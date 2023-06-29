Navigation
    Sportnews: Nur ein Schweizer im NHL-Draft gezogen

    Nur ein Schweizer im NHL-Draft gezogen + Grand-Slam-Premiere für Naef in Wimbledon

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    29.06.2023, 21:16
    avatar
    Salome Lang bleibt ohne Exploit
    Die Schweizer Hochspringerin Salome Lang überquerte beim City-Event im Rahmen der Athletissima im Stadtzentrum von Lausanne 1,87 m im dritten Versuch. Die Schweizer Rekordhalterin (1,97) musste mit Platz 10 vorliebnehmen. Immerhin kann die 25-jährige Olympia-Teilnehmerin von Tokio 2021 diese Saison nach zwei Rückenoperationen und anderthalb Jahren Pause wieder ins Wettkampf-Geschehen eingreifen.

    Den Wettkampf gewann die Australierin Nicola Olyslagers. Die Olympia-Zweite meisterte die Jahres-Weltbesthöhe von 2,02 m. (dab/sda)
    Salome Lang of Switzerland in action during the women&#039;s high jump competition at the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima City event athletics meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nur ein Schweizer im NHL-Draft gezogen
    Beim NHL-Draft 2023 wurde nur ein Schweizer von einem der 32 Teams der besten Eishockey-Liga der Welt ausgewählt. Der 19-jährige Ostschweizer Verteidiger Rodwin Dionicio wurde in der fünften von sieben Runden als Nummer 129 von den Anaheim Ducks gezogen. In den letzten drei Jahren spielte er in einer der kanadischen Juniorenligen für die Windsor Spitfires.

    Ebenfalls gezogen wurde der 18-jährige Goalie Antoine Keller von Genève-Servette, welcher als Pick Nummer 206 bei den Washington Capitals landete. Keller ist schweizerisch-französische Doppelbürger, spielte auf Juniorenstufe bislang aber immer nur für die französische Nationalmannschaft. (dab)

    Stricker, Waltert, Naef und Golubic schaffen Wimbledon-Quali
    Dominic Stricker, Simona Waltert, Céline Naef und Viktorija Golubic überstehen die Qualifikation für Wimbledon und verdoppeln damit das Schweizer Kontingent im Haupttableau.

    Stricker (ATP 117) gelang der Einzug in sein zweites Grand-Slam-Turnier nach dem French Open vor einigen Wochen dank Siegen gegen Steve Johnson (217), Juan Pablo Ficovich (243) und Mattia Bellucci (160). Den Italiener Bellucci bezwang der 20-jährige Berner am Donnerstag in der entscheidenden Runde in vier Sätzen mit 6:3, 1:6, 6:3, 6:4.

    Die 18-jährige Naef (WTA 165) wird nächste Woche ihr Major-Debüt geben, nachdem sie mit der Ukrainerin Dajana Jastremska (WTA 152) in der Qualifikation eine zweite besser klassierte Gegnerin in Folge schlug (6:2, 3:6, 6:4). Die Weltranglisten-115. Waltert kam ohne Satzverlust durch die drei Runden; zuletzt schlug sie die Kolumbianerin Emiliana Arango (WTA 184) mit 6:4, 7:5. Golubic, in Wimbledon Viertelfinalistin vor zwei Jahren, setzte sich in der 3. Qualifikationsrunde gegen die Griechin Despina Papamichail (WTA 188) mit 6:2, 7:6 (7:5) durch.

    Die erfolgreichen Schweizer Qualifikanten sowie die direkt ins Hauptfeld vorgestossenen Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Marc-Andrea Hüsler und Stan Wawrinka erhalten ihren Erstrunden-Gegnern am Freitagvormittag zugelost. (dab/sda)
    Switzerland&#039;s Dominic Stricker in action during his match against Mattia Bellucci of Italy during the third round of the Qualifying competition for the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wi ...
    Bild: keystone
    Schweizer Degenfechterinnen verpassen EM-Medaille knapp
    Die Schweizer Degenfechterinnen müssen sich wie im letzten Jahr bei den Europameisterschaften mit dem undankbaren 4. Platz begnügen. Im polnischen Krakau verlieren sie das Gefecht um Platz 3 gegen Italien mit 33:37.

    Das Schweizer Quartett mit Pauline Brunner, den Schwestern Aurore und Angeline Favre sowie Noemi Moeschlin gewann zum Auftakt gegen Schweden (45:28) und überraschte dann die hoch eingeschätzten Ukrainerinnen (45:42), um in den Halbfinal einzuziehen. Dort setzte es gegen Frankreich eine 32:45-Niederlage ab.

    Im Gefecht um Bronze hielt die Schweiz gegen die routinierten Italienerinnen um die beiden früheren Einzel-Weltmeisterinnen Rossella Fiamingo und Mara Navarria gut mit. Bis zum fünften von neun Gefechten führte die Schweizer Equipe sogar. Dann sorgten zwei deutlich verlorene Duelle von Brunner und Aurore Favre gegen Navarria respektive Fiamingo für den Unterschied, den die Schweizerinnen nicht mehr wettmachen konnten.

    Im vergangenen Jahr bei der EM in Antalya hatten die Schweizerinnen das Bronze-Gefecht gegen die Ukraine verloren. Die letzte Team-Medaille der Schweizer Degenfechterinnen gab es 2009. Der Degen-Teamwettkampf der Männer in Krakau mit den Schweizern findet am Freitag statt. (dab/sda)
    epa10081586 Pauline Brunner of Switzerland (R) in action against Susan Maria Sica of Great Britain (L) during Senior Team Women&#039;s Epee match at the Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, 20 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Viola Calligaris wechselt zu PSG
    Die 43-fache Schweizer Internationale Viola Calligaris wechselt zu Paris Saint-Germain. Die 27-jährige Verteidigerin, die die letzten sechs Jahre in Spanien für Atlético Madrid, Valencia und zuletzt für Levante spielte, wird damit auch im Klub Teamkollegin von Ramona Bachmann. (mom/sda)

    Stammgast Jimenez erneut in Crans-Montana
    Der unverwüstliche und populäre spanische Golfprofi Miguel Angel Jimenez wird ab dem 31. August erneut am Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana zu sehen sein.

    Der mittlerweile 59-Jährige aus Malaga gewann das traditionsreiche Turnier auf dem Walliser Hochplateau im Jahr 2010. Jimenez wurde 2014 auch der älteste Spieler, der je ein Turnier der grossen europäischen Tour gewinnen konnte. Insgesamt gewann er 21 Turniere auf der PGA European Tour, der heutigen DP World Tour.

    Im Wallis war er seit dem Ende der Achtzigerjahre, mit wenigen Ausnahmen immer am Start. (mom/sda)
    Miguel Angel Jimenez, of Spain, tees off on the second hole during the final round of a Champions Tour golf tournament,Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Bild: keystone
    Caroline Wozniacki kündigt Comeback an
    Die frühere Weltranglisten-Erste Caroline Wozniacki hat ihr Comeback angekündigt. Mehr als drei Jahre nach ihrem letzten Match auf der WTA-Tour am Australian Open 2020 wir die 32-jährige Dänin im August erst in Montreal aufschlagen und dann das US Open spielen, erzählte sie der Zeitschrift «Vogue». Danach habe sie einige Monate Zeit, um sich auf das Australian Open vorzubereiten. Auch die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Paris 2024 seien ein Ziel.

    «In den vergangenen drei Jahren weg vom Spiel konnte ich die verlorene Zeit mit meiner Familie nachholen, ich bin Mutter geworden und habe jetzt zwei wunderschöne Kinder, für die ich so dankbar bin», schrieb Wozniacki auf Instagram. «Aber ich habe immer noch Ziele, die ich erreichen möchte.»

    Wozniacki stand in ihrer Karriere 71 Wochen lang an der Weltranglistenspitze, in Australien feierte sie 2018 ihren bislang einzigen Grand-Slam-Sieg. (mom/sda/dpa)


    Lausanne-Ouchy startet am Mittwoch, 26. Juli
    Stade Lausanne-Ouchy bestreitet sein erstes Spiel in der Super League gegen Lugano am Mittwoch, 26. Juli. Anspielzeit ist um 20.30 Uhr. Bislang war offen, ob die Partie am Dienstag oder am Mittwoch angepfiffen wird.

    Mit der Ansetzung am Mittwoch wird eine Überschneidung mit der Partie der 2. Qualifikationsrunde zur Champions League zwischen Servette und Genk verhindert. Jene Partie findet am Dienstag, 25. Juli, um 20.30 Uhr statt.

    Dass der dritte Aufsteiger und sein Tessiner Gegner eine halbe Woche später in die Saison starten als die anderen Teams, war bereits bekannt. (nih/sda)
    Le president du CIO Thomas Bach felicite les joueurs du SLO pour la promotion en Super League lors du match retour du barrage de promotion en Super League et de relegation en Challenge League de footb ...
    Bild: keystone
    Schützinnen holen Silber
    An den Europa-Spielen gewinnt das Schweizer Frauenteam im Dreistellungsmatch Gewehr 50 m die Silbermedaille. Nachdem Nina Christen, Sarina Hitz und Chiara Leone die Qualifikation für sich entschieden hatten, mussten sie sich im Final der Equipe aus Norwegen geschlagen geben. Bronze ging an Deutschland.

    Für Christen war es nach dreimal Gold (Einzel, Mixed und Team) der vierte Medaillengewinn an den Europa-Spielen. (nih/sda)
    Nina Christen a entra�n� les tireuses suisses dans son sillage.
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Bronze für Deschwanden
    Gregor Deschwanden sorgt für die nächste Schweizer Medaille an den Europa-Spielen. Der 32-jährige Luzerner wird im Skispringen auf der kleinen Schanze Dritter.

    Deschwanden lag nach dem ersten Durchgang in Zakopane auf dem 2. Platz, fiel mit seinem zweiten Sprung aber noch hinter Jan Hörl zurück. Dieser feierte zusammen mit Goldgewinner Daniel Tschofenig einen österreichischen Doppelsieg. Der zweite Schweizer Killian Peier klassierte sich im 20. Rang. (nih/sda)
    Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the individual competition at the Ski Jumping World Cup event in Planica, Slovenia, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Bild: keystone
    Simone Biles kehrt nach zwei Jahren auf Wettkampfbühne zurück
    Simone Biles plant nach zwei Jahren Wettkampfpause ihr Comeback. Die viermalige Olympiasiegerin will am 5. August an den U.S. Classics in Chicago an den Start gehen, wie aus einer Mitteilung des nationalen Turnverbands USA Gymnastics hervorgeht.

    Ihren bislang letzten Wettkampf hatte die 26-Jährige im Juli 2021 an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio bestritten. Nach einem Blackout am Sprung hatte sie den Final des Teamwettbewerbs abgebrochen. Biles machte damals mentale Probleme öffentlich und verzichtete deswegen auf mehrere Starts, holte danach aber am Schwebebalken noch die Bronzemedaille. (nih/sda/dpa)
    FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam competition during artistic gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bewährungsstrafe für Peter Sagan
    Der dreimalige Weltmeister Peter Sagan wurde in seiner Wahlheimat Monaco wegen Trunkenheit am Steuer zu einer Bewährungsstrafe von drei Monaten verurteilt. Zudem muss der Slowake, der am Samstag seine letzte Tour de France bestreitet, seinen Führerschein für drei Monate abgeben.

    Sagan war im Mai von der Polizei kontrolliert worden, als er sehr unbeholfen versuchte, einen Roller einzuparken. Ein anschliessender Atem-Alkoholtest ergab rund 2,9 Promille Alkohol im Blut. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Peter Sagan from Slovakia of Total Energies looks on prior the second stage, a 173.7 km race from Beromuenster to Nottwil, at the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race, on Monday, June 12, 2 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Sochaux droht der Zwangsabstieg
    Der FC Sochaux-Montbéliard, in der letzten Saison im 9. Rang der Ligue 2 klassiert, wird wohl zwangsrelegiert. Weil er die finanziellen Vorgaben der Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion (DNCG) nicht erfüllt, entschied die Organisation, dass der Klub kommende Saison in der dritthöchsten Liga Frankreichs spielen soll. Der Verein teilte in einem Communiqué mit, Berufung einzulegen. Er will nachweisen, dass das errechnete Defizit gedeckt werden könne.

    Der Traditionsklub spielt seit 2014 in der Ligue 2. Seinen letzten Titel gewann Sochaux 2007, als das Team mit dem Schweizer Johann Lonfat den Cupsieg holte. (nih/sda)
    Football Club Sochaux-Montbeliard v Football Club Metz - Ligue 2 BKT Illustration during the Ligue 2 BKT match between Sochaux and Metz at Stade Auguste Bonal on May 26, 2023 in Montbeliard, France. M ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Bedard wie erwartet die Nummer 1, Schweizer müssen warten
    Der Kanadier Connor Bedard wird beim Draft der NHL von den Chicago Blackhawks als Nummer 1 gezogen. Schweizer Eishockey-Talente sind unter den ersten 32 Ausgewählten keine dabei.

    Die ersten drei Positionen im diesjährigen Draft waren in diesem Jahr praktisch in Stein gemeisselt. Bedard, ein bald 18-jähriger Center aus Vancouver, gilt als eines der grössten Talente der letzten Jahre und stellte unter anderem beim Gewinn der U20-WM mit dem kanadischen Junioren-Nationalteam verschiedene Rekorde auf. Als drittschlechtestes Team der letzten Saison hatten die Chicago Blackhawks mit dem Schweizer Philipp Kuraschew dank Losglück als erstes Team wählen dürfen.

    Der erste Europäer wurde an zweiter Stelle gezogen, die Anaheim Ducks sicherten sich die Dienste des Schweden Leo Carlsson. Auch die Wahl von Adam Fantilli, der mit Kanada vor einem Monat WM-Gold bei den Aktiven gewann, durch die Columbus Blue Jackets als Nummer 3 war keine Überraschung.

    Der bei Kloten gross gewordene Österreicher David Reinbacher wurde an fünfter Position durch die Montreal Canadiens und damit als erster Verteidiger überhaupt ausgewählt. Der 18-jährige Vorarlberger war beim Aufsteiger der National League eine der positiven Überraschungen der letzten Saison.

    Für einen Schweizer interessierte sich in der ersten Runde des Drafts keine der 32 NHL-Organisationen. Insgesamt gibt es sieben Runden, in denen total 224 Spieler mit Geburtsdatum vom 1. Januar 2003 bis 15. September 2005 ausgewählt werden. Die besten Aussichten von Schweizer Spielern dürfte der Ostschweizer Stürmer Rodwin Dionicio (Windsor Spitfires) haben. (nih/sda)
    Schmitz und Fuchs auf dem Podest
    Die beiden Schweizer Edouard Schmitz und Martin Fuchs verpassen beim ersten Höhepunkt am CHIO in Aachen den Sieg nur knapp. Im mit 200'000 Euro dotierten Preis von Europa klassierte sich nur der Brasilianer Yuri Mansur auf Miss Blue vor den Schweizern. Schmitz auf Gamin van't Naastveldhof und Fuchs auf Conner Jei waren im abschliessenden Stechen ebenfalls fehlerfrei, aber etwas langsamer. (nih/sda)
    Edouard Schmitz of Switzerland on Gamin Van&#039;t Naastveldhof at the &quot;Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Switzerland&quot;, a competition with price money of 250&#039;000 Euro, at the CSIO Sho ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kein Exploit von Jil Teichmann
    Jil Teichmann (WTA 129) verpasst im Achtelfinal des Rasenturniers von Bad Homburg den Exploit gegen die Weltranglisten-Erste Iga Swiatek. Die 25-jährige Schweizerin verliert 3:6, 1:6.

    Teichmann hatte die beste Möglichkeit, die Partie in eine andere Richtung zu lenken, gleich in der Startphase. Im zweiten Game liess sie drei Breakchancen ungenutzt. Danach musste sie bis ganz zum Ende warten, ehe wieder ein Servicedurchbruch in Reichweite war. Swiatek wehrte erneut zwei Breakchancen ab und beendete kurz darauf den Match nach 79 Minuten.

    Mit dem Turnier in Hessen kann die sich auf Formsuche befindende Teichmann aber zufrieden sein. Sie gewann nach überstandener Qualifikation in der 1. Runde gegen die Amerikanerin Claire Liu (WTA 95) ihren ersten Match überhaupt im Hauptfeld eines WTA-Rasenturniers. (sda)
    Les temps sont toujours aussi durs pour Jil Teichmann.
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Hüsler scheitert in zwei Tiebreaks
    Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 83) scheitert beim Rasenturnier von Eastbourne im Achtelfinal. Der Zürcher Linkshänder verliert gegen den an Nummer 4 gesetzten Argentinier Francisco Cerundolo (ATP 19) knapp mit 6:7 (2:7), 6:7 (5:7).

    Hüsler wartet damit weiterhin in diesem Jahr auf zwei Siege in Folge auf der ATP-Tour. In Eastbourne hatte er in der 1. Runde den eingeladenen Briten Ryan Peniston (ATP 267) geschlagen.

    Gegen Cerundolo machte der 27-Jährige im zweiten Satz einen Breakrückstand und im Tiebreak ein 2:5 wett. Am Ende setzte sich aber der Favorit ohne Satzverlust und nach 105 Minuten durch. (sda)
    Switzerland&#039;s Marc-Andrea Huesler eyes the ball as he plays a shot against Germany&#039;s Daniel Altmaier during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros ...
    Bild: keystone
    Giger auch nicht am Innerschweizer Fest
    Samuel Giger muss sein Comeback nach dem vor gut einem Monat im Training erlittenen Muskelfaserriss weiter hinausschieben.

    Der 25-jährige Thurgauer musste sich auch für das Innerschweizer Verbandsfest vom Sonntag in Dagmersellen abmelden. Mario Schneider, wie Giger Mitglied des Schwingklubs Ottenberg, wird ihn ersetzen.

    Mit Gigers Teilnahme wäre das Innerschweizerische Fest ein Mini-Eidgenössisches geworden. Aus der Nordostschweiz ist auch Damian Ott zu Gast, aus dem Bernbiet kommen Michael Ledermann und der Saisondominator Fabian Staudenmann nach Dagmersellen. Sie messen sich dort mit den Innerschweizer Trümpfen Joel Wicki und Pirmin Reichmuth. (mom/sda)
    Der Thurgauer Samuel Giger, links, gewinnt gegen den Buendner Armon Orlik, im Schlussgang beim Glarner Buendner Schwingfest, am Pfingstmontag, 29. Mai 2023, in Elm. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Michelle Heimberg holt sich Gold mit dem letzten Sprung
    Die Wasserspringerin Michelle Heimberg ist zum ersten Mal Europameisterin. Die 23-jährige Aargauerin gewinnt vom 1-m-Brett im Final knapp vor der Schwedin Emilia Nilsson Gold.

    Am letzten Sonntag hatte Heimberg mit dem letzten Sprung vom 3-m-Brett eine noch bessere Klassierung als den Bronze-Platz vergeben. Diesmal steigerte sie sich kontinuierlich und arbeitete sich vom 9. Platz nach dem ersten Sprung vor. Ihre letzten beiden von fünf Sprüngen waren die besten der 12-köpfigen Final-Konkurrenz.

    Am Ende hatte Heimberg mit 273,25 Punkten 0,15 Vorsprung auf Nilsson, die die Qualifikation deutlich dominiert hatte. Dritte wurde die Britin Grace Reid mit einem schon beträchtlichen Abstand.

    Vor zwei Jahren bei der EM in Budapest hatte Heimberg vom 1-m-Brett, das nicht zum olympischen Programm für Paris 2024 gehört, die Silbermedaille gewonnen. Nach ihrer insgesamt vierten EM-Medaille wird sich Heimberg in den nächsten Tagen auf die Weltmeisterschaften im japanischen Fukuoka vorbereiten. Diese beginnen am 14. Juli. (nih/sda)
    epa10715678 Winner Michelle Luisa Heimberg of Switzerland reacts after the Women&#039;s 1m Springboard Final at the 3rd European Games Krakow-Malopolska 2023, in Rzeszow, Poland, 28 June 2023. EPA/DAR ...
    Bild: keystone
    Gold für Nina Christen und Jan Lochbihler
    Nina Christen holt ihre dritte Goldmedaille bei den Europa-Spielen in Polen. Die 29-jährige Olympiasiegerin aus Nidwalden gewinnt zusammen mit dem Solothurner Jan Lochbihler in Wroclaw den Mixed-Wettbewerb Gewehr 50 m Dreistellung.

    Im Final der nicht-olympischen Disziplin setzte sich das Schweizer Duo gegen die Österreicher Sheileen Waibel und Andreas Thum durch, die in den beiden Qualifikationsrunden noch besser abgeschnitten hatten als Christen und Lochbihler.

    Während es für Lochbihler die erste Medaille an den laufenden Europa-Spielen ist, gewann Christen schon Gold im Gewehr 10 m und im Team-Wettbewerb mit dem Luftgewehr. (mom/sda)
    epa10708526 Nina Christen of Switzerland in action during the 10m Air Rifle Women&#039;s final at the European Games Krakow 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, 23 June 2023. EPA/Sebastian Borowski POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Champions-League-Final der Frauen 2025 in Lissabon
    Der Final der Champions League der Frauen findet im Frühjahr 2025 im Lissaboner Stadion José Alvalade statt. 2024 ist Bilbao Gastgeber. Auch die Austragungsorte der nächsten beiden Finals der Conference League der Männer wurden von der UEFA bestimmt: 2024 ist es Athen, 2025 die polnische Stadt Wroclaw. (mom/sda)
    Liebe Userinnen und User
    Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
    Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson
