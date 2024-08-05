sonnig26°
Transfer-News: PSG verpflichtet den jungen Portugiesen João Neves

Transferticker

PSG präsentiert Toptalent wie KV-Stift +++ FCZ lässt Reichmuth ziehen

05.08.2024, 18:17
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
Folge mir
PSG greift tief ins Portemonnaie
Paris Saint-Germain hat das portugiesische Mittelfeld-Talent João Neves von Benfica Lissabon verpflichtet. Der 19-Jährige unterschrieb einen bis 2029 gültigen Vertrag.

Die Ablösesumme soll sich auf 60 Millionen Euro belaufen, hinzu könnten 10 Millionen an Bonuszahlungen kommen. Neves hat bisher neun Länderspiele für Portugal absolviert. An der EM in Deutschland kam er zweimal zum Einsatz. (ram/sda/afp/dpa)

João Neves 🇵🇹
Alter: 19 Jahre
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 55 Spiele, 3 Tore
Reichmuth verlässt Zürich
Nils Reichmuth wechselt vom FC Zürich zum FC Thun in die Challenge League. Der 22-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterschrieb bei den Berner Oberländern einen Dreijahresvertrag.

Reichmuth bestritt insgesamt 16 Partien für die erste Mannschaft des FCZ. Von 2021 bis 2023 spielte er leihweise bei Thuns Ligakonkurrent Wil. (ram/sda)

Nils Reichmuth 🇨🇭
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 200'000 Euro
Torjubel FCZ nach dem 1:1 durch Nils Reichmuth (FCZ), rechts, waehrend dem Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC St. Gallen und dem FC Zuerich am Samstag, 25. Mai 2024, im Stadion Kybun ...
Bild: keystone
Silvan Hefti wechselt nach Deutschland
Der Schweizer Rechtsverteidiger Silvan Hefti wechselt in die 2. Bundesliga zum Hamburger SV. Der Traditionsverein, der mit einem 2:1 in Köln erfolgreich in die Saison gestartet ist, stattet den 26-Jährigen mit einem Vierjahresvertrag aus. Sein Ex-Klub Genua kassiert angeblich eine Ablösesumme in Höhe von 1,2 Mio. Euro. Beim HSV trifft Hefti unter anderem auf den Schweizer Miro Muheim. (nih)
YB verpflichtet französischen Stürmer
Die Young Boys rüsten in der Offensive nach und verpflichten den 21-jährigen Stürmer Alan Virginius. Der Franzose kommt leihweise für eine Saison vom französischen Spitzenklub Lille. Wie die Berner mitteilten, besitzen sie eine Kaufoption für die anschliessende definitive Übernahme.

Der in der Offensive variabel einsetzbare Virginius spielte in der Rückrunde der vergangenen Saison auf Leihbasis bei Lilles Liga-Konkurrent Clermont, mit dem er den Abstieg nicht verhindern konnte. In der Ligue 1 kommt Virginius bei 31 Einsätzen auf ein Tor und drei Assists. (nih/sda)

Alan Virginius 🇫🇷
Alter: 21
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 23 Spiele, 3 Assists
France&#039;s Alan Virginius, left, takes the ball after scoring his side&#039;s first goal from the penalty spot against South Korea during a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Malvinas ...
Bild: keystone
Bayern vor Verpflichtung von 60-Millionen-Talent
Der FC Bayern solle im Rennen um Désiré Doué in der Poleposition sein. Wie Sky berichtet, bevorzuge der 19-jährige Franzose den deutschen Rekordmeister als nächste Station, obwohl auch PSG noch Chancen hat, das Talent von Stade Rennes zu verpflichten. Die Münchner müssen aber erst noch Verkäufe tätigen, bevor sie die 55 bis 60 Millionen Euro für den Flügelspieler ausgeben wollen. (nih)

Désiré Doué 🇫🇷
Alter: 19
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 43 Spiele, 4 Tore, 6 Assists
Stade Rennais v Toulouse FC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2023/2024 33 Desire DOUE srfc during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Rennes and Toulouse at Roazhon Park on April 13, 2024 in Rennes, France. Rennes ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
BVB lässt Füllkrug ziehen
Nach der Verpflichtung von Serhou Guirassy war die Rolle von Niclas Füllkrug bei Borussia Dortmund unklar. Wahrscheinlich hätte er überwiegend als Joker agieren müssen. Auch deshalb entschied sich der 31-jährige Stürmer nun dazu, den BVB nach nur einem Jahr bereits wieder zu verlassen. Gemäss übereinstimmender Medienberichte ist Füllkrug mit West Ham United einig. Die Dortmunder lassen ihn für eine Ablösesumme von rund 27 Millionen Euro, die durch Bonuszahlungen noch auf über 30 Millionen Euro steigen könnte, ziehen. (nih)

Niclas Füllkrug 🇩🇪
Alter: 31
Position: Stürmer
Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 46 Spiele, 16 Tore, 10 Assists
Endstand 1:1 Manuel Neuer Deutschland 01 und 09 bedanken sich bei den Fans Niclas Fuellkrug Deutschland 09 bedankt sich bei den Fans und Gruesst seine Frau GER, Switzerland SUI vs. Germany DEU, Fussba ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Die AS Roma verpflichtet Spaniens besten Torschützen
Die AS Roma verstärkt ihren Sturm mit dem Ukrainer Artem Dowbyk, wie die Italiener mitteilten. Der 27-Jährige erzielte letzte Saison 24 Treffer für das spanische Überraschungsteam Girona und wurde damit als Torschützenkönig Nachfolger von Robert Lewandowski (2023), Karim Benzema (2022) und Lionel Messi (2021). (kat/sda)

Artem Dowbyk 🇺🇦
Alter: 27
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 41 Spiele, 25 Tore, 10 Assists
Düsseldorf, NRW, Deutschland, 21.06.2024: Merkur Spiel-Arena: Fußball-EM 2024, Gruppe E, Slowakei - Ukraine: Artem Dowbyk 11, Ukrainische Nationalmannschaft *** Düsseldorf, NRW, Germany, 21 06 2024 Me ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Nati-Spieler Ricardo Rodriguez hat wohl neuen Verein
Seit dem 1. Juli ist Ricardo Rodriguez ohne Verein, was unter anderem bei Nati-Captain Granit Xhaka für Unverständnis sorgte. Nun hat der 31-jährige Schweizer aber wohl einen neuen Verein gefunden. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, sei der Verteidiger mit Betis Sevilla über einen Zweijahresvertrag einig. Mit den Spaniern kann er sich auch international zeigen – Betis steht in der Qualifikation für die Conference League. Zuvor hatte Rodriguez vier Jahre lang beim FC Torino unter Vertrag gestanden. (nih)

Ricardo Rodriguez 🇨🇭
Alter: 31
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 37 Spiele, 1 Tor, 2 Assists
Switzerland v Italy - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland celebrates during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy. B ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Pascal Gross wird Teamkollege von Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet nach Waldemar Anton mit Pascal Gross einen zweiten deutschen Nationalspieler. Der 33-jährige Mittelfeldspieler kommt aus der Premier League von Brighton und unterschrieb einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2026.

Die dritte grosse Neuverpflichtung der Dortmunder in diesem Sommer ist Stürmer Serhou Guirassy vom VfB Stuttgart. (abu/sda)

Pascal Gross 🇩🇪
Alter: 33
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 47 Spiele, 5 Tore, 13 Assists

Pirmin Schwegler verlässt Hoffenheim
Pirmin Schwegler verlässt den Bundesligisten Hoffenheim trotz Vertrag bis Sommer 2025 vorzeitig. Der 37-jährige Luzerner war bei den Kraichgauern zuletzt als Leiter Profifussball tätig. Das Arbeitsverhältnis wird aber nun per 6. September aufgelöst. Zuvor arbeitete der Innerschweizer unter anderem bei Bayern München als Chefscout. Als Aktiver spielte Schwegler zwischen 2014 und 2017 für Hoffenheim. (kat/sda)
Pirmin Schwegler Leiter LizenzfuÃball, Hoffenheim, Einzelbild, Einzelfoto, Aktion, Action, Freude, freuen, freut sich, freundlich, frÃ¶hlich, glÃ¼cklich, strahlend, optimistisch, PortrÃ¤t, Portrait, ...
Bild: IMAGO/foto2press
Basel leiht Adriano Onyegbule an Schaffhausen aus
Der FC Basel leiht den 18-jährigen Adriano Onyegbule an den FC Schaffhausen aus. Der Junior soll in der Challenge League Spielpraxis sammeln. Onyegbule wechselte vor zwei Jahren aus dem Nachwuchs von RB Leipzig nach Basel und kam zu bislang vier Einsätzen in der Super-League-Equipe. (nih/sda)

Adriano Onyegbule 🇩🇪
Alter: 18
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 34 Spiele, 5 Tore
Basels Adriano Onyegbule beim Trainingsauftakt des FC Basel 1893 im neuen Jahr auf dem Campus in Basel, am Mittwoch, 3. Januar 2024. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
Bild: keystone
FC Zürich holt Mittelfeldspieler aus Guinea
Der FC Zürich verstärkt sein Mittelfeld. Der Stadtklub verpflichtet mit einem bis 2027 gültigen Vertrag den 18-jährigen Guineer Mohamed Bangoura. Bangoura wechselt aus Nigeria zum FCZ. Der defensive Mittelfeldspieler gehört dem Kader der U20-Nationalmannschaft von Guinea an. (nih/sda)

Mohaemd Bangoura 🇬🇳
Alter: 18
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: k. A.
Bilanz 2023/24: k. A.

Rrudhani leihweise von YB zu Luzern
Der kosovarische Internationale Donat Rrudhani wechselt innerhalb der Super League den Verein. Der 25-jährige Mittelfeldspieler verlässt die Young Boys und schliesst sich bis zum Ende der Saison auf Leihbasis dem FC Luzern an.

Die Innerschweizer besitzen danach eine Option zur definitiven Übernahme. Rrudhani, der vor zwei Jahren vom FC Aarau zu den Bernern gestossen war, spielte in der zweiten Hälfte der vergangenen Meisterschaft ebenfalls leihweise für Lausanne-Sport. (abu/sda)

Donat Rrudhani 🇽🇰
Alter: 25
Position: Rechtes Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 0,6 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 22 Spiele, 7 ore, 1 Assist

Martin Schmidt tritt in Mainz als Sportdirektor zurück
Der Walliser Martin Schmidt tritt wegen eines Krankheitsfalls in seiner Familie beim Bundesligisten Mainz als Sportdirektor zurück. Schmidt bat den 1. FSV Mainz darum, die operative Verantwortung abgeben und aus dem Tagesgeschäft ausscheiden zu können, weil, wie der Klub mitteilt, «für Schmidt andere Prioritäten in den Vordergrund rücken, die seine persönliche Präsenz in der Schweiz erfordern».

Martin Schmidt soll für Mainz als sportlicher Berater weiter im Hintergrund mitarbeiten. Schmidt stieg als Fussballer mit Naters aus der 3. Liga bis in die Nationalliga B auf. In der Schweiz trainierte er Raron und die zweite Mannschaft des FC Thun. Karriere machte er in Deutschland als Trainer bei Mainz (2015 bis 2017), Wolfsburg (2017 bis 2018) und Augsburg (2019 bis 2020). Vor vier Jahren kehrte er zu Mainz zurück in der Position des Sportdirektors. Niko Bungert, bislang Assistent von Trainer Bo Henriksen, übernimmt in Mainz den Job des Sportdirektors. (abu/sda)

GC verpflichtet südkoreanischen Stürmer
Die Grasshoppers verpflichten den südkoreanischen Stürmer Lee Young-jun. Der 21-Jährige, der aus seiner Heimat vom Suwon FC nach Niederhasli wechselt, erhält bei den Zürchern einen bis Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag. (nih/sda)

Lee Young-Jun 🇰🇷
Position: Mittelstürmer
Alter: 21
Marktwert: 325'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024: 8 Spiele, 1 Tor


Jetzt ist es offiziell: Ex-Basler Calafiori zu Arsenal
Englands Vizemeister Arsenal hat die Verpflichtung von Riccardo Calafiori bekannt gegeben. Der 22-jährige Innenverteidiger wechselt von Bologna in die Premier League und unterschreibt in London einen langfristigen Vertrag. Von dem Transfer seines Ex-Spielers profitiert auch der FC Basel, der mit Bologna eine Weiterverkaufsgebühr von 50 Prozent ausgehandelt hat. Damit dürfte der FCB, der vor einem Jahr schon 4,5 Millionen Euro von den Italienern kassiert hat, weitere rund 23 Millionen Euro erhalten. Arsenal bezahlt angeblich rund 45 Millionen Euro. Jedoch könnten die Basler einen Teil der Summe an die AS Roma verlieren, die beim Verkauf Calafioris an den FCB ebenfalls eine Weiterverkaufsgebühr im Vertrag verankert hatte. Wie viel Geld Basel also genau erhält, ist derzeit nicht bekannt. (nih)

Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹
Position: Innenverteidiger
Alter: 22
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 37 Spiele, 2 Tore, 5 Assists

Europameister Le Normand zu Atlético Madrid
Robin Le Normand wechselt innerhalb von La Liga den Verein. Der Verteidiger, mit Spanien in Deutschland Europameister geworden, zieht nach acht Jahren bei Real Sociedad zu Atlético Madrid weiter.

Der 27-jährige gebürtige Franzose schliesst sich trotz einem noch für zwei Jahre gültigen Vertrag in San Sebastian dem Klub aus der Hauptstadt an. Einzelheiten über die Vereinbarung mit Le Normand gaben sie bei Atlético nicht bekannt. (abu/sda)

Robin Le Normand 🇪🇸
Alter: 27
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 42 Spiele, 2 Tore
Basel löst Vertrag mit Michael Lang auf
Der FC Basel und Michael Lang gehen getrennte Wege. Der Vertrag mit dem 33-jährigen Verteidiger wird aufgelöst.

In einem Gespräch mit dem «enorm verdienten Spieler» sei man gemeinsam zum Schluss gekommen, dass die sportliche Perspektive für Lang zu wenig aussichtsreich sei, teilte der Klub mit. Unter den gegebenen Umständen sei eine Vertragsauflösung die sinnvollste Lösung.

Lang bestritt zwischen 2015 und 2018 sowie seit 2021 insgesamt 221 Spiele für den FC Basel. In der vergangenen Saison waren es allerdings nur noch elf - meist kurze - Einsätze, oft stand der 31-fache Schweizer Nationalspieler nicht einmal im Kader. Seine nächste Station ist noch offen. (sda)

Michael Lang 🇨🇭
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Alter: 33 Jahre
Marktwert: 100'000 Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 14 Spiele
Foto Manuel Geisser 09.03.2023 St.Jakob-Park Fussball Herren Saison 2022/2023 Michael Lang Einzelbild FC Basel Aktion *** Photo Manuel Geisser 09 03 2023 St Jakob Park football men season 2022 2023 Mi ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Guineischer Stürmer für St. Gallen
Der FC St. Gallen verstärkt seine Offensive. Die Ostschweizer leihen den 20-jährigen Stürmer Moustapha Cissé von Atalanta Bergamo aus.

Der aus Guinea stammende Cissé steht seit 2022 beim Serie-A-Klub aus Bergamo unter Vertrag. Bisher kam er vor allem in der 2. Mannschaft in der Serie C zum Einsatz, in der er in der vergangenen Saison in 22 Spielen acht Tore erzielte.

In St. Gallen erhält Cissé einen einjährigen Leihvertrag, anschliessend besitzt der Verein eine Option auf eine definitive Verpflichtung. Über weitere Vertragsdetails wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart. (cpf/sda)

Moustapha Cissé 🇬🇳
Position: Mittelstürmer
Alter: 20 Jahre
Martkwert: 800'000 Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 23 Spiele, 8 Tore

GC holt deutschen Verteidiger
Die Grasshoppers verpflichten mit Benno Schmitz einen erfahrenen Bundesliga-Spieler. Der 29-jährige Abwehrspieler unterschreibt bei den Zürchern einen bis 2027 datierten Vertrag.

Schmitz wechselt ablösefrei von Absteiger Köln zum Schweizer Rekordmeister. Für die Kölner hatte der Rechtsverteidiger seit 2019 gespielt und in über 100 Einsätzen ein Tor erzielt. Zuvor war der ehemalige U20-Internationale auch für RB Leipzig aufgelaufen. Insgesamt kann Schmitz auf 132 Spiele in der höchsten deutschen Spielklasse zurückblicken. (ram/sda)

Benno Schmitz 🇩🇪
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Alter: 29 Jahre
Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 24 Spiele, 1 Tor
Lausanne holt aus Marseille einen Amerikaner
Der FC Lausanne-Sport übernimmt von Olympique Marseille den Amerikaner Konrad de la Fuente. Der 23-jährige Flügelspieler erhält einen Dreijahresvertrag.

Konrad de la Fuente stammt aus Miami und wurde ab dem 12. Lebensjahr im renommierten Ausbildungszentrum La Masia des FC Barcelona ausgebildet. Mit 19 spielte De la Fuente unter Ronald Koeman für Barcelona in der Champions League. Der amerikanische Internationale wechselte 2021 zu Olympique Marseille, wurde nach Einsätzen für die Franzosen aber zuerst nach Griechenland (Olympiakos Piräus) und dann nach Spanien (Eibar) ausgeliehen. De la Fuente trainiert seit Montag in Lausanne und hofft, nächsten Samstag in Sitten erstmals für Lausanne aufzulaufen. (nih/sda)

Konrad de la Fuente 🇺🇸
Position: Linksaussen
Alter: 23
Marktwert: 800'000 Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 24 Spiele, 4 Tore, 1 Assist

Tah-Transfer zu Bayern droht zu platzen
Jonathan Tah möchte gerne zum FC Bayern, mit dem deutschen Rekordmeister gibt es angeblich bereits eine Einigung. Seinen Wechselwunsch hat der Innenverteidiger Leverkusen auch schon mitgeteilt, doch nun droht der Transfer zu platzen, wie «SportBild» berichtet. Das Problem: In den Verhandlungen um die Ablösesumme ist keine Bewegung in Richtung einer Einigung gekommen. So lehnte der Double-Sieger das erste Münchner Angebot in Höhe von 18 Millionen Euro ab, die Forderung belaufe sich auf rund 40 Millionen Euro.

Ausserdem sei nach Leverkusen durchgesickert, dass es in München nicht nur Befürworter einer Verpflichtung des 28-Jährigen gebe. Ehrenpräsident Uli Hoeness erklärte zuletzt, dass erst Spieler gehen müssten, bevor weitere kommen könnten. Der Faktor Zeit könnte in der Causa Tah nun aber entscheidend werden. Denn verkauft Leverkusen Piero Hincapié, an dem Interesse aus England und Spanien besteht, dürfte das Team von Xabi Alonso einem Abgang Tahs definitiv den Riegel vorschieben – trotz eines nur bis 2025 laufenden Vertrags. (nih)

Jonathan Tah 🇩🇪
Position: Innenverteidiger
Alter: 28
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 48 Spiele, 6 Tore, 1 Assist
Germany&#039;s Jonathan Tah kicks the ball during a Group A match between Switzerland and Germany at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meis ...
Bild: keystone
Überraschung im Poker um Xavi Simons?
Xavi Simons könnte eine weitere Saison für Leipzig spielen. Obwohl zuletzt Bayern München als wahrscheinlichste Option für die Verpflichtung des 21-jährigen Niederländers galt und auch Manchester United mitmischte, solle Leipzig sehr gute Chancen haben, den PSG-Profi erneut auszuleihen. Dies berichten Sky und Fabrizio Romano übereinstimmend. So wolle Paris Saint-Germain den offensiven Mittelfeldspieler nicht verkaufen – Bayern und ManUnited dürften an einer Leihe ohne Kaufoption aber kein besonders grosses Interesse zeigen. (nih)

Xavi Simons 🇳🇱
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 21
Marktwert: 80 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 43 Spiele, 10 Tore, 15 Assists
epa11471263 Xavi Simons looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals soccer match between the Netherlands and England, in Dortmund, Germany, 10 July 2024. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI
Bild: keystone
Guardiola spricht über De Bruyne-Gerüchte: «Kevin geht nicht»
Pep Guardiola hat Gerüchte über einen möglichen Wechsel von Kevin De Bruyne nach Saudi-Arabien verneint. «Kevin geht nicht», sagte der Trainer von Manchester City vor einem Testspiel gegen Celtic Glasgow. Zuvor wurde über eine Einigung zwischen dem 33-jährigen Belgier und Al-Ittihad gesprochen. De Bruynes Vertrag bei den Skyblues läuft noch ein Jahr, im Juni hatte er über die unglaublichen Summen gesprochen, die in Saudi-Arabien bezahlt werden. «Dort könnte ich in zwei Jahren so viel verdienen wie in meiner bisherigen Karriere», sagte der offensive Mittelfeldspieler damals. Womöglich zieht es De Bruyne später noch in die Wüste, seinen Vertrag bei ManCity wird er gemäss Trainer Guardiola aber erfüllen. (nih)

Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 33
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 26 Spiele, 6 Tore, 18 Assists
epa11450751 Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium reacts after losing the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between France and Belgium, in Dusseldorf, Germany, 01 July 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF
Bild: keystone
Wechselt Jadon Sancho jetzt zu PSG?
Das Hin und Her um Jadon Sancho nimmt kein Ende. Erst schien sicher, dass er Manchester United in diesem Jahr verlassen werde. Dann erklärte Trainer Erik ten Hag, dass es eine Aussprache gegeben habe und die Red Devils gute Spieler wie den 24-jährigen Flügelstar brauchen würde. Nun heisst es jedoch, dass Paris Saint-Germain den Engländer gerne unter Vertrag nehmen würde und auch Sancho einem Wechsel in die französische Hauptstadt euphorisch gegenüber stehe. Gemäss Santi Aouna von Foot Mercato seien Sancho und PSG kurz vor einer Einigung, jedoch ist noch unklar, ob und zu welchem Preis Manchester United Sancho ziehen lassen würde.
«Schlussstrich gezogen» – ManUnited-Trainer ten Hag und Sancho wollen es nochmal versuchen
Jadon Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 24 Jahre
Position: Flügelspieler
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 24 Spiele, 3 Tore, 3 Assists
Fußball: Champions League. Rückspiel Viertelfinale, Borussia Dortmund - Atletico Madrid am 16.04.2024 im Signal-Iduna-Park: Dortmunds Jadon Sancho jubelt mit geballter Faust. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Champions-League-Klub an Hummels interessiert
Derzeit geniesst Mats Hummels die Sommerpause beim Basketball oder Padel – von Fussball scheint er aktuell nicht viel wissen zu wollen. Noch steht der ehemalige BVB-Star auch bei keinem Team unter Vertrag. An Interessenten scheint es dem 35-jährigen Innenverteidiger aber nicht zu mangeln. Wie die «Gazzetta dello Sport» berichtet, geselle sich nun auch Bologna zu den Klubs, die den Deutschen gerne unter Vertrag nehmen würden. Der Serie-A-Klub qualifizierte sich in der vergangenen Saison überraschend für die Champions League und sucht einen Nachfolger für den wohl zu Arsenal abwandernden Riccardo Calafiori. Bologna habe Hummels bereits einen Vertrag angeboten – doch auch Real Madrid umwirbt den Routinier angeblich. (nih)

Mats Hummels 🇩🇪
Alter: 35 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 40 Spiele, 4 Tore, 1 Assist
FILE - Dortmund&#039;s Mats Hummels applauds prior to a soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The most feared striker in Europe won? ...
Bild: keystone
Bayern verhandelt wegen Mazraoui mit Premier-League-Klubs
Am Sonntag erklärte Bayern-Patron Uli Hoeness öffentlich, dass erst weitere neue Spieler kommen würden, wenn auch Verkäufe getätigt würden. Daran arbeitet Bayern München nun. So soll Noussair Mazraoui den Verein in diesem Sommer verlassen. Sowohl Manchester United als auch West Ham beschäftigen sich gemäss Sky mit dem 26-jährigen Marokkaner. Der deutsche Rekordmeister musste seinen Preis für den Aussenverteidiger jedoch bereits von 30 Millionen Euro auf 20 bis 25 Millionen herunterschreiben. Mazraoui wechselte vor zwei Jahren ablösefrei von Ajax Amsterdam nach München. (nih)

Noussair Mazraoui 🇲🇦
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Alter: 26
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 29 Spiele, 4 Assists
FILE - Bayern Munich forward Noussair Mazraoui in action during the first half of a friendly soccer match against D.C. United, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Washington. Bayern Munich has decided not to ...
Bild: keystone
Marseille verpflichtet weiteren Premier-League-Spieler
Nach dem Transfer von Mason Greenwood holt Olympique Marseille in Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg einen weiteren Spieler aus der Premier League. Der Mittelfeldspieler von Tottenham Hotspur wechselt vorerst auf Leihbasis für ein Jahr zu den Franzosen. Die Einigung beinhaltet jedoch eine Kaufverpflichtung, wonach der 28-jährige Däne von Marseille im nächsten Sommer für rund 14 Millionen Euro fest verpflichtet wird. (nih)

Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg 🇩🇰
Position: Defensiver Mittelfeldspieler
Alter: 28
Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 39 Spiele
Aston Villa verpflichtet Amadou Onana für 60 Millionen Euro
Der belgische Nationalspieler Amadou Onana wechselt innerhalb der Premier League. Anstatt für Everton wird der 22-jährige defensive Mittelfeldspieler in Zukunft für Aston Villa auflaufen – die Toffees kassieren eine Ablöse von knapp 60 Millionen Euro. Mit seinem neuen Klub spielt Onana, der einen Vertrag bis 2029 unterschrieben hat, in der nächsten Saison in der Champions League. (nih)

Amadou Onana 🇧🇪
Position: Defensiver Mittelfeldspieler
Alter: 22
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 37 Spiele, 3 Tore, 1 Assist
Ivorischer Stürmer für den FC Basel
Der FC Basel verpflichtete den ivorischen Stürmer Bénie Adama Traoré. Der 21-Jährige stösst von Sheffield United zum FCB, bei dem er einen Vertrag über vier Jahre erhält. In England kam Traoré in der letzten Saison zu neun Einsätzen für den Absteiger aus der Premier League. In der Rückrunde wurde er zu Nantes in die Ligue 1 ausgeliehen, wo er 15 Spiele bestritt. (hkl/sda)

Bénie Traoré 🇨🇮
Alter: 21 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 24 Spiele, 1 Assist
230712 Benie Adama Traore of HÃ¤cken after the UEFA Champions League qualifying match between BK HÃ¤cken and The New Saints on July 12 2023 in Gothenburg. Photo: Nicklas Elmrin / BILDBYRAN / COP 206 / ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
De Bruyne wohl doch nicht mit Saudi-Klub einig
Entgegen mehrerer Medienberichte vom Sonntag steht Kevin De Bruyne wohl doch nicht vor einem Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, gebe es keine Einigung zwischen dem ManCity-Star und Al-Ittihad. Bei Goalie Ederson sei dies hingegen anders. Der 30-jährige Brasilianer habe einem Wechsel zu Al-Ittihad bereits zugestimmt, Manchester City fordert 50 Millionen Euro Ablöse. (nih)

Ederson 🇧🇷
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Goalie
Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 43 Spiele, 34 Gegentore, 16 Spiele zu null
epa11354154 Manchester City&#039;s goalkeeper Ederson wears the crown tip of the Premier League championship trophy, the fourth consecutive won by City, after the English Premier League soccer match o ...
Bild: keystone
PSG jagt Napoli-Stars
Gleich zwei Schlüsselspieler beim Meistertitel von Napoli im vergangenen Sommer stehen bei Paris Saint-Germain auf dem Einkaufszettel. Zum einen ist es Goalgetter Victor Osimhen. Der andere ist Chwitscha Kwarazchelia, der zuletzt auch mit Georgien an der EM überzeugt hat. (ram)

Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 100 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 32 Spiele, 17 Tore
Quelle: Fabrizio Romano

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia 🇬🇪
Alter: 23 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 80 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 45 Spiele, 11 Tore
Quelle: Sky Sports
epa10532116 Napoli&#039;s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) interacts with teammate Victor Osimhen after scoring the 0-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli, in Turin ...
Bild: keystone
Hajdari in die Bundesliga?
Dem FC Lugano droht der Abgang eines Leistungsträgers. Der Schweizer U21-Nationalspieler Albian Hajdari steht im Fokus des FC Augsburg. Der Bundesligist hat volle Kassen, weil Ermedin Demirovic für rund 20 Millionen Euro nach Stuttgart verkauft wurde. Auch Torino soll dem Vernehmen nach starkes Interesse an Hajdari haben. (ram)

Albian Hajdari 🇨🇭
Alter: 21 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 45 Spiele, 3 Tore
Quelle: Blick
Lugano&#039;s defender Albian Hajdari ties his soccer shoes on a soccer ball during a training session one day prior to the Swiss Cup final soccer match between Servette FC and FC Lugano, at the Wankd ...
Bild: keystone
Ex-Basler Ivan Rakitic wechselt nach Kroatien
Ivan Rakitic kehrt nach nur einem halben Jahr in Saudi-Arabien nach Europa zurück. Der in Möhlin im Aargau aufgewachsene Kroate wechselt in seine Heimat zu Hajduk Split.

Für Rakitic ist es die erste Station in Kroatien. Der 36-Jährige unterschrieb beim neunfachen Meister einen Einjahresvertrag. Rakitic wechselte erst im Winter vom FC Sevilla zu Al-Shabab. In der Saudi Pro League kam er lediglich acht Mal zum Einsatz.

Seine eindrückliche Karriere startete der WM-Finalist von 2018 beim FC Basel, ehe er über Schalke und Sevilla zum FC Barcelona gelangte. Bei den Katalanen verbrachte Rakitic die erfolgreichste Zeit seiner Karriere. Er wurde je vier Mal spanischer Meister und Cupsieger und gewann 2015 die Champions League. (nih/sda)

Ivan Rakitic 🇭🇷
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Alter: 36
Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 35 Spiele, 3 Tore, 5 Assists
Ivan Rakitic: le choix du coeur.
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
ManUnited vor Verpflichtung von PSG-Profi
Nach den Transfers von Joshua Zirkzee und Leny Yoro will Manchester United gleich nachlegen. Das nächste Ziel ist Manuel Ugarte von Paris Saint-Germain. Mit dem uruguayischen Mittelfeldspieler sind die Red Devils bereits einig, gemäss Santi Aouna von FootMercato stünden auch die Verhandlungen mit PSG vor einem Abschluss. Der 23-Jährige wechselte im vergangenen Sommer für 60 Millionen Euro von Sporting Lissabon nach Paris – wie teuer die Verpflichtung für ManUnited wird, ist nicht bekannt. (nih)

Manuel Ugarte 🇺🇾
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 23
Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 37 Spiele, 3 Assists
Uruguay&#039;s Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring the winning goal in a penalty shootout against Brazil in a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio ...
Bild: keystone
Lukaku wechselt wieder in die Serie A
Trotz laufenden Vertrags bis 2026 bei Chelsea wird Romelu Lukaku auch in dieser Saison nicht für die Blues auflaufen. Nachdem er die letzten beiden Saisons leihweise bei Inter Mailand und der AS Roma unter Vertrag gestanden hat, will der Belgier nun zur SSC Napoli wechseln. Dieses Mal soll er Chelsea aber definitiv verlassen. Wie Sky-Insider Florian Plettenberg berichtet, sei sich der 31-jährige Stürmer mit dem italienischen Meister von 2022/23 bereits einig, jedoch müssen die Klubs noch über die Ablösesumme verhandeln. Chelsea fordert angeblich 40 Millionen Euro für Lukaku. (nih)

Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪
Position: Stürmer
Alter: 31
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 47 Spiele, 21 Tore, 4 Assists
epa11418537 Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group E match between Belgium and Slovakia, in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 17 June 2024. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Bild: keystone
Ex-Basler vor Wechsel zu Arsenal
Jetzt befindet sich der Transfer auf der Zielgeraden. Nachdem Bologna und Arsenal lange um die Ablösesumme gefeilscht haben, konnten sich die beiden Klubs im Falle von Riccardo Calafiori einigen. Gemäss Fabrizio Romano beträgt diese 40 Millionen Euro, fünf weitere Millionen könnten in Form von Bonuszahlungen dazu kommen. Ausserdem soll eine Weiterverkaufsgebühr eingebaut sein. Eine solche hatte Bologna im letzten Sommer bereits mit dem FC Basel ausgehandelt, weshalb nun knapp die Hälfte der Arsenal-Ablöse an den FCB gehen wird. In den letzten Tagen wurde berichtet, dass Bologna diese Klausel nachverhandeln wolle, das schien jedoch nicht der Fall zu sein. (nih)

Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹
Position: Innenverteidiger
Alter: 22
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 37 Spiele, 2 Tore, 5 Assists
Spain v Italy - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Riccardo Calafiori of Italy look on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage football match between Spain and Italy. Gelsenkirchen Germa ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Morata von Atlético zu Milan
Alvaro Morata, der Captain der spanischen Europameister-Equipe, wechselt von Atlético Madrid zur AC Milan und wird dort Teamkollege von Noah Okafor. Der 31-jährige Stürmer unterzeichnete einen Vierjahresvertrag plus Option auf eine weitere Saison.

In Italien spielte Morata bereits zweimal für Juventus Turin und gewann mit den Turinern zweimal die Meisterschaft. Bei Milan soll er den Weggang von Olivier Giroud kompensieren. (ram/sda/dpa)

Alvaro Morata
Position: Mittelstürmer
Alter: 31 Jahre
Marktwert: 16 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 48 Spiele, 21 Tore

