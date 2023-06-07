Die beiden Klubs seien sich einig und haben alle Papiere unterschrieben. Zugleich soll Bellingham einem Vertrag in Madrid bis 2029 zugestimmt haben. (abu)
Jude Bellingham 🏴
Alter: 19
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 120 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 14 Tore, 7 Assists
🚨 OFFICIAL: Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Jude Bellingham deal done with Real Madrid.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023
⚪️ €103m fee plus bonuses. Add-ons can amount to 30% of the fixed amount.
⚪️ Agreement signed between the clubs, same for Jude who signed until June 2029.
𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐨. pic.twitter.com/S2jScWXKwq