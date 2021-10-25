Navigation
    Michael Jordans Sneakers für 1,5 Millionen versteigert +++ Moser trifft in der AHL

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    25.10.2021, 11:13
    Michael Jordans Sneakers für 1,5 Millionen versteigert +++ Moser trifft in der AHL
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 25.10.2021

    Ein Paar gebrauchte Turnschuhe von Michael Jordan haben bei einer Auktion einen Rekordpreis erzielt. Die «Nike Air Ships» aus dem Jahr 1984, welche die Basketball-Legende während seiner ersten Saison bei den den Chicago Bulls getragen hatte, wurden für fast 1,5 Millionen Dollar versteigert, wie das Auktionshaus Sotheby's bekannt gab.

    Der Markt für seltene Sportschuhe ist in den vergangenen Jahren rasant gewachsen. Was früher als Nischenmarkt galt, erregt heute das Interesse der Öffentlichkeit und zahlreicher Sammler. Den bisherigen Rekordpreis für ein Paar Turnschuhe erzielte Sotheby's in New York im letztes Jahr, als ein Paar Schuhe von Jordan für 615'000 Dollar verkauft wurden. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Torpremiere für Janis Moser
    Janis Moser feierte nach seiner Degradierung von den Arizona Coyotes ins AHL-Farmteam Tucson Roadrunners ein persönliches Erfolgserlebnis. Der Nationalverteidiger verbuchte in seinem vierten Spiel in Nordamerika den ersten Skorerpunkt. Der 21-Jährige, der sich nach einer starken letzten Saison mit dem EHC Biel für höhere Aufgaben empfohlen hatte, traf bei der 2:6-Heimniederlage gegen die Texas Stars im Mitteldrittel zum zwischenzeitlichen 2:2. (abu/sda)
    Zuber trifft schon wieder
    Steven Zuber läuft es in Griechenland weiterhin. Der Schweizer Nationalspieler schoss beim 3:1-Sieg von AEK Athen bei Volos ein weiteres Tor. Es war sein fünfter Treffer in sieben Spielen für den neuen Klub. AEK liegt einen Punkt hinter Olympiakos auf Rang 2. (ram)
    Knelsens grosser Auftritt in Zug
    In der Swiss League verteidigt der EHC Olten die Tabellenführung mit einem 9:1-Auswärtssieg bei der EVZ Academy erfolgreich. Für die bemerkenswerteste Leistung sorgte Oltens Kanadier Dion Knelsen. Dem 32-Jährigen gelang ein 6-Punkte-Spiel: 3 Tore und 3 Assists steuerte er zum Kantersieg bei.

    Der EHC Kloten bleibt Olten mit einem 2:0-Erfolg in Weinfelden gegen den HC Thurgau weiterhin hart an den Fersen. Derweil verlor La Chaux-de-Fonds (3.) das Verfolgerduell gegen Visp (4.) mit 1:4. Das Team aus dem Neuenburger Jura liegt nun schon neun Zähler hinter Olten zurück. (ram/sda)
    Salzburg gefühlt schon wieder Meister
    In der österreichischen Bundesliga geht der Spitzenkampf klar an Red Bull Salzburg. Der Leader schlägt den letzten Verfolger Sturm Graz mit 4:1 und hat nun elf Punkte Vorsprung – nach bloss zwölf Runden. Alle anderen Teams liegen schon 16 und mehr Punkte hinter den Salzburgern.

    Der Schweizer Noah Okafor spielte nach seinem Doppelpack in der Champions League erneut von Beginn an. Ihm glückte dieses Mal jedoch kein Tor. Gegen Sturm traf mit dem 19-jährigen deutschen Nationalstürmer Karim Adeyemi (Bild) sein Sturmpartner doppelt. (ram)
    Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between Salzburg and VfL Wolfsburg, at the Salzburg stadium, in Salzburg, Austria, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Seltener Lausanner Heimsieg
    Der Lausanne Hockey Club kommt im einzigen Sonntagsspiel der Eishockey-National-League zu einem seltenen Heimsieg. Die Lausanner schlagen den EHC Biel 4:2. Die Waadtländer verdienten sich den Sieg. Lausanne erspielte sich die besseren Möglichkeiten, investierte mehr ins Spiel und geriet auch nie in Rückstand.

    Philip Varone brachte das Heimteam nach acht Minuten in Unterzahl in Führung, Joel Genazzi traf mit seinem ersten Saisontreffer in Überzahl (2:1/22.), und das Siegtor gelang Jiri Sekac schon in der 30. Minute, genau zwei Minuten nachdem Toni Rajala für Biel zum zweiten Mal ausgeglichen hatte. 33 Sekunden vor Schluss traf Michael Frolik noch ins leere Tor.
    La joie des joueurs du Lausanne Hockey Club lors du match du championnat suisse de hockey sur glace de National League entre le Lausanne HC et le EHC Biel, ce dimanche, 24 octobre 2021, a la patinoire de la Vaudoise arena a Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)
    Bild: keystone
    Lausanne - Biel 4:2 (1:1, 2:1, 1:0)
    6567 Zuschauer. - SR Stricker/Stolc, Cattaneo/Schlegel.
    Tore: 9. Varone (Unterzahltor!) 1:0. 16. Brunner (Künzle, Cunti) 1:1. 22. Genazzi (Frick, Bertschy/Powerplaytor) 2:1. 28. Rajala (Delémont, Haas) 2:2. 30. Sekac (Frolik, Marti) 3:2. 60. (59:28) Frolik (Barberoo) 4:2 (ins leere Tor).
    Strafen: 4mal 2 Minuten gegen Lausanne, 3mal 2 Minuten gegen Biel.
    Lausanne: Stephan; Heldner, Frick; Glauser, Barberio; Genazzi, Marti; Krueger, Mainot; Frolik, Varone, Sekac; Kenins, Bertschy, Douay; Maillard, Jäger, Bozon; Holdener, Krakauskas, Arnold.
    Biel: Paupe; Rathgeb, Lööv; Delémont, Grossmann; Stampfli, Forster; Schneeberger, Kohler; Hügli, Haas, Rajala; Brunner, Cunti, Künzle; Korpikoski, Tanner, Kessler; Hischier, Froidevaux, Schläpfer.
    Bemerkungen: Lausanne ohne Almond, Baumgartner, Emmerton, Fuchs, Riat (alle verletzt) und Gernat (krank), Biel ohne Fey, Hofer, Sallinen und Jakowenko (alle verletzt). (ram/sda)
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

