An einem Rennwochenende, an dem es nach dem tödlichen Unfall des 15-jährigenkeine Sieger hätte geben sollen, verbessertseine gute Ausgangslage in der Superbike-WM weiter. Der Berner gewann überlegen das sonntägliche Rennen und widmete seinen 10. Saisonsieg umgehend dem am Samstag verstorbenen Vinales. Es stand allen Rennfahrern frei, ob sie das Rennen bestreiten wollten. In der WM-Wertung baute Aegerter seine Führung auf 62 Punkte aus. Die Superbike-WM wird am nächsten Wochenende infortgesetzt.Während des Rennens konnte Aegerter alle Gedanken an den traurigen Samstag ausblenden, aber sofort im Ziel dachte der Rohrbacher wieder an den jungen Spanier. «Dass es für mich sportlich sehr erfreulich gelaufen ist, rückt nach dem Samstag in den Hintergrund.» Sechs Rennen verbleiben in der Superbike-WM noch; zehn Rennen gewann Aegerter in dieser Saison schon. Aegerter: «Vor Saisonbeginn hätte keiner damit gerechnet, dass wir so viele Rennen gewinnen würden.» (pre/sda)