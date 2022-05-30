Navigation
    Sport-News

    UEFA eröffnet Untersuchung zum CL-Final +++ Erstes Azzurri-Aufgebot für FCZ-Stürmer Gnonto

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    30.05.2022, 22:01
    Sport-News
    UEFA eröffnet Untersuchung zum CL-Final +++ Erstes Azzurri-Aufgebot für FCZ-Stürmer Gnonto
    36
    Anwalt: Boris Becker akzeptiert Urteil und Haftstrafe
    Rodriguez vor Nations League: «Wir wollen das Turnier gewinnen»
    Liveticker
    Swiatek wenig überzeugend weiter +++ «Nordic Nadal» Rune schafft Sensation gegen Tsitsipas
    Gekommen, um zu bleiben – Nottingham Forest nach 23 Jahren zurück in der Premier League
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    UEFA eröffnet Untersuchung zum Champions-League-Final
    Die UEFA eröffnet eine «unabhängige Untersuchung» der Vorgänge rund um den Champions-League-Final vom Samstag im Stade de France bei Paris. Beim Sieg von Real Madrid gegen Liverpool war es vor dem Anpfiff rund um das Stadion zu chaotischen Szenen gekommen, weshalb das Spiel mit 37 Minuten Verspätung begann.

    Die Polizei setzte Tränengas ein, 68 Personen wurden festgenommen, 238 leicht verletzt. Die UEFA erklärte das Chaos durch das hohe Aufkommen von englischen Fans ohne gültige Tickets. Die Drehkreuze am Eingang von Liverpool seien blockiert gewesen, weil Tausende Anhänger, die gefälschte Tickets erworben hätten, diese nicht passieren konnten. Dadurch sei es zu Staus gekommen. (bal/sda)
    Liverpool fans wait in front of the of the Stade de France prior the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, in Saint Denis near Paris, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
    Bild: keystone
    Erstes Nati-Aufgebot für FCZ-Stürmer Gnonto
    Wilfried Gnonto, der Stürmer des FC Zürich, wurde erstmals für die italienische A-Nationalmannschaft aufgeboten. Der 18-Jährige figuriert im Kader für die Partie des Europameisters gegen den Südamerika-Meister Argentinien am 1. Juni sowie die Spiele in der Nations League vom 4. bis 14. Juni gegen Deutschland, Ungarn und England. (sda/ansa)
    Zuerich's player Wilfried Gnonto during the Super League soccer match FC Lugano against FC Zuerich, at the Cornaredo Stadium in Lugano, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari)
    Bild: keystone
    Lucien Favre kehrt nicht als Trainer zu Mönchengladbach zurück
    «Sie können sicher sein, dass wir alles dafür getan haben», sagte Sportdirektor Roland Virkus bei der Mitgliederversammlung des Klubs am Montagabend. «Er hat uns aber gesagt, dass er die Raute im Herzen trägt, aber nicht wieder in Deutschland arbeiten will. Ich glaube nicht, dass Lucien Favre in den beiden kommenden Jahren Trainer bei Borussia Mönchengladbach wird.»

    Favre hatte die Borussia zwischen 2011 und 2015 trainiert, zunächst vor dem Abstieg gerettet und bis in die Champions League geführt. Nach der Trennung von Adi Hütter hatten manche deutschen Medien bereits fix seine Rückkehr als Gladbacher Trainer vermeldet.

    Zuletzt arbeitete der 64-jährige Waadtländer bei Borussia Dortmund, wo er 2020 nach einer 1:5-Niederlage gegen Eintracht Frankfurt entlassen wurde. Seither gönnt er sich trotz verschiedenen Angeboten eine Auszeit. (sda/dpa)
    Bild: keystone
    Verkauf von Chelsea perfekt
    Die Übernahme des englischen Fussballklubs Chelsea durch ein Konsortium um die Milliardäre Todd Boehly aus den USA und Hansjörg Wyss aus der Schweiz ist perfekt.

    Dies teilte der Premier-League-Verein aus London mit. Am Freitag hatte sich der bisherige Inhaber, der russische Milliardär Roman Abramowitsch, endgültig mit den Investoren auf den Verkauf geeinigt. Der Preis beträgt laut britischen Medien rund 5 Milliarden Franken.

    Es sei sichergestellt, dass das Geld nicht dem bisherigen Eigentümer Abramowitsch zugute komme, betonte die britische Regierung. Vielmehr sollen damit Kriegsopfer in der Ukraine unterstützt werden. Der russische Oligarch ist wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine mit Sanktionen belegt. (sda/afp)
    Hansjoerg Wyss, Stiftungsratspraesident Beyeler-Stiftung, beim Spatenstich fuer den Museumsneubau der Fondation Beyeler in Riehen am Donnerstag, 19. Mai 2022. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Frauen-EM ohne Alisha Lehmann
    Die Fussball-EM der Frauen im Juli findet ohne die Schweizer Internationale Alisha Lehmann. Die 23-jährige Stürmerin mit sechs Toren in 33 Länderspielen legt im Nationalteam eine Pause ein. «Es ist ein persönlicher Entscheid», lässt sich die Spielerin von Aston Villa in einer Mitteilung des Schweizer Verbandes zitieren. «Ich fühle mich mental nicht bereit für ein EM-Turnier.»

    Nationaltrainer Nils Nielsen bedauert den Entscheid, betont aber: «Sofern für alle der Zeitpunkt stimmt, bleibt die Tür zum Nationalteam offen.» Die EM findet vom 6. bis 31. Juli in England statt. Die Schweiz trifft in der Gruppe C auf die Niederlande, Schweden und Portugal. (abu/sda)
    Schweiz präsentiert neues Nati-Trikot für WM-Saison
    Die Schweizer Fussball-Nationalmannschaft und Ausrüster Puma haben das neue Trikot für die WM-Saison vorgestellt. «Die Schweiz bringt einen Klassiker zurück», schreibt Puma auf seiner Webseite neben dem neuen roten Trikot mit weissen Streifen für die Schweizer Nati. In erstes Mal im Einsatz ist das Leibchen bereits am Donnerstag beim Nations-League-Spiel gegen Tschechien. (abu)

    Boston Celtics erstmals seit zwölf Jahren wieder im NBA-Final
    Die Boston Celtics haben eine späte Aufholjagd der Miami Heat überstanden und zogen nach einem 100:96-Sieg auswärts im entscheidenden siebten Spiel in den Final der NBA-Playoffs ein. Im Final trifft Boston, das erstmals seit 2010 wieder die Endspiel-Serie erreichte, auf die Golden State Warriors um Superstar Stephen Curry. Die erste Finalpartie der Best-of-seven-Serie steigt in der Nacht auf Freitag.

    Angeführt von ihrem Offensiv-Trio Jayson Tatum (26 Punkte), Jaylen Brown und Marcus Smart (je 24) führten die Celtics das gesamte Spiel über und mit bis zu 17 Punkten Vorsprung. Mit einem 11:0-Lauf verkürzten die Heat kurz vor Schluss auf zwei Zähler Abstand. Starspieler Jimmy Butler, mit 35 Punkten bester Werfer der Partie, verfehlte dann 16 Sekunden vor Schluss die mögliche erstmalige Führung der Heat von der Dreier-Linie. Brown gelang der Rebound, und nach zwei verwandelten Freiwürfen von Smart brachten die Celtics die knappe Führung über die Zeit. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Berlusconis Monza steigt in die Serie A auf
    Die AC Monza von Besitzer Silvio Berlusconi wird nächste Saison erstmals überhaupt in der Serie A spielen. Die Norditaliener setzten sich in einem spektakulären Rückspiel des Playoff-Finals gegen Pisa mit 4:3 nach Verlängerung durch. Die Toskaner hatten in der regulären Spielzeit das 1:2 aus dem Hinspiel wettgemacht. Machtwinner auf Seiten Monzas war der Däne Christian Gytkjaer. Der eingewechselte Däne erzielte zwei Treffer. (dab)
    Auxerre nach zehn Jahren zurück in der Ligue 1
    Auxerre kehrt nach zehn Jahren in die französische Ligue 1 zurück und ersetzt dort einen anderen Traditionsklub. Das Rückspiel der Barrage gegen Saint-Etienne endete wie die erste Partie 1:1. Auxerre setzte sich dann im Penaltyschiessen durch. (dab/sda)
    Nottingham Forest kehrt nach 23 Jahren in die Premier League zurück
    Der englische Traditionsklub Nottingham Forest kehrt nach 23 Jahren in die Premier League zurück. Der zweifache Meistercupsieger gewann den Playoff-Final der zweitklassigen Championship gegen Huddersfield Town mit 1:0 und folgt damit dem FC Fulham und dem AFC Bournemouth in die erste Liga. Ein Eigentor von Chelsea-Leihgabe Levi Colwill kurz vor der Pause entschied das Spiel im Wembley-Stadion. In einem intensiven Duell gewann Nottingham durchaus verdient, hatte allerdings auch Glück: Huddersfields Harry Toffolo wurde im gegnerischen Strafraum am Fuss getroffen, trotz Überprüfung durch den Video-Assistenten blieb der Penaltypfiff aber aus. (pre)
    Der entscheidende Treffer.
    Hockey-Nati bleibt in der Weltrangliste auf Platz 6
    Das Schweizer Eishockey-Nationalteam bleibt in der IIHF-Weltrangliste nach dem 5. Platz an der WM in Finnland auf Position 6. Zwar fielen die Russen nach dem Ausschluss wegen des Ukraine-Krieges vom 3. in den 16. Rang zurück, jedoch wurden die Schweizer vom Bronzemedaillengewinner Tschechien (von 7 auf 5) überholt. Die USA belegen neu hinter Finnland und Kanada sowie vor Schweden den 3. Platz. Gemäss Weltrangliste würden die Schweizer an der nächstjährigen WM in der Gruppenphase in Riga auf Kanada, die USA, Schweden, die Slowakei, Lettland, Norwegen, Kasachstan und Aufsteiger Slowenien treffen. Dies ist allerdings noch nicht fix. (pre/sda)
    epa09971404 Switzerland's Denis Malgin (front C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A preliminary round match between Switzerland and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, 24 May 2022. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
    Bild: keystone
    Ehammer hievt Zehnkampf-Rekord auf 8377 Punkte
    Simon Ehammer zeigt beim Zehnkampf in Götzis auch am zweiten Tag starke Leistungen und hebt den Schweizer Rekord auf 8377 Punkte an. Somit gelingt dem 22-jährigen Appenzeller ein Doppelschlag. Bereits am Samstag verbesserte er die nationale Bestmarke im Weitsprung auf 8,45 m. Die Steigerung im Zehnkampf beträgt 23 Punkte, obwohl Ehammer im abschliessenden 1500-m-Lauf einbricht (5:08,51 Minuten). (pre/sda)
    Bild: keystone
