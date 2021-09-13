Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sport-News: Steve Guerdat erhält für Sieg in Calgary 600'000 Franken

    Sport-News

    Guerdat kassiert für Sieg in Calgary 600'000 Franken – Hirschi im EM-Rennen Sechster

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    13.09.21, 10:30

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 13.9.21

    Guerdat siegt im Grand Prix von Calgary
    Steve Guerdat gewinnt den mit 2,5 Millionen kanadischen Dollar dotierten Grand Prix am Fünfsterne-CSIO von Calgary in Spruce Meadows. Von allen Paaren zeigte Guerdat mit dem zwölfjährigen Franzosen-Wallach Venard de Cerisy als einziger zweimal einen fehlerfreien Ritt. Damit verwies der Jurassier die beiden Amerikanern Kent Farrington und McLain Ward auf die weiteren Plätze.

    Für seinen Triumph erhielt Guerdat einen Siegerccheck in der Höhe von umgerechnet über 600'000 Franken. «Ich habe schon als kleines Kind davon geträumt, in dieser Prüfung den Sieg zu erringen. Soweit ich zurückdenken kann, waren Siege in Calgary und Aachen mein Ziel. Ich hatte das grosse Glück, in Genf schon einige Male den Sieg davonzutragen, aber Aachen und Calgary hatten mir noch gefehlt», sagte der Olympiasieger von 2012. Zusammen mit 's-Hertogenbosch bilden diese drei Turniere den Grand Slam im Springreiten. (ram/sda)
    Steve Guerdat of Switzerland riding Venard de Cerisy competes in the equestrian team jumping final at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, August 07, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Hirschi wird beim Sieg von Colbrelli EM-Sechster
    Die Schweiz gewinnt am letzten Tag der Europameisterschaften in Trient keine weitere Medaille. Marc Hirschi wird im Strassenrennen beim Sieg des Italieners Sonny Colbrelli Sechster.

    Hirschi zeigte ein starkes Rennen, konnte 22 km vor dem Ziel bei einer entscheidenden Tempoverschärfung der Konkurrenz jedoch nicht folgen. Im Sprint um Platz 4 einer sechsköpfigen Verfolgergruppe musste sich Hirschi dem früheren Europameister Matteo Trentin und dem zweifachen Tour-de-France-Sieger Tadej Pogacar geschlagen geben.

    Die Medaillen machte ein Trio unter sich aus. Europameister wurde der Einheimische Sonny Colbrelli, der für den vierten aufeinanderfolgenden Sieg eines Italieners in einem EM-Strassenrennen sorgte. Colbrelli setzte sich im Zweiersprint gegen den belgischen Jungstar Remco Evenepoel durch. Bronze sicherte sich mit einem Rückstand von eineinhalb Minuten auf das Duo der Franzose Benoît Cosnefroy. (zap/sda)
    Ricciardo siegt - Verstappen und Hamilton out nach Crash
    Der Grand Prix von Italien in Monza endet mir einer Überraschung. Daniel Ricciardo gewinnt im McLaren-Mercedes vor Teamkollege Lando Norris. Dritter wird der vom letzten Startplatz losgefahrene Valtteri Bottas im Mercedes.

    Ohne Punkte blieben die beiden Titelanwärter: Der aus der Pole-Position gestartete Max Verstappen und der siebenfache Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton kollidierten in der 26. Runde, als der Brite in seinem Mercedes nach seinem Reifenstopp auf die Strecke zurückkehrte.

    In der Gesamtwertung blieb damit nach dem 14. von 22 Saisonrennen alles beim Alten: Der Niederländer hat nach seinen zwei gewonnenen Zählern am Samstag im Sprintrennen weiterhin fünf Zähler Vorsprung (226,5:221,5). Valtteri Bottas, Sieger am Samstag im Sprint, liegt als Dritter bereits knapp 90 Punkte zurück.

    Kein Glück erneut für den Hinwiler Rennstall Alfa Romeo-Ferrari: Für den von Rang 7 aus gestarteten Antonio Giovinazzi waren die Hoffnungen auf Punktezuwachs schon nach der ersten Runde und einer Berührung mit Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) vorbei. Der Italiener wurde am Ende 13. direkt vor seinem Teamkollege Robert Kubica. (zap/sda)
    Lüthi gestürzt, aber unverletzt
    Tom Lüthi erleidet im sechstletzten Grand Prix seiner Karriere einen Rückschlag. Der 34-jährige Berner stürzt beim GP von Aragonien bereits in der fünften Runde des Moto2-Rennens und muss aufgeben.

    Nach einem guten Start, in dem er sich von Startposition 16 in die Punkteränge nach vorne geschoben hatte, lag Lüthi bei seinem Sturz nur auf dem 17. Platz. Zum Glück blieb der Emmentaler dabei unverletzt. Dennoch ist der Ausfall ein Rückschlag, nachdem er zuletzt mit den Plätzen 9 und 11 klare Aufwärtstendenz gezeigt hat.

    Lüthi war in guter Gesellschaft. Nur 21 der 32 Fahrer sahen im MotorLand Aragon im Nordosten Spaniens die Zielflagge. Zu den Gestürzten gehörten auch der WM-Dritte Marco Bezzecchi sowie der Pole-Mann und WM-Vierte Sam Lowes.

    Damit ist der Kampf um den WM-Titel fünf Rennen vor Schluss endgültig nur noch ein Duell zwischen dem Australier Remy Gardner und dem Spanier Raul Fernandez. Der Moto2-Neuling aus Madrid zeigte eine unglaubliche Parforce-Leistung und feierte überlegen seinen fünften Saisonsieg, obwohl er sich vor neun Tagen beim Radfahren den rechten Mittelhandknochen gebrochen hatte. Dahinter verteidigte Gardner auf einer von ihm nicht geliebten Strecke den 2. Platz. Der 23-jährige Sohn des ehemaligen 500-ccm-Weltmeisters Wayne Gardner weist damit noch 39 Punkte (251:212) Vorsprung auf Fernandez auf. Die beiden Teamkollegen werden nächste Saison in die höchste Klasse aufsteigen. (zap/sda)

    Bagnaia mit dem hochverdienten Premierensieg
    Der Ducati-Pilot Francesco Bagnaia gewinnt beim Grand Prix von Aragonien erstmals in der Königsklasse.

    Der Italiener lieferte sich mit Marc Marquez auf der Honda auf den letzten vier Runden ein faszinierendes und beinhartes, aber jederzeit faires Duell. Sieben Mal griff der sechsfache MotoGP-Weltmeister an und zog kurzzeitig an Bagnaia vorbei, jedes Mal konterte der 24-Jährige aus Turin aber im Stile eines grossen Champions.

    Bagnaia ist im 13. Rennen der Saison bereits der achte unterschiedliche Sieger. Nach fünf Podestplätzen ist es aber ein Erfolg mit Ansage. WM-Leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) musste sich mit dem 8. Platz zufrieden geben, bleibt aber klar in Führung. Der Franzose weist fünf Rennen vor Schluss 53 Punkte Vorsprung auf den neuen Zweiten Bagnaia auf (214:161).

    Ein kleines Debakel erlebte die Familie Rossi. Der Ende Saison zurücktretende Superstar Valentino Rossi belegte den 19., sein Halbbruder Luca Marini den 20. Platz - bei 20 Klassierten. (zap/sda)
