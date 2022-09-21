Jude Bellingham 🇬🇧
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Alter: 19
Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 10 Spiele, 3 Tore
🤝 Accueil chaleureux in Sangallä, Noha Ndombasi 👋 🇫🇷 Mit dem 21-Jährigen Noha Ndombasi haben wir einen neuen Stürmer im Kader. Noha hat einen Vertrag bis zum Sommer 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ unterschrieben. | 📄 https://t.co/ZglM2UIjOT #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz #HerzlichWillkommen #NohaNdombasi pic.twitter.com/dKRAzsP1ln— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) September 21, 2022
We have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract following recent injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.#EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2022
It's official. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/FXcgReSlsr— Wolves (@Wolves) September 12, 2022
We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022
Night, Blues! 😴#AubameyangIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/BAkP8oZQxw— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 2, 2022
Official, confirmed. Marcos Alonso leaves Chelsea by terminating the contract on mutual consent, as expected. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2022
He will be unveiled as new Barça player in the morning. 🔵🔴 #FCB pic.twitter.com/U5MEWHdlaI
Welcome to Chelsea, Denis Zakaria! 💙 #ZakariaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/efdBVdefLV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 2, 2022
✍️ Bem-vindo, Draxler!— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) September 1, 2022
🇩🇪 🦅 Welcome!#EuAmoOBenfica || #Draxler pic.twitter.com/Y2ag4QBRCb
You can go to bed now, Fulham fans. 😊#FFC pic.twitter.com/nbUnipDkk7— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2022
Welcome back, @IGanaGueye! 💙 pic.twitter.com/2fo2kNLN2m— Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2022
Florian Grillitsch it is! 🇦🇹— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 1, 2022
Download complete... ✅ pic.twitter.com/i8wKKCXFAk— Gladbach (@borussia_en) September 1, 2022
Auf geht‘s @RBLeipzig ! 🤩⚽️— Abdou-lakhad Diallo (@Abdou_diallo_) September 1, 2022
Exclusive: Southampton are in talks to sign Maxime Lacroix! Could be a huge one, not easy but negotiations are ongoing between clubs. 🚨⚪️🔴 #SaintsFC #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022
Lacroix, keen on the move. Saints now trying — Caleta Car another option in the list. pic.twitter.com/nkICzYnUKY
Boly means business 💪 pic.twitter.com/YnaT0TdpWw— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 1, 2022
Once a Culer, always a Culer #MadeInLaMasia 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/8fYEggvsOK— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022
We’ve signed Wout Faes on a five-year contract from Reims! ✍️#WelcomeWout— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2022
Joško #Gvardiol verlängert seinen Vertrag bei #RBLeipzig vorzeitig um ein Jahr bis 2027 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qdSGY8iY4e— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) September 1, 2022
Welcome, Akanji! 💙 pic.twitter.com/5kzmBMAPEj— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022
🤝 Kasper Dolberg, nueva pieza de ataque para el #SevillaFC.— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 1, 2022
¡Bienvenido, Kasper! 🇩🇰#WeareSevilla
Medical successfully completed for Manuel Akanji as new Manchester City player. Just waiting to sign all the documents between clubs as final details been discussed. 🚨🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022
Man City consider Manuel Akanji as an opportunity — no centre backs are going to leave the club. pic.twitter.com/LsBeha402Q
Ismajl Beka ist neu Blauweiss!🔵⚪️— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) September 1, 2022
Der 197 cm grosse Innenverteidiger unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2025.#fcl #nomelozärn #seit1901fürimmerhttps://t.co/mVuZd8iyHC
Official Statement: @sergino_dest ➡️ https://t.co/08ovgEnYwf— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 1, 2022
Comunicato Ufficiale: Sergiño Dest ➡️ https://t.co/L3J01ppprX#ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/5VAyFG8uk6
Mario Balotelli has just signed the contract as new Sion player, valid until June 2024. Medical done and official statement soon. 🔴🇨🇭 #transfers #Sion— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022
👋🏻 𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰̧𝗼𝗶𝘀 !— FC Sion (@FCSion) August 31, 2022
Le FC Sion a le plaisir d’annoncer la venue de 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰̧𝗼𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗷𝗲 qui s’est engagé pour deux ans !
Le communiqué ⤵️#FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍
🐺 In Basel gibt es ab sofort einen Wolf zu bestaunen: Benvenuto Riccardo Calafiori 🙌 Der 20-jährige Linksverteidiger unterschreibt bis 2025 + Option auf ein weiteres Jahr ✍️#FCBasel1893 #MirSinBasel #SaliRiccardo #rotblaulive— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) August 31, 2022
✍🏼 Der 25-jährige Innenverteidiger Nikola Katic wechselt per sofort vom @RangersFC zum #FCZ und unterschreibt einen Dreijahresvertrag bis Sommer 2025.— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) August 31, 2022
👉🏼 https://t.co/OsRwUEWP7m#stadtclub #NieUsenandGah pic.twitter.com/xKMsgXLsEm
DANKE IBRA!💙🤍— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) August 31, 2022
Ibrahima Ndiaye wechselt per sofort nach Ägypten zum Zamalek SC.#fcl #nomelozärn #seit1901fürimmer https://t.co/5GaG6BXhtj
Welcome, Wesley! 😁#FofanaIsChelsea— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2022
Mario Balotelli has decided to join Swiss side FC Sion. Full agreement in place but still not signed — he wants Sion as priority. It’s over with Adana Demirspor. 🚨🔴🇮🇹 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022
Been told Mario Balotelli will undergo medical tests in the morning with Sion. pic.twitter.com/pYJmzuLtLL
Der 21-jährige Stephan Seiler wechselt per sofort leihweise für die aktuelle Saison 2022/2023 zum FC Winterthur, um weitere Spielpraxis zu sammeln.— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) August 31, 2022
👉🏼 https://t.co/Ocl9H7xs3u#fcz #stadtclub pic.twitter.com/n6ly3Wh4NF
Salut Thibault!👋— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) August 31, 2022
Der togolesische Nationalspieler Thibault Klidjé ist ab sofort ein neuer Spieler des FCL! Herzlich willkommen💙🤍#fcl #nomelozärn #seit1901fürimmerhttps://t.co/Wge13OhdPb
Dereck Kutesa a paraphé un contrat le liant jusqu’en 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ au Servette FC !— Servette FC (@ServetteFC) August 30, 2022
Le communiqué 👉 https://t.co/jlcS7KuZnV#NotreVilleNosTalents pic.twitter.com/GJwsFPdr3K
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City close to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign centre-back Manuel Akanji. Optimism deal for Swiss int’l will be struck for €17.5m. 27yo was set to become a free agent next summer & #MCFC have pounced @TheAthleticUK #BVB https://t.co/izVyzDggA5— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2022
📺 Primeras declaraciones de @ECavaniOfficial como jugador del @valenciacf— Valencia CF (@valenciacf) August 30, 2022
💬 "El Valencia CF es un club grande, es un desafío importante y lindo para mí"#BenvingutCavani#CORVCF | #ADNVCF
Balotelli - Montella Kavgası pic.twitter.com/TbIpNANNDc— Lord Sinov (@balotellivekil) August 27, 2022
✍️ OFFICIAL: Antony ➡️ Manchester United 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TxCuZmZR4c— 433 (@433) August 30, 2022
Weitere Infos zum Transfer von @Calteck10 gibt's hier:— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) August 30, 2022
👉 https://t.co/EqNyQXB76K#Bayer04 | #Werkself
👋 Benvenuto Renato Steffen!— FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) August 30, 2022
Il club è fiero di confermare che il giocatore ha firmato un contratto valido fino al 2025 con la nostra squadra.#fclugano #lugano #renatosteffen
👉 I dettagli: https://t.co/HdqJmFGAVK
✍️ We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Cristian Romero.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2022
Roman Yaremchuk tekent tot 2026 bij Club! 🔵⚫️ Welcome, Roman. 🫱🏻🫲🏽— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) August 29, 2022
🔗 https://t.co/wJvvOCnq4h pic.twitter.com/QpESUoBt0A
Official Statement: Malick Thiaw ➡️ https://t.co/HRB54Nfwx6— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 29, 2022
Comunicato Ufficiale: Malick Thiaw ➡️ https://t.co/6EppBpG9df #ReadyToLeaveAMark #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/FrJk1yl5TT
Lucas Paqueta in Claret and Blue. YES. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r2uVlVm4cd— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 29, 2022
✍ @Asorloth 𝕀𝕊 𝔹𝔸ℂ𝕂! 💙#SorlothTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/f1QT783KWN— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 29, 2022
Edinson Cavani to Valencia, here we go! Verbal agreement in place on two year contract — been told Cavani will arrive in Valencia today, so traveling from Madrid. 🚨⚪️🦇🇺🇾 #Cavani— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022
Barring any last minute changes, he will sign the contract with Valencia within 24h. pic.twitter.com/ORlSm5X5Cc
Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2022
Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. pic.twitter.com/Wr9mUiX1Ud