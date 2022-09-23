Navigation
    Sport-News

    FA klagt Ronaldo wegen Handy-Zwischenfall an +++ Colatrella übernimmt beim FCZ

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    23.09.2022, 09:57
    Sport-News
    FA klagt Ronaldo wegen Handy-Zwischenfall an +++ Colatrella übernimmt beim FCZ
    Cristiano Ronaldo droht Ärger von der englischen FA
    Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo von Manchester United ist wegen eines Wutausbruchs nach einem Premier-League-Spiel in der vergangenen Saison vom englischen Verband FA angeklagt worden. Sein Verhalten nach dem Spiel bei Everton am 9. April (0:1) sei unangemessen und/oder gewalttätig gewesen, hiess es in der FA-Mitteilung.

    In einem Video sieht es so aus, als ob Ronaldo einem jungen Fan das Handy aus der Hand schlägt. Das hatte für grosse Empörung gesorgt. Die Polizei in Liverpool hatte daher Ermittlungen wegen möglicher Körperverletzung und Sachbeschädigung eingeleitet, es aber am Ende bei einer Verwarnung belassen. (abu/sda/dpa/apa)

    Latifi im nächsten Jahr nicht mehr im Williams
    Nicholas Latifi wird in der kommenden Formel-1-Saison nicht mehr Fahrer des Teams Williams sein. Die Verantwortlichen des britischen Rennstalls verlängern die Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kanadier nicht.
    Der 27-jährige Latifi bestreitet derzeit die dritte Saison mit Williams. Seine beste Klassierung ist der 7. Platz, den er im vergangenen Jahr im Grand Prix von Ungarn erreicht hat. In der aktuellen WM steht er nach 16 von 22 Rennen noch ohne zählbares Ergebnis da. Wer Latifi ersetzen wird, steht noch nicht fest. (mom/sda)
    epa10170039 Williams driver Nicholas Latifi during a press conference at the Monza racetrack ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy in Monza, Italy, 08 September 2022. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI
    Bild: keystone
    Colatrella übernimmt beim FCZ ad interim
    Genesio Colatrella übernimmt den FC Zürich ad interim und beerbt damit zumindest vorübergehend den ehemaligen Trainer Franco Foda. Dies teilte der Stadtklub auf seiner Homepage mit.

    Der ehemalige Profi Colatrella stand beim SC Kriens und dem FC Thun unter Vertrag, begann seine Trainerkarriere 2002. Bis 2015 war er Nachwuchstrainer beim SC Kriens, eher er zum Nachwuchschef des FC Luzern wurde. Beim FC Luzern durfte er bereits als Assistenztrainer der ersten Mannschaft tätig sein, ehe er 2021 beim FCZ den Posten des Cheftrainers der U21 übernahm. (mom)
    Portrait von Genesio Colatrella, Cheftrainer des FC Zuerich U21 U21, aufgenommen am Dienstag, 17. August 2021 auf der Sportanlage Heerenschuerli in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Melanie Duchene)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Derweil äusserte sich Foda in der österreichischen «Kronen-Zeitung» erstmals zu seiner Entlassung, die nach nur knapp drei Monaten im Amt Tatsache wurde. «Es war wie verhext, wir haben in den vergangenen Spielen gute Leistungen abgeliefert. Aber in den letzten drei Partien haben wir zweimal in der 95. Minute und einmal in der 90. Minute noch Gegentore kassiert. Ich bin schon lange im Geschäft, aber so eine Pechsträhne habe ich noch nie erlebt. Das war unglaublich», so der Deutsche, der in sein Domizil in Graz zurückgekehrt ist. (sda)
    Lausanne beklagt zwei Langzeitverletzte
    Der Lausanne HC muss längere Zeit auf zwei Spieler verzichten. Der österreichische Stürmer Michael Raffl (33) verletzte sich am Samstag im Auswärtsspiel in Davos am Unterkörper und wird für mehrere Wochen ausfallen. Für Emilijus Krakauskas ist die Saison sogar gelaufen. Der litauische Stürmer mit Schweizer Lizenz zog sich tags zuvor im Heimspiel gegen Biel einen Kreuzbandriss zu. (mom/sda)
    L'attaquant lausannois Michael Raffl lors du match du championnat suisse de hockey sur glace de National League entre le Lausanne HC, LHC et le EHC Biel-Bienne le vendredi 16 septembre 2022 a la patinoire de la Vaudoise arena a Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Bild: keystone
    Der Siegeszug von Lulu Sun endet im Viertelfinal
    Für Lulu Sun bedeuten die Viertelfinals am WTA-250-Turnier in Seoul Endstation. Die 21-jährige Schweizerin scheitert mit 5:7, 6:7 (6:8) an der als Nummer 2 gesetzten Russin Jekaterina Alexandrowa.

    Lulu Sun (WTA 340) , die über die Qualifikation ins Hauptfeld gekommen war, fehlte letztlich nicht viel zu einem weiteren Exploit, nachdem ihr in den Tagen zuvor in der Hauptstadt Südkoreas ihre ersten beiden Siege auf WTA-Stufe gelungen waren. Im ersten Durchgang kassierte sie zwar vier Breaks, hielt mit der Weltnummer 24 aber wacker mit, im zweiten machte sie einen 0:3-Rückstand wett und vergab im Tiebreak bei 6:5 sogar einen Satzball.

    Ungeachtet der Niederlage gegen die sechs Jahre ältere Alexandrowa kann Lulu Sun das Turnier in Seoul als vollen Erfolg verbuchen. Dank dem Erreichen der Viertelfinals wird sie in der Weltrangliste in die Region um Platz 255 vorstossen. So gut war die in Neuseeland geborene Tochter eines Kroaten und einer Chinesin noch nie klassiert. (mom/sda)
    Lulu Sun of Switzerland in action during her first round girls' singles match against Kayla Day of USA at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2017. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Celtics-Cheftrainer Udoka wegen «intimer Beziehung» suspendiert
    Weniger als einen Monat vor dem Saisonstart suspendieren die Boston Celtics ihren Cheftrainer Ime Udoka für die kommende Spielzeit in der NBA.

    Als Begründung nannte der Rekordmeister, mit dem Udoka zum Ende seiner ersten Saison als Cheftrainer im Final gegen die Golden State Warriors noch um den Titel gespielt hatte, einen Verstoss gegen interne Regeln. Ein Entscheid zur Zukunft des 45-Jährigen werde zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt getroffen, liessen die Celtics verlauten.

    Mehrere amerikanischen Medien wie ESPN, «The Athletic» und die «Washington Post» berichteten, Udoka habe eine «unangemessene intime Beziehung» zu einer Angestellten des Klubs gehabt. «Ich möchte mich bei unseren Spielern, Fans, der ganzen Celtics-Organisation und meiner Familie dafür entschuldigen, dass ich sie enttäuscht habe. Es tut mir leid, dass ich das Team in eine schwierige Situation gebracht habe und akzeptiere den Entscheid», zitierten Medien eine Reaktion Udokas.

    Wer den Posten von Udoka für die Dauer der Suspendierung übernimmt, war zunächst unklar. Als Favorit gilt sein Assistent Joe Mazzulla. (mom/sda/dpa)
    FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka speaks from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Boston. The Boston Celtics are planning to discipline coach Ime Udoka, likely with a suspension, because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Thomas Letsch neuer Trainer in Bochum
    Gut anderthalb Wochen nach der Trennung von Thomas Reis präsentiert der VfL Bochum einen Nachfolger. Thomas Letsch soll das Bundesliga-Schlusslicht vor dem Abstieg bewahren.

    Damit ist der Revierclub bei der Suche nach einem Nachfolger für Thomas Reis, der nach dem historischen Bundesliga-Fehlstart mit sechs Niederlagen in sechs Spielen und 4:18-Toren am 12. September nach drei Jahren freigestellt worden war, schnell fündig geworden. Im letzten Spiel gegen Köln (1:1) hatte U19-Coach Heiko Butscher interimsweise die Mannschaft betreut und immerhin den ersten Punkt geholt.

    Letsch (54) betreute 2017 den Zweitligisten Erzgebirge Aue, wurde nach drei Niederlagen in drei Spielen aber schnell wieder beurlaubt. Danach trainierte der gebürtige Esslinger Austria Wien und seit 2020 Vitesse Arnheim. (dab/sda)
    Vitesse's coach Thomas Letsch gestures during the Europa Conference League Group G soccer match between Rennes and SBV Vitesse at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)
    Bild: keystone
    Fünf Schweizer Boote im Final
    Fünf der sechs Schweizer Boote, die am Donnerstag an der Ruder-WM in Racice (CZE) antreten mussten, lösen ihr Final-Ticket. Eine grosse Überraschung schafft der Doppelvierer der Frauen.

    Die Schweizerinnen schrieben Ruder-Geschichte. Zum ersten Mal überhaupt in der Geschichte des Schweizer Rudersports qualifizierte sich ein Frauen-Grossboot für einen WM-Final.

    Ebenfalls für den Final der sechs weltbesten Boote qualifizierten sich die Doppelzweier der Leichtgewichte bei den Frauen und Männern, der Leichtgewichts-Einer sowie der Männer-Riemenvierer.

    Neben den fünf bereits qualifizierten Final-Booten bietet sich am Freitag mit dem Frauen-Einer und dem Frauen-Doppelzweier zwei weiteren Boote die Möglichkeit auf die Finalqualifikation.

    Derweil die Schweizer Ruderer über beide Ohren strahlen, läuft bei den deutschen Ruderern gar nichts. Alle vier Boote schieden am Donnerstag aus. Selbst dem über Jahre erfolgreichen Deutschland-Achter droht Ungemach. Erstmals seit Peking 2008 könnte der Final einer internationalen Top-Regatta ohne das deutsche Paradeboot stattfinden. Nach dem enttäuschenden vierten Rang im Vorlauf geht die Crew um Schlagmann Torben Johannesen bestenfalls als Aussenseiter in den Hoffnungslauf am Freitag, in dem bloss zwei Nationen noch weiterkommen. (mom/sda)
    Bild: keystone
    Vorzeitiges Saisonende für Max Studer
    Kurzsprint-Europameister Max Studer ist am Pfeifferschen Drüsenfieber erkrankt. Es gehe ihm den Umständen entsprechend gut, schreibt der 26-jährige Solothurner auf seinem Instagram-Profil. Dennoch muss der Triathlet seine Saison vorzeitig beenden. (nih/sda)
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR STORY ZU MAX STUDER, AM FREITAG, 12. AUGUST 2022 - epa09380861 Max Studer of Switzerland crosses the finish line in the Triathlon Mixed Relay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, 31 July 2021. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
    Bild: keystone
    Hodentumor bei Boëtius entdeckt
    Jean-Paul Boëtius, Mittelfeldspieler bei Hertha Berlin, fällt auf unbestimmte Zeit aus. Beim niederländischen Neuzugang wurde bei einer urologischen Untersuchung ein Tumor im Hoden diagnostiziert. Der 28-Jährige, der von August 2015 bis Januar 2017 für den FC Basel spielte, wird am Freitag operiert. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Bern und Thun wollen für Frauenfussball-EM Millionen bereitstellen
    Die Stadtregierungen von Bern und Thun sind bereit, für die Kandidatur der Schweiz für die Frauenfussball-Europameisterschaften von 2025 9,6 Millionen Franken bereitzustellen. In Bern hat der Gemeinderat einen Verpflichtungskredit von rund sechs Millionen an den Stadtrat verabschiedet.

    Die Stadt Bern eigne sich als Austragungsort bestens und könnte mit dem Wankdorfstadion und seinen über 31'000 Plätzen auch für das Finalspiel infrage kommen. Wirtschaftlich hätte ein solcher Anlass einen grossen Nutzen. Bern habe grosse Erfahrung mit Grossanlässen. Beim beantragten Kredit handelt es sich um Bruttomaximalkosten.

    In Thun erarbeitet die Verwaltung derzeit laut einer Mitteilung vom Donnerstag den Kreditantrag an den Stadtrat. Die Stadt rechnet mit Bruttokosten von 3,6 Millionen Franken. Auch die Thuner Stadtregierung rechnet laut der Mitteilung mit positiven Effekten beispielsweise im Tourismus.

    Vergabeentscheid im Januar 2023
    Das Schweizer Bewerbungsdossier hat laut den Angaben der Stadt Bern im Frühling die erste Hürde des Europäischen Fussballverbands UEFA genommen. Seither wird es vorangetrieben. Die Chancen für eine Schweizer Kandidatur stünden gut, schreibt die Berner Stadtregierung.

    Der Vergabeentscheid der Uefa für den Anlass wird voraussichtlich im Januar 2023 erfolgen. Bereits Anfang Jahr hatte der Berner Gemeinderat dem SFV 10'000 Franken für die Erstellung eines Bewerbungsdossiers überwiesen. (nih/sda)
    The Swiss players pose for the traditional group photo, top row from left, goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann, Sandy Maendly, Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, Rahel Kiwic, Coumba Sow, Irina Pando, bottom row from left, Luana Buehler, Eseosa Aigbogun, Ramona Bachmann, Lia Waelti and Alisha Lehmann, ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying round group G soccer match between Switzerland and Lithuania at the Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland, on Friday, September 17, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Bild: keystone
