boot an
    Segler Alan Roura erhält die Möglichkeit, bei der Vendée Globe 2024 ganz vorne mitzufahren. Der Genfer erwarb dank eines Mäzens ein fliegendes Einrumpf-Boot der neusten Generation. Roura segelt künftig mit der «Hugo Boss 7» von Alex Thomson. Der Brite führte vergangenen Winter die prestigeträchtigste Weltumseglung zwischenzeitlich an, ehe ihn strukturelle Schäden am Bug zur Aufgabe zwangen.

    Roura, der seit fünf Jahren im französischen Lorient ansässig ist, hat bereits an zwei Vendée-Globe-Rennen teilgenommen. In der Saison 2016/2017 war er der Jüngste in der Flotte gewesen und belegte in der Non-Stop-Regatta um die Welt Platz 12. Vergangenen November ging er mit einem Boot aus dem Jahr 2007 an den Start. Wegen technischer Probleme blieb bloss Platz 17 für den 28-Jährigen. (ram/sda)
    epa08808271 Swiss skipper Alan Roura arrives on a pontoon to board her monohull 'La Fabrique' on the morning of the start of the Vendee Globe 2020 single-handed non-stop around the world sailing race, in Sables d'Olonne, western France, 08 November 2020. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Bild: keystone
    Tigers für unbestimmte Zeit ohne Guggenheim
    Die SCL Tigers müssen in den kommenden Spielen auf die Dienste von Bastian Guggenheim verzichten. Der 19-jährige Verteidiger leidet am Pfeifferschen Drüsenfieber und fehlt dem Team von Trainer Jason O’Leary deshalb auf unbestimmte Zeit.

    Der Verteidiger gab in der letzten Saison sein Debüt für die erste Mannschaft und kam in dieser Saison regelmässig für die Langnauer zum Einsatz. Insgesamt bestritt Guggenheim bisher 15 Spiele in der höchsten Schweizer Spielklasse, in welchen ihm ein Assist gelang. (dab/sda)
    Langnaus Bastian Guggenheim, links, kaempft um den Puck gegen Zuerichs Marco Pedretti, rechts, im Eishockeyspiel der National League zwischen den ZSC Lions und den SCL Tigers am Samstag, 9. Oktober 2021, im Zuercher Hallenstadion. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Bild: keystone
    Del Curto hilft bei der österreichischen Nati aus
    Kult-Trainer Arno Del Curto kehrt zumindest für ein paar Tage an die Bande zurück. Wie der österreichische Hockey-Verband mitteilte, wird der langjährige HCD-Coach für das 4-Nationenturnier Anfang November als Assistent von Roger Bader arbeiten. Bader und Del Curto kennen sich aus gemeinsamen Zeiten beim ZSC in den 90er-Jahren. Damals war noch Del Curto der Chef und Bader der Assistent.

    «Arno ist seit über 30 Jahren ein enger Freund. Ich freue mich sehr, dass er sich bereit erklärt hat, uns einmalig auszuhelfen», so Bader. Neben Del Curto wird auch der langjährige Nationalspieler Manuel Latusa provisorisch als Assistenztrainer arbeiten. (dab)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR VERPFLICHTUNG VON ARNO DEL CURTO ALS NEUER TRAINER DER ZSC LIONS, AM MONTAG, 14. JANUAR 2019 - Davos Cheftrainer Arno Del Curto, beim zweiten Playoff-Halbfinalspiel der National League A zwischen dem HC Davos und EV Zug, am Donnerstag, 23. Maerz 2017, in der Vaillant Arena in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Simion muss unters Messer
    Dario Simion vom EV Zug ist am Mittwochnachmittag am Unterschenkel operiert worden. Der Eingriff wurde erforderlich, weil der Stürmer am Dienstag in der Partie gegen Lausanne von einem Schlittschuh eines Gegner eine tiefe Schnittwunde erlitten hatte. Dabei wurde eine Sehne beschädigt.

    Die Ausfalldauer wird auf acht Wochen geschätzt. Der 27-Jährige hat in dieser Saison in bisher 16 Spielen 7 Tore und 8 Assists erzielt. (ram/sda)
    Olympiasieger Melbardis tritt zurück
    Der lettische Bob-Olympiasieger Oskars Melbardis hat auf Instagram das Karriereende verkündet. Einen Grund für den Entscheid gab der 33-Jährige nicht an. Lettlands bester Bobpilot hatte sich im Sommer einer Rückenoperation unterzogen.

    Melbardis gewann 2014 an den Olympischen Spielen in Sotschi die Goldmedaille im Vierer und holte auch Bronze in dem vom Schweizer Beat Hefti gewonnen Zweierbob-Rennen. Die Medaillen wurden ihm wie Hefti nachträglich zugesprochen, nachdem die russischen Bobteams wegen Dopings disqualifiziert worden waren. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Ukrainische Anti-Doping-Agentur warnte Athleten vor Tests
    Das Nationale Anti-Doping Zentrum der Ukraine (NADC) hat Athleten jahrelang vor bevorstehenden Tests gewarnt. Diese und andere Verfehlungen wie die Koordinierung von Terminen zur Durchführung von eigentlich unangekündigten Probenahmen deckte eine unabhängige Untersuchungskommission der Welt-Anti-Doping-Agentur (WADA) auf. Die verbotenen Praktiken reichen demnach zumindest bis 2012 zurück.

    Mit möglichen Sanktionen gegen das NADC, die bis zu einem Komplettausschluss von internationalen Wettkämpfen reichen könnten, befasst sich nun ein WADA-Gremium. (abu/sda/apa/reu)
