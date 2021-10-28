Am Donnerstag werden die Gegner der Schweizer Fussballerinnen an der Frauen-EM im nächsten Sommer in England bekannt. Um 18.00 Uhr werden in Manchester die vier Vorrunden-Gruppen ausgelost. Aus dem Topf 1 könnte der Schweiz Gastgeber England, Titelverteidiger Niederlande, Frankreich oder Deutschland zugelost werden. Die Schweizerinnen sind zusammen mit Dänemark, Belgien und Österreich im Topf 3 eingeteilt.

Bild: keystone

Die EM beginnt am 6. Juli mit dem Eröffnungsspiel in Manchester. Der Final findet am 31. Juli im Londoner Wembley statt. Die Schweiz qualifizierte sich im April dank einem Sieg im Penaltyschiessen in den Playoffs gegen Tschechien für die Endrunde. (sda)