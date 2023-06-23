Navigation
    Sport
    Sport-News

    Sportnews: Rafael Benitez übernimmt Celta Vigo

    Sport-News

    Rafael Benitez übernimmt Celta Vigo +++ Chatschanow gibt für Wimbledon Forfait

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    23.06.2023, 21:58
    Marcelino wird Trainer bei Marseille
    Olympique Marseille verpflichtet den spanischen Trainer Marcelino. Der 57-Jährige coachte bisher ausschliesslich Klubs in seiner Heimat. 2019 gewann er mit Valencia den spanischen Cup, 2021 mit Athletic Bilbao den Supercup.

    Marcelino war seit einem Jahr und dem Abgang bei Bilbao ohne Arbeitgeber. Er folgt in Marseille auf den Kroaten Igor Tudor, der Olympique in der abgelaufenen Saison in der Ligue 1 auf den 3. Platz geführt hat. (dab/sda)
    Marcelino Garcia Toral est le nouvel entra�neur de l&#039;Olympique Marseille.
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Chatschanow gibt für Wimbledon Forfait
    Karen Chatschanow verpasst das Grand-Slam-Turnier in Wimbledon (3. bis 16. Juli). Wie der 27-jährige Russe auf Instagram bekannt gab, zwingt ihn eine am French Open erlittene Rückenverletzung dazu.

    Der Weltranglisten-Elfte fehlt somit schon zum zweiten Mal in Folge beim Rasen-Klassiker in London. Bereits im Vorjahr war er in Wimbledon nicht am Start, da die russischen Spieler aufgrund des Ukraine-Krieges vom Turnier ausgeschlossen waren.

    Wie lange Chatschanow pausieren muss, ist unklar. Gemäss eigenen Aussagen möchte er im August wieder an Turnieren teilnehmen. (dab/sda)
    epa10676334 Karen Khachanov of Russia reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their Men&#039;s quarterfinal match during the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rafael Benitez wird Trainer bei Celta Vigo
    Rafael Benitez übernimmt den Trainerposten bei Celta Vigo. Der 63-jährige Spanier unterschreibt bei den Galiziern einen Dreijahresvertrag.

    Benitez folgt auf Carlos Carvalhal, der Celta in der vergangenen Saison knapp vor dem Abstieg rettete. Mit drei Toren in 18 Partien hatte auch Nationalstürmer Haris Seferovic Anteil am Ligaerhalt. Der 31-jährige Innerschweizer kehrt nach seiner Leihe diesen Sommer zu Benfica Lissabon zurück.

    Rafael Benitez gewann 2005 mit Liverpool die Champions League und mit Valencia 2002 und 2004 die spanische Meisterschaft. Zuletzt trainierte er Everton, wo er im Januar 2022 entlassen wurde. (dab/sda/afp)
    Rafa Benitez nouveau coach du Celta Vigo
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    FIFA vergibt Klub-WM 2025 in die USA
    Die erste Ausgabe der auf 32 Mannschaften erweiterten Klub-Weltmeisterschaft findet 2025 in den USA statt.

    Dies teilte der Weltfussballverband FIFA am Freitag mit. Bisher fand das Turnier mit sieben Klubs inklusive des europäischen Champions-League-Gewinners jeweils im Winter statt. Die Klub-WM 2025 soll im Sommer ausgetragen werden. Europa erhält zwölf Startplätze.

    Die USA werden im darauffolgenden Jahr zusammen mit Kanada und Mexiko die erste Weltmeisterschaft mit 48 Ländern ausrichten. In Katar nahmen 32 Mannschaften an der Endrunde teil. (dab/sda)
    FILE - Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Club World Cup final match against Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Th ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nina Christen sichert sich Olympia-Ticket
    An den Europa-Spielen in Polen gewinnt die Schweizer Schützin Nina Christen im Final Gewehr 10 m der Frauen. Damit sichert sich die Olympia-Dritte von Tokio ein Ticket für die Olympischen Spiele 2024 in Paris.

    Im entscheidenden Duell setzte sich die 29-jährige Nidwaldnerin gegen die Slowakin Kamila Nowotna durch. Der Wettkampf wird nicht als Europameisterschaft gewertet. (dab/sda)
    epa10708526 Nina Christen of Switzerland in action during the 10m Air Rifle Women&#039;s final at the European Games Krakow 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, 23 June 2023. EPA/Sebastian Borowski POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Froome nicht im Aufgebot
    Der viermalige Gesamtsieger Chris Froome wird in diesem Jahr nicht an der Tour de France teilnehmen. Sein Team Israel-Premier Tech hat am Freitag das Aufgebot verkündet und den 38-jährigen Briten dabei nicht berücksichtigt. In dieser Saison hatte der Toursieger von 2013, 2015, 2016 und 2017 mit gesundheitlichen Problemen zu kämpfen.

    2019 war Froome kurz vor der Tour schwer gestürzt, im vergangenen Jahr gelang ihm immerhin auf der zwölften Etappe der 3. Platz in Alpe d'Huez. Froomes Team hatte zum Jahresbeginn eine der zwei Wildcards für die diesjährige Frankreich-Rundfahrt erhalten. (nih/sda)
    Chris Froome from Great Britain of team Israel Premier Tech in action during the prologue, a 6,82 km race against the clock at the 76th Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour Cycling race, in Le Bouveret, Sw ...
    Bild: keystone
    Katarischer Staatsfonds steigt in US-Profisport ein
    Katar nutzt seinen gigantischen Energiereichtum, um sich auch mit Sportinvestments viel Einfluss und ein grosses Netzwerk zu verschaffen. Jetzt steigt der Staatsfonds erstmals in den US-Sport ein.

    Wie unter anderem die Nachrichtenagentur AP berichtet, erwirbt «Qatar Investment Authority» (QIA) im Rahmen eines 4,05-Milliarden-Dollar-Deals einen Anteil von rund fünf Prozent an Monumental Sports & Entertainment. Monumental Sports & Entertainment ist die Muttergesellschaft des Basketball-Teams Washington Wizards aus der NBA und des Frauen-Teams Washington Mystics aus der WNBA sowie des NHL-Eishockeyteams der Washington Capitals. Der Deal unterliegt vor der Genehmigung noch einer Prüfung durch die involvierten Ligen.

    Qatar Sports Investments (QSi), eine Tochtergesellschaft des staatlichen Fonds, gehört bereits der französische Fussball-Meister Paris Saint-Germain, zudem erwägt die Gesellschaft den Einstieg in die englische Premier League. QSi hält ausserdem 21,67 Prozent der Anteile am portugiesischen Klub Sporting Braga. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Tomas Dolana tritt nach 18 Jahren ab
    Sierres Routinier Tomas Dolana tritt mit 38 Jahren zurück. Der Tscheche debütierte 2005 mit Forward Morges in der Schweiz und bestritt seither 954 Partien in der Swiss League, den Grossteil für den EHC Visp, für den er zwischen 2008 und 2020 spielte. Insgesamt liess sich Dolana in der zweithöchsten Schweizer Liga 733 Skorerpunkte notieren (244 Tore). (nih/sda)

    Chelsea-Besitzer steigen bei Strasbourg ein
    Die amerikanischen Eigentümer des englischen Premier-League-Klubs Chelsea übernehmen den nächsten europäischen Fussball-Traditionsverein. Das BlueCo-Konsortium mit Chelsea-Boss Todd Boehly und dem Schweizer Unternehmer Hansjörg Wyss steigt als Grossaktionär beim französischen Erstligisten Strasbourg ein. Eine genaue Summe der Investition wurde nicht genannt, Medienberichten zufolge soll BlueCo aber fast alle Anteile übernommen haben.

    Strasbourg ist nach Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse und Aufsteiger Le Havre der fünfte französische Erstligist mit amerikanischen Besitzern. Mehr als die Hälfte der Teams in der Ligue 1 gehören mittlerweile ausländischen Investoren. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Chelsea owner Todd Boehly looks on, ahead of the Women&#039;s Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Br ...
    Bild: keystone
    Wembanyama wie erwartet die Nummer 1
    Seit Mitte Mai war klar, welches Team beim NBA-Draft in New York das Ausnahmetalent Victor Wembanyama auswählen würde. Als NBA-Boss Adam Silver den erwarteten Satz sprach, wurde es dennoch emotional.

    Ausnahmetalent Victor Wembanyama hat emotional auf seine Zukunft bei den San Antonio Spurs reagiert. Als NBA-Boss Adam Silver beim Draft offiziell in der Nacht auf Freitag verkündete, was seit Wochen erwartet worden war, weinte der 19 Jahre alte Franzose bei einem TV-Interview im Anschluss. «Ich habe etwas erreicht, von dem ich mein ganzes Leben geträumt habe. Diesen Satz von Adam Silver zu hören, davon habe ich so lange geträumt. Ich muss weinen», sagte er.

    Wembanyama, Kurzform Wemby, gilt als das grösste Talent, seit LeBron James vor 20 Jahren von den Cleveland Cavaliers an erster Stelle ausgewählt wurde. Er ist 2,18 Meter gross und hat neben den Reichweitenvorteilen auch ein ausgezeichnetes Ballgefühl.

    An Position zwei entschieden sich die Charlotte Hornets für Brandon Miller. Die Portland Trail Blazers wählten Scoot Henderson, den viele Experten als den besten Spieler der Draft-Klasse nach Wembanyama einschätzten. Die Zwillinge Amen Thompson und Ausar Thompson gingen an vierter und fünfter Position zu den Houston Rockets und den Detroit Pistons. Zwei Brüder in den Top 10 gab es in der Geschichte des NBA-Drafts noch nie. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Bronze für Yuki Ujihara
    Der 22-jährige Aargauer Karateka Yuki Ujihara gewinnt an den Europa-Spielen in Polen die Bronzemedaille in der Disziplin Kata. Der dreifache EM-Dritte scheiterte im Wettkampf in Krakau, der nicht als Europameisterschaft gewertet wird, erst im Halbfinal am Türken Ali Sofuoglu, dem aktuellen Europameister. (mom/sda)
    Nikita Ducarroz verpasst EM-Medaille
    Die BMX-Freestylerin Nikita Ducarroz verpasst im Rahmen der Europa-Spiele in Polen die erwartete EM-Medaille. Die 26-jährige Genferin belegt im Skatepark von Krzeszowice den 4. Platz.

    Ducarroz, Olympia-Dritte von Tokio und WM-Zweite des letzten Jahres, kam im besseren von zwei Läufen nur auf für sie enttäuschende 74,00 Punkte. Damit klassierte sich die schweizerisch-amerikanische Doppelbürgerin wie schon im letzten Jahr bei der EM in München ausserhalb der Medaillenränge. Der Titel ging erneut an die Tschechin Iveta Miculycova.

    Ducarroz gewann den EM-Titel 2021 in Moskau. (mom/sda)
    epa09384036 Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland compete during the Cycling BMX Freestyle Women&#039;s Park Final events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 01 A ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dubé bei Fribourg ab 2024/25 nicht mehr in Doppelfunktion
    Christian Dubé wird beim HC Fribourg-Gottéron ab der Saison 2024/25 nicht mehr in einer Doppelfunktion als Sportchef und Trainer tätig sein. Zusammen mit dem 46-jährigen Kanadier beschloss der National-League-Klub, die Posten ab der übernächsten Saison zu trennen. Dubé wird sich damit auf den Job als Trainer konzentrieren können.

    Dubé ist in Freiburg seit 2015 als Sportchef tätig. 2020 übernahm er nach der Entlassung von Mark French zudem das Traineramt. (mom/sda)
    Christian Dubé, Trainer und Sportchef bei Fribourg-Gottéron
    Bild: marcel bieri
    Saudi-Arabien will Jumbo-Visma übernehmen
    Das erfolgreichste Rad-Team der Welt steht angeblich vor einer Übernahme durch Geldgeber aus Saudi-Arabien. Einem Bericht des niederländischen Journalisten Raymond Kerckhoffs zufolge soll Jumbo-Visma vom kommenden Jahr an vom saudischen Städtebauprojekt Neom City gesponsert werden. Seitens Jumbo-Visma gibt es keine Bestätigung, aber auch kein Dementi.

    Die Supermarkt-Kette Jumbo hatte angekündigt, sich als Hauptsponsor zurückzuziehen. Für Jumbo-Visma fahren Tour-Sieger Jonas Vingegaard, Giro-Sieger Primoz Roglic und Klassiker-Star Wout van Aert. Neom City ist das wohl grösste Architekturprojekt der Welt. Das Projekt bezieht sein Budget aus dem Öffentlichen Investmentfonds Saudi-Arabiens. (abu/sda/dpa)
    Wout van Aert from Belgium of Jumbo-Visma prior the second stage, a 173.7 km race from Beromuenster to Nottwil, at the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI World Tour cycling race, on Monday, June 12, 2023. (KEYST ...
    Bild: keystone
    IOC schliesst Welt-Boxverband IBA aus
    Das Internationale Olympische Komitee hat den endgültigen Ausschluss des umstrittenen Boxweltverbands IBA beschlossen. 69 IOC-Mitglieder stimmten an einer ausserordentlichen Sitzung des Dachverbands in Lausanne mit nur einer Gegenstimme dafür. Die International Boxing Association (IBA) ist seit 2019 suspendiert. Aus Sicht ihrer Kritiker steht sie für Korruption, Führungsprobleme und Wettbewerbsverzerrung.

    Damit ist das Boxen erst einmal ohne olympischen Verband. Ein Konkurrenzverband namens World Boxing steht aber schon bereit. Die Qualifikation für Paris 2024 und die olympischen Kämpfe liegen in den Händen einer vom IOC eingesetzten Taskforce – wie schon bei Olympia in Tokio. IOC-Generaldirektor Christophe De Kepper sagte, er könne garantieren, dass der Boxsport auch an den Spielen 2028 in Los Angeles dabei sein werde. (abu/sda/dpa)
    epa10705551 (FILE) - International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev speaks during opening ceremony of the IBA Men&#039;s World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 30 April 202 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rafael Benitez übernimmt Celta Vigo +++ Chatschanow gibt für Wimbledon Forfait
    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
