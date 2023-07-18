Navigation
    Sportnews: Dominic Stricker zieht in Gstaad in die Achtelfinals ein

    Stricker in Gstaad im Achtelfinal +++ Schwede Ymer kurz vor Startspiel gesperrt

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    18.07.2023, 15:56
    Ymers überstürzte Abreise
    Der schwedische Tennisprofi Mikael Ymer wird wegen Verstössen gegen Anti-Doping-Regeln für anderthalb Jahre gesperrt – und kann deshalb in Gstaad nicht zu seinem Startspiel antreten.

    Das schrieb Schwedens derzeit bestplatzierter ATP-Profi auf Twitter. Kurz darauf reiste Ymer ab und der Internationale Sportgerichtshof (CAS) in Lausanne bestätigte seinen Entscheid. Grund für Ymers Sperre ist demnach, dass er es vor zwei Jahren dreimal versäumt haben soll, seinen Aufenthaltsort für Dopingkontrollen anzugeben. (abu/sda/dpa)

    Dominic Stricker zieht in die Achtelfinals ein
    Dominic Stricker aus Grosshöchstetten zieht am Heimturnier in Gstaad in die Achtelfinals ein. Der 20-Jährige (ATP 106) besiegt den ein Jahr jüngeren Franzosen Arthur Fils (ATP 68) 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:4).

    In den Achtelfinals trifft Stricker auf den als Nummer 2 gesetzten Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 41). (mom/sda)
    Dominic Stricker of Switzerland celebrates his victory against Arthur Fils of France at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Zwei Spielverschiebungen wegen Europacup-Einsätzen
    In der 5. Runde der Super League werden zwei Partien verschoben. Es betrifft die Heimspiele von YB (am 26. August gegen Lausanne-Ouchy) und von Lugano (am 27. August gegen Basel). Die neuen Daten sind noch nicht bekannt.

    Die Swiss Football League entspricht damit den Anträgen der beiden Klubs, die sich in ihren Gesuchen auf einen neuen Artikel des Spielbetriebsreglements berufen. Ein Team, das zwischen zwei Playoff-Spielen in UEFA-Klubwettbewerben steht, darf eine Verschiebung beantragen. Die Berner spielen Ende August um den Einzug in die Champions League, die Tessiner wollen in die Europa League. (mom/sda)

    Ehemaliger FC Biel-Präsident Fritz Lanker verstorben
    Der ehemalige Präsident des FC Biel, Fritz Lanker, ist im Alter von 86 Jahren am 9. Juli 2023 verstorben. Das geht aus einer Todesanzeige der Familie hervor. Lanker präsidierte den Fussballverein zwischen 1972 und 1978.

    In seinem ersten Amtsjahr stieg der FC Biel von der Nationalliga A in die Nationalliga B ab, wie das Bieler Nachrichtenportal ajour.ch am Montag schrieb. Lanker schaffte in der Meisterschaftssaison 1974/1975 mit dem Verein die Rückkehr in die höhere Liga. Ein Jahr später stieg der Bieler Club aus der Nationalliga A erneut ab. Seither war der FC Biel nicht mehr in der höchsten Spielklasse. (mom/sda)
    Bild
    Dominic Stricker und Stan Wawrinka stehen in Gstaad im Einsatz
    Nach den Niederlagen zum Auftakt von Marc-Andrea Hüsler und Alexander Ritschard stehen die Schweizer Tennis-Professionals am Swiss Open in Gstaad schon unter Druck. Heute greifen Dominic Stricker und Stan Wawrinka ins Turnier ein. Stricker spielt am Mittag gegen den formstarken jungen Franzosen Arthur Fils. Stan Wawrinka trifft ab 17.30 Uhr voraussichtlich auf den als Nummer 8 gesetzten Roberto Carballes Baeña. Der Spanier verzichtete indessen am Montag wegen Nackenproblemen auf den Einsatz im Doppel. (mom/sda)
    Stan Wawrinka, left, and Dominic Stricker of Switzerland speak during her game against Ivan Sabanov and Matey Sabanov of Serbia at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Monday, J ...
    Bild: keystone
    Marcel Hug holt dritte Goldmedaille in Paris
    Marcel Hug gewinnt an der WM in Paris auch sein drittes Rennen. Zum Abschluss holt der Thurgauer Gold über 800 m.
    epa10719591 Marcel Hug of Switzerland competes in the 1500m Wheelchair Men competition during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in ...
    Bild: keystone
    Marcel Hug reist als dreifacher Weltmeister von der WM in Paris ab. Der 37-jährige ist nach seinen Triumphen über 5000 m und 1500 m auch über 800 m nicht zu schlagen. Am Montagabend stellt der nun dreizehnfache WM-Goldmedaillengewinner in 1:29,00 Minuten einen Weltmeisterschafts-Rekord auf. Seine im Mai in Arbon aufgestellte Bestmarke verpasst Hug um knapp anderthalb Sekunden.

    Es sei das härteste Rennen dieser WM gewesen, konstatierte Hug, aber er sei gut vom Start weggekommen und habe dann am Schluss das Tempo noch einmal erhöhen können. «Ich habe noch einmal alles gegeben, und es ist zum Glück aufgegangen», sagt Hug, der die WM als dritterfolgreichster Athlet abschliesst - hinter seinen beiden Teamkolleginnen Catherine Debrunner und Manuela Schär, die fünf respektive vier Medaillen mit nach Hause nahmen.

    «Das freut mich natürlich sehr für die Schweiz und unser Team», sagt Hug, ehe er den Blick nach vorne richtet zu den Paralympics, die in einem guten Jahr ebenfalls in Paris stattfinden werden. «Ich hoffe, dass wir dann ähnlich erfolgreich sein können.» (sda)
    Auch Marc-Andrea Hüsler scheidet gleich aus
    Mieser Start für die Schweizer Tennis-Professionals ins Swiss Open Gstaad. Nach Alexander Ritschard scheidet auch Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 84) im Startspiel aus.
    Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland reacts to Jurij Rodionov of Austria at the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Monday, July 17, 2023. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Hüsler verliert gegen den österreichischen Qualifikanten Jurji Rodionov (ATP 118) 3:6, 5:7. (sda)
    Viktorija Golubic kassiert bittere Niederlage
    Viktorija Golubic missglückt ein Abstecher auf den Sandbelag total. Die 30-jährige Zürcherin verliert beim WTA-250-Turnier in Palermo gegen die Italienerin Camilla Rosatello die Erstrundenpartie 1:6, 1:6.

    Die Schweizerin, aktuell die Nummer 120 im Ranking, fand gegen die um über 200 Positionen schlechter klassierte Wildcard-Empfängerin nie ins Spiel. Insbesondere der Aufschlag funktionierte nicht. Mit eigenem Service machte sie nicht einmal die Hälfte der möglichen Punkte. (abu/sda)
    Viktorija Golubic: une d�faite qui laisse des regrets...
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Yverdon definitiv in amerikanischen Händen
    Der Besitzerwechsel beim Super-League-Aufsteiger Yverdon ist perfekt. Die Lizenzkommission der Swiss Football League hat einer Änderung der Mehrheitsverhältnisse im Waadtländer Klub zugestimmt.

    Der bisherige Präsident Mario Di Pietrantonio verkaufte 90 Prozent seiner Anteile an Investoren aus den USA. Als Nachfolger von Di Pietrantonio, der Yverdon während seiner neunjährigen Amtszeit als Präsident von der 1. Liga Classic in die Super League geführt hat, amtet neu der Amerikaner Jeffrey Saunders. Der frühere Profi war zuvor vier Jahre lang Präsident des portugiesischen Klubs Estoril.

    In Yverdon ist Saunders einer der neuen Aktionäre neben dem Amerikaner Jamie Welch, dem Hauptakteur dieser amerikanischen Führung, der sein Vermögen in der Energiebranche gemacht hat. Mit dem Besitzerwechsel soll in Yverdon der langfristige Verbleib in der Super League gesichert werden.
    Mario Di Pietrantonio, gauche, le president sortant du club de football Yverdon Sport FC, et Jeffrey Saunders, droite, le nouveau president du club de football Yverdon Sport FC parlent lors d&#039;une ...
    Bild: keystone
    Erster Weltmeister im Solo-Synchronschwimmen
    Fernando Diaz del Rio schreibt an der Schwimm-WM in Fukuoka Geschichte. Der 20-jährige Spanier ist der erste männliche Solo-Weltmeister im Synchronschwimmen.

    Diaz del Rio setzte sich im technischen Programm mit 224,555 Punkten vor dem Amerikaner Kenneth Gaudet (216,800) und dem Kasachen Eduard Kim (216,000) durch. Während der gemischte Duo-Wettbewerb bereits seit 2015 im WM-Programm steht, wurde in diesem Jahr bei den Titelkämpfen in Japan erstmals eine männliche Solo-Kategorie durchgeführt. (ram/sda/afp)
    epa10751017 Fernando Diaz del Rio Soto of Spain competes in the Men&#039;s Solo Technical final of the Artistic Swimming events during the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, 17 July ...
    Bild: keystone
    2