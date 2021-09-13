Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
DANIEL: “To lead literally from start to finish I don’t think any of us expected that… I’ve just been a sandbagging SOB for the rest of the year! To not only win but to get a 1-2 - it’s insane!” #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tFXltNya1M— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021
A win for a wounded warrior! @25RaulFernandez makes it 5! 🏆#AragonGP 🏁 | #Moto2 📰https://t.co/S949N0vv6t— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 12, 2021
Your #AragonGP 🏁 podium heroes!— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 12, 2021
🥇 @PeccoBagnaia
🥈 @marcmarquez93
🥉 @JoanMirOfficial
#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/PMFbRXi3B6