Die Ablösesumme soll sich auf 60 Millionen Euro belaufen, hinzu könnten 10 Millionen an Bonuszahlungen kommen. Neves hat bisher neun Länderspiele für Portugal absolviert. An der EM in Deutschland kam er zweimal zum Einsatz. (ram/sda/afp/dpa)
João Neves 🇵🇹
Alter: 19 Jahre
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2023/24: 55 Spiele, 3 Tore
Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of João Neves. ✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 5, 2024
The 19-year-old midfielder has committed to the Club until 2029. 🔴🔵#WelcomeJoãoNeves
🔗: https://t.co/jPXkpeYl9b pic.twitter.com/wbdpDgPiOg