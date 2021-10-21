Der Schweizer Bahnvierer hat den Einzug in die Medaillenrennen an der WM in Roubaix knapp verpasst. Mit Platz 5 fuhren die Schweizer aber das beste WM-Resultat seit der Neulancierung des Projekts vor 14 Jahren heraus. Claudio Imhof, Valère Thiébaud, Alex Vogel und Lukas Rüegg, der an der EM noch gefehlt hatte, verpassten in der Hauptrunde in der Zeit von 3:52,569 den Einzug in den kleinen Final um weniger als drei Zehntel.



Zuletzt hatten die Schweizer in der Teamverfolgung an Weltmeisterschaften viermal in Folge Platz 6 erreicht. Nun verbesserten sich die EM-Zweiten von Grenchen um eine Position; so gut klassiert war die im Vergleich zu den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio (8.) neu aufgestellte Schweizer Mannschaft in der jüngeren Vergangenheit noch nie. (pre/sda)

