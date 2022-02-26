We bring the #UAETour 2022 to a close, with @TamauPogi winning the Tour with the Red Jersey and White Jersey, while @AdamYates7 and @PelloBilbao1990 take the second and third positions. pic.twitter.com/G7ie8LLid4— UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 26, 2022
The moment @RafaelNadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to reach his fifth Acapulco final ✌️ #AMT2022 pic.twitter.com/hdpSHY1McT— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 26, 2022
Two years ago, a Chinese court announced the sentencing of my father to 10 years in prison after a secret trial. To help make sure political prisoners like my father aren’t forgotten, Nils Van der Poel is dedicating his medal to #GuiMinhai + countless other victims of 🇨🇳 abuses. pic.twitter.com/uQBsKORdE2— Angela Gui (@angelagui_) February 25, 2022