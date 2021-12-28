Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Sport-News

    U20-Hockey-Nati gewinnt gegen USA forfait +++ Peier in Oberstdorf-Quali starker Fünfter

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    28.12.2021, 19:11
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 28.12.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    U20-Hockey-Nati gewinnt gegen USA forfait
    Die Schweizer Hockey-Junioren gewinnen bei der U20-WM im kanadischen Red Deer ihr Spiel gegen die USA Forfait. Die Partie war in der Nacht auf Mittwoch angesetzt, doch die Amerikaner müssen nach positiven Coronatests bei zwei seiner Spieler in eine Team-Quarantäne. Gemäss den Regeln des internationalen Verbands wird das Spiel nun als 1:0-Sieg für die Schweiz gewertet. Ihr erstes Spiel hatten die Schweizer gegen Russland 2:4 verloren. (pre/sda)
    Peier in der Qualifikation starker Fünfter
    Alle drei Schweizer Starter schafften die Qualifikation für das Auftaktspringen der Vierschanzentournee am Mittwoch in Oberstdorf ohne grössere Probleme. Bei garstigen Bedingungen mit Regen und Unterbrüchen wegen zu viel Wind sprang Killian Peier wie zuletzt stark. 130,5 m brachten den Waadtländer auf den 5. Platz. Simon Ammann, der seine 24. Tournee bestreitet, landete im 30., Gregor Deschwanden im 44 Rang, beide mit 113 m.

    Bei der Vierschanzentournee findet der erste Durchgang mit 50 Springern im K.o.-System statt. Peier trifft dabei ab 16.30 Uhr auf den Polen Pawel Wasek, Ammann auf den aufstrebenden Slowenen Lovro Kos und Deschwanden auf den österreichischen Mitfavoriten Stefan Kraft. Jeweils die Sieger der 25 Duelle sowie die fünf besten Verlierer erreichen den zweiten Durchgang. Die 3200 Franken Siegprämie für den Qualifikationssieg holte sich der Topfavorit Ryoyu Kobayashi vor dem Weltcup-Leader Karl Geiger. (pre/sda)
    Kilian Peier of Switzerland soars through the air at the first stage of the 70th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Kosten-Auflistung des HCD muss bis Ende Februar erfolgen
    Der HC Davos muss wegen der Spengler-Cup-Absage durch den Kanton bis Ende Februar die Auflistung der ungedeckten Kosten an den Kanton Graubünden einreichen, um den Schutzschirm geltend machen zu können. Dies erklärte Marc Gianola, der Spengler-Cup-Chef und CEO des HC Davos, gegenüber der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA. HCD-Präsident Gaudenz Domenig hatte wiederholt verlauten lassen, dass der maximale Schutzschirm in der Höhe von rund fünf Millionen Franken nicht ausreichen werde, um die Kosten der Absage komplett zu decken. Deshalb würde der Verein nun mittelfristig in einen Überlebenskampf geraten. Momentan wird davon ausgegangen, dass der HCD rund zehn Prozent der ungedeckten Kosten übernehmen muss.

    Gegenüber Radio Südostschweiz hat die Bündner Kantonsärztin Marina Jamnicki einen zweiten Absage-Grund des Spengler Cups neben den zunächst 17 Covid-Fällen im HCD-Team genannt. Die Region Prättigau/Davos weise aktuell die höchsten Corona-Fallzahlen im Kanton Graubünden auf, absolut wie auch auf die Bevölkerung bezogen. Mit Blick auf die Erfahrungen aus dem Tessiner Derby zwischen Ambri-Piotta und Lugano vor zweieinhalb Wochen, als mehrere Zuschauer und Spieler positiv getestet worden seien, sei man zum Schluss gekommen: «Das kann man nicht verantworten.» (pre/sda)
    epa09656467 A covered TV camera stands among empty stands at the ice stadium in Davos, Switzerland, 25 December 2021. The 94th Spengler Cup was canceled one day before the start of the traditional tournament due to positive tests for coronavirus at the host HC Davos. EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER
    Bild: keystone
    Seferovic kriegt einen neuen Trainer
    Der Schweizer Nationalstürmer Haris Seferovic sieht sich beim portugiesischen Tabellendritten Benfica Lissabon mit einem Trainerwechsel konfrontiert. Nach unbefriedigenden Liga-Resultaten und einem zuletzt ernüchternden 0:3 im Cup beim Erzrivalen FC Porto trennt sich der Verein von Jorge Jesus. Nachfolger des 67-Jährigen bis zum Saisonende wird Nelson Verissimo (44), der zuletzt die Reserven des Traditionsklubs trainierte. (pre/sda)
    Mbabu fällt mit Corona aus
    Verteidiger Kevin Mbabu fehlt dem deutschen Bundesligisten VfL Wolfsburg beim Trainingsauftakt in die Rückrunde. Laut dem deutschen Portal «Sportbuzzer» hat sich der Schweizer Nationalspieler in seinen Weihnachtsferien in Dubai infiziert und sitzt nun dort fest. Mbabu, der ungeimpft sein soll, hat sich bereits im Sommer 2020 mit dem Virus infiziert. (ram/sda)
    Keine Schweizer Langläufer im Final
    Die Entscheidung im Sprint der Frauen fällt zum Auftakt der Tour de Ski ohne Schweizer Beteiligung. In Lenzerheide trumpfte Nadine Fähndrich zwar mit Bestzeit in der Qualifikation auf – schied im Viertelfinal aber nach einem Sturz aus. «So etwas kann im Sprint passieren, das gehört dazu», sagte Fähndrich im SRF zerknirscht. «Aber die Enttäuschung ist gross.»

    Mit Laurien van der Graaff scheiterte auch die zweite Schweizerin in den Viertelfinals. Sie zog in einem äusserst engen Photofinish gegen die Deutsche Laura Gimmler den Kürzeren. Bei den Männern qualifizierten sich gleich sechs Athleten von Swiss-Ski für die Viertelfinals. Valerio Grond und Roman Furger schafften es in die Halbfinals, wo für sie Schluss war. Die Siege gingen an Jessie Diggins aus den USA und den Norweger Johannes Hösflot Klaebo. (ram/sda)
    Trauer um Hugo Maradona
    Nur gut ein Jahr nach Diego Maradonas Ableben ist auch dessen jüngerer Bruder Hugo verstorben. Dies teilte die SSC Napoli mit. Er wurde nur 52 Jahre alt.

    Hugo «El Turco» Maradona war ebenfalls Fussball-Profi (u.a. Ascoli, Rayo Vallecano und Rapid Wien), aber er war weit weniger erfolgreich als sein achteinhalb Jahre älterer Bruder. Zuletzt lebte er in Neapel. (ram/sda/afp)
    IMAGO / sportphoto24 Hugo Maradona, the brother of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona, has died at the age of 52 in the picture attends the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and SS Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy on 28 November 2021. Naples Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Naples Italy Copyright: xFrancoxRomanox SP24-161-262
    Bild: IMAGO / sportphoto24
    Fähndrich mit der Quali-Bestzeit
    Besser hätte der Start zur Tour de Ski für Nadine Fähndrich nicht sein können. Sie gewann in Lenzerheide die Qualifikation für den Skating-Sprint am Nachmittag. Mit Laurien van der Graaff auf Rang 7 schaffte eine zweite Schweizerin den Sprung in den Wettkampf der besten 30, der um 14 Uhr beginnt.

    Dario Cologna verpasste den Cut der Top 30 deutlich. Dies wird den Bündner aber nicht ärgern, denn er legt bei seiner Tour-de-Ski-Dernière den Fokus auf einzelne Etappen und nicht aufs Overall-Klassement. Für die Viertelfinals qualifizierten sich Janik Riebli (6.), Valerio Grond (12.), Roman Furger (16.), Jovian Hediger (18.), Erwan Käser (26.) und Roman Schaad (28.). (ram/sda)
    epa09658577 Nadine Faehndrich of Switzerland in action during the cross country skiing women's sprint free qualification at the FIS Tour de Ski in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, 28 December 2021. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Josi in Isolation
    Nach Pius Suter (Detroit) setzt das Coronavirus in der NHL mit Roman Josi, dem Captain der Nashville Predators, einen zweiten Schweizer temporär ausser Gefecht. Josi wurde am Dienstag auf das sogenannte Covid-Protokoll der NHL gesetzt. Josi wird zumindest die Auswärtspartie in Washington (in der Nacht auf Mittwoch) verpassen.

    Als die NHL in der Woche vor Weihnachten den Spielbetrieb unterbrach, galten die Nashville Predators mit acht positiven Fällen als Hotspot. Die meisten dieser acht sind mittlerweile wieder einsatzfähig, dafür wurden nach Weihnachten Josi plus zwei Teamkollegen positiv getestet. (ram/sda)
    Nashville Predators' Roman Josi (59) and St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Bild: keystone
    Thiem nicht am Australian Open
    Der Österreicher Dominic Thiem (ATP 15) verzichtet auf eine Teilnahme am Australian Open in Melbourne (17. bis 30. Januar). Der Melbourne-Finalist und US Open-Sieger von 2020 hat sein Comeback am Ende Januar beginnenden Sandplatz-Turnier im argentinischen Cordoba geplant.

    Wegen einer Handgelenkverletzung verpasste Thiem die zweite Saisonhälfte. Seinen letzten Ernstkampf bestritt er im Juni beim Rasen-Turnier auf Mallorca. (ram/sda)
    epa09293789 Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in action against French Adrian Mannarino during their Mallorca Championships ATP 250 tennis tournament round of 16 match held at Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca, Mallorca, Balearic islands, Spain, 22 June 2021. EPA/ATIENZA
    Bild: keystone
    Drei weitere Hockey-Teams flachgelegt
    Nach dem HC Ambri-Piotta und dem HC Davos legt das Coronavirus weitere Eishockeyklubs der National League flach. Die Rapperswil-Jona Lakers teilen mit, dass die aktuelle Welle das Team erfasst hat, dass es in den letzten Tagen diverse positive Befunde gab, und dass der reguläre Trainingsbetrieb vorläufig eingestellt werden musste. Zumindest die nächste Partie am 2. Januar im Hallenstadion gegen die ZSC Lions wird verschoben.

    Und die Liga teilt mit, dass auch Meister EV Zug und der HC Lugano von ihren Kantonsärzten vorsorglich in Quarantäne geschickt wurden. Insgesamt vier Partien wurden vorerst verschoben.

    Auch in der Swiss League sind immer mehr Klubs von positiven Omikron-Fällen betroffen. Sämtliche Partien von heute Dienstag müssen verschoben werden. Nach sieben positiven Fällen ist der SC Langenthal auf Anordnung des Kantonsarztes bis und mit 2. Januar nicht spielfähig. Wegen positiver Fälle und weiteren kranken Akteuren bei Thurgau und Zug müssen zudem die Spiele Thurgau - Kloten und Visp - EVZ Academy vorsorglich verschoben werden. (ram/sda)
    Vierschanzentournee auch für Frauen
    Peter Kruijer, der Präsident der Vierschanzentournee, geht davon aus, dass der Traditionsevent um eine Frauen-Tournee erweitert wird. «Die vier Tournee-Orte wollen die Frauen-Vierschanzentournee haben. Es gab einen einstimmigen Beschluss, möglichst bald damit zu starten», so Kruijer.

    Der Weltcup der Frauen gastiert an Silvester und Neujahr im slowenischen Ljubno. Kruijer: «Wir würden gerne im Frühling eine Frauen-Tournee bei der FIS anmelden und 2022 damit starten – das ist die Wunschvorstellung.» (ram/sda/dpa)
    epa09049266 Chiara Hoelzl of Austria during the first round in the Ski Jumping Women Large Hill HS 137 competition at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany, 03 March 2021. EPA/GRZEGORZ MOMOT POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Capela zurück – Hawks verlieren weiter
    Die Atlanta Hawks, das NBA-Team mit dem Schweizer Clint Capela, hat zum achten Mal hintereinander ein Heimspiel verloren, diesmal mit 118:130 gegen die Chicago Bulls. Capela skorte gegen die Bulls 8 Punkte und 16 Rebounds. Vor Weihnachten hatte er wegen Corona zwei Partien auslassen müssen.

    Atlanta legte gegen die Bulls einen Blitzstart hin (25:16-Führung). Nach fünf Führungswechseln in der ersten Halbzeit gerieten die Hawks Ende des zweiten Viertels wieder auf die Verliererstrasse: Aus einem 46:51-Rückstand machten die Bulls eine 65:56-Führung. Diesem Rückstand lief Atlanta bis zuletzt erfolglos hinterher. Die Hawks gewannen acht ihrer ersten neun Heimspiele, weisen jetzt aber wieder eine negative Heim-Bilanz aus (8:9 Siege). In der Tabelle fielen sie im Osten auf den 12. Platz zurück und aus den Playoff-Plätzen. (ram/sda)
    Newcastle verpasst Coup gegen ManUnited
    Newcastle und der in der Innenverteidigung durchspielende Fabian Schär verpassen in der Premier League den zweiten Saisonsieg nur knapp. Der Vorletzte spielt gegen Manchester United unglücklich 1:1.

    Dank einem frühen Treffer des Franzosen Allan Saint-Maximin führte Newcastle daheim bis in die 71. Minute und dem Ausgleich durch den uruguayischen Routinier Edinson Cavani. Mehrmals verpasste der Aussenseiter den zweiten Treffer, etwa in der 88. Minute durch einen Pfostenschuss. Für Manchester United waren es im dritten Ligaspiel unter Interimstrainer Ralf Rangnick die ersten Punktverluste. (saw/sda)
    Gavranovic erzielt zwei Tore
    Mario Gavranovic kommt in der höchsten türkischen Liga gut zurecht. In seinem zehnten Ligaspiel seit seinem Wechsel zu Kayserispor erzielte der Schweizer Internationale beim 3:0-Heimsieg gegen Sivasspor zwei Tore (im Video das 2:0) und bereitete den dritten Treffer vor.

    In knapp 600 Spielminuten in der höchsten türkischen Liga gelangen Gavranovic sechs Toren und drei Assists. (sda)
    Olten und Winterthur können nicht spielen
    In der Swiss League mussten die Partien vom Dienstag zwischen Winterthur und Sierre sowie zwischen den Ticino Rockets und Olten verschoben werden. Weil bei Winterthur und Olten Spieler positiv auf Corona getestet wurden, befinden sich beide Teams bis auf Weiteres in Quarantäne. (abu/sda)
    Drei nächste HCD-Spiele verschoben
    Spielplan-General Willi Vögtlin ist im Stress, denn nun beginnt das Verschieben in der National League. Die Meisterschaft wird am 2. Januar vorerst ohne den HC Davos fortgesetzt. Wegen der Isolation nach inzwischen 22 Covid-Fällen müssen die Partien gegen Biel (h) vom 2. Januar, gegen Servette (a) vom 7. Januar und Langnau (h) vom 8. Januar verschoben werden.

    Etwas vereinfacht formuliert: Zwar ist die Praxis so, dass eine Mannschaft unter bestimmten Impfbedingungen bei einzelnen Covid-Fällen nicht in Quarantäne muss. Aber die Kantonsärzte entscheiden von Fall zu Fall, ob eben doch eine Quarantäne verhängt wird.

    Damit steht die Fortsetzung der Meisterschaft auf dünnem Eis: Es ist möglich, dass in den verschiedenen Kantonen Fälle unterschiedlich beurteilt werden. Die höchste Liga wird in den Kantonen Bern, St.Gallen, Zürich, Freiburg, Tessin, Waadt, Genf, Graubünden, Zug und Jura ausgetragen, in der zweithöchsten kommen noch Solothurn, Neuenburg, Wallis und Thurgau dazu. (kza)
    Enttaeuschte Davoser nach dem 1:5 verlorenem Spiel, im Eishockey-Qualifikationsspiel der National League zwischen dem HC Davos und den ZSC Lions, am Sonntag, 19. Dezember 2021, im Eisstadion in Davos. (KEYSTONE/Juergen Staiger)
    Bild: keystone
    Hintermann mit Bestzeit in Bormio
    Die Schweizer sind für die Weltcup-Abfahrt vom Dienstag in Bormio bestens gerüstet. Im zweiten Training fahren fünf Swiss-Ski-Athleten unter die ersten 15. Niels Hintermann war schon am Sonntag im ersten Training mit Platz 6 der schnellste Schweizer. Am Montag fuhr er im zweiten Training auch der internationalen Konkurrenz davon. Und wie: Den zweitklassierten und mit Marco Odermatt zeitgleichen Österreicher Daniel Hemetsberger distanzierte er um 1,53 Sekunden. Der Italiener Matteo Marsaglia, der im ersten Training Bestzeit aufgestellt hatte, handelte sich als Sechster einen Rückstand von über zwei Sekunden ein.

    Von den Schweizern steigerten sich im Vergleich zum Vortag nicht nur Hintermann und Odermatt, der am Sonntag auf Platz 35 gefahren war. Mit Gilles Roulin (10.), Beat Feuz (12.) und Urs Kryenbühl (15.) klassierten sich drei weitere Swiss-Ski-Athleten in den Top 15. In Bormio finden nach der Abfahrt vom Dienstag am Mittwoch und Donnerstag noch zwei Super-G-Rennen statt. (abu/sda)
    Switzerland's Niels Hintermann speeds down the slope during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
    Bild: keystone
    Shiffrin positiv auf Corona getestet
    Mikaela Shiffrin wurde positiv auf Covid-19 getestet. Dies gibt die Amerikanerin auf Twitter bekannt. Shiffrin dürfte dadurch in den nächsten Tagen einige Rennen verpassen. Es gehe ihr gut, aber leider habe sie «einen positiven Covid-Test», schrieb Shiffrin auf Twitter. «Ich befolge das Protokoll und isoliere (mich), und ich werde Lienz vermissen.»

    Die Rennen der Technikerinnen in dieser Woche in Österreich, den Riesenslalom vom Dienstag und den Slalom vom Mittwoch, wird sie auf jeden Fall verpassen. Aufgrund der mehrtägigen Isolation sind aber sicher auch der Slalom in Zagreb (4. Januar) sowie der Riesenslalom und der Slalom in Maribor (8./9. Januar) in Gefahr. Shiffrin führt derzeit die Weltcup-Gesamtwertung an und liegt auch im Riesenslalom-Weltcup auf Platz 1. Sie hat in dieser Saison drei von sechs Rennen bei den Technikerinnen gewonnen. Und wenn sie nicht siegte, fuhr sie immerhin auf Platz 2. (pre/sda)
