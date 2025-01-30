Im Sommer wäre Marchesanos Vertrag beim FCZ ausgelaufen, nun erhält der Verein noch eine Ablösesumme. Über die Höhe sei Stillschweigen vereinbart worden. Der Wechsel sei aber auf Wunsch des Spielers erfolgt, schreibt der FC Zürich. (riz/sda)
🚨🟡🔵 Jhon Durán to Al Nassr, here we go! Story from earlier tonight confirmed as documents are being prepared.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025
Aston Villa to receive €77m fixed fee plus add-ons, long term deal accepted by Durán.
Medical booked tomorrow and then he will travel to Saudi right after ✈️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/m3SN6ots84
🚨🇸🇦 Steven Gerrard, set to part ways with Al Ettifaq as the Saudi chapter is almost over.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025
The mutual agreement is set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/AClMVo96I5
Ciao @acmilan 👋🏽— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 24, 2025
I’m delighted and proud to sign for AC Milan! A club with such rich history, one I’ve followed since I was a kid. It’s an honour to join and I can’t wait to pull on the Rossoneri shirt and get started.
I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter in my… pic.twitter.com/F8d2UjngIG
Eintracht Frankfurt verpflichtet Elye Wahi ✍️— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) January 24, 2025
Der französische U23-Nationalstürmer kommt von Olympique Marseille und hat einen Vertrag bis 2030 unterschrieben.#SGE | #Wahi2030
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ – Unser Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann hat seinen Vertrag vorzeitig bis 2028 verlängert! 🖤❤️💛— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) January 24, 2025
➡️ https://t.co/R9CGwamL5l#dfbteam | 📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/rLEZeLKAiC
Our new number 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/jyahrzq5Nr— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2025
🆕 𝘿𝙚𝙧 𝙁𝘾𝘽 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙥𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙩 𝙆𝙖𝙞𝙤 𝙀𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙡𝙚𝙞𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙝𝙣 𝙖𝙣 𝙑𝙖𝙙𝙪𝙯 𝙖𝙪𝙨— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) January 20, 2025
Aus der Jugendabteilung des Capivariano FC wechselt Kaio Eduardo zum FC Basel 1893 und unterschreibt bei Rotblau einen Vertrag bis 2029. Das kommende Halbjahr…
❕Exclusive: RB Leipzig have stopped the Okafor transfer! The results of the medical check showed that Okafor is not an immediate help. The Swiss player is not ready for action. As a result, Leipzig have cancelled the transfer. Okafor will not move to Leipzig! Deal collapsed.… pic.twitter.com/gemX9Y7YyM— Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) January 14, 2025
Gefunden 🤝 Willkommen in Köln, Joël Schmied 👋🤩— 1. FC Köln (@fckoeln) January 13, 2025
Alle Infos gibt’s hier 👉 https://t.co/WcHE1fjJaw
___#effzeh pic.twitter.com/zrgKQqnJ4B