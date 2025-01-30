freundlich
Transfer-News: Xavi Simons wird Leipzigs Rekordtransfer

Xavi Simons wird Leipzigs Rekordtransfer ++ St.Gallen holt 3-fachen Super-League-Topskorer

30.01.2025, 13:2030.01.2025, 15:35
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
Xavi Simons wird Leipzigs Rekordtransfer
RB Leipzig hat den europaweit umworbenen Xavi Simons überraschend fest verpflichtet und zum teuersten Zugang der Klubgeschichte gemacht. Der bisher von Paris Saint-Germain ausgeliehene Niederländer unterschrieb einen bis im Sommer 2027 gültigen Vertrag, wie der Bundesligist mitteilte. Medienberichten zufolge dürfte die Basis-Ablösesumme 50 Millionen Euro betragen.

Ein Ziel der Ostdeutschen ist das erneute Erreichen der Champions League. Misslingt dies, könnte der im April 22 Jahre alt werdende Simons bereits im Sommer teuer verkauft werden. (riz/sda/dpa)


Mainz 05 verlängert mit Trainer Henriksen
Beim FC Zürich hat es nicht richtig geklappt, doch bei Mainz 05 ist das Engagement von Trainer Bo Henriksen bislang eine Erfolgsgeschichte. Aus diesem Grund hat der Tabellensechste der Bundesliga den Vertrag mit dem Dänen vorzeitig um ein Jahr bis im Sommer 2027 verlängert.

Der 49-jährige Henriksen hatte die Mainzer im Februar des vergangenen Jahres als Tabellenvorletzter der Bundesliga in fast schon aussichtsloser Situation übernommen. Nach dem Klassenerhalt ist Mainz 05 nun eine der Überraschungsmannschaften und spielt um ein Ticket für die Plätze im europäischen Vergleich. (sda/dpa)

Dräger verlässt den FCB
Der FC Basel hat einen Abnehmer für Mohamed Dräger gefunden. Der tunesische Verteidiger, der bei den Rot-Blauen keine Rolle gespielt hat in dieser Saison, wechselt zu Eintracht Braunschweig in die 2. Bundesliga. In eineinhalb Jahren für den FCB absolviert Dräger 24 Pflichtspieleinsätze, in denen er zwei Tore schoss. (ram)

Mohamed Dräger 🇹🇳
Alter: 28 Jahre
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 1 Spiel, kein Tor
Mohamed Draeger (FCB), links, schiesst ein eigengoal 1-2 gegen Torhueter Marwin Hitz (FCB), rechts, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen BSC Young Boys, YB, und FC Basel 1893, FCB ...
Bild: keystone
Transfercoup: St.Gallen holt Torschützenkönig
Dem FC St.Gallen gelingt ein echter Transfercoup. Der Klub bestätigt den Zuzug des dreifacheb Super-League-Torschützenkönig Jean-Pierre Nsame . Der Kameruner kommt leihweise und mit Kaufoption von Legia Warschau. In Polen brachte er es während eines halben Jahres auf nur 404 Einsatzminuten und nur einen Treffer.

In der Super League ist Nsame eine bekannte Grösse. Mit YB wurde der 31-Jährige sechs Mal Meister und gewann zwei Mal den Cup. In den Saisons 2019/20, 2020/21 und 2022/23 wurde er Torschützenkönig. In 175 Super-League-Spielen erzielte Nsame 109 Tore und bereitete 25 weitere vor. (abu)

Jean-Pierre Nsame 🇨🇲
Alter: 31
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 6 Spiele, 1 Tor
Quelle: Blick

Boniface wechselt doch nicht zu Al Nassr
Grosses Chaos um Victor Boniface. Wie Fabrizio Romano vermeldet, hat sich Al Nassr dazu entschieden Jhoan Duran von Aston Villa zu verpflichten und verzichtet auf Boniface, welcher somit bei Bayer Leverkusen bleiben wird. Duran muss noch den Medizincheck absolvieren und wird sich danach auf den Weg nach Saudi Arabien machen. Der Kolumbianer bestritt in dieser Saison zwanzig Spiele in der Premier League und erzielte dabei sieben Tore. (riz)

Steven Gerrard schmeisst bei den Saudis hin
Liverpool-Legende Steven Gerrard hat offenbar genug vom Trainerdasein in Saudi-Arabien. Wie englische Medien berichten, hat der 44-Jährige bei Al-Ettifaq «aus persönlichen Gründen» den Rücktritt eingereicht. Gerrard ist seit Sommer 2023 Trainer in der Wüste. Aus den letzten 14 Spielen haben aber nur noch zwei Siege resultiert. Sein Vertrag bei Al-Ettifaq wäre eigentlich noch bis 2027 gelaufen. (abu)

St. Gallen verlängert mit Innenverteidiger Stanic
Der Innenverteidiger Jozo Stanic verlängert seinen Vertrag beim FC St. Gallen bis Sommer 2027. Der 25-jährige schweizerisch-kroatische Doppelbürger hatte im September 2023 von Augsburg in die Ostschweiz gewechselt und seither in 40 Pflichtspielen überzeugt. (riz/sda)
epa11786395 Jozo Stanic of St. Gallen celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Conference League soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and FC St. Gallen 1879 in Heidenheim, Germany, ...
Bild: keystone
Boniface zieht es in die Wüste
Vom deutschen Meister Bayer Leverkusen wechselt Victor Boniface zu Al-Nassr. In Saudi-Arabien wird er somit Teamkollege von Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leverkusen soll eine Ablöse von rund 70 Millionen Euro erhalten. Boniface, der sich mit dem neuen Klub mündlich einig ist und bereits den Medizincheck bestanden hat, wird 15 Millionen Euro im Jahr erhalten. (ram)

Victor Boniface 🇳🇬
Alter: 24 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Bilanz 2024/25: 15 Spiele, 8 Tore
Quelle: Kicker | Sky
epa11703806 Victor Boniface of Leverkusen in action during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, in Liverpool, Britain, 05 November 2024. EPA/ADAM ...
Bild: keystone
Brunner beendet Karriere
Mit 30 Jahren zieht Cédric Brunner einen Schlussstrich unter seine Profikarriere. Der ehemalige Bundesliga-Spieler (Arminia Bielefeld, Schalke 04) schliesst sich als Freundschaftsdienst den Feierabendkickern des FC Wollishofen in der 3. Liga an, wie dieser mitteilt.

Brunner war seit dem Sommer vereinslos und gab sich eine Deadline bis Ende Januar. Da er kein für ihn passendes Angebot erhielt, zog die der Abwehrspieler die Konsequenzen. (ram)

Cédric Brunner 🇨🇭
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Karriere-Bilanz: 86 Bundesliga-Spiele, 67 2.-Bundesliga-Spiele, 54 Super-League-Spiele.
13.04.2024, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, VELTINS-Arena, FC Schalke 04 vs 1. FC Nuernberg - 2. Bundesliga, Cedric Brunner FC Schalke 04 schaut Foto Ralf Treese DFB / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOT ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Loosli nach Fürth
Noah Loosli wechselt für den Rest der Saison von Bochum zu Greuther Fürth. Das Schlusslicht der Bundesliga und der Tabellen-15. der 2. Bundesliga einigten sich auf ein bis Sommer befristetes Leihgeschäft.

Loosli kam in dieser Saison erst zu einem Einsatz im Pokal. In der Bundesliga wurde der 28-jährige Innenverteidiger, der in Bochum einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2026 besitzt, noch gar nicht berücksichtigt. (ram/sda)

Noah Loosli 🇨🇭
Alter: 28 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 600'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 1 Spiel, kein Tor
Fu
Bild: www.imago-images.de
GC leiht weiteres Talent von den Bayern aus
Nach dem 18-jährigen Nestory Irankunda leihen die Grasshoppers mit dem 19-jährigen Innenverteidiger Grayson Dettoni einen weiteres Talent von Bayern München bis zum Ende der Saison aus.

Dettoni durchlief seit seinem zehnten Lebensjahr die Jugendteams der Münchner. Zuletzt spielte der Amerikaner in der Regionalliga Bayern. «Grayson ist ein Spieler mit Potenzial, der unser Team mit seiner Physis und Spielweise komplettiert», lässt sich GC-Sportchef Stephan Schwarz in einer Medienmitteilung des Zürcher Klubs zitieren. (abu/sda)

Yverdon holt portugiesischen Stürmer
Yverdon verstärkt seine Offensive mit dem Portugiesen Ronaldo Tavares. Der 27-Jährige wechselt leihweise bis Ende Saison vom portugiesischen Erstligisten Estrela Amadora zu den Waadtländern.

Der 1,94 m grosse Stürmer wurde bei Sporting ausgebildet, spielte aber vor allem in der zweiten portugiesischen Liga. Mit ihm will Yverdon, das den schwächsten Angriff der Liga stellt, wieder gefährlicher vor das gegnerische Tor kommen. In den letzten neun Spielen erzielte der Tabellenelfte nur zwei Tore. (riz/sda)

Benjamin Siegrist leihweise zu Genoa
Torhüter Benjamin Siegrist wechselt kurz vor seinem 33. Geburtstag auf Leihbasis bis zum Ende der laufenden Saison von Rapid Bukarest zum Serie-A-Verein Genoa. Zum Klub aus Rumäniens Hauptstadt war der Baselbieter im vergangenen Sommer von Celtic Glasgow gestossen. Siegrist wurde 2009 mit dem Schweizer Team U17-Weltmeister. (riz/sda)
Benjamin Kevin Siegrist reacÈioneazÄ in meciul de fotbal dintre Rapid Bucuresti si FC Hermannstadt, din cadrul Superligii Superbet, desfasurat pe Superbet Arena-Giulesti din Bucuresti, luni 4 noiembr ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Kovac soll sich mit Verantwortlichen des BVB getroffen haben
Borussia Dortmund ist weiterhin auf der Suche nach einem neuen Trainer. Nun soll es zu einem Treffen zwischen den Verantwortlichen des BVB und Niko Kovac gekommen sein. Wie die «Ruhr Nachrichten» berichtet, verhandeln Geschäftsführer Lars Ricken und Sportdirektor Sebastian Kehl persönlich mit Kovac.

Letzte Woche hat der BVB nach der vierten Niederlage in Serie einen Schlussstrich mit Nuri Sahin gezogen und den jungen Trainer entlassen. Niko Kovac war zuletzt beim VfL Wolfsburg unter Vertrag, bevor er im März 2024 den Verein verlassen musste. Aktuell steht bei den Dortmundern Mike Tullberg als Interimstrainer an der Seitenlinie.
ARCHIV - 31.10.2023, Niedersachsen, Wolfsburg: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig, 2. Runde, Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburgs Trainer Niko Kovac ist vor dem Spiel im Stadion. Er äußerte sich s ...
Bild: keystone
Verstärkung für das Mittelfeld des FCB
Der FC Basel verstärkt sich im Mittelfeld. Aus Frankreich stösst der 21-jährige Abemly Meto Silu, genannt Metinho, leihweise bis Ende Saison zum aktuell Zweiten der Super League. Der brasilianisch-kongolesische Doppelbürger steht bei Troyes aus der Ligue 2 unter Vertrag, war aber bereits die letzten eineinhalb Jahre an Sparta Rotterdam in den Niederlanden ausgeliehen. (riz/sda)


Dänischer Nationalspieler für Wolfsburg
Der Bundesligist Wolfsburg verpflichtet den dänischen Internationalen Mads Roerslev. Der 25-jährige Aussenverteidiger kommt zunächst auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom englischen Premier-League-Klub Brentford.

Roerslev ist in diesem Winter bereits der zweite dänische Neuzugang nach Andreas Skov Olsen. Beide zusammen sollen auf der rechten Seite den frühen Nationalspieler Ridle Baku ersetzen, der zu RB Leipzig gewechselt hat. (riz/sda/dpa)


Luis de la Fuente bleibt bis 2028 Spaniens Nationaltrainer
Der spanische Nationaltrainer Luis de la Fuente hat seinen Vertrag bis 2028 verlängert. Der 63-Jährige wird die Nationalmannschaft bis nach der Europameisterschaft in drei Jahren betreuen. Wie der Verband mitteilte, setzt er auf Kontinuität mit dem Nationaltrainer, der Spanien zuletzt zum Titel bei der EM und in der Nations League geführt hatte.

Seit 2013 ist der 63-Jährige für den spanischen Verband tätig - zunächst betreute er den Nachwuchs. Seit Ende 2022 ist der Spanier in seiner aktuellen Trainerrolle aktiv, die er von Luis Enrique übernommen hat. (riz/sda/dpa)
FILE - Spain&#039;s head coach Luis de la Fuente monitors a training session in Donaueschingen, Germany, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
Bild: keystone
Walker wechselt nach Italien
Mit 34 Jahren wechselt Kyle Walker erstmals ins Ausland. Der englische Verteidiger wird von Manchester City bis Ende Saison an die AC Milan ausgeliehen. Die «Rossoneri» haben zudem die Möglichkeit, Walker im Sommer für eine Ablöse von 5 Millionen Euro fest zu verpflichten. (ram)

Kyle Walker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Position: Rechter Verteidiger
Alter: 34 Jahre
Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 18 Spiele, kein Tor
Wahi folgt in Frankfurt auf Marmoush
Eintracht Frankfurt hat einen neuen Stürmer verpflichtet. Nach dem Verkauf von Omar Marmoush an Manchester City engagiert der Bundesligist Elye Wahi. Der 22-Jährige kommt von Olympique Marseille und soll dem Vernehmen nach knapp 30 Millionen Euro (inkl. Bonuszahlungen) kosten. (ram)

Elye Wahi 🇫🇷
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 14 Spiele, 3 Tore
Neu bis 2028 – Nagelsmann verlängert als Nationaltrainer
Völlig überraschend verlängert Julian Nagelsmann seinen bis zur WM 2026 laufenden Vertrag als Bundestrainer um zwei weitere Jahre. «Nagelsmann füllt dieses Amt perfekt aus», lässt sich DFB-Präsident Bernd Neuendorf in der Mitteilung des Deutschen Fussball-Bunds zitieren. Schon vor der Heim-EM im vergangenen Sommer hatte sich der 37 Jahre bis 2026 ans deutsche Nationalteam gebunden, eine weitere Verlängerung war zuletzt kein Thema in den deutschen Medien. Nagelsmann habe sich bei seinem Amtsantritt im September 2023 nicht vorstellen können, über die EM hinaus zu bleiben, doch zeigte er sich überwältigt davon, «wie viele Herzen die Nationalmannschaft in Deutschland erreicht und bewegt». «Dieses grossartige Feedback, das wir alle, nicht nur ich, jeden Tag bekommen, zeigt uns, dass unser gemeinsamer Weg richtig ist. Und er ist noch nicht zu Ende. Wir wollen zusammen Titel gewinnen.» (nih)
Garcia neuer Nationalcoach von Belgien
Rudi Garcia ist der neue Nationaltrainer Belgiens. Der 60-jährige Franzose folgt auf Domenico Tedesco, der seinen Posten nach zwei Jahren räumen musste. Dies gab der nationale Verband am Freitagmorgen bekannt.

Garcia trainierte bislang unter anderem Lille, Marseille, die AS Roma und Napoli. Seit seiner Freistellung in Neapel im November 2023 hatte er kein Amt mehr inne. (nih/sda/afp)
Rudi Garcia est le nouveau sélectionneur de la Belgique
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Juventus Turin leiht Kolo Muani aus
Der Transfer von Kolo Muani zu Juventus Turin ist perfekt. Der 26-jährige Franzose wechselt bis zum Saisonende auf Leihbasis von Paris Saint-Germain zum italienischen Rekordmeister.

Der Wechsel des früheren Stürmers von Eintracht Frankfurt hat sich zuletzt hingezogen, weil PSG das maximal zulässige Kontingent von sechs verliehenen Spielern bereits erschöpft hatte. Durch die Vertragsauflösung mit Juan Bernat wurde die Leihe nun ermöglicht. (riz/sda)
FILE- PSG&#039;s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, in Villeneuve-d&#039;Ascq, France, ...
Bild: keystone
Verstärkung aus Südamerika für Yverdon
Yverdon verstärkt sein Kader mit dem paraguayischen Mittelfeldspieler Cristian Nuñez. Der 27-Jährige spielte zuletzt in Argentinien für den Erstligisten Banfield. In Yverdon unterschrieb der 1,66 m grosse, auf Defensivaufgaben spezialisierte Südamerikaner einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2026, teilte der Klub auf den sozialen Medien mit.

Das seit der Winterpause von Paolo Tramezzani trainierte Yverdon wartet seit Ende Oktober auf einen Sieg. In der Super League belegen die Waadtländer, die am Samstag Servette empfangen, den vorletzten Platz. (riz/sda)
Cristian Nuñez🇵🇾
Alter: 27 Jahre
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 600'000 Euro



Omar Marmoush wechselt zu Manchester City
Omar Marmoush wechselt von der Eintracht Frankfurt zu Manchester City, wie die beiden Klubs bestätigten. Für den 25-jährigen Ägypter zahlt der englische Meister gemäss übereinstimmenden Medienberichten rund 75 Millionen Euro.

Marmoush zeigte eine fantastische Bundesliga-Hinrunde. Dem Stürmer gelangen in 17 Ligaspielen in dieser Saison 15 Tore und 10 Assists, womit er der beste Skorer der Bundesliga ist. Aus den Top-5-Ligen Europas war nur Marmoushs Landsmann Mohamed Salah an mehr Toren beteiligt. Bei Manchester City wird Marmoush Teamkollege von Manuel Akanji.

Für die Eintracht Frankfurt ist es ein zweiter bemerkenswerter Transfercoup innerhalb von anderthalb Jahren. Marmoush wechselte im Sommer 2023 ablösefrei zu den Frankfurtern - als Ersatz für den in der gleichen Transferperiode für 95 Millionen Euro an Paris Saint-Germain abgegebenen Randal Kolo Muani. Der Franzose war seinerseits ein Jahr zuvor ablösefrei von Nantes gekommen. (nih/sda)

Omar Marmoush 🇪🇬
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 24 Spiele, 18 Tore, 12 Assists
Bayern München verpflichtet Toptalent Bischof
Bayern München hat sich die Dienste von Deutschlands Junioren-Nationalspieler Tom Bischof gesichert. Der 19-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt im Sommer ablösefrei von der TSG Hoffenheim zum deutschen Rekordmeister. Er unterschrieb in München einen Vierjahresvertrag.

Mit 16 Jahren und 264 Tagen hatte Bischof im März 2022 als jüngster Hoffenheimer Spieler in der Bundesliga debütiert. Inzwischen gehört er beim aktuellen Tabellen-15. zu den Leistungsträgern. (riz/sda/dpa)


Neuer Teamkollege für Manuel Akanji
Manuel Akanji bekommt bei Manchester City einen neuen Teamkollegen und internen Konkurrenten. Der englische Meister verpflichtete vom französischen Erstligisten Lens den usbekischen Innenverteidiger Abdukodir Khusanov.

Für den 20-Jährigen überweist Manchester City dem Vernehmen nach inklusive mögliche Boni bis zu 50 Millionen Euro. Lens hatte den schnellen Defensivspieler vor anderthalb Jahren für 100'000 Euro aus Weissrussland in die Ligue 1 geholt. (riz/sda)

Abdukodir Khusanov 🇺🇿
Alter: 20 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 16 Spiele, 1 Vorlage
FOOTBALL : Auxerre vs Lens - Ligue 1 - 14/12/2024 Abdukodir KHUSANOV 25 - Lens during the Ligue 1match between AJ Auxerre and RC Lens at Stade Abbe Deschamps on December 14, 2024 in Auxerre , France. ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Basel übernimmt und verleiht jungen Brasilianer
Der FC Basel verpflichtet den 19-jährigen Brasilianer Kaio Eduardo. Der vom brasilianischen Zweitligisten Capivariano übernommene Offensivspieler unterschrieb mit dem Zweiten der Super League einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2029.

Vorerst wird Kaio Eduardo in der Challenge League spielen. Er wurde für das nächste Halbjahr an den FC Vaduz abgegeben. (riz/sda)

Kaio Eduardo 🇧🇷
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Sturm

Wechselt Lehmann-Freund Luiz nun zu ManCity?
Manchester City plant nach der schwachen Hinrunde einige Transfers. Schon so gut wie unter Dach und Fach ist die Verpflichtung von Frankfurt-Stürmer Omar Marmoush, die Innenverteidiger Abduqodir Xusanov von Lens und Vitor Reis von Palmeiras dürften folgen. Angeblich überlegt sich das Team von Pep Guardiola aber auch, das Mittelfeld zu verstärken. Dort fehlt mit Weltfussballer Rodri eine wichtige Stütze bis Ende Saison. Eine Option sei gemäss David Ornstein von «The Athletic» Douglas Luiz von Juventus Turin. Der Freund von Alisha Lehmann wechselte im Sommer von Aston Villa nach Italien, konnte sich dort bisher aber nicht durchsetzen. ManCity wolle den Spieler bis im Sommer ohne Kaufverpflichtung ausleihen, Juve bevorzuge jedoch einen Verkauf oder zumindest eine Leihe mit Kaufpflicht. (nih)

Douglas Luiz 🇧🇷
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 16 Spiele
Juventus&#039; Douglas Luiz strikes the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Juventus, at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Al ...
Bild: keystone
ManUnited-Flop geht leihweise nach Spanien
95 Millionen Euro liess sich Manchester United den Brasilianer Antony im Sommer 2022 kosten. Seither fiel der Flügelspieler aber fast ausschliesslich negativ auf, nun solle er die Red Devils auf Leihbasis bis Sommer verlassen. Wie Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtet, werde Antony das nächste halbe Jahr für Betis Sevilla auflaufen. Eine Kaufoption sei in dem Leihvertrag jedoch nicht enthalten. So wird der 24-Jährige im Sommer nach England zurückkehren. (nih)

Antony 🇧🇷
Alter: 24 Jahre
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 14 Spiele, 1 Tor
epa11624420 Manchester United&#039;s Antony in action during the warm-up ahead of the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Twente Enschede in Manchester, Britain, 25 September 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
YB verpflichtet Mittelfeldspieler aus Madagaskar
Die Young Boys haben am Tag des mageren 0:0 gegen Winterthur bei der Premiere unter Trainer Giorgio Contini die Verpflichtung des 28-jährigen Mittelfeldspielers Rayan Raveloson vermeldet. Der 33-fache Nationalspieler Madagaskars, der auch die französische Staatsbürgerschaft besitzt, spielte zuletzt bei Auxerre in der Ligue 1. Er unterschrieb in Bern einen bis Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag.

Raveloson bringt die Erfahrung von mehr als 300 Profispielen ins Team des Schweizer Meisters, für den es in den nächsten 14 Super-League-Partien um den Einzug in die Meisterrunde geht. Die bisherigen Stationen des dreifachen Familienvaters waren Auxerre, Troyes, Tours und Los Angeles Galaxy. Für Auxerre bestritt Raveloson in dieser Saison 13 Partien und erzielte ein Tor. (riz/sda)



Rayan Raveloson 🇲🇬
Alter: 28 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 14 Spiele, 1 Tor
AJ Auxerre v Stade Rennais - Ligue 1 MCDonald s 2024/2025 97 Rayan RAVELOSON aja during the Ligue 1 MCDonald s match between Auxerre and Rennes at Stade Abbe Deschamps on November 3, 2024 in Auxerre, ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Solskjaer wird Besiktas-Trainer
Nach mehr als drei Jahren ohne Trainerjob übernimmt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer den Posten bei Besiktas Istanbul. Der frühere Coach von Manchester United, der beim 16-fachen türkischen Meister auf Giovanni van Bronckhorst folgt, unterschrieb mit dem Tabellensechsten der Süper Lig einen bis zum Ende der Saison 2025/26 gültigen Vertrag. Zuletzt war der 51-jährige Norweger als Spielanalyst bei der UEFA tätig. (ram/sda)
epa11832120 A handout photo made available by the Besiktas Club press office of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer posing for a photo with a scarf of Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey, 17 January 2025. Besiktas signed N ...
Bild: keystone
Tedesco als Nationaltrainer Belgiens entlassen
Domenico Tedesco ist nicht mehr Trainer der belgischen Nationalmannschaft. Der frühere Bundesliga-Trainer sei freigestellt worden, teilte der nationale Verband mit. Die Suche nach einem Nachfolger laufe. Tedesco hatte das Amt im Februar 2023 übernommen und einen Vertrag bis zur WM 2026 unterschrieben.

Die Kritik an Tedesco hatte in Belgien nach einer schwachen Europameisterschaft, mehreren Spielen ohne Sieg und dem knapp abgewendeten direkten Abstieg in der Nations League noch einmal zugenommen. Der 39-Jährige wiederum hatte im November auf die hohe Zahl an Verletzten verwiesen und sich sicher gezeigt, noch der richtige Mann für den Job zu sein. (nih/sda/dpa)
Belgium&#039;s head coach Domenico Tedesco waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Israel, at Nagyerdei Stadium, in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, Friday, Sept ...
Bild: keystone
Aarau gönnt sich Filet
Der FC Aarau verpflichtet den französischen Stürmer Elias Filet. Der 22-Jährige wechselt ablösefrei von NK Istra aus der ersten kroatischen Liga zum Tabellen-Dritten der Challenge League.

««Elias ist ein klassischer Neuner mit einem starken linken Fuss. Er wird unser Angriffsspiel mit seinen technischen Qualitäten und seiner Kopfballstärke bereichern», hofft FCA-Sportchef Elsad Zverotic. Filet, der in Sochaux ausgebildet wurde, unterschrieb in Aarau einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2026. (ram/sda)

Elias Filet 🇫🇷
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Stürmer
Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 12 Spiele, 1 Tor
StÃ¼rmer Elias Filet hat beim FC Aarau unterschrieben.
Bild: fc aarau
Serie-A-Routinier zu Sion
Der FC Sion verstärkt sich mit Federico Barba. Der 31-jährige Italiener wechselt aus Como ins Wallis und ersetzt dort Captain Joël Schmid, der zum 1. FC Köln weiterzog. Er unterschrieb bis im Sommer 2027.

Barba bestritt mehr als 100 Spiele in der Serie A und rund 140 Spiele in der Serie B. «Federico ist ein erfahrener, solider, intelligenter und hart arbeitender Spieler. Er passt perfekt zu dem, was wir gesucht haben», sagte Sion-Sportchef Barthélémy Constantin. (ram)

Federico Barba 🇮🇹
Alter: 31 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 8 Spiele, kein Tor
Federico Barba Como during Empoli FC vs Como 1907, Italian soccer Serie A match in Empoli, Italy, November 04 2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xFabioxFagiolini/IPAxSportx/xipa-x/xx IPA_51289835 ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Stürmer Milosevic verlässt St. Gallen
Der junge Stürmer Jovan Milosevic kehrt vom FC St. Gallen zum VfB Stuttgart zurück. Wie der Ostschweizer Super-League-Verein schreibt, habe man sich mit dem Bundesligisten geeinigt, die Leihe vorzeitig zu beenden.

Milosevic war im Februar vor einem Jahr nach St. Gallen gekommen und hatte zunächst überzeugt (4 Tore). In der laufenden Saison kam der 19-jährige Serbe verletzungsbedingt jedoch nur zu elf Einsätzen. (riz/sda)


Neue Eigentümer beim FC Schaffhausen
Der FC Schaffhausen hat neue Besitzer. Die Zürcher Bauunternehmer Fitim und Boletin Hasani übernehmen 100 Prozent der Aktien des Challenge-League-Klubs, wie dieser mitteilt.

«Es freut uns ausserordentlich, dass wir mit Fitim und Boletin Hasani zwei junge und doch sehr erfolgreiche und zugleich aufstrebende Geschäftsleute ins Boot holen konnten», sagt Schaffhausens CEO, Jimmy Berisha. Boletin Hasani lässt ausrichten: «Es ist uns eine Ehre, Teil dieses traditionsreichen Vereins zu werden und ihn mit unserer Expertise in der Baubranche sowie unserer Begeisterung für den Sport zu unterstützen.» (ram)
Die FC Schaffhausen AG erhÃ¤lt ab sofort neue EigentÃ¼mer. Fitim und Boletin Hasani Ã¼bernehmen 100% der Aktien. Die neuen EigentÃ¼mer aus ZÃ¼rich sind in der Baubranche tÃ¤tig und sind im Grossraum Z ...
Bild: fc schaffhausen
Croci-Torti bleibt in Lugano
Der FC Lugano plant längerfristig mit Mattia Croci-Torti als Trainer und verlängert den im Sommer auslaufenden Vertrag mit dem Tessiner um drei weitere Jahre. Der 42-jährige Croci-Torti hatte die Leitung im September 2021 ad interim vom Brasilianer Abel Braga übernommen und den Klub im darauffolgenden Jahr zum Cupsieg geführt. Auch 2023 und 2024 stand Lugano im Cupfinal.

Mittlerweile hat sich der Tessiner Klub unter Croci-Tortis Führung zu einem ernstzunehmenden Meisterkandidaten entwickelt. Die zweite Saisonhälfte nach der Winterpause nimmt Lugano als Leader der Super League in Angriff. (ram/sda)
Lugano&#039;s head coach Mattia Croci-Torti reacts prior to the UEFA Conference League soccer match (League phase - Matchday 6) between Switzerland&#039;s FC Lugano and Cypru&#039;s Pafos FC, at the S ...
Bild: keystone
Bayern holt Toptalent von Bundesliga-Konkurrenten
Der 19-jährige Tom Bischof gilt als eines der grössten Talente in der Bundesliga. Unter anderem Eintracht Frankfurt und Leipzig zeigten grosses Interesse an dem Mittelfeldspieler. Nun hat sich der Hoffenheim-Junior aber für einen Wechsel zum FC Bayern entschieden. Wie Sky berichtet, werde Bischof im Sommer ablösefrei zum deutschen Rekordmeister wechseln. Schon in der nächsten Woche sei der Medizincheck angedacht und es sei das Ziel aller Beteiligten, dass Bischof ab nächster Saison sofort Teil des Kaders von Trainer Vincent Kompany und nicht verliehen werde. (nih)

Tom Bischof 🇩🇪
Alter: 19 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 23 Spiele, 2 Tore, 2 Assists
Tom BISCHOF 1899 Hoffenheim, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Portraet,Portrait,Porträt. Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2024/2025, 17.Spieltag, Spieltag17 FC Bayern Muenchen - TSG 1899 Hof ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
YB vor Verpflichtung von Abräumer aus Frankreichs 2. Liga
Bevor am Wochenende der Ligabetrieb losgeht, könnten die Young Boys noch eine Verstärkung bekannt geben. Wie die französische «L'Equipe» berichtet, stünden die Berner kurz vor der Verpflichtung des 28-jährigen Mittelfeldspielers Rayan Raveloson. Der Nationalspieler Madagaskars, der derzeit noch beim französischen Zweitligisten Auxerre unter Vertrag steht, werde demnächst den Medizincheck absolvieren. YB bezahle angeblich eine Ablöse von 1,5 Millionen Euro und statte Raveloson mit einem Vertrag bis 2028 aus. (nih)

Rayan Raveloson 🇲🇬
Alter: 28 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 14 Spiele, 1 Tor
AJ Auxerre v Stade Rennais - Ligue 1 MCDonald s 2024/2025 97 Rayan RAVELOSON aja during the Ligue 1 MCDonald s match between Auxerre and Rennes at Stade Abbe Deschamps on November 3, 2024 in Auxerre, ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
FCB verpflichtet Offensivspieler aus Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
Der FC Basel hat seine erste Verpflichtung des Winters bekannt gegeben. Der 25-jährige Flügelspieler Philip Otele stösst zum Zweiten der Super League. Der Nigerianer spielte zuletzt in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten für den Al-Wahda FC und verstärkt den FCB vorerst auf Leihbasis. Die Basler verfügen aber über eine Kaufoption für den Spieler, der in dieser Saison noch ohne Torbeteiligung ist.

In der letzten Spielzeit empfahl sich Otele mit 18 Toren und 8 Assists beim rumänischen Ligazweiten Cluj für einen Wechsel in die lukrativere Meisterschaft im Nahen Osten. Dort lief es ihm aber nicht wie gewünscht, sodass der leihweise Wechsel nach Basel zustande kommen konnte. «Philip Otele ist ein sehr explosiver Spieler, der mit seiner Physis nochmals ein weiteres interessantes Element in unser Offensivspiel bringt», lässt sich FCB-Sportdirektor Daniel Stucki in der Mitteilung zitieren. «Er ist eine tolle Alternative für den Flügel oder den Sturm.» (nih/sda)

Philip Otele 🇳🇬
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 13 Spiele
Philip Otele FC Basel
Bild: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn
Ehemaliger Junior Hajrizi wieder beim FC Sion
Der FC Sion erweitert sein Kader mit dem einst in der eigenen Nachwuchsabteilung spielenden Kreshnik Hajrizi. Der 25-jährige Innenverteidiger wechselt vom polnischen Verein Widzew Lodz auf Leihbasis für sechs Monate ins Wallis. Die Vereinbarung beinhaltet eine endgültige Übernahme. In der Schweiz war Hajrizi zuvor auch für die Young Boys, Chiasso und Lugano tätig gewesen. (riz/sda)

Kreshnik Hajrizi 🇽🇰
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 600'000 Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 6 Spiele, 0 Tore


Malen-Saga beim BVB hat ein Ende
Der niederländische Offensivspieler Donyell Malen wechselt nach England. Aston Villa verpflichtet den 25-Jährigen von Borussia Dortmund und bezahlt dafür gerüchteweise 25 Millionen Euro plus bis zu fünf Millionen Euro als Bonuszahlungen. Den Wechsel bestätigten sowohl der BVB als auch der Premier-League-Klub. Malen galt schon länger als interessiert an einem Wechsel auf die Insel, immer wieder soll er damit geliebäugelt haben. Nun hat die Transfer-Saga um den Spieler, der 2021 für 30 Millionen Euro von PSV Eindhoven nach Dortmund gewechselt war, ein Ende. (nih)

Donyell Malen 🇳🇱
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Rechtsaussen
Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 21 Spiele, 5 Tore, 1 Assist


Kwarazchelia vor Wechsel zu PSG
Der Wechsel von Chwitscha Kwarazchelia zu Paris Saint-Germain ist angeblich fix. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. Der Flügelspieler der SSC Napoli bat die Italiener darum, den Verein verlassen zu dürfen, und unterschreibe nun einen Fünfjahresvertrag bei PSG. Die Klubs konnten sich auf eine Ablösesumme, die mehr als 70 Millionen Euro betragen solle, einigen. Der 23-jährige Georgier wechselte 2022 zu Napoli und war ein integraler Bestandteil auf dem Weg zum Meistertitel, weshalb er bei den Fans schnell zum Publikumsliebling wurde und den Spitznamen «Kvaradona» verpasst bekam. (nih)

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia 🇬🇪
Alter: 23 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 85 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 19 Spiele, 5 Tore, 3 Assists
epa11691238 NapoliÄôs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring the 0-2 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli, in Milan, Italy, 29 October 2024. EPA/DANIEL DAL Z ...
Bild: keystone
Schalke-Stürmer leihweise zu GC
Die Grasshoppers haben auf die Rückrunde hin den 26-jährigen Franzosen Bryan Lasme verpflichtet. Wie der Zweitletzte der Super League mitteilte, kommt der 1,94 m grosse Stürmer leihweise bis Sommer von Schalke 04 aus der 2. Bundesliga. (nih/sda)

Bryan Lasme 🇫🇷
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 600'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 6 Spiele


Doch kein Wechsel von Okafor in die Bundesliga
Der Schweizer Internationale Noah Okafor wechselt doch nicht wie erwartet von der AC Milan zu Leipzig. Die Deutschen nehmen nach dem absolvierten Medizincheck Abstand von einer Verpflichtung. Nach Informationen der deutschen Nachrichtenagentur dpa stellte sich beim Medizincheck heraus, dass der 24-jährige Stürmer nicht hundertprozentig fit ist und keine sofortige Hilfe wäre. Zuerst hatte Sky berichtet.

Okafor war am Montag in Leipzig gelandet, eine Vollzugsmeldung blieb jedoch aus. In Mailand hatte er sich Mitte Dezember an der Wade verletzt, zuletzt jedoch bereits wieder mit der Mannschaft trainiert. Mit Milan hatten sich die Sachsen auf eine Leihe bis zum Saisonende geeinigt und eine Kaufoption über dem Vernehmen nach 25 Millionen Euro ausgehandelt. Aus dem Deal wird nun nichts. Ob sich ein anderer Verein findet für den 24-fachen Nationalspieler, der zuletzt wieder zum Aufgebot von Murat Yakin zählte, bleibt abzuwarten. (riz/sda/dpa)



Baldé kehrt bis Saisonende zu Lausanne zurück
Aliou Baldé kehrt ins Stade de la Tuilière zurück. Lausanne-Sport und der französische Erstligist Nizza einigen sich auf ein sechsmonatiges Leihgeschäft.

Baldé stiess im Januar 2023 aus der 2. niederländischen Liga zu den Waadtländern und war mit fünf Toren und vier Vorlagen massgeblich am Aufstieg in die Super League beteiligt. Nur acht Monate nach seiner Ankunft verliess der 22-jährige Offensivspieler Lausanne Richtung Nizza, wo er sich jedoch nicht durchsetzen konnte. Auch ein Leihgeschäft im vergangenen Sommer zum VfL Bochum brachte nicht den gewünschten Erfolg. (riz/sda)

Aliou Baldé🇫🇷
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 650'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 5 Spiele, 0 Tore


Zesiger von Wolfsburg zu Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger wechselt bis zum Saisonende leihweise vom VfL Wolfsburg zum Ligakonkurrent FC Augsburg. Wie die beiden Klubs mitteilten, sicherte sich der Tabellen-13. der Bundesliga zudem eine Kaufoption für den 26-jährigen Verteidiger. Welche Ablösesumme bei einer festen Verpflichtung fällig würde, ist unklar.

Zesiger wechselte im Sommer 2023 von den Young Boys nach Wolfsburg, wo er in seiner ersten Saison 23 Spiele bestritt. In dieser Spielzeit verlor der vierfache Nationalspieler seinen Stammplatz. In den letzten sechs Partien kam er gar nicht mehr zum Einsatz. (riz/sda)

Cédric Zesiger 🇨🇭
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 8 Spiele, 0 Tore


Sion verliert Captain Schmied
Jetzt ist es amtlich: Joël Schmied setzt seine Karriere in Deutschland fort. Der Captain des FC Sion hat beim 1. FC Köln in der 2. Bundesliga unterschrieben «Es ist eine echte Chance für Joël und wir sind stolz auf ihn», lässt Sions Sportchef Barthélémy Constantin verlauten. «Dieser Transfer zeigt, dass der FC Sion jungen Spielern als Sprungbrett ins Ausland dienen kann.» (ram)

Joël Schmied 🇨🇭
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele, 3 Tore
Manuel Neuer hängt wohl noch ein Jahr dran
Ganz so furchteinflössend wie zu seinen besten Zeiten ist Manuel Neuer für die gegnerischen Stürmer nicht mehr, doch noch immer ist der 38-jährige Goalie bei Bayern München die klare Nummer 1. Und das könnte er auch nächste Saison sein. So stehe Neuer vor einer Vertragsverlängerung bis 2026, wie es heisst. Nach dem 1:0-Sieg in Mönchengladbach sagte der gebürtige Gelsenkirchener: «Noch gibt's nichts Offizielles. Aber wenn es dann so weit ist, dann werdet ihr davon erfahren.» Dann fügte er an: «Und ich würde einfach mal sagen: demnächst.» (nih)

Manuel Neuer 🇩🇪
Alter: 38 Jahre
Position: Goalie
Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 20 Spiele, 13 Gegentore, 13 Spiele zu null
FILE - Bayern&#039;s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stretches himself during warm up before the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena in ...
Bild: keystone
Kyle Walker bittet ManCity um Transfer
Nach siebeneinhalb Jahren neigt sich die Zeit von Kyle Walker bei Manchester City dem Ende zu. So wolle der 34-jährige Rechtsverteidiger, der bei den Skyblues den Stammplatz verloren hat, vor seinem Karriereende noch einmal im Ausland spielen. Dies erklärte Trainer Pep Guardiola am Samstagabend. Schon im Sommer 2023 stand Walker angeblich vor einem Wechsel, damals zeigte Bayern München grosses Interesse, doch überredete Guardiola den englischen Nationalspieler doch noch zum Verbleib. Dieses Mal scheint Walker seine Entscheidung aber definitiv getroffen zu haben. Die AC Milan sei angeblich interessiert. (nih)

Kyle Walker 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 34 Jahre
Position: Rechtsverteidiger
Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 18 Spiele
epa11562972 Kyle Walker of Manchester City reacts ahead of the English Premier League soccer match of Manchester City against Ipswich Town, in Manchester, Britain, 24 August 2024. EPA/GARY OAKLEY EDIT ...
Bild: keystone
Felix Magath könnte nochmal auf die Trainerbank zurückkehren
Dass der 71-Jährige es nochmal wissen will, ist kein Geheimnis. Schliesslich bringt sich Felix Magath gerne immer mal wieder selbst ins Spiel, wenn es in Deutschland einen freien Trainerposten gibt. Nun könnte der Wunsch des dreifachen Meistertrainers tatsächlich in Erfüllung gehen. So berichten deutsche und türkische Medien, dass Magath bei Besiktas Istanbul ein Thema sei. Der türkische Traditionsklub entliess Giovanni van Bronckhorst im November und befindet sich derzeit nur auf Platz 5. Noch gebe es aber mehrere Kandidaten. (nih)
epa11600731 Former soccer coach Felix Magath attends the Bild100 reception in Berlin, Germany, 12 September 2024. Leading decision makers in politics, economy, sports and entertainment are regularly i ...
Bild: keystone
«Kvaradona» will Napoli verlassen
Der Georgier Chwitscha Kwarazchelia will die SSC Napoli anderthalb Jahre nach dem Gewinn des Meistertitels verlassen. Dies bestätigte der Trainer der Süditaliener, Antonio Conte. Der 23-jährige Flügelspieler steht gemäss Berichten vor einem Wechsel zu Paris Saint-Germain. Dort werde er einen Fünfjahresvertrag unterschreiben, der ihm gemäss Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano das Vier- bis Fünffache seines jetzigen Gehalts einbringen werde. Sein Vertrag in Neapel läuft noch bis 2027, weshalb sich der Klub auf eine saftige Ablöse freuen darf. Auch Liverpool und Manchester United gelten als interessiert. (nih)

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia 🇬🇪
Alter: 23 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 85 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 19 Spiele, 5 Tore, 3 Assists
Napoli&#039;s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Napoli at Carlo Catellani Stadium, Sunday Oct. 20, 2024. (LaP ...
Bild: keystone
Sion-Captain Schmied wohl bald weg
Der FC Sion verliert Captain Joël Schmied wohl noch in diesem Winter. So berichtet Sky, dass es im Poker um den 26-jährigen Innenverteidiger zwischen den Wallisern und dem 1. FC Köln eine Einigung gegeben hätte. Die Ablöse solle zwischen zwei und zweieinhalb Millionen Euro – 1,9 bis 2,3 Millionen Franken – betragen. Der Medizincheck sei noch am Wochenende geplant, anschliessend werde Schmied einen langfristigen Vertrag unterschreiben. (nih)

Joel Schmid 🇨🇭
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele, 3 Tore
Joel Schmied (SIO) im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Swiss Super League zwischen FC Winterthur und dem FC Sion am Sonntag, 1. Dezember 2024 im Stadion Schuetzenwiese in Winterthur. (KEYSTONE/Michael ...
Bild: keystone
Trainer Moyes kehrt zu Everton zurück
Bei der Suche nach einem Trainer hat der FC Everton einen alten Bekannten verpflichtet. Unter David Moyes erlebte der Klub aus Liverpool zu Beginn des Jahrtausends eine erfolgreiche Zeit.

Der 61-Jährige kehrt zwölf Jahre nach seinem Abschied zurück an die alte Wirkungsstätte. Der schottische Coach übernimmt das Amt von Sean Dyche, der am Donnerstag drei Stunden vor dem Anpfiff eines Cupspiels von den neuen Klubinhabern beurlaubt wurde.

Moyes hatte zuletzt viereinhalb Jahre lang West Ham United trainiert und war seit vergangenem Sommer ohne Anstellung. Zuvor war er Coach von Manchester United, Real Sociedad und Sunderland. Seine erfolgreichste Zeit hatte er jedoch von 2002 bis 2013 beim FC Everton.

Bei seiner Rückkehr in den Goodison Park wartet auf Moyes allerdings der Kampf um den Klassenerhalt. Als Tabellen-16. ist Everton nur einen Punkt von den Abstiegsplätzen entfernt. (nih/sda/dpa)
West Ham&#039;s manager David Moyes looks on prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Okita wechselt in die Türkei
Jonathan Okita verlässt den FC Zürich per sofort und wechselt in die Türkei zum Bodrum FK. Der Tabellen-17. vermeldete eine Vertragsunterzeichnung bis Sommer 2027.

Der 28-jährige kongolesische Offensivspieler war im Sommer 2022 zum FC Zürich gestossen und bestritt für den Stadtklub in den letzten zweieinhalb Jahren 91 Pflichtspiele. Dabei schoss er 21 Tore. Somit verlässt diese Woche bereits ein zweiter ehemaliger Schlüsselspieler den FCZ. Am Mittwoch wurde bekannt, dass der 24-jährige Mittelfeldspieler Cheick Conde zu Venezia in die Serie A wechselt. (ram/sda)

Jonathan Okita 🇨🇩
Position: Linksaussen
Alter: 28 Jahre
Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 13 Spiele, 1 Tor
Sevilla bestätigt Vargas-Zuzug
Jetzt ist es fix: Ruben Vargas wechselt von Augsburg nach Spanien zum FC Sevilla. Die Spanier bestätigten den Transfer per sofort und statten den Schweizer Nationalspieler mit einem Vertrag bis 2029 aus.

Bei Augsburg war der Luzerner, dessen Vertrag am Ende der Saison ausgelaufen wäre, in der laufenden Meisterschaft lediglich zu acht Teileinsätzen gekommen. Ein Grund dafür war eine Sprunggelenk-Verletzung, die ihn zwischenzeitlich zu einer Pause gezwungen hatte. Trotz zuletzt durchzogenen Leistungen hätten die Verantwortlichen in Augsburg die Zusammenarbeit gerne ausgedehnt. (abu/sda)

Ruben Vargas 🇨🇭
Alter: 26 Jahre
Position: Linksaussen
Marktwert: 7 Mio. Euro
Bilanz Saison 2024/2025: 8 Spiele, 1 Tor