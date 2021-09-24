Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 21°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: René Fasel wurde in die Hall of Fame der IIHF aufgenommen

    Sport-News

    Fasel neu in der Hall of Fame +++ Verstappen muss aus letzter Reihe starten

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    24.09.2021, 17:08
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Fasel neu in der Hall of Fame +++ Verstappen muss aus letzter Reihe starten
    Roger Federer steht vor einem Abgang mit dem goldenen Fallschirm
    3
    Der Höhepunkt der Schwing-Saison – die wichtigsten Fragen zum Kilchberger
    2
    Fliegender Wechsel
    Waeber bleibt bis 2025 bei den ZSC Lions +++ Kovar verlängert beim EVZ
    123
    Klotz an Barças Bein – Trainer Koeman und die vergiftete Beziehung mit dem Klub
    2
    So würde es aussehen, wenn wir uns im Alltag wie im Auto verhalten würden 😁
    20
    Native
    Nochmals eine Lieblings-Pasta? Kein Problem! Wie wär's mit ...?
    37

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 24.09.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Fasel in der Hall of Fame
    Einen Tag bevor René Fasel das Amt als IIHF-Präsident an einen noch zu wählenden Nachfolger übergibt, wird er als achter Schweizer in die Hall of Fame der IIHF aufgenommen. In einer Zeremonie in St.Petersburg erhielt der 71-jährige Freiburger von der russischen Legende Igor Larionow ein Hall-of-Fame-Trikot mit der Nummer 27 überreicht. Die Zahl steht für Dauer seiner Amtszeit als IIHF-Präsident.

    «Es ist ein grosses Privileg», sagte Fasel. «Meine Freunde sind hier, meine Familie ist hier, es ist so schwer, nicht emotional und cool zu sein.» Zum Abschluss seiner Rede versprach er, dem Eishockey weiter treu zu bleiben. (ram/sda)
    Verstappen muss aus der letzten Reihe ran
    Max Verstappen (Bild) wird beim GP von Russland in Sotschi aus der letzten Reihe starten. Beim WM-Leader, der nach der Kollision vor zwei Wochen in Monza ohnehin mit der Rückversetzung um drei Startplätze bestraft worden war, wurde der längst fällige Motorwechsel vollzogen. Der 23-jährige Niederländer wird neben Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in der letzten Reihe starten müssen.

    Die beiden Trainings dominierte Valtteri Bottas im Mercedes. Der Finne war am Morgen 0,211 und am Nachmittag 0,044 Sekunden schneller als Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton. Der siebenfache Weltmeister hat am Sonntag beste Chancen, den Fünf-Punkte-Rückstand in der Gesamtwertung gegenüber Verstappen wettzumachen und nach dem 15. von 22 Saisonrennen wieder die Führung zu übernehmen. (ram/sda)
    epa09485037 Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the first practice session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 24 September 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Russia will take place on 26 September 2021. EPA/Yuri Kochetkov
    Bild: keystone
    YB-Verteidiger Zesiger muss pausieren
    Verteidiger Cédric Zesiger steht den Young Boys in den nächsten Wochen nicht zur Verfügung. Der Schweizer Internationale leidet unter einer Verletzung am rechten Mittelfuss.

    Da die Schmerzen nicht abgeklungen sind, muss der 23-Jährige nun eine Wettkampfpause einlegen. Wann Zesiger dem Meister wieder zur Verfügung stehen wird, ist offen. (ram/sda)
    YB Trainer David Wagner und YBs Cedric Zesiger in der Halbzeit im Super League Spiel zwischen dem BSC Young Boys Bern und dem FC Zuerich, am Samstag 11. September 2021 im Stadion Wankdorf in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Genfer Curler sind das Schweizer Olympia-Team
    Die Curler des CC Genf um Skip Peter De Cruz, Olympia-Dritte 2018, werden nächsten Februar in Peking zum zweiten Mal an Olympischen Winterspielen teilnehmen. In der internen Schweizer Ausscheidung in Biel setzen sie sich gegen das ebenfalls zur Weltklasse zählende Team Bern Zähringer um Skip Yannick Schwaller klar durch. Sie gewinnen die Best-of-7-Ausmarchung auf dem schnellsten Weg mit 4:0 Siegen. In der vierten Partie vom Freitagvormittag gewinnen sie 8:7. (abu/sda)
    Team de Cruz (Genf) mit Skip Peter de Cruz, Sven Michel, Valentin Tanner und Benoit Schwarz jubeln nach dem Sieg bei den Curling Olympia-Trials um die Qualifikation fuer die Olympischen Spiele 2022 in Peking zwischen Team Schwaller (Bern Zaehringer) und Team de Cruz (Genf), am Freitag, 24. September 2021, in der Curlinghalle in Biel. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Bottas vor Hamilton im ersten Training in Sotschi
    Valtteri Bottas fährt im ersten Training zum Grand Prix von Russland die Bestzeit. Der Finne war um 0,211 Sekunden schneller als sein Mercedes-Teamkollege Lewis Hamilton.

    Der WM-Führende Max Verstappen, der am Sonntag in der Startaufstellung drei Plätze verliert (Strafe nach Kollision mit Hamilton vor zwei Wochen in Monza), verlor im Red Bull-Honda auf seinen Titelrivalen Hamilton als Dritter nur gerade 16 Hundertstel.

    Die ersten 60 Trainingsminuten in der Olympiastadt von 2014 standen ganz im Zeichen von Reifentests. Weil für das zweite Training am Nachmittag und auch für Samstag Regen prophezeit wird, sammelten sämtlichen Teams so viele Reifendaten wie möglich und setzten alle drei Reifentypen (Soft, Medium, Hart) ein.

    Überraschend stark zeigte sich Sebastian Vettel im Aston Martin-Mercedes als Fünfter hinter Charles Leclerc im Ferrari. Das McLaren-Duo, das vor zwei Wochen in Monza einen Doppelsieg feiern konnte, klassierte sich nur in den Rängen 8 (Lando Norris) und 14 (Daniel Ricciardo).

    Die Fahrer von Alfa Romeo-Ferrari verloren über zwei Sekunden. Antonio Giovinazzi, der um seine Zukunft im Hinwiler Rennstall fährt, wurde 13., Kimi Räikkönen 15. (aeg/sda)
    epa09484887 Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the first practice session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom race track in Sochi, Russia, 24 September 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Russia will take place on 26 September 2021. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
    Bild: keystone
    Ende einer Triathlon-Tradition: WM erstmals nicht auf Hawaii
    Ironman bricht wegen der Corona-Pandemie mit der grössten Triathlon-Tradition und zieht vorübergehend um. Die Weltmeisterschaft über 3,86 km Schwimmen, 180,2 km Radfahren und 42,2 km Laufen wird nach einer erneuten Verschiebung erstmals nicht auf Hawaii stattfinden. Der legendäre Wettkampf, der eigentlich im Oktober auf der Pazifik-Insel steigt und bereits auf Februar kommenden Jahres verschoben worden war, wird nun am 7. Mai in St. George im US-Bundesstaat Utah stattfinden.

    Zudem entschied die Ironman-Organisation, die regulär für 2022 geplante WM bei der Rückkehr nach Kailua-Kona Anfang Oktober anders als sonst nicht nur an einem Tag ausgetragen. Das Frauen-Rennen mit einem grösseren Feld als üblich soll am 6. Oktober starten, das der Männer zwei Tage später. Informationen über das Rennen der so genannten Altersklassen-Athleten will Ironman noch bekanntgeben.

    Die bisher letzte WM auf Hawaii fand 2019 statt, 2020 fiel sie wie 2021 wegen der Pandemie aus. (abu/sda/dpa)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUM KEYSTONE-SDA INTERVIEW MIT DER TRIATHLETIN DANIELA RYF - Spectators cheer on Daniela Ryf, of Switzerland, during the marathon portion of the Ironman World Championship Triathlon, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Bild: AP
    Napoli mit dem fünften Sieg im fünften Spiel
    Napoli startet zum dritten Mal in seiner Vereinsgeschichte mit fünf Siegen in die Serie A. Die Süditaliener gewinnen in der 5. Runde bei Sampdoria Genua mit 4:0.

    Wie 2017 und 1987 steht Napoli nach den ersten fünf Partien makellos da. In Genua gelangen dem Rekordeinkauf Victor Osimhen, der vor einem guten Jahr für 70 Millionen Euro von Lille gekommen war, zwei Tore. Lorenzo Insigne und Hirving Lozano bereiteten je zwei Treffer vor.

    Bei ihrem bislang besten Saisonstart vor vier Jahren hatte die SSC Napoli die ersten acht Spiele gewonnen, am Ende aber hinter Juventus Turin nur Platz 2 belegt. (zap/sda)
    epa09484116 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne (R) and Victor Osimhen jubilate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria vs SSC Napoli at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 23 September 2021. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
    Bild: keystone
    Bencic und Teichmann in den Viertelfinals
    Die als Nummer 3 gesetzte Belinda Bencic (WTA 11) und Jil Teichmann (WTA 42) stehen beim WTA-500-Hallenturnier im tschechischen Ostrava in den Viertelfinals.

    Bencic liess nach einem Freilos in der 1. Runde der Spanierin Sara Sorribes Tormo, der Nummer 36 der Welt, wenig Chancen und siegte 6:2, 6:3. Teichmann bezwang die im Ranking zehn Positionen vor ihr platzierte Amerikanerin Alison Riske 6:3, 1:6, 6:4. (sda)

    Schweiz startet gegen Russland ins olympische Eishockey-Turnier
    Die Schweiz startet am Mittwoch, 9. Februar 2022, gegen Russland ins olympische Eishockey-Turnier in Peking.

    Zwei Tage später ist Tschechien der Gegner, am Tag darauf zum Abschluss der Vorrunde Dänemark. Die Sieger der drei Gruppen und der beste Zweite erreichen direkt die Viertelfinals (16. Februar), die anderen acht Teams bestreiten die Achtelfinals, die am 15. Februar stattfinden. Der Final ist am 20. Februar terminiert.

    Das Turnier der Frauen beginnt bereits am 3. Februar, einen Tag vor der Eröffnungsfeier. Dann treffen die Schweizerinnen, die der stärkeren Gruppe A angehören, auf Kanada. Die weiteren Gegnerinnen sind der Reihe nach Russland (4. Februar), die USA (6. Februar) und Finnland (7. Februar). Sämtliche Teams der Gruppe A sind fix in den Viertelfinals (11./12. Februar). Der Final geht am 17. Februar über die Bühne. (abu/sda)
    Stricker gewinnt Schweizer Duell
    Dominic Stricker (ATP 287) setzt seinen steilen Aufstieg auch beim neuen Challenger-Turnier in Biel fort. Auf dem schnellen Hallenplatz gewinnt der 19-jährige Berner das Schweizer Achtelfinal-Duell gegen den als Nummer 2 gesetzten Henri Laaksonen (ATP 116) 6:1, 4:6, 6:3. Stricker hätte sich den Sieg noch etwas einfacher machen können. Er führte im zweiten Satz 4:2. Im dritten reichte dem Youngster dann ein Break zum 5:3.

    Der Juniorensieger des French Open 2020 wird damit im Ranking mindestens rund weitere acht Ränge gut machen. Begonnen hatte Stricker das Jahr noch als Nummer 1168 der Welt. Bereits am Wochenende bei seinem Debüt im Davis Cup überzeugte der Linkshänder mit Zweisatzsiegen im Einzel und im Doppel. Im Viertelfinal trifft er am Freitag auf den erfahrenen Deutschen Tobias Kamke (ATP 257). (abu/sda)
    Rad-WM erstmals in Afrika
    Die Strassen-Rad-WM 2025 wird in Ruanda ausgetragen. Was hat der Weltverband UCI noch nicht offiziell bestätigte, teilte der nationale Verband Ruandas am Donnerstag mit. Es werden die ersten Titelkämpfe auf afrikanischem Boden sein.

    In Ruanda ist der Radsport seit einigen Jahren auf dem Vormarsch, in der Szene längst bekannt sind Bilder der «Wall of Kigali» (Video) anlässlich der Tour of Rwanda. Es ist anzunehmen, dass diese steile Kopfsteinpflaster-Passage auch in den WM-Parcours integriert werden wird. (ram)
    Genoa CFC hat neue Besitzer
    Ein weiterer Serie-A-Klub geht in nordamerikanischen Besitz über. Am Donnerstag ging der Verkauf des Genoa CFC an die in Miami ansässige Investmentfirma «777 Partners» über die Bühne. Die Amerikaner bezahlen für 99,9 Prozent der Klubanteile rund 150 Millionen Euro.

    Genoa, bei dem der Schweizer Ex-Nationalspieler Valon Behrami unter Vertrag steht, gehörte seit 2003 dem italienischen Spielwaren-Unternehmer Enrico Preziosi. Der Verein aus der Hafenstadt ist nach der AS Roma, Milan, Fiorentina, Bologna und La Spezia der sechste Serie-A-Klub, der zum Portefeuille nordamerikanischer Investoren gehört.

    «777 Partners» sind im europäischen Fussball bereits in Spanien engagiert. Ihnen gehören knapp 13 Prozent des Champions-League-Teilnehmers FC Sevilla. Vom internationalen Wettbewerb ist Genoa weit entfernt. In den letzten knapp 30 Jahren erreichte der älteste noch existierende Klub Italiens nur einmal einen Europacup-Platz. Das war 2015, doch an der Europa League durfte Genoa schliesslich wegen finanzieller Unregelmässigkeiten dann trotzdem nicht teilnehmen. (ram/sda)
    epa08518871 Genoa's Valon Behrami (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Juventus in action during the Italian Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus FC at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, 30 June 2020. EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
    Bild: keystone
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Berset: «Testen schützt nicht vor Virus, nur Impfung» ++ Norwegen hebt Massnahmen auf
    2
    Die brasilianische Delegation blamiert sich in New York bis auf die Knochen
    3
    Bundesrats-PK verpasst? Das sind die 5 wichtigsten Punkte
    4
    Die meistgefilmte Location jedes Landes der Welt. Nö, die der Schweiz errätst du nie
    5
    Erkennst du diese Kantone an ihrer Form?
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Warum die Schweiz nicht «gespalten» ist – eine Beweisführung in 4 Grafiken
    3
    «Mein Körper schafft das schon alleine»: 6 Corona-Impf-Aussagen im Check
    4
    Jetzt muss sich der Gesamt-Bundesrat zu Maurers Corona-Rede äussern
    5
    Es ist genau das, wonach es aussieht: PICDUMP.
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Wie sich die indische Banditenkönigin an den Männern rächte
    2
    Du bist ein Meister im unnützen Wissen? Beweise es und hole im Quiz 10 Punkte!
    3
    Warum dieses Foto von Alain Berset in Afrika viral geht – und ihn dort zum Helden macht
    4
    Und nun: 26 der fiesesten Frisuren, die das Internet zu bieten hat
    5
    Auf dem Mars hat die Erde gebebt – 3 Mal

    Fliegender Wechsel

    Waeber bleibt bis 2025 bei den ZSC Lions +++ Kovar verlängert beim EVZ

    Kaum hat die neue Saison begonnen, arbeiten die National-League-Klubs bereits wieder an den Kadern für die Saison 2022/23.

    Die ZSC Lions haben den Vertrag mit Goalie Ludovic Waeber vorzeitig um drei Jahre bis 2025 verlängert. Der 25-jährige Freiburger spielt aktuell seine zweite Saison in Zürich. Im vergangenen Winter überzeugte der bei Gottéron nie über eine Reservistenrolle herausgekommene Waeber mit konstant guten Leistungen und stand während 46 National-League-Spielen im Tor. (abu/sda)

    Der EV Zug plant langfristig mit seinem Captain Jan Kovar. Der Meister verlängerte den bis 2023 gültigen Vertrag mit dem Center …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel