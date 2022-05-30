Das Schweizer Eishockey-Nationalteam bleibt in der IIHF-Weltrangliste nach dem 5. Platz an der WM in Finnland auf Position 6. Zwar fielen die Russen nach dem Ausschluss wegen des Ukraine-Krieges vom 3. in den 16. Rang zurück, jedoch wurden die Schweizer vom Bronzemedaillengewinner Tschechien (von 7 auf 5) überholt. Die USA belegen neu hinter Finnland und Kanada sowie vor Schweden den 3. Platz. Gemäss Weltrangliste würden die Schweizer an der nächstjährigen WM in der Gruppenphase in Riga auf Kanada, die USA, Schweden, die Slowakei, Lettland, Norwegen, Kasachstan und Aufsteiger Slowenien treffen. Dies ist allerdings noch nicht fix. (pre/sda)

Bild: keystone