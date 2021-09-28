Navigation
    Sport-News

    Simone Biles bedauert Olympia-Teilnahme +++ Ash Barty sagt für Indian Wells ab

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.09.2021, 10:22
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.09.2021

    Biles spricht über ihre mentale Blockade
    Die amerikanische Kunstturnerin Simone Biles gesteht in einem Interview mit dem «New York Magazine» ein, dass ihre Teilnahme an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio ein Fehler gewesen sei. «Wenn man sich ansieht, was ich in den letzten sieben Jahren alles durchgemacht habe, hätte ich nie wieder einem Olympiateam angehören dürfen», sagte die Texanerin. Sie sprach auch den Skandal um den ehemaligen Mannschaftsarzt Larry Nassar an.

    Biles gehörte zu den mehreren Hundert Missbrauchsopfern, dies habe einen hohen emotionalen Tribut gefordert. «Es war zu viel. Aber ich wollte nicht zulassen, dass er mir etwas wegnimmt, für das ich hart gearbeitet habe, seit ich sechs Jahre alt war», sagte Biles. «Also habe ich das so lange verdrängt, wie mein Geist und mein Körper es mir erlaubten.»

    In Tokio aber brachte die Dominatorin der vergangenen Jahre Geist und Körper nicht mehr unter einen Hut. Wegen einer mentalen Blockade insbesondere bei Drehungen hatte sie in Tokio auf eine Vielzahl der Wettkämpfe verzichtet. Statt wie erwartet mit mehreren Goldmedaillen verliess sie Japan «nur» mit je einmal Silber (Team) und Bronze (Schwebebalken). (abu/sda)
    epa09470321 US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles embraces gymnast Kaylee Lorincz after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI handling of the Larry Nassar investigation of sexual abuse of gymnasts, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 15 September 2021. EPA/SAUL LOEB / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Ashleigh Barty nicht in Indian Wells
    Die Weltranglistenerste Ashleigh Barty hat ihre Teilnahme an dem Mitte nächster Woche beginnenden WTA-1000-Turnier in Indian Wells, Kalifornien, abgesagt. Einen Grund für ihren Rückzug hat die Australierin nicht genannt. (abu/sda)
    epa09448441 Ashleigh Barty of the Australia waves to the crowd as she walks off the court after losing to Shelby Rogers of the USA at the conclusion of their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2021. The US Open runs from 30 August through 12 September. EPA/JASON SZENES
    Bild: keystone
    Nächster erfolgloser Anlauf von Kim Clijsters
    Kim Clijsters muss sich bei einer weiteren Rückkehr auf die Tour geschlagen geben. Die Belgierin verliert gegen die Taiwanesin Hsieh Su-Wei in der 1. Runde des Turniers in Chicago 3:6, 7:5, 3:6.

    Die mittlerweile 38-jährige Clijsters nahm erstmals seit gut einem Jahr und der Start-Niederlage im US Open an einem bedeutsamen Turnier teil. In New York hatte die einstige Weltranglistenerste und vierfache Grand-Slam-Gewinnerin vor neun Jahren auch ihren letzten Sieg in einem Einzel errungen. (abu/sda)
    Zwei Spielsperren gegen Tschumi
    Der HC Lugano muss auch im Auswärtsspiel am Dienstag in Freiburg ohne den Kanada-Schweizer Evan Tschumi auskommen. Der Stürmer wurde wegen eines Stockschlags gegen Marc Aeschlimann von den ZSC Lions im Meisterschaftsspiel vom vergangenen Freitag für zwei Spiele gesperrt und mit 1700 Franken gebüsst. Eine Spielsperre hat Tschumi bereits abgesessen. (ram/sda)
    From left Lugano
    Bild: keystone
    Die Therwil Flyers, wer sonst?
    Die Therwil Flyers sind erneut Schweizer Meister im Baseball. Der Titelverteidiger und Qualifikationssieger aus dem Baselbiet gewann am Wochenende auch das zweite und dritte Spiel des Playoff-Finals gegen die Zürich Barracudas und entschied die Best-of-5-Serie mit 3:0 Siegen für sich. Damit fügte der Rekordmeister seinem Palmarès einen 14. Meistertitel hinzu. (ram/sda)
    Laver Cup geht erneut ans Team Europa
    Auch die vierte Austragung des Laver Cup endete mit einem Sieg des Teams Europa. Ohne Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal setzten sich die favorisierten Europäer gegen den Rest der Welt 14:1 durch.

    Mit Olympiasieger Alexander Zverev, US-Open-Champion Daniil Medwedew, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, Andrej Rublew und Casper Ruud gehörten in Boston ausschliesslich Top-10-Spieler dem Siegerteam an. Den einzigen Punkt für das Team Welt errangen am Freitag John Isner und Denis Shapovalov im Doppel gegen Zverev/Berrettini. (ram/sda)
    Team Europe celebrates after they defeated Team World for the Laver Cup in tennis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. At top from left, are Daniil Medvedev, Mateo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, vice captain Thomas Enqvist, and Casper Ruud. At bottom from left, Feliciano Lopez, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and captain Bjorn Borg. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Bild: keystone
    Schwere Niederlage der europäischen Golfprofis
    Die amerikanischen Golfprofis gewinnen in Whistling Straits im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin zum zweiten Mal in den letzten drei Austragungen den prestigeträchtigen Ryder Cup gegen die Auswahl Europas. Die von Captain Steve Stricker kommandierten US-Golfer erarbeiteten sich in den Doppeln vom Freitag und Samstag den komfortablen Vorsprung von 11:5 Punkten, sodass sie in den zwölf Einzeln vom Sonntag nur noch dreieinhalb Punkte dazugewinnen mussten. Diese sicherten sie sich bereits in den ersten fünf Matches.

    Das Verdikt war also sehr deutlich. Betrachtet man aber die einzelnen Duelle in den 16 Doppeln, war es keine derart klare Angelegenheit. Sechs der neun Doppel, die die Europäer verloren, waren bis zum letzten oder vorletzten Loch offen. Es gab insgesamt weniger eindeutige Resultate in den einzelnen Partien als in früheren Ryder Cups.

    Der Weltranglisten-Erste Jon Rahm und der im Matchplay erfahrene und erfolgreiche Sergio Garcia waren an den ersten beiden Wettkampftagen weit und breit die einzigen Pluspunkte der europäischen Auswahl. Das spanische Duo holte in den Doppeln drei von drei Punkten. Vielleicht hätten sie gemeinsam noch ein viertes Mal gewonnen. Aber Europas irischer Captain Padraig Harrington, seinerseits ein erfahrener Ryder-Cup-Spieler früherer Jahre, setzte Rahm/Garcia am Freitagnachmittag in der zweiten Doppel-Serie nicht ein. Das Gegenstück war Rory McIlroy. Der nordirische Weltstar bestritt - zweimal mit Ian Poulter, einmal mit Shane Lowry - drei Doppel und bezog jedes Mal eine Kanterniederlage. Dass McIlroy dermassen schwach spielen würde, hatte sich in den Einzelturnieren unter der Saison nicht abgezeichnet. McIlroys persönliche Bilanz an seinen vorangegangenen fünf Ryder Cups war auch nicht berauschend. Aber immerhin noch positiv. (sda)
    Team USA's Justin Thomas gets a hug after winning a Ryder Cup singles match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Bild: keystone
    Ein Sieg in Trauer für Aegerter
    An einem Rennwochenende, an dem es nach dem tödlichen Unfall des 15-jährigen Dean Berta Vinales keine Sieger hätte geben sollen, verbessert Dominique Aegerter seine gute Ausgangslage in der Superbike-WM weiter. Der Berner gewann überlegen das sonntägliche Rennen und widmete seinen 10. Saisonsieg umgehend dem am Samstag verstorbenen Vinales. Es stand allen Rennfahrern frei, ob sie das Rennen bestreiten wollten. In der WM-Wertung baute Aegerter seine Führung auf 62 Punkte aus. Die Superbike-WM wird am nächsten Wochenende in Portimao fortgesetzt.

    Während des Rennens konnte Aegerter alle Gedanken an den traurigen Samstag ausblenden, aber sofort im Ziel dachte der Rohrbacher wieder an den jungen Spanier. «Dass es für mich sportlich sehr erfreulich gelaufen ist, rückt nach dem Samstag in den Hintergrund.» Sechs Rennen verbleiben in der Superbike-WM noch; zehn Rennen gewann Aegerter in dieser Saison schon. Aegerter: «Vor Saisonbeginn hätte keiner damit gerechnet, dass wir so viele Rennen gewinnen würden.» (pre/sda)
