On his way to the Top 10 👀



🇮🇹 @janniksin beats Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in a crucial match for the @FedEx ATP Race To Turin! Sinner to the semis in Vienna. #ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/RFF23hOndK — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 29, 2021

wird am Montag in die Top 10 der Weltrangliste aufsteigen. Der 20-jährige Italiener, der mindestens an Position 9 rangieren wird, hat mit der Qualifikation für den Halbfinal in Wien (Sieg über) ebenfalls einen ersten Schritt in Richtung der ATP-Finals in Turin gemacht. Die Siege an den letzten beiden Hallenturnieren – Sofia Anfang des Monats und Antwerpen am vergangenen Sonntag – hieven Sinner als zweiten Italiener nebenin die Top 10. (pre/sda)