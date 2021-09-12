Navigation
recht sonnig 23°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Ricciardo siegt – Verstappen und Hamilton nach Crash out

    Sport-News

    Ricciardo siegt – Verstappen und Hamilton nach Crash out +++ Lüthi gestürzt

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    12.09.21, 17:01

    Mehr «Sport»

    St. Gallen ganz früh in Unterzahl und dann von Servette vorgeführt

    Link zum Artikel

    Diese Schweizer Sportclubs kassierten am meisten Coronahilfen vom Bund

    Link zum Artikel

    Djokovic geht All-in: «Gehe die Partie so an, als wäre sie die letzte meiner …

    Link zum Artikel

    Inter gibt trotz zweimaliger Führung gegen Sampdoria zum ersten Mal diese …

    Link zum Artikel

    Tausende Menschen an Demo in Genf gegen sexuelle Diskriminierung

    Link zum Artikel

    Mann in Näfels GL von Auto angefahren und verletzt

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Bemerkenswerte Aussage: Bush distanziert sich deutlich vom Trump-Mob

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Diese Schweizer Sportclubs kassierten am meisten Coronahilfen vom Bund

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Google Maps: Die fünf besten Alltags-Tricks für den Kartendienst



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 12.9.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Ricciardo siegt - Verstappen und Hamilton out nach Crash
    Der Grand Prix von Italien in Monza endet mir einer Überraschung. Daniel Ricciardo gewinnt im McLaren-Mercedes vor Teamkollege Lando Norris. Dritter wird der vom letzten Startplatz losgefahrene Valtteri Bottas im Mercedes.

    Ohne Punkte blieben die beiden Titelanwärter: Der aus der Pole-Position gestartete Max Verstappen und der siebenfache Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton kollidierten in der 26. Runde, als der Brite in seinem Mercedes nach seinem Reifenstopp auf die Strecke zurückkehrte.

    In der Gesamtwertung blieb damit nach dem 14. von 22 Saisonrennen alles beim Alten: Der Niederländer hat nach seinen zwei gewonnenen Zählern am Samstag im Sprintrennen weiterhin fünf Zähler Vorsprung (226,5:221,5). Valtteri Bottas, Sieger am Samstag im Sprint, liegt als Dritter bereits knapp 90 Punkte zurück.

    Kein Glück erneut für den Hinwiler Rennstall Alfa Romeo-Ferrari: Für den von Rang 7 aus gestarteten Antonio Giovinazzi waren die Hoffnungen auf Punktezuwachs schon nach der ersten Runde und einer Berührung mit Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) vorbei. Der Italiener wurde am Ende 13. direkt vor seinem Teamkollege Robert Kubica. (zap/sda)
    Lüthi gestürzt, aber unverletzt
    Tom Lüthi erleidet im sechstletzten Grand Prix seiner Karriere einen Rückschlag. Der 34-jährige Berner stürzt beim GP von Aragonien bereits in der fünften Runde des Moto2-Rennens und muss aufgeben.

    Nach einem guten Start, in dem er sich von Startposition 16 in die Punkteränge nach vorne geschoben hatte, lag Lüthi bei seinem Sturz nur auf dem 17. Platz. Zum Glück blieb der Emmentaler dabei unverletzt. Dennoch ist der Ausfall ein Rückschlag, nachdem er zuletzt mit den Plätzen 9 und 11 klare Aufwärtstendenz gezeigt hat.

    Lüthi war in guter Gesellschaft. Nur 21 der 32 Fahrer sahen im MotorLand Aragon im Nordosten Spaniens die Zielflagge. Zu den Gestürzten gehörten auch der WM-Dritte Marco Bezzecchi sowie der Pole-Mann und WM-Vierte Sam Lowes.

    Damit ist der Kampf um den WM-Titel fünf Rennen vor Schluss endgültig nur noch ein Duell zwischen dem Australier Remy Gardner und dem Spanier Raul Fernandez. Der Moto2-Neuling aus Madrid zeigte eine unglaubliche Parforce-Leistung und feierte überlegen seinen fünften Saisonsieg, obwohl er sich vor neun Tagen beim Radfahren den rechten Mittelhandknochen gebrochen hatte. Dahinter verteidigte Gardner auf einer von ihm nicht geliebten Strecke den 2. Platz. Der 23-jährige Sohn des ehemaligen 500-ccm-Weltmeisters Wayne Gardner weist damit noch 39 Punkte (251:212) Vorsprung auf Fernandez auf. Die beiden Teamkollegen werden nächste Saison in die höchste Klasse aufsteigen. (zap/sda)

    Bagnaia mit dem hochverdienten Premierensieg
    Der Ducati-Pilot Francesco Bagnaia gewinnt beim Grand Prix von Aragonien erstmals in der Königsklasse.

    Der Italiener lieferte sich mit Marc Marquez auf der Honda auf den letzten vier Runden ein faszinierendes und beinhartes, aber jederzeit faires Duell. Sieben Mal griff der sechsfache MotoGP-Weltmeister an und zog kurzzeitig an Bagnaia vorbei, jedes Mal konterte der 24-Jährige aus Turin aber im Stile eines grossen Champions.

    Bagnaia ist im 13. Rennen der Saison bereits der achte unterschiedliche Sieger. Nach fünf Podestplätzen ist es aber ein Erfolg mit Ansage. WM-Leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) musste sich mit dem 8. Platz zufrieden geben, bleibt aber klar in Führung. Der Franzose weist fünf Rennen vor Schluss 53 Punkte Vorsprung auf den neuen Zweiten Bagnaia auf (214:161).

    Ein kleines Debakel erlebte die Familie Rossi. Der Ende Saison zurücktretende Superstar Valentino Rossi belegte den 19., sein Halbbruder Luca Marini den 20. Platz - bei 20 Klassierten. (zap/sda)
    Winti gewinnt Spitzenkampf
    Der FC Winterthur ist nach sechs Runden Leader der Challenge League. Vor 4800 Zuschauern auf der Schützenwiese gewannen die Zürcher gegen Neuchâtel Xamax 2:1, womit sie die Neuenburger an der Tabellenspitze ablösten. Ramizi (8.) und Buess (17.) trafen früh im Spiel für die Winterthurer, den Xamaxiens gelang durch Mafouta (85.) nur noch der Anschlusstreffer.

    Im zweiten Samstagsspiel gab es viel Action. Wil und Thun trennten sich 2:2. Wils Goalie Keller hielt einen Foulpenalty, dazu gab es drei Pfostenschüsse (zwei für Wil, einen für Thun). (ram)
    Albian Ajeti Doppeltorschütze
    Erfolgserlebnis für Albian Ajeti in Schottland: Der Schweizer Stürmer traf beim 3:0-Sieg von Celtic Glasgow gegen Ross County erstmals doppelt in der Premiership. Ajeti stand zum ersten Mal in dieser Spielzeit in der Startelf und nutzte die Gelegenheit zu seinen ersten Saisontreffern. Mit seiner Doublette tütete er Celtics dritten Sieg im fünften Spiel in den letzten 20 Minuten ein. (ram/sda)
    Albian Ajeti File Photo File photo dated 18-08-2020 of Celtic s Albian Ajeti. FILE PHOTO Editorial use only. No commercial use. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAndrewxMilliganx 55520619
    Bild: imago images/PA Images
    Erneut kollabiert dänischer Fussballer
    Drei Monate nach dem dramatischen Zusammenbruch von Nationalspieler Christian Eriksen an der EM ist in Dänemark erneut ein Fussballspieler auf dem Platz kollabiert. Wessam Abou Ali, der 22-jährige Stürmer von Gastgeber Vendsyssel FF, fiel in der Partie der zweiten Division gegen Lyngby nach einer knappen Stunde Spielzeit plötzlich zu Boden. Kurz danach wurde nach einem Defibrillator gerufen, wie die Nachrichtenagentur Ritzau berichtete.

    Wie damals bei Eriksen bildeten Spieler einen Ring um Abou Ali, während er behandelt wurde. Er wurde mit dem Krankenauto ins Spital gebracht und war dabei wach, wie die Lokalzeitung «Nordjyske» berichtete. Sein Zustand sei stabil, es gehe ihm den Umständen entsprechend gut. Die Begegnung wurde beim Stand von 1:1 zunächst unterbrochen, dann beschloss der Schiedsrichter, sie heute nicht wieder anzupfeifen. Wann sie zu Ende gespielt wird, ist nach Lyngby-Angaben noch unklar. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Bemerkenswerte Aussage: Bush distanziert sich deutlich vom Trump-Mob
    2
    Zertifikatspflichts-Forderungen für Skigebiete ++ Testfehler an Berner Schulen
    3
    «Das hat mit der Schweiz nichts zu tun, die SVP hat sich im Land geirrt»
    4
    Bei diesen 10 Bildern aus Kabul dürfte es jeder Studentin eiskalt den Rücken runterlaufen
    5
    «Mein Körper schafft das schon alleine»: 6 Corona-Impf-Aussagen im Check
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Die Zertifikatspflicht wird ausgedehnt – das hat der Bundesrat heute entschieden
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Impfmuffel lassen sich jetzt doch noch piksen – widerwillig
    4
    Die 7 grössten Ängste der Impf-Gegner – und die Antworten darauf
    5
    Wir drehen den Spiess um: Wie wir 13 verschiedene Kommentar-Typen bewerten
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    In der Ehe-für-alle-«Arena» gewinnt klar die Vernunft – in Form von Karin Keller-Sutter
    2
    33 der besten Tweets, die die vierte Corona-Welle perfekt beschreiben
    3
    Der tiefe Fall des Hipster-Nazis Richard Spencer
    4
    Ist Joe Bidens Regierung bereits gescheitert?

    Diese Schweizer Sportclubs kassierten am meisten Coronahilfen vom Bund

    Erstmals liegen Zahlen zur Verteilung der Coronahilfen vor. Die grössten Vereine bekamen am meisten Geld.

    Die Ränge sind wieder gefüllt, die Stimmung ist in die Stadien zurückgekehrt. Wenn am Wochenende in den helvetischen Sportstätten Partien anstehen, erinnert nur noch wenig an die Bilder der vergangenen Tristesse und der Leere. Und doch ist es noch nicht lange her, dass der Sport ohne Publikum stattfand. Das hinterlässt Spuren in den Bilanzen der Klubs. Denn: In allen Sportligen der Schweiz sind die Ticketverkäufe die Haupteinnahmequelle.

    In der Not sprang der Bund in die Bresche. Sportministerin …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel