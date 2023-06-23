Marcelino war seit einem Jahr und dem Abgang bei Bilbao ohne Arbeitgeber. Er folgt in Marseille auf den Kroaten Igor Tudor, der Olympique in der abgelaufenen Saison in der Ligue 1 auf den 3. Platz geführt hat. (dab/sda)
AP source: The Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of the parent company of the NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals and WNBA's Mystics.— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 22, 2023
It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports.https://t.co/BOMqbMtXud
Take a look at the complete draft board for the 1st round of the 2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!— NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023
Visit the Draft Hub for more news and info: https://t.co/lgf4TJzSnP pic.twitter.com/4U1ltfDhQW
Première médaille suisse pour le karatéka Yuki Ujihara🥉— Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) June 22, 2023
Le karatéka Yuki Ujihara a remporté la première médaille suisse de ces Jeux européens en décrochant le bronze dans la discipline du kata
Félicitations 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4LFgmjQS0