    Sport-News

    Wilde Szenen bei Inter-Niederlage gegen Lazio +++ Drmic mit Doppelpack im Spitzenkampf

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    16.10.2021, 21:01
    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.10.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Wilde Szenen bei Inter-Niederlage gegen Lazio
    Durch ein 1:3 bei Lazio Rom kassierte der italienische Meister Inter Mailand im achten Liga-Spiel die erste Niederlage. Zwar ging Inter früh in Führung, doch die Hauptstädter drehten die Partie durch ein spätes Tor zum 2:1 von Felipe Anderson, das wilde Szenen auslöste. Der Grund: Inter-Spieler Federico Dimarco lag beim Angriff mit Schmerzen an der Mittellinie auf dem Rasen, Lazio spielte seinen zum Tor führenden Angriff dennoch zu Ende. Die Roma-Spieler argumentierten offenbar, dass Inter zuvor einen Angriff ebenso zu Ende gespielt hatte. Am Ende gab es eine Rangelei und einige Gelbe Karten.

    Lazio Rom - Inter Mailand 3:1 (0:1)
    31'000 Zuschauer.
    Tore: 12. Perisic (Foulpenalty) 0:1. 64. Immobile (Handspenalty) 1:1. 81. Anderson 2:1. 91. Milinkovic-Savic 3:1.
    Bemerkungen: 97. Rote Karte gegen Luiz Felipe (Lazio Rom/nicht auf dem Platz). (pre/sda)
    Aufsteiger Yverdon auf der Überholspur
    Mit drei Siegen ist Neuling Yverdon die beste Mannschaft in den letzten vier Runden der Challenge League. Mit einem 3:0 daheim gegen Wil verbessert sich das Team von Trainer Uli Forte auf den 8. Platz. Koro Koné trifft für Yverdon wesentlich sicherer als für seinen vorherigen Arbeitgeber Servette. Im Match gegen Wil erzielte der 32-jährige ivorische Stürmer das 1:0 und nach 85 Minuten das 2:0. In der Torschützenliste ist er bei sechs Toren angelangt. Yverdon überholte Kriens, und da der abgeschlagene und sieglose Letzte Kriens und Schaffhausen 0:0 remisierten, rückte Yverdon bis auf zwei Punkte an die Schaffhauser heran. (pre/sda)
    Olten und Kloten im Gleichschritt
    Die Spitzenteams Olten und Kloten setzen sich in der Swiss League sicher durch. Leader Olten besiegt Sierre mit 5:3, Kloten kommt im Winterthur zu einem 6:1-Kantersieg. Bei den Zürcher Unterländern ragte der langjährige NLA-Stürmer Alexei Dostoinov im Kantonsderby mit zwei Toren und einem Assist heraus. Die Gäste korrigierten einen 0:1-Rückstand aber erst nach Spielmitte, als ein Doppelschlag durch Marc Marchon und Luc Harrison Schreiber innerhalb von 69 Sekunden den Umschwung bewirkte.

    Auch Olten machte einen Rückstand wett (1:2) und kassierte nach der Wende zum 3:2 noch den Ausgleich. Der bei Ambri ausgebildete Tscheche und als «Hockey-Schweizer» geltende Lukas Lhotak (33.) sowie der Kanadier Dion Knelsen (59.) mit einem Abschluss ins leere Tor stellten danach mit ihren Toren den Dreipunkte-Erfolg der Solothurner doch noch sicher. (pre/sda)
    Aegerter ganz nahe am WM-Titel
    Der Schweizer Motorrad-Rennfahrer Dominique Aegerter steht ganz kurz vor dem Gewinn des Titels in der Supersport-WM. Beim viertletzten Rennen im argentinischen San Juan belegte der 31-jährige Oberaargauer direkt hinter seinem letzten verbliebenen Konkurrenten Steven Odendaal den 5. Platz.

    Aegerter weist damit noch 52 Punkte Vorsprung auf seinen Yamaha-Markenkollegen aus Südafrika auf. Für einen Sieg gibt es 25 Zähler. Falls der Schweizer also im zweiten Rennen am Sonntag nicht mehr als zwei Punkte auf Odendaal verliert, steht er bereits vor den letzten beiden WM-Läufen Mitte November in Indonesien als Weltmeister fest. (pre/sda)
    Drmic trifft im Spitzenkampf doppelt
    Josip Drmic lässt HNK Rijeka in Kroatien mit seinen Toren vom zweiten Meistertitel träumen. Der Schweizer Stürmer trifft im Spitzenkampf gegen Meister Dinamo Zagreb doppelt. Der 29-jährige ehemalige Schweizer Nationalstürmer, dessen Karriere nach den 17 Bundesliga-Toren für Nürnberg 2013/14 aufgrund von Verletzungen ins Stocken geraten ist, erzielte beim 3:3 zuhause gegen Dinamo Zagreb das 1:0 und das 2:0 und damit seine Ligatreffer 8 und 9 in der laufenden Meisterschaft.

    Zwar gab Rijeka im Gipfeltreffen vor eigenem Anhang eine 3:0-Pausenführung noch aus der Hand, dennoch kann der Anhang dank Drmics Toren vom zweiten Meistertitel nach 2017 träumen. Nach elf Spielen führt der Klub von der Adriaküste die Tabelle einen Punkt vor dem Serienmeister Dinamo an, der 15 der letzten 16 Titel geholt hat und ein Spiel weniger absolviert hat. (pre/sda)
    Okafor trifft, aber Salzburg verpasst Rekord
    In der österreichischen Meisterschaft gibt der souveräne Leader Salzburg in der 11. Runde erstmals Punkte ab. Bei Altach im Vorarlberg reicht es dem Serienmeister nur zu einem 1:1. Mit dem elften Sieg ab Saisonbeginn hätten die Salzburger einen Ligarekord aufgestellt. Danach sah es noch aus, als der Schweizer U21-Internationale Noah Okafor Salzburg in der 10. Minute mit seinem vierten Saisontor in der Meisterschaft in Führung brachte. Aber vier Minuten später glich Altach aus. (pre/sda)
    epa09496213 Noah Okafor (R) of Salzburg in action against Sven Botman of Lille during the UEFA Champions League group G soccer match between FC Salzburg and Lille OSC in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2021. EPA/Philipp Guelland
    Bild: keystone
    Hudacek nun bei Lugano unter Vertrag
    Der HC Lugano stattet den Slowaken Libor Hudacek mit einem Vertrag bis Ende Saison aus. Der Stürmer war Ende Februar von Lausanne engagiert worden, fiel aber nach vier Partien verletzt aus. Der 31-Jährige, der mit der Slowakei sechs Weltmeisterschaften bestritt, startete die Saison in der KHL bei Neftechimik Nischnekamsk. (presda)
    Deschwanden wird überlegen Schweizer Meister
    Der Skispringer Gregor Deschwanden verteidigt in Einsiedeln den Schweizer Meistertitel erfolgreich. Der 30-jährige Luzerner gewann mit Flügen auf 111,5 und 111 m überlegen vor dem Zürcher Dominik Peter und dem Einheimischen Andreas Schuler.

    Deschwanden stieg vergangenen Winter zur Schweizer Nummer 1 auf, nachdem sich der Team-Leader und WM-Dritte Killian Peier verletzt hatte und Simon Ammann zunächst gar nicht in die Gänge gekommen war. Peier hatte sich vor einem Jahr an den nationalen Meisterschaften einen Kreuzbandriss zugezogen und ist noch nicht wettkampftauglich. Er fehlte auf der Andreas-Küttel-Schanze ebenso wie Ammann, dessen Knöchel nach der Bänderverletzung noch schmerzt. (pre/sda)
    Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland soars through the air during the ski jumping normal hill individual practice session for the upcoming FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Kein Top-25-Spieler in den Indian-Wells-Halbfinals
    Beim hochdotierten Turnier in Indian Wells Masters kam es in der Nacht zum Samstag zu einer Premiere. Bei dem seit 1990 ausgetragenen Event steht erstmals kein Top-25-Spieler in den Halbfinals. Taylor Fritz, die Nummer 39 der Weltrangliste, machte das Treffen der Aussenseiter in den Halbfinals möglich. Im letzten Viertelfinal bezwang er den Olympiasieger Alexander Zverev. Der Amerikaner gewann gegen den Deutschen 4:6, 6:3, 7:6 (7:3). Zverev führte im dritten Satz 5:2 und vergab zwei Matchbälle, darunter einen bei eigenem Aufschlag.

    Der 23-jährige Fritz steht ebenso erstmals in einem Masters-1000-Halbfinal wie sein nächster Gegner Nikolos Basilaschwili aus Georgen (ATP 36). Den anderen Halbfinal bestreiten der Bulgare Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 28) und der Brite Cameron Norrie (ATP 26). (pre/sda)
    Paris dreht Spiel gegen Angers
    Paris Saint-Germain, das auf die südamerikanischen Superstars Lionel Messi und Neymar verzichten musste, konnte dem zweiten Punkteverlust im zehnten Ligaspiel gerade noch entgehen. Kylian Mbappé verwandelte einen Elfmeter in der 87. Minute sicher zum 2:1-Endstand. Der Elfmeterpfiff hatte für Diskussionen gesorgt, da Mauro Icardi unmittelbar vor dem Foul von Pierrick Cappelle einen Gegenspieler am Strafraumrand zu Fall brachte. Der Schiedsrichter sah jedoch kein regelwidriges Verhalten und auch der Video-Assistent wies ihn nicht auf die Szene hin.

    So konnte Mbappé seinen zweiten Skorerpunkt des Abends sammeln. Den Ausgleich von Danilo bereitete er vor. In der ersten Halbzeit hatte Angelo Fulgini die Gäste in Führung gebracht. Angers bleibt damit auf dem vierten Platz, könnte am Wochenende aber durchgereicht werden. Nur drei Punkte trennen das Überraschungsteam vom zehntplatzierten Lyon.

    Paris Saint-Germain - Angers 2:1 (0:1).
    Tore: 36. Fulgini 0:1. 69. Danilo 1:1. 87. Mbappé (Foulpenalty) 2:1. (nih/sda)
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores on a penalty kick during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
    Bild: keystone
    Winterthur festigt Tabellenführung – Xamax unterliegt Vaduz
    In den Freitagspielen der Challenge League waren die besten sechs unter sich. Die auswärts spielenden Teams siegten 2:0: Aarau, Vaduz und der FC Winterthur, der seine Leaderposition festigte.

    Der frühere Thuner Roman Buess erwies sich kurz nach der Pause in der Stockhorn Arena einmal mehr als sicherer Penaltyschütze. Schon beim 3:0-Sieg im Duell auf der Schützenwiese hatte Buess einen Penalty verwertet. Die letzten Hoffnungen der Thuner schwanden nach 72 Minuten, als Innenverteidiger Nicola Sutter mit der Gelb-roten Karte vom Platz gestellt wurde. Kurz vorher hatte Samir Ramizi für den FCW nachgedoppelt.

    Der FC Aarau bewerkstelligte sein 2:0 bei Stade Lausanne Ouchy. Die Aarauer, für die Kevin Spadanuda und Liridon Balaj in der ersten Halbzeit trafen, haben in den letzten fünf Meisterschaftsspielen nicht mehr verloren und in den letzten 400 Spielminuten kein Gegentor kassiert. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Stephan Keller konnte die defensive Stabilität in der Länderspielpause bewahren, auch wenn sie für das Zu-Null auf der Pontaise etwas Glück benötigte: Goalie Simon Enzler wehrte nach 33 Minuten mit einer tollen Parade einen an sich gut getretenen Foulpenalty von Brighton Lebeau ab. Zu dem Zeitpunkt führen die Aarauer schon 2:0.

    Der Vaduzer Sieg auf der Neuenburger Maladière war hochverdient. Die Liechtensteiner hätten nach guten Chancen und einem Lattenschuss von Milan Gajic schon in der Pause führen können. Simone Rapp und – tief in der Nachspielzeit – Gabriel Lüchinger holten die Tore nach.

    Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Aarau 0:2 (0:2).
    470 Zuschauer. SR Kanagasingam.
    Tore: 13. Spadanuda 0:1. 27. Balaj 0:2.
    Bemerkungen: 33. Torhüter Enzler (Aarau) hält Foulpenalty von Labeau.

    Neuchâtel Xamax - Vaduz 0:2 (0:0).
    3322 Zuschauer. SR Drmic.
    Tore: 75. Rapp 0:1. 94. Lüchinger 0:2.
    Bemerkungen: 36. Lattenschuss Gajic (Vaduz).

    Thun - Winterthur 0:2 (0:0).
    2631 Zuschauer. SR Fähndrich.
    Tore: 48. Buess (Foulpenalty) 0:1. 61. Ramizi 0:2.
    Bemerkungen: 34. Lattenschuss Dzonlagic (Thun). 72. Gelb-rote Karte gegen Sutter (Thun).
    Le joueur argovien Gobe Gouano, gauche, lutte pour le ballon avec le joueur lausannois Stephane Cueni, centre, lors de la rencontre de football de Challenge League entre FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy, SLO et FC Aarau le vendredi 15 octobre 2021 au stade de la Pontaise le Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Bild: keystone
    Hoffenheim fertigt Überraschungsteam Köln ab
    Im ersten Bundesligaspiel nach der Länderspielpause erleidet der 1. FC Köln eine Klatsche. Die TSG Hoffenheim zeigte sich vor allem in der zweiten Halbzeit sehr effizient und kaltschnäuzig. Vier von sechs Torschüssen nach der Pause landeten im Netz. Ihlas Bebou glänzte beim 5:0 mit zwei Toren. Für die Kölner, die unter ihrem neuen Trainer Steffen Baumgart stark in die Saison gestartet sind, ist es erst die zweite Niederlage der laufenden Saison. Bisher unterlagen sie nur den Bayern.

    Hoffenheim kann sich dank des Torfestivals um drei Plätze nach vorne schieben und steht neu auf dem achten Tabellenplatz, direkt hinter dem heutigen Gegner Köln.

    Hoffenheim - Köln 5:0 (1:0).
    Tore: 31. Bebou 1:0. 49. Bebou 2:0. 51. Baumgartner 3:0. 74. Geiger 4:0. 87. Posch 5:0. (nih/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Stadlober einstimmig zur ÖSV-Präsidentin gewählt
    Roswitha Stadlober ist neue Präsidentin des Österreichischen Skiverbands (ÖSV). Die 58-jährige Salzburgerin wurde bei der ausserordentlichen Länderkonferenz in Anif einstimmig für die Funktionsperiode 2021 bis 2024 gewählt. Die Konferenz der Länderpräsidenten hatte sich nach dem überraschenden Rücktritt von Karl Schmidhofer am Mittwoch auf Stadlober geeinigt, die seit 30. September das Amt interimistisch innehatte.

    Stadlober ist in der 116-jährigen Verbandsgeschichte die erste Frau an der Spitze, davor hatten 22 Männer den nationalen Skiverband geleitet. Als Aktive hatte die Slalom-Spezialistin unter ihrem Mädchennamen Roswitha Steiner in Crans-Montana hinter Erika Hess WM-Silber gewonnen. (nih/sda/apa)
    Erstmals 23 Rennen in einer Formel-1-Saison
    Die Formel 1 plant im kommenden Jahr eine Rekordzahl von 23 Rennen. Der internationale Motorsport-Verband FIA segnet einen entsprechenden Entwurf des Kalenders ab.

    Die Saison 2022 soll am 20. März in Bahrain beginnen und am 20. November traditionell in Abu Dhabi enden. Ursprünglich sollte die Formel 1 schon in diesem Jahr 23 Grands Prix umfassen, die Pandemie zwang die Königsklasse des Motorsports aber erneut zum Umplanen. Ohne weitere Absagen werden diese Saison 22 Rennen gefahren. (nih/sda/afp)
    Kommentar

    Die Schweiz hat jedes Recht verspielt, jemals wieder über das deutsche Hockey zu spotten

    Die Champions Hockey League zeigt einmal mehr: Das Schweizer Eishockey ist nicht so gut, wie wir immer denken. Und Deutschland hat uns bald überholt.

    Wieder einmal endet die Champions-League-Gruppenphase aus Schweizer Sicht mit einer Ernüchterung. Drei der fünf Teams aus der National League mussten bereits die Segel streichen, darunter auch der Meister aus Zug. Der Trend zeigt: Die National League und das Schweizer Eishockey sind nicht so gut, wie wir das gerne hätten und drohen, eher früher als später von Deutschland überholt zu werden.

    Dabei gehört es zum Selbstverständnis der Schweizer Hockey-Fans, dass man in Europa zur Spitze gehört. …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel