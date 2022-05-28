BREAKING: Season’s Best for Elaine Thompson winning the womens 100m in 10.79s at the Prefontaine Classic! Sha'Carri Richardson places 2nd in 10.92s, the same time as Shericka Jackson! pic.twitter.com/7v0k3XHPRJ— Sean (@seanab876) May 28, 2022
We've got a new man in front! 1️⃣— Eurosport (@eurosport) May 28, 2022
Jai Hindley roars clear of Richard Carapaz with one Stage remaining! pic.twitter.com/e6UrUF7jgR
What a welcome in Parc Fermé 💪— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 28, 2022
This is what that result means to @DomiAegerter77 and the team 🙌 #MotoE | #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/NyzNLgys4C
FULL QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION 👀#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gCo3jFgJQS— Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2022
DIGGIA'S DONE IT!!! 🎉— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 28, 2022
What a lap from @FabioDiggia49 to take his first #MotoGP pole! 🔥#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Rx1HIstpfV
It's absolute 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐎𝐒 as Andrea Vendrame misses the corner at the finish 😱💥— Eurosport (@eurosport) May 27, 2022
King of the Mountains Koen Bouwman swoops in to gets his second stage win of the race 👑⛰#Giro | @koenbouwman | @JumboVismaRoad pic.twitter.com/YRoxN8ewUV