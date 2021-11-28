It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79. — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021

Die Formel 1 trauert um. Der frühere Teamchef und Mitbesitzer des gleichnamigen britischen Traditionsrennstalls starb am Sonntag im Alter von 79 Jahren, wie seine Familie mitteilte. Er war bis zu seinem offiziellen Ausscheiden im September 2020 der älteste Teamchef in der Formel 1. Schon seit langer Zeit weilte er aber nicht mehr bei einem Rennen der Motorsport-Königsklasse. Seinhatte sich in den vergangenen Jahren. Am Freitag sei er ins Spital eingewiesen worden und dort am Sonntagmorgen friedlich gestorben, hiess es in der Mitteilung.Seine, stellvertretende Teamchefin, vertrat ihn bereits seit langem an den Grand-Prix-Wochenenden. Nach dem Grossen Preis von Italien in Monza 2020 zog sich die Familie aus dem an einen US-Investor verkauften Rennstall zurück. Eine Ära ging damit zu Ende. Seit einem Autounfall 1986 auf der Rückreise von Testfahrten im französischensass Frank Williams. Er musste seitdem immer betreut werden. (pre/sda)