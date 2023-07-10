Paul Pogba 🇫🇷
Alter: 30 Jahre
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 10 Spiele, kein Tor
Quelle: Goal Italia
Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Lucas Hernández.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 9, 2023
Le défenseur international français a signé un contrat de cinq ans avec le Club.
🔴 #WelcomeHernández 🔵
Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected around €6m. 🔴🇨🇭— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023
Plan to submit proposal once Onana deal is closed with Man Utd.
🇺🇦 Inter plan remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they’ve to replace both Onana and Handanović. pic.twitter.com/Dze6aAouge
Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Lee Kang-In jusqu’en 2028.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2023
Le milieu offensif de 22 ans devient le premier joueur sud-coréen à s’engager en faveur du Club.#WelcomeLeeKangIn 🔴🔵
🚨📈 #Okafor is climbing position in the #Juventus' striker list.— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2023
‼️ The ⚪⚫ are interested in him: internal evaluations in progress.
📋 The 🇨🇭 player has a contract with #RBSalzburg until 2024. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/VXvqr3OrHI
Understand Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern. 🚨🔵🇨🇭 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023
ℹ️ He’s on top of list alongside Anatolij Trubin, club now considering to invest on both if André Onana joins Man United.
Sommer was already on Inter list last January. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/xijrMYielS
🤍 #WelcomeArda 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Orqb5NVDqG— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 6, 2023
Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done. 🚨🔴⚫️ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023
Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka.
Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal.
Done. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/qoUmfqRQJ7
🆕✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2023
Le Paris Saint-Germain se réjouit d’annoncer la signature de Milan Škriniar pour les cinq prochaines saisons.
Le défenseur slovaque s’engage avec le Club jusqu’au 30 juin 2028.#WelcomeŠkriniar
Le Paris Saint-Germain a le plaisir d’annoncer l’arrivée de @marcoasensio10. L’attaquant espagnol rejoint le club parisien pour trois saisons, soit jusqu’en juin 2026.#WelcomeAsensio— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2023
Willkommen, Esey! 💪 Wir nehmen den jungen Flügelspieler Esey Gebreyesus für die aktuelle Saison unter Vertrag. Zuletzt spielte der Schweizer Auswahlspieler (U19) in der zweiten Mannschaft von Olympique de Marseille.— FC Aarau (@FCAARAU) July 6, 2023
➡️ Mehr erfahren: https://t.co/J17qbz5Q7C#ZämeFörAarau pic.twitter.com/hvOIiKrCGv
🇹🇷 ¡@Syncaglar es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 5, 2023
🖊 El internacional turco ha firmado con nuestro club por cuatro temporadas.
➡️ https://t.co/ZGZuAeCTS4
👋 ¡#BienvenidoSoyunçu! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1geYFFLBsg
🦅 Ellyes Skhiri wird Adlerträger!— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) July 5, 2023
Der 28-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt ablösefrei zur Eintracht, wo er einen Vertrag bis 2027 unterschreibt.
Willkommen im Herzen von Europa, Ellyes 🙌#SGE
He's back. pic.twitter.com/kdaFawXf9F— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) July 5, 2023
🚨 Al-Wasl anuncia oficialmente a contratação de Seferovic ! pic.twitter.com/7AyBgPcylj— Central Do Futebol BR (@CentralFuut) July 5, 2023
Al Ahli will push in the next days to sign Sadio Mané by offering him a three year deal. 🟢🇸🇦 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023
He’s top of Al Ahli list, as revealed earlier today. ⤵️ https://t.co/FO0N2Kth88
𝗜𝗡̃𝗜𝗚𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗭 𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗥 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/m1UzYpBub5— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2023
🗣️ Adana Demirspor Başkanı Murat Sancak— Ajansspor (@ajansspor) July 3, 2023
"Gökhan İnler ile ilgili politikam sezon sonu jübile yapıp altyapının başına geçmesi yönündeydi. Sezon sonunda futbol oynamak istediğini söyledi. Jübileni yaptıktan sonra kapımız açık dedik, şu an ayrıldı." pic.twitter.com/nzsoN4XeEW
Welcome to GC, Nigel & Theo 🤝🔵⚪— Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) July 4, 2023
📝 Flügelspieler Theo Corbeanu und Innenverteidiger Nigel Lonwijk wechseln bis Sommer 2024 leihweise von den Wolverhampton Wanderers zu GC Zürich.#gc #zürich #traditionsclub
Welcome Jota 👋🏽 #JotaIsYellow pic.twitter.com/gNz7ouIFTC— Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 3, 2023
✍️ Welcome, Felix ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hz3u14m4LG— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 3, 2023
👋 Bienvenue à Bâle, Thierno ❤️💙— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) July 3, 2023
🇫🇷 Der französische Mittelstürmer Thierno Barry wechselt per sofort vom belgischen Zweitligisten SK Beveren zum FC Basel 1893 😍 Der 20-jährige Toptorschütze der Challenger Pro League unterzeichnet am Rheinknie einen Vierjahresvertrag bis Sommer… pic.twitter.com/vCgnXd5EiK
Where legends are found ❤️💚— Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023
We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach ✍️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/hgeHl1Djnu
🚨 Marcelo Brozovic in his new colours. 💛💙🇸🇦— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 3, 2023
(📸 @AlNassrFC_EN) pic.twitter.com/DRqRS6XXqW
𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘, 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦 !💚— Yverdon Sport (@yverdonsport) July 3, 2023
Boris Cespedes est Yverdonnois ! Le joueur de 28 ans, auteur de 175 matchs avec le Servette FC (94 en Super League) s’est engagé pour les deux saisons à venir au Stade municipal !
𝘉𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘢̀ 𝘭𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘉𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘴 !#AllezYS pic.twitter.com/oeT6LeIdZ7
✅OFICIAL | Jonathan Dubasin se marcha traspasado al FC Basel.— Rodrigo Quero (@rodri_qc) July 3, 2023
📌 El hispano-belga abandona el Albacete para llegar al conjunto suizo, que además disputará la Conference League.
📌 Se marcha tras una temporada en la que ha disputado 43 partidos con 11 goles y 7 asistencias. pic.twitter.com/8GtMizuKaT
✍🏻 Benvenuto Mattia! Wir freuen uns, dass Mattia Zanotti von @Inter uns für diese Saison leihweise verstärken wird! Willkommen bei den Espen, Mattia! 🟢⚪️ | 📰 https://t.co/xdxb8o6apE | #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/E6L4ARb2e7— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) July 3, 2023
Laipni lūdzam @kristers_tobers 🔵⚪— Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) July 3, 2023
📝 Der lettische Captain hat in Zürich einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option auf Verlängerung unterschrieben.#gc #zürich #traditionsclub
🏁✅ Medical now and confirmed. First call BILD. #Nmecha will join @BVB today! #Alvarez, NOT 100 % off the table from Dortmund‘s point of view. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/lS3u8O5U61— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023
🚨 Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat and are now in talks with Fiorentina to agree a fee. #MUFC (via @qn_lanazione)— Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 3, 2023
Thoughts on this Reds? pic.twitter.com/4dQ0hHukuT
Benvenuto, Sandro! 👋🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/IulFBuq77B— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 3, 2023
#SzoboSigns 😁 pic.twitter.com/LAQBCy1vRt— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2023