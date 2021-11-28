Navigation
bedeckt, etwas Schnee
    Lakers dank Sieg gegen Ajoie Tabellenzweiter +++ Männer-Super-G in Lake Louise abgesagt

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.11.2021, 18:19
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.11.2021

    Lakers dank Sieg gegen Ajoie Tabellenzweiter
    Die Rapperswil-Jona Lakers bezwingen den Tabellenletzten Ajoie zu Hause 6:3 und schliessen dank dem zehnten Sieg in den vergangenen elf Spielen punktemässig zu Leader EV Zug auf. Wie bereits beim 5:2-Auswärtssieg am Freitag gegen den gleichen Gegner gerieten die Lakers in Rückstand – Dario Rohrbach war in der 9. Minute zum ersten Mal in dieser Saison erfolgreich. 128 Sekunden später glich Dominic Lammer nach herrlicher Vorarbeit von Roman Cervenka zum 1:1 aus. Lammer erzielte in der fünften Partie hintereinander ein Tor.

    Damit endeten die Parallelen zur Partie am Freitag, in der die Jurassier erneut in Führung gegangen waren. Denn diesmal zogen die Lakers bis zur 37. Minute auf 5:1 davon. Das 3:1 (28.) und 4:1 (29.) schossen Cervenka respektive Sandro Zangger im Powerplay auf Pass von Cervenka innert 101 Sekunden. Für das 5:1 zeichnete Sandro Forrer, ein weiterer formstarker Stürmer, verantwortlich. Der 24-Jährige schoss seinen vierten Treffer in den letzten fünf Partien. Zum Vergleich: So viele Tore waren ihm in den ersten beiden Saisons im Dress der Lakers gelungen.

    Danach beschränkten sich die Rapperswiler auf das Nötigste. Den Gästen, die zum vierten Mal in Folge verloren, ist zu Gute zu halten, dass sie nie aufsteckten. Ajoie fehlt jedoch schlichtweg die Qualität für die höchste Liga. Um wieder einmal zu gewinnen, müssen sich die Jurassier insbesondere in der Defensive steigern. In den letzten vier Begegnungen liessen sie nicht weniger als 27 Gegentreffer zu. (pre/sda)
    Kein Super-G in Lake Louise
    Nach der Abfahrt vom Freitag musste in Lake Louise auch der Super-G vom Sonntag abgesagt werden. Zu viel Neuschnee und schlechte Wetterprognosen für den weiteren Tagesverlauf verhinderten eine Durchführung des Rennens. Ersatzdatum und -ort sind noch offen.

    Somit ging beim Speed-Auftakt der Männer in Kanada nur eines der drei angesetzten Rennen über die Bühne. Beat Feuz belegte in der Abfahrt vom Samstag den 3. Platz vor Marco Odermatt und hinter den Österreichern Matthias Mayer und Vincent Kriechmayr. Am Freitag war bereits die erste von zwei Abfahrten dem winterlichen Wetter zum Opfer gefallen.

    Für die Männer geht es nächste Woche in Beaver Creek weiter. Weil der Veranstalter im US-Bundesstaat Colorado als Ersatzausrichter für die ausgefallene Abfahrt einspringt, stehen ab Donnerstag je zwei Super-G und Abfahrten auf dem Programm. (pre/sda)
    Marco Odermatt of Switzerland flies down the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Legendärer Formel-1-Teamchef Frank Williams gestorben
    Die Formel 1 trauert um Frank Williams. Der frühere Teamchef und Mitbesitzer des gleichnamigen britischen Traditionsrennstalls starb am Sonntag im Alter von 79 Jahren, wie seine Familie mitteilte. Er war bis zu seinem offiziellen Ausscheiden im September 2020 der älteste Teamchef in der Formel 1. Schon seit langer Zeit weilte er aber nicht mehr bei einem Rennen der Motorsport-Königsklasse. Sein Gesundheitszustand hatte sich in den vergangenen Jahren verschlechtert. Am Freitag sei er ins Spital eingewiesen worden und dort am Sonntagmorgen friedlich gestorben, hiess es in der Mitteilung.

    Seine Tochter Claire, stellvertretende Teamchefin, vertrat ihn bereits seit langem an den Grand-Prix-Wochenenden. Nach dem Grossen Preis von Italien in Monza 2020 zog sich die Familie aus dem an einen US-Investor verkauften Rennstall zurück. Eine Ära ging damit zu Ende. Seit einem Autounfall 1986 auf der Rückreise von Testfahrten im französischen Le Castellet sass Frank Williams im Rollstuhl. Er musste seitdem immer betreut werden. (pre/sda)
    Lugano sagt knapp Ja zu Stadion-Neubau
    Die Stadt Lugano hat sich mit 11’954 Ja- zu 9’089 Nein-Stimmen knapp für den Neubau eines Sport- und Eventzentrums ausgesprochen. Gegen das Grossprojekt, das insgesamt 374 Millionen Franken kostet, hatte die Partei Movimento per il Socialismo (MPS) das Referendum ergriffen. (pre/sda)
    Erste Weltcuppunkte für Amy Baserga
    Amy Baserga gewann bei ihrem dritten Einsatz im Weltcup die ersten Zähler, welche für die Top 40 vergeben werden. Die 21-jährige Biathletin aus Einsiedeln belegte im Sprint von Östersund den 34. Rang. Nach einem Fehler im Liegend-Anschlag war sie 1:38 Minuten langsamer als die fehlerfreie Siegerin Hanna Öberg aus Schweden. Amy Baserga sorgte für den einzigen Lichtblick der Schweizer Frauen zum Saisonauftakt. Lena Häcki und die drei Gasparin-Schwestern fielen mit zwei oder mehr Schiessfehlern und einer mässigen Laufleistung weit zurück.

    Baserga ist dreifache Junioren-Weltmeisterin. Am Samstag hatte sie im Einzel die ersten 18 Schüsse ins Ziel gesetzt. Dann unterliefen ihr noch zwei Fehler, die sie vom 15. in den 49. Rang zurückfallen liessen. Die Schweizerin dürfte im Verlaufe des Winters ihre Laufleistung noch steigern. In der Vorbereitung hatte sie Probleme mit der Kniescheibe und musste zwei Monate auf das Rollski-Training verzichten. (pre/sda)
    Amy Baserga
    Bild: imago-images.de
    Cologna verzichtet auf Renneinsatz in der Kälte
    Die tiefen Temperaturen am Sonntag beim Langlauf-Weltcup in Kuusamo bewogen zahlreiche Athletinnen und Athleten zu einem Startverzicht. Mit Rücksicht auf die Gesundheit gab unter anderen Dario Cologna Forfait. Der Start zur Verfolgung der Männer über 15 km Skating erfolgte zwar plangemäss, weil im Gegensatz zum Frauenrennen vom Vormittag nicht mehr tiefere Werte als minus 20 Grad Celsius gemessen wurden. Cologna, Beda Klee, die norwegische Equipe oder der Einheimische Iivo Niskanen sagten aber ab. «Es ist zu kalt für meine Lunge», begründete Cologna dick eingepackt den Verzicht im Interview mit SRF. Er wolle zu Saisonbeginn nichts riskieren. Der Münstertaler kämpfte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder gegen Reizhusten.

    Beim Rennen der Frauen, das kurz nach dem Eindunkeln nachgeholt wurde, verzichteten 13 Läuferinnen, nicht aber die spätere Siegerin Therese Johaug. Die Norwegerin fing in der Verfolgung noch die Schwedin Frida Karlsson ab, die ihr am Samstag über 10 km klassisch einen Denkzettel verpasst hatte. Nadine Fähndrich behauptete ihre verbesserten Allrounder-Qualitäten mit Platz 13. Im Rennen der Männer standen angeführt von Alexander Bolschunow drei Russen auf dem Podest. (pre/sda)
    Dario Cologna vom Schweizer Langlauf Team, aufgenommen im Training am Mittwoch, 3. November 2021 in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Michael Buholzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Palmeiras gewinnt Copa Libertadores erneut
    Palmeiras kann als erster Klub seit 20 Jahren die Copa Libertadores zweimal in Folge gewinnen. Der brasilianische Rekordmeister aus São Paulo setzte sich in Uruguays Hauptstadt Montevideo im Final des wichtigsten Klubwettbewerbs Südamerikas gegen Flamengo aus Rio de Janeiro 2:1 nach Verlängerung durch. Das Siegtor im brasilianischen Duell erzielte der kurz davor eingewechselte Deyverson in der 95. Minute. Für Palmeiras, das sich damit für die Klub-WM im nächsten Jahr qualifiziert hat, war es der dritte Copa-Titel nach 1999 und 2020. (aeg/sda)
    Players of Brazil's Palmeiras celebrate with the trophy after beating Brazil's Flamengo 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
    Bild: keystone
    Erneut starker Capela kann Atlantas Niederlage nicht verhindern
    Nach sieben Siegen am Stück müssen die Atlanta Hawks das Parkett in der NBA wieder einmal als Verlierer verlassen. Trotz einem starken Clint Capela verlieren sie gegen die New York Knicks 90:99.

    Der Genfer Center    , der 24 Stunden zuvor in Memphis mit 23 Punkten und 17 Rebounds Saisonbestwerte in den beiden wichtigsten statistischen Bereichen erzielt hatte, kam diesmal auf 16 Punkte und 21 Rebounds. Er beendete die Partie mit einer Plus-7-Bilanz, der besten seines Teams.

    Trotz dieser Topleistung und den 33 Punkten von Teamkollege Trae Young konnte Atlanta die zweite Niederlage im zehnten Heimspiel dieser Saison nicht abwenden. Angeführt von Alec Burks (total 23 Punkte) und Evan Fournier (20 Punkte) erzwangen die Knicks im dritten Viertel (34:24) eine Vorentscheidung. (sda)
    epa09608330 New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (R) of France in action against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (L) of Switzerland during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 November 2021. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Zusätzliche Abfahrt in Beaver Creek
    Die abgesagte erste Weltcup-Abfahrt von Lake Louise wird in der kommenden Woche in Beaver Creek nachgeholt.

    Dies hat die FIS am Rande der Rennen in Kanada bekannt gegeben.

    Somit stehen im US-Bundesstaat Colorado von Donnerstag bis Sonntag vier Speedrennen auf dem Programm, angefangen mit zwei Super-G. (sda)
    epa08614650 (FILE) General view of the finish area during the Men's Super G race at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA, 05 February 2015. According to reports on 20 August 2020, FIS cancels 2020-21 North American ski races, including Beaver Creek?s Birds of Prey. EPA/EXPA / JOHANN GRODER
    Bild: keystone
    Herber Dämpfer für die Schweizerinnen zum WM-Auftakt
    Das Schweizer Unihockey-Nationalteam der Frauen erleidet zum Auftakt der WM in Uppsala eine womöglich schwerwiegende Niederlage. Das Team von Trainer Rolf Kern verliert gegen Tschechien 2:5.

    An der Heim-WM vor zwei Jahren scheiterten die Schweizerinnen erst im Final in der Verlängerung an Schweden. 14 Spielerinnen vom damaligen Team sind auch diesmal wieder dabei, dementsprechend gross sind die Erwartungen. Von daher ist die Niederlage gegen Tschechien ein herber Dämpfer, umso mehr, als der Sieg in der Gruppe A nun ausser Reichweite liegen dürfte - die weiteren Gegner sind Lettland und Polen. Läuft nun alles nach Papierform treffen die Schweizerinnen im Halbfinal auf die Schwedinnen, die zuletzt siebenmal hintereinander WM-Gold geholt haben.

    Zwar gingen Schweizerinnen in der 7. Minute durch Julia Suter in Führung, nach zwei Dritteln lagen sie allerdings 1:2 hinten. In der 42. Minute glich Michelle Wiki nach einem schönen Zuspiel von Flurina Marti zum 2:2 aus. Eine Minute später, nach einem Fehlpass von Marti, führten aber wieder die vom Schweizer Trainer Sascha Rhyner gecoachten Osteuropäerinnen. Diesmal waren die Schweizerinnen trotz Topchancen zu keiner Reaktion mehr fähig - im WM-Halbfinal vor zwei Jahren hatten sie gegen die Tschechinnen in den letzten zwei Minuten ein 2:6 aufgeholt und 7:6 nach Verlängerung gewonnen. (dab/sda)
    Corin Ruettimann (links, Schweiz) versucht an Marie Havlickova (rechts, Tschechien) vorbeizukommen, waehrend dem ersten Spiel der Gruppenphase Schweiz gegen Tschechien an der Unihockey Weltmeisterschaft der Frauen 2021, 27. November 2021, IFU Arena, Uppsala, Schweden. (KEYSTONE/Claudio Schwarz)
    Bild: keystone
    NHL sagt Islanders-Spiele wegen zu vielen Coronafällen ab
    In der NHL muss eine weitere Mannschaft wegen zu vieler Coronafälle pausieren. Bis mindestens Dienstag finden keine Partien der New York Islanders statt. Erst in der vergangenen Woche hatte die Liga drei Partien der Ottawa Senators abgesagt. Die Senators waren das erste Team in den grossen Ligen NFL, NBA und NHL, die seit dem Saisonstart eine Zwangspause einlegen mussten. (dab/sda/dpa)
    Pittsburgh Penguins' players celebrates after defeating the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    Bild: keystone
    Auch zweite WM-Partie endete mit einem Remis
    Titelverteidiger Magnus Carlsen und Jan Nepomnjaschtschi haben sich auch in der zweiten Partie der Schach-WM in Dubai nach einem komplizierten Verlauf remis getrennt. Die beiden einigten sich nach 58 Zügen sowie knapp viereinhalb Stunden auf ein Unentschieden.

    Nepomnjaschtschi war zwischenzeitlich einen Turm und Bauer gegen einen Springer im Vorteil. Allerdings war dieser Springer Carlsens sehr stark platziert. Der Norweger opferte in einer Katalanischen Eröffnung schon früh einen Bauern und erhielt gutes Figurenspiel und Angriffschancen, während der russische Herausforderer die Stellung als «vielleicht spielbar, aber hässlich» bezeichnete.

    Nach der Eröffnung machte zunächst Carlsen nicht das Beste aus seinen Möglichkeiten, später war es Nepomnjaschtschi. Die dritte Partie beginnt am Sonntag um 13.30 Uhr, der Montag ist spielfrei. Die erste Partie endete mit einem Remis in 45 Zügen. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epa09607014 Defending Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway (L) plays against Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia during the second round of FIDE World Chess Championship during the EXPO 2020 Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 November 2021. EPA/ALI HAIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Vaduz schliesst zu Leader Winterthur auf
    Nebst dem FC Schaffhausen darf sich der FC Vaduz als der Gewinner der 15. Runde der Challenge League betrachten. Die Liechtensteiner siegten daheim gegen Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2:1, banden auf diese Weise die Waadtländer in der Tabelle zurück und holten Leader Winterthur ein. Dank der besseren Tordifferenz (plus 9 gegenüber plus 6) belegen die Winterthurer weiterhin den 1. Platz. Das Vaduzer Siegestor im Match gegen Stade Lausanne-Ouchy erzielte Cédric Gasser in der 56. Minute.

    Der FC Aarau ging in Wil zweimal in Führung, musste aber zweimal den Ausgleich hinnehmen. Das Schlussresultat von 2:2 besiegelte Valon Fazliu, der in der 80. Minute einen Foulpenalty verwertete. Mit einem Sieg wäre Aarau auf den 3. Platz vorgestossen. (dab/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Peier überzeugt mit 6. Platz erneut
    Killian Peier überzeugt auch an der zweiten Station der Skispringer. In Kuusamo schafft der 26-jährige Waadtländer mit einem 6. Rang seinen zweiten Top-6-Platz innert Wochenfrist - und das ein Jahr nach einem Kreuzbandriss.

    Peier nützte ideale Verhältnisse im zweiten Durchgang zu einem Flug auf 141,5 m und stiess damit von Platz 20 weit nach vorne. Bereits beim Saisonstart vor Wochenfrist war der WM-Dritte von 2019 als 16. und 6. bester Schweizer. Den ganzen letzten Winter hatte Peier wegen seiner Verletzung verpasst.

    Gleich das gesamte Quartett von Swiss-Ski holte Weltcup-Punkte. Gregor Deschwanden, der wegen einer Corona-Infektion das erste Wochenende in Nischni Tagil verpasst hatte, wurde 21., Dominik Peter 26. und Simon Ammann 27. Den Sieg holte sich der Japaner Ryoyu Kobayashi vor dem Slowenen Anze Lanisek. (dab/sda)
    epa09607466 Killian Peier of Switzerland is airborne during the first round of the Men Individual Large Hill event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ruka, Finland, 27 November 2021. EPA/KIMMO BRANDT
    Bild: keystone
    Fähndrich gut, Cologna unglücklich
    Die Schweizer Langläuferin Nadine Fähndrich sorgt beim Weltcup-Auftakt in Kuusamo als 14. für das beste Schweizer Ergebnis. Dario Cologna (24.) hat Pech mit einem Stockbruch.

    Der Sieg über 10 km klassisch bei den Frauen ging überraschend nicht an Therese Johaug, sondern an die Schwedin Frida Karlsson. Die norwegische Dominatorin der letzten Jahre wurde mit 13,7 Sekunden Rückstand deutlich geschlagen. Stark trat auch das deutsche Team mit Katharina Hennig als Dritte und Victoria Carl auf Platz 11 auf.

    Die Schweizer Männer kamen wie fast immer in Kuusamo nicht auf Touren. Über 15 km klassisch lief einzig Dario Cologna als 24. in die Punkte. Nach zwei Dritteln der Distanz lag der 35-jährige Bündner, der Sieger der letzten drei Olympiarennen in dieser Disziplin, noch an 20. Stelle, hatte dann aber einen Stockbruch zu beklagen. Er ist allerdings in der Skating-Technik stärker einzustufen und war noch nie ein Schnellstarter. Zweitbester Schweizer war Jonas Baumann im 40. Rang.

    Der Finne Iivo Niskanen feierte am Polarkreis einen Heimsieg - vor neun Russen und Norwegern. Niskanen distanzierte Alexej Tscherwotkin um 8,3 und den Gesamtweltcup-Sieger Alexander Bolschunow um 14,1 Sekunden. (dab/sda)
    epa09073321 Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland during the women's 30 km cross country skiing world cup race, in S-Chanf, Switzerland, 14 March 2021. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Italienische Justiz ermittelt gegen Juventus Turin
    Die italienische Finanzpolizei hat die Büros von Juventus Turin durchsucht. Die Behörden ermitteln wegen falscher Mitteilungen des börsennotierten Klubs und das Ausstellen von Rechnungen für nicht-existente Transaktionen, wie die Turiner Staatsanwaltschaft mitteilte.

    Die Polizisten suchten laut Staatsanwaltschaft am Freitagnachmittag am Sitz des Vereins in Mailand und Turin nach Unterlagen im Zusammenhang mit Bilanzen aus den Jahren 2019 bis 2021 und dem Kauf von Spielern. Der Verein wollte die Vorgänge auf Nachfrage am Samstag nicht kommentieren.

    Im Visier sind der Mitteilung zufolge die Führung des Unternehmens und Manager im Sport- und Finanzbereich. Die Ermittler prüfen unter anderem verschiedene Transfers von Spielern und die Dienstleistungen von Beratern, die bei der Vermittlung involviert waren. Begonnen hatte die Untersuchung «Prisma» bereits im Mai dieses Jahres. (dab/sda/dpa)
    Juventus players react after Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi scores his side's third goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Juventus at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Bild: keystone
    Clint Capela mit Saisonbestwerten
    Clint Capela zeigte sein erfolgreichstes Spiel in der laufenden NBA-Saison. Der Genfer trug zum 132:100 der Atalanta Hawks bei den Memphis Grizzlies 23 Punkte und 17 Rebounds bei.

    Neben den Saisonbestwerten in den beiden wichtigsten statistischen Bereichen kommt Capela auch noch zu drei Blocks und zwei Assists. Für die formstarken Hawks waren die 132 Punkte ebenfalls Saisonrekord. (dab/sda)
    Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) handles the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Bild: keystone
    Fanny Smith mit dem 57. Podestplatz
    Die Generalprobe der Skicrosser für die Olympischen Spiele im kommenden Februar gelingt aus Schweizer Sicht nur Fanny Smith. Die 29-jährige Waadtländerin belegt zum Weltcup-Auftakt in China den 2. Platz und klassiert sich damit zum 57. Mal in ihrer Karriere auf dem Podest.

    Auf der Strecke in Secret Garden zeigte Smith eine erfolgreiche Aufholjagd. Im zweiten Teil des Finals stiess sie vom 4. auf den 2. Platz vor, indem sie noch an der Französin Marielle Berger Sabbatel und der Österreicherin Katrin Ofner vorbeifuhr. Nur die Schwedin Sandra Näslund konnte die Schweizer Gesamtweltcup-Siegerin der letzten Saison nicht mehr einholen.

    Für die restliche Schweizer Delegation verlief das erste von acht Weltcup-Rennen vor den Olympischen Spielen enttäuschend. Sixtine Cousin, Talina Gantenbein und Sanna Lüdi scheiterten in den Viertelfinals.

    Bei den Männern, die sich in den kommenden Wochen einen voraussichtlich harten Selektionskampf um die vier Olympia-Plätze liefern werden, scheiterten sechs Vertreter im Achtelfinal. In der Qualifikation hatten die Schweizer mit Ryan Regaz (1.), Alex Fiva (2.) und Romain Détraz (6.) noch mit drei Top-6-Platzierungen überzeugt. (dab/sda)
    From left, Sandra Naeslund of Sweden, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Fanny Smith of Switzerland, and Daniela Maier of Germany compete during the semifinal round in women's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Bild: keystone
    9:20
    Zürichs Trainer André Breitenreiter an Corona erkrankt
    Zürichs Trainer André Breitenreiter wurde positiv auf Corona getestet. Der Deutsche wird dem Leader der Super League damit am Sonntag im Heimspiel gegen die Young Boys fehlen. Für ihn wird Assistent Darius Scholtysik das Coaching übernehmen.

    Breitenreiter habe sich am Freitagmorgen unwohl gefühlt und sich deshalb testen lassen. Wie der Rest der Zürcher Mannschaft ist auch der 48-Jährige geimpft, schreibt der FCZ in seiner Mitteilung. (sda)


    Pius Suter erzielt beim 3:2-Sieg der Detroit Red Wings zuhause gegen die Buffalo Sabres sein fünftes Saisontor in der NHL. Einen Abend zum Vergessen erleben Roman Josi und Grégory Hofmann.

    Pius Suter, 1 Tor, 2 Schüsse, TOI 14:34

    Zur Story