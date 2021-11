Alexander Zverev serves (0 BPs faced) and plays incredibly well to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 and win the ATP Finals for the 2nd time.



- 6th title in 2021 -- tour leader -- (6-0 in finals)



- 4th ever player to beat world number #1 and #2 in SFs and F of the ATP Finals. pic.twitter.com/egKCKzbqLq