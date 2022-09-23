In einem Video sieht es so aus, als ob Ronaldo einem jungen Fan das Handy aus der Hand schlägt. Das hatte für grosse Empörung gesorgt. Die Polizei in Liverpool hatte daher Ermittlungen wegen möglicher Körperverletzung und Sachbeschädigung eingeleitet, es aber am Ende bei einer Verwarnung belassen. (abu/sda/dpa/apa)
Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by the FA after he slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a teenage fan— Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) September 23, 2022
Utd: 'We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in his response to the charge'pic.twitter.com/yumfKLKIQj