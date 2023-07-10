Understand Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern. 🚨🔵🇨🇭 #Inter



ℹ️ He’s on top of list alongside Anatolij Trubin, club now considering to invest on both if André Onana joins Man United.



Sommer was already on Inter list last January. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/xijrMYielS