Navigation
sonnig 15°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Sport-News

    • Sport-News: Ronald Koeman bleibt vorerst Trainer des FC Barcelona

    Sport-News

    Koeman bleibt vorerst Barça-Trainer +++ Inter Mailand verzeichnet Rekordverlust

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    30.09.2021, 18:10
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Koeman bleibt vorerst Barça-Trainer +++ Inter Mailand verzeichnet Rekordverlust
    Die Anspielzeiten in der Challenge League ärgern Fans und Klubbosse
    2
    Fliegender Wechsel
    Goalie Stephan bleibt in Lausanne +++ Gebrüder von Arx coachen neu Chur
    125
    Wieso der FC Basel im Europacup gegen einen Gegner spielt, der fast in China zuhause ist
    14
    Wolfsburgs Penalty-Ärger und Rekord-Ronaldo – was in der Champions League auffiel
    20
    So würde es aussehen, wenn wir uns im Alltag wie im Auto verhalten würden 😁
    29
    Native
    13 verrückte Jobs der Zukunft, die wegen der Digitalisierung tatsächlich kommen
    14

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 30.09.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Inter Mailand verzeichnet Rekordverlust
    Nach Rekordchampion Juventus Turin hat auch der italienische Meister Inter Mailand einen grossen finanziellen Verlust als Folge der Corona-Saison zu verzeichnen. Die Mailänder schlossen das Jahr 2020/21 mit einem Minus von 245,6 Millionen Euro ab. Laut «Gazzetta dello Sport» war das der grösste Verlust in der Geschichte der Serie A. Als Grund nannte Inter die fehlenden Ticketverkäufe wegen der Pandemie. Ausserdem seien die Sponsoreneinnahmen gesunken. Juventus Turin hatte einen Verlust von 209,9 Millionen Euro ausgewiesen. (pre/sda)
    Koeman bleibt vorerst Barça-Trainer
    Trotz der 0:3-Pleite des FC Barcelona in der Champions League gegen Benfica Lissabon bleibt Trainer Ronald Koeman vorerst weiter im Amt. Das hat der Vorstand des sportlich und finanziell schwer angeschlagenen spanischen Traditionsklubs gemäss spanischen Medienberichten in einer nächtlichen Krisensitzung beschlossen. Die Sitzung sei erst nach vier Uhr morgens zu Ende gegangen, hiess es. Der Niederländer werde mindestens noch bis zum Top-Spiel der Katalanen am Samstag bei Meister Atlético Madrid die Mannschaft führen, schrieb unter anderem die «Marca» unter Berufung auf Klubkreise. Auf der Bank wird der 58-Jährige im Stadion Wanda Metropolitano allerdings nicht sitzen, denn er ist nach einer Roten Karte im Spiel gegen Cadiz noch für eine weitere Partie gesperrt. (pre/sda)
    epa09496339 FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match Benfica vs FC Barcelona in Lisbon, Portugal, 29 September 2021. EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA
    Bild: keystone
    Brasiliens Verbandschef 21 Monate gesperrt
    Rund drei Monate nach dem Vorwurf der sexuellen Belästigung ist der Präsident des brasilianischen Fussball-Verbandes (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo, für 21 Monate gesperrt worden. Die Generalversammlung der CBF, die aus den Präsidenten der Regionalverbände besteht, votierte einstimmig dafür.

    Medienberichten zufolge hatte eine CBF-Mitarbeiterin den Verbandsboss zuvor der sexuellen Belästigung bezichtigt. Caboclo nannte den Entscheid einen «Putsch» und sagte, er werde kämpfen, um in sein Amt zurückzukehren. Die Sperre gilt bis einen Monat vor dem Ende seines Mandats im April 2023. (pre/sda)
    ÖSV-Präsident überraschend zurückgetreten
    Karl Schmidhofer, der Präsident des Österreichischen Skiverbands (ÖSV) hat nach nur drei Monaten im Amt überraschend seinen Rücktritt erklärt. Er begründete dies mit einem «schweren Schicksalsschlag in der Familie» – konkret einem Schlaganfall seines 35-jährigen Sohnes. «Ich will nun voll und ganz meine Kraft der Familie widmen», sagte der sichtlich bewegte Schmidhofer.

    Der Entscheid sei ihm nicht leicht gefallen, aber der Schicksalsschlag lasse ihm keine andere Wahl, so der scheidende ÖSV-Präsident. Interimistisch wird die Aufgaben Schmidhofers vorerst als dienstälteste Funktionärin in der Führung des ÖSV Roswitha Stadlober übernehmen. (pre/sda)
    Wicky nicht mehr Trainer von Chicago Fire
    Raphael Wicky ist nicht mehr Trainer von Chicago Fire. Der 44-jährige Walliser und der Klub aus der Major League Soccer (MLS) mit Sportdirektor Georg Heitz einigten sich nach einem 2:0-Sieg gegen New York City auf eine vorzeitige Vertragsauflösung nach etwas weniger als zwei Jahren.

    Wickys Kontrakt wäre noch bis Saisonende gelaufen. Zur frühzeitigen Trennung in gegenseitigem Einvernehmen kam es, weil Chicago sich gegen die Option auf ein drittes gemeinsames Jahr entschied und die Franchise als Zwölfter der Eastern Conference keine intakten Chancen auf die Playoffs mehr hat. Familiäre Gründe erleichterten Wicky den Entscheid zusätzlich.

    Für den ehemaligen Bundesliga-, Spanien- und USA-Legionär Wicky war Chicago die zweite Trainerstation im Ausland nach einem kurzen Engagement als U17-Nationalcoach der USA. Trotz des missglückten einjährigen Gastspiels an der Seitenlinie des FC Basel nach der Ära von Präsident Bernhard Heusler und Sportchef Heitz ist sein Standing in der Schweiz hoch. (pre/sda)
    Zugs Senteler fällt erneut aus
    Der Schweizer Meister EV Zug muss erneut mehrere Wochen ohne Sven Senteler auskommen. Der 29-jährige Center zog sich im Meisterschaftsspiel am Dienstag in Langnau eine nicht näher definierte Verletzung zu und fällt gemäss Mitteilung des Vereins sechs bis acht Wochen aus. Senteler hatte bereits vor dem 2:1-Sieg gegen die SCL Tigers zwei Partien gefehlt. (pre/sda)
    Zugs Sven Senteler, vorne, jubelt ueber sein Tor zum 0-3 im Eishockey Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen dem SC Bern und dem EV Zug, am Freitag, 10. September 2021 in der PostFinance Arena in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    GC bis zu sechs Wochen ohne Abrashi
    Die Grasshoppers müssen bis zu sechs weitere Wochen auf Captain Amir Abrashi verzichten. Der albanische Internationale zog sich beim Teileinsatz gegen Lugano vor einer Woche (1:1) erneut einen Muskelfaserriss im rechten Oberschenkel zu. Die gleiche Verletzung hatte den 31-Jährigen zuvor schon drei Wochen ausser Gefecht gesetzt. (pre/sda)
    Hazen fällt etwa vier Monate aus
    Ajoies Jonathan Hazen fällt wie erwartet länger aus. Die Verletzung an der Kniescheibe, die sich der 31-jährige Kanadier am Dienstag gegen die Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (2:3) zugezogen hat, muss operativ behandelt werden. Die Ausfalldauer wird auf vier Monate geschätzt.

    Hazen trug in der vergangenen Saison mit 48 Toren und 50 Assists in 59 Partien massgeblich zum Aufstieg der Jurassier bei. In der National League verzeichnete er in den ersten acht Spielen sechs Skorerpunkte (2/4). (ram/sda)
    HC Ajoie Stuermer Jonathan Hazen, Mitte, wird verletzt vom Eis gefuehrt von seinen Mitspielern Daniel Eigenmann, links, und Alain Birbaum, rechts, waehrend dem Eishockey-Meisterschaftsspiel der National League zwischen den SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers und dem HC Ajoie am Dienstag, 28. September 2021, in Rapperswil. (KEYSTONE/Patrick B. Kraemer)
    Bild: keystone
    Djokovic verzichtet auf Teilnahme in Indian Wells
    Der Weltranglistenerste Novak Djokovic sagte die Teilnahme am Masters-1000-Turnier in Indian Wells ab. Gründe für den Verzicht nannte der Serbe keine. Das Turnier in Kalifornien beginnt in einer Woche. (abu/sda)
    Auch in Peking keine ausländischen Zuschauer
    Wie die Sommerspiele in Tokio werden auch die Winterspiele im nächsten Februar in Peking ohne Zuschauer aus dem Ausland durchgeführt. Zugang zu den Wettbewerben erhalten nur Einwohner Chinas, die umfassende Corona-Auflagen erfüllen.

    Den Entscheid fällten das Internationale Olympische Komitee und die Organisatoren der Spiele in Chinas Hauptstadt am Mittwoch. Einzelheiten für die Bedingungen bei der Ticket-Vergabe werden noch ausgehandelt.

    Ungeimpfte Athletinnen und Athleten müssen sich nach der Einreise für drei Wochen in Quarantäne begeben. Für alle Teilnehmer der Winterspiele wird rund um die Wettkampfstätten eine geschlossene Blase eingerichtet, die nicht verlassen werden darf. (abu/sda)
    A crew member leaps to fix a logo for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics before a launch ceremony to reveal the motto for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Organizers on Friday announced &quot;Together for a Shared Future&quot; as the motto of the next Olympics, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 of next year. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Bild: keystone
    Belinda Bencic und Jil Teichmann in den Achtelfinals
    Belinda Bencic und Jil Teichmann stehen beim WTA-Turnier in Chicago in den Achtelfinals. Die Ostschweizerin schlägt die Australierin Maddison Inglis, die Seeländerin die Polin Magda Linette.

    Bencic liegt als Weltranglisten-Zwölfte 118 Plätze vor Inglis und war für das erste Aufeinandertreffen mit der praktisch unbekannten Australierin aus Perth entsprechend klar favorisiert. Auf dem Platz tat sich die Ostschweizerin gegen die Qualifikantin beim 5:7, 6:1, 6:0 aber über weite Strecken um einiges schwerer als erwartet - auch deshalb, weil sie viel Mühe beim Service bekundete.

    Teichmann trat beim 6:2, 6:4 gegen Linette überzeugend auf. Im zweiten Satz genügte der Linkshänderin ein Servicedurchbruch (zum 4:3), um das erste Duell gegen die Polin, die im Ranking auf Platz 54 und damit 16 Ränge hinter ihr zu finden ist, für sich zu entscheiden. (abu/sda)
    epa09455746 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hits a return to Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during their quarterfinals round match on the tenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 08 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO
    Bild: keystone
    Auch Seferovic fehlt der Nati
    Der Nationaltrainer Murat Yakin muss neben dem Captain Granit Xhaka für die kommenden zwei WM-Qualifikationspartien im Oktober auch auf Haris Seferovic verzichten. Der Stürmer von Benfica Lissabon leidet gemäss dem «Blick» erneut an einem Muskelfaserriss in der linken Wade.

    Seferovic muss nun genügend Geduld aufbringen, damit die Verletzung vollständig ausheilt. Schon vor den Spielen gegen Italien und Nordirland laborierte er an derselben Wadenverletzung herum, nach einem 15-minütigen Teileinsatz Ende August reiste er gleich zur Nationalmannschaft. Gegen Nordirland blieb Seferovic blass und verschoss auch einen Penalty.

    Nach der Rückkehr nach Portugal brach die Verletzung im Training erneut wieder auf. «Die letzten zwei Wochen habe ich nur Therapie und Krafttraining für den Oberkörper gemacht, ab nächster Woche beginne ich langsam wieder mit Lauftraining», sagte Seferovic gegenüber dem «Blick». (pre/sda)
    epa09465118 Benfica's Haris Seferovic (C-R) and teammates attend their training session at Benfica's training camp in Seixal, Portugal, 13 September 2021. Benfica Lisbon will face Dynamo Kiev in their UEFA Champion League group E soccer match on 14 September 2021. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
    Bild: keystone
    Xhaka muss sogar drei Monate pausieren
    Arsenal hat die Verletzung von Granit Xhakas rechtem Knie bestätigt. Wie der Klub aus London mitteilte, erlitt der Schweizer Mittelfeldspieler am letzten Sonntag im Derby gegen Tottenham Hotspur eine «erhebliche Verletzung des Innenbandes im Knie».

    Xhaka müsse nicht operiert werden, so der Klub. Allerdings wird er länger ausfallen, als zunächst angenommen. Wie der Klub schreibt, wird Xhaka «in etwa drei Monaten wieder einsatzfähig» sein. Für ihn ist es die schlimmste Verletzung seit einem Kreuzbandriss, den er mit 16 Jahren als Junior des FC Basel erlitten hat. Aufgrund der neusten Verletzung verpasst Xhaka auch die vier ausstehenden Spiele mit der Schweiz in der WM-Qualifikation gegen Nordirland (9. Oktober), in Litauen (12. Oktober), in Italien (12. November) und gegen Bulgarien (15. November).

    Der Innenbandriss besiegelt einen durchwegs misslungenen Einstieg Xhakas in die Saison 2021/22. Sie begann mit drei Niederlagen in Folge in der Meisterschaft sowie dem Platzverweis in der 3. Runde beim 0:5 gegen Manchester City. Darauf verpasste Xhaka im Klub zwei Spiele in der Premier League durch eine Sperre sowie Anfang September wegen Covid die drei Partien mit der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft gegen Griechenland, Italien und Nordirland. (pre/sda)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    James Fridman – der Photoshop-Troll – hat wieder zugeschlagen
    2
    Wie ein 33-Jähriger Winterthurer die Impfskeptiker mit ihren eigenen Waffen schlug
    3
    Die besten Bilder der Bond-Premiere – mit diesem Kleid stiehlt Kate allen die Show
    4
    Rassismus, Satanismus und dünne Beweislagen: Eine Entlassung spaltet die USA
    5
    Kampf um das Zertifikat: Die Zeit spielt den Befürwortern in die Hände
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    «Nur ganz wenige Gründe, nicht mit mRNA zu impfen» ++ 1451 neue Fälle
    2
    Orthodoxe gegen Organspende: Lässt der Himmelspförtner nur unversehrte Leichen durch?
    3
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    4
    «Investoren extrem nervös» – US-Notenbank warnt vor einem Crash
    5
    Es hagelt Kritik: Der Absturz im Kanton Aargau erschüttert die nationale SVP
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Liebe Altersgenossen. Camp David macht euch nicht männlicher. Im Gegenteil!
    2
    100 Jahre Negroni – wie geht's, wie steht's?
    3
    Leck im Fall Berset: Sonderermittler wird eingesetzt
    4
    Ranking: ALLE Bondfilme – von grottenschlecht bis hammergeil
    5
    Bestehst du die Polizeiprüfung? Ab 8 Punkten darfst du Parkbussen verteilen

    Wie ein 33-Jähriger Winterthurer die Impfskeptiker mit ihren eigenen Waffen schlug

    Mit einer einfachen Wordpress-Seite und einem von A bis Z erfundenen Artikel über den «Sputim-Krankheitsverlauf» brachte es der 33-jährige Sasha zu über hunderttausend Views von Impfskeptikerinnen. Wie er die Szene hinters Licht führte.

    «Ein Secondo, der in die Sek B ging, hat es mit fünf Stutz geschafft, Tausende von Leuten einen absoluten Quatsch-Artikel unterzujubeln», erzählt «Sputim» auf dem gleichnamigen Kanal in einem seiner YouTube-Videos. Was danach folgt, ist eine Abrechnung – und die akribische Erzählung seines Vorgehens.

    Sputim heisst eigentlich Sasha, ist 33 Jahre alt, in Winterthur aufgewachsen und auf YouTube kein unbeschriebenes Blatt. In den 00er Jahren verzückte der Secondo die Video-Community mit …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel