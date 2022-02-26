Navigation
sonnig
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Sport-News

    Pogacar gewinnt die UAE Tour vor Yates +++ U23-WM-Gold für Langläufer Grond

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    26.02.2022, 15:31
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Pogacar gewinnt die UAE Tour vor Yates +++ U23-WM-Gold für Langläufer Grond
    Schweizerinnen verpassen das Podest in Crans-Montana – Nufer wird Vierte
    Meillard auf dem Podest – Schweizer vergeben weitere Spitzenplätze im Garmisch-Slalom
    1
    WM-Qualifikation 2022: Polen will nicht gegen Russland spielen
    22
    Rekurs gutgeheissen: Fanny Smith erhält doch noch Olympia-Bronze
    26
    Native Ad
    Kennst du diese Erfindungen, die die Welt veränderten?
    18
    Native Ad
    Diese 9 Klimasünden wollen sich die watsons abgewöhnen, und du?
    215
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    WM-Gold für Valerio Grond
    Der 21-jährige Bündner Valerio Grond, der in diesem Monat zu seinem Olympia-Debüt gekommen war, gewann bei den U23-Weltmeisterschaften der Langläufer im norwegischen Lygna Gold im klassischen Sprint. Für die Schweiz ist es die zweite Medaille an den Nachwuchs-Titelkämpfen, nachdem Anja Weber die 10 km in der klassischen Technik für sich entschieden hatte. (pre/sda)
    Valerio Grond of Switzerland reacts during the sprint finals of the first stage of the Tour de Ski, in Tschierv, Switzerland, Friday, January 1, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller).
    Bild: keystone
    Pogacar gewinnt die UAE Tour
    Tadej Pogacar gewinnt wie im letzten Jahr die UAE Tour in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten. In der abschliessenden siebten Etappe mit Bergankunft in Jebel Hafeet siegte der Tour-de-France-Champion vor dem Briten Adam Yates, der auch im Gesamtklassement mit 22 Sekunden Rückstand Zweiter wurde.

    Pogacar hatte das rote Leadertrikot nach der ersten Bergankunft in der 4. Etappe vom Schweizer Stefan Bissegger, dem Sieger des Einzelzeitfahrens, übernommen. In den topografisch schwierigeren Teilstücken konnte der Thurgauer nicht mehr mit den Besten mithalten. Stärkster Schweizer zum Auftakt der World Tour war Gino Mäder, der die letzte Etappe als 16. zeitgleich mit Landsmann Matteo Badilatti beendete und im Gesamtklassement den 15. Platz belegte. (pre/sda)
    Dressen kehrt erst nächste Saison zurück
    Der Deutsche Thomas Dressen wird erst in der nächsten Saison wieder in den Weltcup zurückkehren. «Zeitmässig und vom Fahrerischen her würde es schon wieder passen. Aber die Geduld hat sich bislang ausgezahlt. Das ist der Grund, warum wir weiter so geduldig bleiben wollen», sagte der 28-Jährige.

    Dressen hatte sich nach der WM in Cortina d’Ampezzo vor einem Jahr einer Operation am rechten Knie unterzogen, bei der ihm freie Knorpelstücke entfernt wurden. Die bisherigen Speed-Wettkämpfe in diesem Winter sowie die Olympischen Spiele hatte der Sieger der Kitzbühel-Abfahrt von 2018 daraufhin verpasst. (sda/dpa)
    Germany's Thomas Dressen gets to the finish area of the men's downhill, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb.14, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
    Bild: keystone
    Nadal schlägt Medwedew auch in Mexiko
    Rafael Nadal bleibt in diesem Jahr der tonangebende Spieler. Der Spanier kommt beim Hartplatz-Turnier von Acapulco dank dem 6:3, 6:3 gegen Daniil Medwedew zu seinem 14. Sieg in dieser Saison und spielt am Samstag im Final um seinen 91. Titel.

    Fast einen Monat nach dem erinnerungswürdigen Australian-Open-Final lieferten sich Nadal und Medwedew, die baldige neue Nummer 1 der Welt, erneut einen harten Kampf. In der gut zwei Stunden dauernden Partie war Nadal der effizientere Spieler. Er nutzte 3 seiner 6 Breakchancen und wehrte die elf Breakchancen von Medwedew im zweiten Satz alle ab.

    Nadal kann den besten Saisonstart seiner Karriere am Samstag mit dem Finalsieg im Linkshänder-Duell gegen den Briten Cameron Norrie krönen. Dieser setzte sich im Halbfinal gegen den Griechen Stefanos Tsitsipas mit 6:4, 6:4 durch. (sda)
    Siebter Sieg des FC Aarau in acht Spielen
    Leader Aarau bleibt die Mannschaft mit der besten Form in der Challenge League. Mit einem 2:1 daheim gegen Wil erringen die Aarauer den siebten Sieg in den letzten acht Spielen.

    Das 1:0 im Brügglifeld erzielte Randy Schneider in der 11. Minute. Die Vorentscheidung fiel Mitte der zweiten Halbzeit durch ein von Randy Schneider provoziertes Eigentor des eingewechselten Wilers Marcin Dickenmann. Dickenmann erzielte auch ein Tor für seine Mannschaft. Dieses 1:2 kam aber erst in der 93. Minute, wenige Sekunden vor Schluss.

    Im Vergleich zum vormaligen Leader Vaduz hat Aarau in diesen acht Runden zehn Punkte besser abgeschnitten. Die Liechtensteiner verloren am Freitag bei Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 0:2. Sie liegen nunmehr bereits sechs Punkte hinter Aarau. (abu/sda)
    Bild: watson
    Olympiasieger schenkt inhaftiertem Verleger Goldmedaille
    Der schwedische Eisschnelllauf-Olympiasieger Nils van der Poel schenkt dem in China inhaftierten Buchverleger Gui Minhai eine seiner zwei in Peking gewonnenen Goldmedaillen. Laut der Menschenrechtsorganisation Amnesty International übergab der 25-Jährige die Medaille am Donnerstag an Gui Minhais Tochter Angela Gui, die seit Jahren dafür kämpft, dass ihr Vater freikommt.

    «Ich spreche nicht für alle Olympioniken, aber ich und meine Freunde innerhalb des Sports haben das ganze Leben damit verbracht, nach der Spitze zu streben, und die chinesische Regierung nutzt unsere Träume als eine politische Waffe aus, um ihr Regime zu legitimieren», wurde van der Poel in einem Communiqué von Amnesty zitiert. Er habe sich ausgenutzt gefühlt und wünsche sich, dass es in China weniger Menschenrechtsverletzungen gebe und Gui Minhai freigelassen werde. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Folge watson Sport auf Facebook
    Die neusten Resultate, die witzigsten Memes, die spannendsten Hintergrundstorys! Ob Fussball, Eishockey, Tennis, Ski oder andere Sportarten – alles ist dabei.

    Schenk uns deinen Like!
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen

    1 / 62
    60 Sportfotos, die unter die Haut gehen
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So würden sich deine Fussball-Stars in der Badi verhalten

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Kreml: Ukraine lehnt Friedensverhandlungen ab + Bundesrat will über Sanktionen entscheiden
    2
    Ukraine ordnet allgemeine Mobilmachung an +++ 100'000 Menschen auf der Flucht
    3
    Putins «Pinocchio»: Darum verbreitet diese Waffe Angst und Schrecken
    4
    So weit ist die russische Armee vorgerückt und das ist die Situation in Kiew
    5
    Wladimir Putin gewinnt die erste Propaganda-Schlacht – dank der Rechten
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Bundesrat ergreift vorerst keine Sanktionen gegen Russland +++ EU beruft Sondergipfel ein
    2
    Ueli Maurer zu Russland: «Putin hat einen der besten Aussenminister»
    3
    Die Ukraine ist nicht genug – was Putin wirklich will
    4
    PICDUMP 405 – heute mit allem und VIEL scharf
    5
    Ukraine: Mögliche Kriegsszenarien in 7 Karten
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Hackergruppe Anonymous erklärt «Cyberkrieg» gegen den Kreml
    2
    Wenn Neutralität zum Vorwand fürs Wegducken wird
    3
    Putin allein im Kreml: Der russische Präsident hat sich verzockt
    4
    «Russisches Kriegsschiff, f##k dich!»: Ukrainische Soldaten geben Insel nicht auf
    5
    Diese 23 Bilder zeigen: So sieht Krieg in Europa im Jahr 2022 aus
    Pogacar gewinnt die UAE Tour vor Yates +++ U23-WM-Gold für Langläufer Grond
    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    Zur Story