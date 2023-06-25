Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker: FC St.Gallen holt malischen Verteidiger aus Ungarn

    Transferticker

    FCSG holt malischen Verteidiger aus Ungarn ++ BVB holt wohl umstrittenem Mittelfeldspieler

    25.06.2023, 15:24
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Mehr «Sport»

    St. Gallen verpflichtet malischen Innenverteidiger
    Abdoulaye Diaby wechselt vom ungarischen Erstligisten Ujpest zum FC St. Gallen in die Super League. Der 22-Jährige aus Mali unterschrieb bei den Ostschweizern einen Zweijahresvertrag. Über die Ablösemodalitäten für den 1,95 Meter grossen Innenverteidiger wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart. (nih/sda)

    Abdoulaye Diaby 🇲🇱
    Alter: 22
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 325'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 28 Spiele, 4 Tore, 1 Assist
    30.01.2022 BudapestHungary FC Ujpest-FTC/Ferencvarosi TC NB I league men s football Franck Boli L Ferencvarosi ,Abdoulaye Diaby C Ujpest :
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Tonali-Wechsel nach Newcastle wohl fix
    Der italienische Jungstar Sandro Tonali wird in der nächsten Saison bei Newcastle United spielen. Dies bestätigte der Agent des Spielers gemäss Fabrizio Romano. Der Premier-League-Klub in Besitz des saudischen Staatsfonds PIF überweist im Gegenzug 70 Millionen Euro an die AC Milan, wo der 23-Jährige in den letzten drei Saisons spielte. Die «Rossoneri» würden an einem künftigen Weiterverkauf noch einmal zehn Prozent der allfälligen Ablöse kassieren. Tonali unterschreibe in Newcastle einen Vertrag bis 2029. (nih)

    Sandro Tonali 🇮🇹
    Alter: 23
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 48 Spiele, 2 Tore, 10 Assists
    epa10632756 AC Milan&#039;s midfielder Sandro Tonali looks dejected following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match between FC Inter and AC Milan, in Milan, Italy, 16 May 2023. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dortmunds Pläne fürs Mittelfeld: Erst Nmecha, dann Alvarez
    Borussia Dortmund plant nach den Abgängen von Jude Bellingham und Mo Dahoud gleich mehrere Verstärkungen im Mittelfeld. Weiterhin ist der BVB stark an einer Verpflichtung von Edson Alvarez interessiert. Eine Einigung mit dem mexikanischen Mittelfeldspieler stehe kurz bevor, Verhandlungen mit Ajax Amsterdam werden folgen. Die Niederländer verlangen angeblich rund 35 Millionen Euro Ablöse für den 25-Jährigen. Zuvor wolle Dortmund aber den Transfer von Felix Nmecha abschliessen, wie Sky-Experte Florian Plettenberg berichtet. Trotz Interesse von Newcastle und Manchester United seien die Dortmunder zuversichtlich, eine baldige Einigung zu erzielen. Der 22-jährige Deutsche steht noch beim VfL Wolfsburg unter Vertrag und dürfte rund 25 Millionen Euro kosten. Zuletzt gab es deutliche Kritik von einigen BVB-Fans am Verein, da Nmecha dessen Werte verraten würde. Dieser teilte in der Vergangenheit mehrmals trans- und LGBTQ-feindliche Inhalte in den sozialen Medien. (nih)

    Edson Alvarez 🇲🇽
    Alter: 25
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assists
    epa10576149 Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 April 2023. EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN
    Bild: keystone
    Felix Nmecha 🇩🇪
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 32 Spiele, 3 Tore, 6 Assists
    Wolfsburg&#039;s Felix Nmecha, left, and Bayern&#039;s Leon Goretzka challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Auch Busquets wechselt zu Inter Miami
    Nach Lionel Messi wechselt auch Sergio Busquets zu Inter Miami in die Major League Soccer. Dies gab der Klub aus Florida bekannt, machte indes aber noch keine Angaben zu den Details. Der 34-jährige Mittelfeldspieler verlässt nach 18 Jahren den FC Barcelona, bei dem er von 2008 bis 2021 zusammen mit Messi gespielt hat. Nebst zahlreichen Titeln mit den Katalanen wurde Busquets mit Spanien 2010 Welt- sowie 2012 Europameister. (nih/sda)

    Sergio Busquets 🇪🇸
    Alter: 34
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 4 Assists
    epa10661054 FC Barcelona� ?s Sergio Busquets celebrate with the LaLiga trophy at a farewell ceremony after their last home match with FC Barcelona following the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC ...
    Bild: keystone
    Justin Kluivert wechselt zu Bournemouth
    Justin Kluivert verlässt die AS Roma und wechselt zum AFC Bournemouth nach England. Wie der Tabellen-15. der abgelaufenen Premier-League-Saison bekannt gab, habe man einen «langfristigen Vertrag» mit dem zweifachen niederländischen Nationalspieler unterschrieben. Für den 24-Jährigen ist es bereits der fünfte Klub in den letzten fünf Jahren. 2018 verliess er seinen Ausbildungsverein Ajax Amsterdam Richtung Italien. Bei den Römern konnte sich der Offensivspieler aber nie durchsetzen. Es folgten Leihgeschäfte nach Leipzig und Nizza, in der vergangenen Saison lief Kluivert für Valencia auf. (nih/sda)

    Justin Kluivert 🇳🇱
    Alter: 24
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 14 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 29 Spiele, 8 Tore, 2 Assists
    epa10515915 Valencia&#039;s striker Justin Kluivert celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Valencia CF and CA Osasuna at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, eastern ...
    Bild: keystone
    Auch Ruben Neves zieht es nach Saudi-Arabien
    Ruben Neves wechselt nach sechs Jahren in der englischen Premier League von den Wolverhampton Wanderers zu Al-Hilal nach Saudi-Arabien. Nach Karim Benzema und N'Golo Kanté (beide zu Al-Ittihad) ist der 41-fache portugiesische Nationalspieler bereits der dritte grosse Name, den es diesen Sommer nach Saudi-Arabien zieht.

    Gemäss übereinstimmenden Medienberichten dürften für den 26-jährigen Portugiesen 55 Millionen Euro Ablöse fällig werden. Damit würde Neves nicht nur zum teuersten Abgang in der Vereinsgeschichte der Wolverhampton Wanderers avancieren, sondern auch zum teuersten Transfer in die Saudi Pro League. Wie viel Neves bei Al-Hilal verdient, ist nicht bekannt. (dab/sda)

    Ruben Neves 🇵🇹
    Alter: 26
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 6 Tore, 1 Assist
    Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Ruben Neves celebrates scoring his side&#039;s third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, at Mo ...
    Bild: keystone
    Shkelqim Vladi wechselt von Aarau zu Lugano
    Der 22-jährige Mittelstürmer Shkelqim Vladi wechselt vom FC Aarau zum FC Lugano. Der kosovarisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger unterschreibt bei den Tessiner einen Vertrag über vier Jahre.

    In der vergangenen Saison erzielte Vladi in der Challenge League 15 Tore für Aarau. (dab/sda)

    Shkelqim Vladi 🇽🇰
    Alter: 22
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 700'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 26 Spiele, 15 Tore, 1 Assist
    Stillhart wechselt zu Winterthur
    Basil Stillhart schliesst sich dem FC Winterthur an. Der 29-jährige Defensivspieler unterschreibt beim Tabellenvorletzten der abgelaufenen Super-League-Saison einen Vertrag über drei Jahre.

    Stillhart spielte die letzten drei Jahre beim FC St. Gallen. Mitte Juni wurde der Vertrag vorzeitig und im gegenseitigen Einvernehmen aufgelöst. (dab/sda)

    Basil Stillhart 🇨🇭
    Alter: 29
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 3 Tore, 2 Assists
    Le milieu st-gallois Basil Stillhart, fete son but lors de la rencontre de football de Super League entre FC Sion et FC St. Gallen 1879 ce samedi 25 fevrier 2023 au stade de Tourbillon a Sion. (KEYSTO ...
    Bild: keystone
    Lausanne-Ouchy engagiert französischen Mittelfeldspieler
    Stade Lausanne-Ouchy hat den französischen Mittelfeldspieler Maxence Renoud verpflichtet. Der 23-Jährige kommt aus der vierthöchsten Liga Frankreichs von Lyon La Duchère zum Super-League-Aufsteiger. (dab/sda)

    Maxence Renoud 🇫🇷
    Alter: 23
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: -
    Bilanz 2022/23: 29 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assist
    Captain Grgic und Sio verlassen Sion
    Captain Anto Grgic und Giovanni Sio gehen den Weg des FC Sion in die Challenge League nicht mit. Grgic verlängert den auslaufenden Vertrag nicht, Sio verlässt den Klub ein Jahr vor Vertragsende auf eigenen Wunsch.

    Grgic war im Januar 2018 von Stuttgart ins Wallis gekommen und wurde letzte Saison zum Captain befördert. Der Schweizer Mittelfeldspieler mit kroatischen Wurzeln und ehemalige Junior des FC Zürich absolvierte 180 Spiele für Sion, in denen er 30 Tore und 32 Assists erzielte. Der 34-jährige Franco-Ivorer Sio war im November 2021 nach einem durchwachsenen Abstecher in die Türkei ins Tourbillon zurückgekehrt, nachdem er bereits von 2010 bis 2012 für Sion gespielt hatte. Insgesamt lief er 100-mal für den Klub auf und kam auf 32 Tore und 15 Vorlagen.

    Die Zukunft von Mario Balotelli, der im letzten Sommer im Wallis einen Zweijahresvertrag unterschrieben hat, ist noch nicht geklärt. (dab/sda)

    Anto Grgic 🇨🇭
    Alter: 26
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 800'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 3 Tore, 2 Assists

    Giovanni Sio 🇨🇮
    Alter: 34
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 10 Tore, 1 Assist

    Hoffenheim verliert Baumgartner an Leipzig
    Cupsieger Leipzig tätigt auf dem Transfermarkt eine beachtliche Investition. Aus Hoffenheim kommt der Österreicher Christoph Baumgartner. Christoph Baumgartner trägt ab der neuen Saison das Trikot von Leipzig. Der 23-jährige Österreicher kommt von Hoffenheim und unterschrieb beim Champions-League-Starter einen Fünfjahresvertrag bis 30. Juni 2028. Als Ablösesumme für den flexibel einsetzbaren Mittelfeldakteur werden rund 24 Millionen Euro plus allfällige Bonuszahlungen kolportiert. (nih/sda/dpa)

    Christoph Baumgartner 🇦🇹
    Alter: 23
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 24 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 7 Tore, 7 Assists
    Hoffenheim&#039;s Christoph Baumgartner is in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1899 Hoffenheim, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Apr ...
    Bild: keystone
    Raphaël Guerreiro wechselt zu den Bayern
    Sein Transfer hatte sich angedeutet, nun ist er perfekt. Raphaël Guerreiro wechselt ablösefrei von Borussia Dortmund zu Bayern München. Damit bekommt Thomas Tuchel seinen ersten Wunschspieler. Der 29-Jährige, der sowohl auf der Linksverteidiger-Position als auch im Mittelfeld eingesetzt werden kann, unterschrieb beim deutschen Meister einen Vertrag mit Gültigkeit bis zum 30. Juni 2026. Nach Konrad Laimer von Leipzig ist der portugiesische Internationale der bislang zweite Sommer-Zugang der Münchner. (nih/sda/dpa)

    Raphaël Guerreiro 🇵🇹
    Alter: 29
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 6 Tore, 14 Assists

    Newcastle will weitere Serie-A-Stars
    Die Verpflichtung von Sandro Tonali soll kurz vor dem Abschluss stehen, doch Newcastle United will weitere Stars aus der italienischen Liga. Neben dem Mittelfeldspieler ist der Premier-League-Klub angeblich auch an einem von Tonalis Teamkollegen bei der AC Milan interessiert. Dabei handelt es sich um Linksverteidiger Theo Hernandez, für den die «Rossoneri» gemäss Transfer-Insider Gianluca Di Marzio rund 80 Millionen Euro fordern würden. Ausserdem sei Federico Chiesa von Juventus auf der Liste des Teams von Trainer Eddie Howe. Bisher habe es jedoch noch keine Verhandlungen gegeben. An Flügelspieler Chiesa seien gemäss «Gazzetta» unter anderem auch PSG, Liverpool und Bayern interessiert. (nih)

    Theo Hernandez 🇫🇷
    Alter: 25
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 45 Spiele, 4 Tore, 5 Assists
    AC Milan&#039;s Theo Hernandez warms up prior to the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Federico Chiesa 🇮🇹
    Alter: 25
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 4 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa10673637 Juventus&#039;s Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus FC in Udine, Italy, 04 June 2023. EPA/ETTO ...
    Bild: keystone
    Schaffhausen verpflichtet Eren Derdiyok
    Der FC Schaffhausen hat einen namhaften Transfer vollzogen. Der Tabellensiebte der Challenge League verpflichtete für zwei Saisons den seit einem halben Jahr vertragslosen ehemaligen Schweizer Nationalstürmer Eren Derdiyok.

    Derdiyok spielte zuletzt während zweieinhalb Jahren bei Ankaragücü in der türkischen Süper Lig. Weitere Ausland-Stationen des 35-jährigen Baslers waren Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim, Kasimpasa, Galatasaray Istanbul, Göztepe und Pachtakor Taschkent in Usbekistan.

    Mit der Schweiz nahm Derdiyok an der WM 2010 sowie an den Europameisterschaften 2008 und 2016 teil. Zwischen 2008 und 2017 kam der ehemalige Stürmer des FC Basel auf 60 Einsätze für das Nationalteam, dabei verbuchte er insgesamt elf Tore und zehn Vorlagen.

    Derdiyok ist in Schaffhausen der zweite prominente Zugang nach dem Spanier Pedro Martin, der einst für Atlético Madrid gespielt hatte. Er tritt in die Fussstapfen von Raul Bobadilla. Der 36-jährige Südamerikaner hat den Klub nach eineinhalb Saisons verlassen – wie 14 weitere Spieler. (nih/sda)

    Eren Derdiyok 🇨🇭
    Alter: 35
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 100'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 1 Spiel
    Inter hat Sommer auf dem Zettel
    Yann Sommer könnte den FC Bayern München nach nur einem halben Jahr bereits wieder verlassen. Wie die Gazetta dello Sport berichtet, beschäftigt sich Inter Mailand mit einer Verpflichtung des Nati-Goalies. Sollte der aktuelle Stammtorwart Andre Onana den Champions-League-Finalisten im Sommer verlassen, wäre der Münchner ein möglicher Kandidat auf die Nachfolge des Kameruners. (mom)

    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 12 Spiele ohne Gegentor
    Die Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft mit Torhueter Yann Sommer beim Training am Dienstag, 13. Juni 2023 in Tenero. Die Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft absolviert im Hinblick auf die Euro 2024 ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dzeko von Inter zu Fenerbahce
    epa10683959 Edin Dzeko of Inter warms up before the UEFA Champions League Final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 June 2023. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Bild: keystone
    Edin Dzeko wechselt vom Champions-League-Finalisten Inter Mailand zu Fenerbahce Istanbul. Der Vertrag des 37-jährigen bosnischen Rekord-Torschützen bei Inter ist nach zwei Jahren und 14 Treffern in der abgelaufenen Saison ausgelaufen, bei Fenerbahce soll er Top-Torschütze Enner Valencia ersetzen. Der Medizintest und letzte Vertragsdetails seien noch ausstehend, teilte Fenerbahce mit.

    Dzekos Stationen in den Top-5-Ligen Europas waren Wolfsburg, Manchester City, AS Roma und Inter. Für das Nationalteam erzielte er in 129 Spielen 64 Tore. (aeg/sda/afp)
    Keine Lust mehr auf Kane? Real will Mbappé diesen oder nächsten Sommer
    Der Fall Kylian Mbappé wird die Fussballwelt wohl noch den ganzen Sommer beschäftigen. Nun soll es abermals Bewegung geben in einem möglichen Transfer des Franzosen zu Real Madrid. Wie der spanische Journalist José Luis Sànchez berichtet, sollen die Spanier nicht mehr an einer Verpflichtung von Harry Kane interessiert sein. Stattdessen soll eben Mbappé kommen – entweder in diesem oder erst im nächsten Sommer.

    Der Wechselzeitpunkt soll davon abhängen, wie die Pläne von Paris Saint-Germain aussehen. Zuletzt hiess es, der französische Meister sei einem Verkauf Mbappés nicht abgeneigt, da sie den Angreifer im nächsten Sommer ablösefrei zu verlieren drohen. Weil Mbappé in Madrid oberste Priorität geniesst, soll auch ein Zuzug von Kai Havertz vom Tisch sein. (abu)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 180 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 41 Tore

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 32 Tore

    Neuer Verteidiger für Urs Fischer?
    Union Berlin spielt in der kommenden Saison zum ersten Mal Champions League und versucht entsprechend, sich darauf vorzubereiten. Von Inter Mailand soll deshalb der deutsche Nationalverteidiger Robin Gosens zur Mannschaft vom Schweizer Trainer Urs Fischer stossen. Den Zuzug sollen sich die «Eisernen» zwischen 15 und 20 Millionen Euro kosten lassen. Der Transfer soll demnächst offizialisiert werden, wie der italienische Journalist Rudy Galetti schreibt. (abu)

    Robin Gosens 🇩🇪
    Alter: 28
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 4 Tore

    Gündogan soll bei Barça unterschrieben haben
    Borussia Dortmund muss sich einen anderen Mittelfeldstrategen suchen. Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet, hat Ilkay Gündogan beim FC Barcelona bereits unterschrieben. Die Katalanen hätten grünes Licht erhalten, dass sie den deutschen Nationalspieler verpflichten können. Gündogan soll einen Vertrag über zwei Jahre mit Option auf eine weitere Saison erhalten haben. Eine offizielle Bestätigung seitens Barça steht noch aus. Vergangene Saison führte Gündogan Manchester City zum historischen Triple-Gewinn. Sein Vertrag bei den «Skyblues» lief allerdings aus. (abu)

    Ilkay Gündogan 🇩🇪
    Alter: 32
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 11 Tore, 7 Assists

    Winterthur holt Sidler und Turkes
    Der FC Winterthur vermeldet mit dem Aussenverteidiger Silvan Sidler und dem Stürmer Aldin Turkes zwei weitere Zuzüge. Beide verpflichten sich für zwei Jahre.

    Sidler kommt von Arminia Bielefeld aus der 2. Bundesliga. Mit den Norddeutschen spielte der 24-jährige, rechte Aussenverteidiger nur eine Saison. Nun kehrt Sidler, der zuvor für den FC Luzern 115 Spiele in der Super League bestritt, trotz laufendem Vertrag in die Schweiz zurück.

    Turkes wechselt ablösefrei von Lausanne-Sport zum FCW. Der 27-jährige Mittelstürmer war bis zu seinem Kreuzbandriss Ende 2020 Leistungsträger bei den Waadtländern und kämpfte sich letzte Saison wieder ins Team zurück. In 68 Pflichtspielen erzielte Turkes 34 Tore für Lausanne. (sda)
    Servette verpflichtet Joël Mall
    Joël Mall kehrt nach fünf Jahren im Ausland in die Schweiz zurück. Der gebürtige Aargauer und ehemalige Torhüter des FC Aarau und der Grasshoppers wechselt mit einem bis Juni 2025 gültigen Vertrag zu Servette.

    Beim Zweiten der abgelaufenen Super-League-Saison nimmt der 32-Jährige hinter Stammgoalie Jérémy Frick die Rolle der Nummer 2 ein. Den bisherigen Ersatzgoalie Edin Omeragic (21) leihen die Genfer für eine Saison an den Challenge-League-Aufsteiger Stade Nyonnais aus.

    Mall stand zuletzt bei Olympiakos Nikosia in Zypern unter Vertrag. Er ist seit Kurzem im Besitz des zypriotischen Passes und gab am letzten Samstag im EM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Georgien (1:2) sein Länderspiel-Debüt für Zypern. (mom/sda)

    Joël Mall 🇨🇾
    Alter: 32
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 39 Spiele, 11 Spiele ohne Gegentor

    Meister YB holt Stürmer aus der Bundesliga
    Die Young Boys vermelden den Zuzug von Silvère Ganvoula. Der bald 27-jährige Stürmer stand zuletzt beim Bundesligisten VfL Bochum unter Vertrag und wechselt nun ablösefrei zum Schweizer Meister. Er unterschrieb einen über drei Saisons gültigen Vertrag. Für die Nationalmannschaft der Republik Kongo stand Ganvoula 18 Mal im Einsatz. (mom/sda)

    Silvère Ganvoula 🇨🇩
    Alter: 27
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 750'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 16 Spiele

    Havertz-Wechsel zu Arsenal soll heute noch fix werden
    Der Wechsel von Kai Havertz von Chelsea zu Liga- und Stadtrivale Arsenal soll in den nächsten Stunden vollzogen werden. Das berichtet der italienische Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano. Demnach soll der deutsche Nationalspieler die Gunners rund 60 Millionen Euro kosten. Fünf weitere Millionen könnten in Bonuszahlungen noch dazukommen. Havertz und Arsenal seien sich über einen langfristigen Vertrag einig. (abu)

    Kai Havertz 🇩🇪
    Alter: 24
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 1 Vorlage

    Betim Fazlijis Rückkehr nach St. Gallen
    Betim Fazliji kehrt nach einer Saison beim FC St. Pauli in der 2. Bundesliga wieder in die Super League zum FC St. Gallen zurück. Der Defensivspieler unterzeichnet einen Vertrag bis 2027. Vor neun Jahren stiess Betim Fazliji als U15-Junior zum FC St. Gallen. In der Saison 2019/20 schaffte er den Sprung in die 1. Mannschaft. Bis zu seinem Abgang zu St. Pauli vor einem Jahr bestritt Fazliji für St. Gallen 96 Pflichtspiele in Meisterschaft und Cup und einen Einsatz im Europacup.

    Für St. Pauli gelangte Fazliji vor allem in der Vorrunde der Saison 2022/23 unter Timo Schultz, dem neuen Trainer des FC Basel, viel zum Einsatz. Nach dem Abgang von Schultz im Dezember 2022 spielte Fazliji bei den Hamburgern bloss noch einmal mehr als 20 Minuten lang. (abu/sda)

    Betim Fazliji 🇽🇰
    Alter: 24
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 0,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 21 Spiele

    Amdouni spricht über Wechselgerüchte: «Bereit für nächsten Schritt»
    Zeki Amdouni wird den FC Basel aller Voraussicht nach verlassen. Dies lassen Aussagen des 22-Jährigen gegenüber dem «Blick» vermuten. «Ich bin bereit für den nächsten Schritt in meiner Karriere», sagt Amdouni dort und fügt an: «In der Super League, in der Conference League und mit der Nationalmannschaft habe ich meine Leistungen gebracht.» Wohin er wechsle, wolle der Stürmer spätestens bis Ende nächster Woche geklärt haben. Neben Eintracht Frankfurt und Benfica Lissabon soll auch Ajax Amsterdam grosses Interesse an Amdouni haben. Am Donnerstag beginnt für den Nationalspieler die U21-EM. (nih)

    Zeki Amdouni 🇨🇭
    Alter: 22
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 52 Spiele, 22 Tore, 5 Assists
    Zeki Amdouni auf dem Weg zur Fussball U21-Europameisterschaft in Rumaenien, am Flughafen EuroAirport in Basel, am Dienstag, 20. Juni 2023. Amdouni hatte am Montag, 19. Juni 2023 noch ein Spiel mit der ...
    Bild: keystone
    Newcastle ist an Tonali interessiert
    Rüstet Champions-League-Teilnehmer Newcastle sein Mittelfeld nochmals auf? Wie «Sky» berichtet, soll das Team von Fabian Schär an Mittelfeldjuwel Sandro Tonali von der AC Milan interessiert sein. Der 23-Jährige spielte bei Milans Weg in den Champions-League-Halbfinal eine zentrale Rolle. Für weniger als 50 Millionen Euro dürften dir «Rossoneri» ihre Schaltzentrale kaum ziehen lassen. (abu)

    Sandro Tonali 🇮🇹
    Alter: 23
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 48 Spiele, 2 Tore, 10 Assists
    epa10632756 AC Milan&#039;s midfielder Sandro Tonali looks dejected following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match between FC Inter and AC Milan, in Milan, Italy, 16 May 2023. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kantés Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien fix
    Seit gefühlten Wochen galt N'Golo Kantés Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien als quasi fix, wurde von seinem neuen Klub aber noch nicht offiziell bestätigt. Das ist nun auch getan. Al-Ittihad bestätigte in der Nacht auf heute den Zuzug des französischen Weltmeisters. In der Wüste soll Kanté bis zu 100 Millionen Euro jährlich verdienen. (abu)

    N'Golo Kanté 🇫🇷
    Alter: 32
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 9 Spiele, 1 Assists

    Mischa Eberhard wechselt zu Stade Lausanne-Ouchy
    Der im Nachwuchs der Young Boys gross gewordene Mischa Eberhard wechselt mit einem Vertrag für zwei Jahre zu Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, den Aufsteiger in die Super League. In den vergangenen beiden Saisons wurde der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler von den Bernern in die Challenge League an Yverdon respektive Aarau ausgeliehen. (nih/sda)

    Mischa Eberhard 🇨🇭
    Alter: 21
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 350'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 16 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Zürich verlängert mit Wallner
    Der FC Zürich gibt die Vertragsverlängerung mit Eigengewächs Silvan Wallner bis Sommer 2025 bekannt. Der 21-jährige Verteidiger, der neben der Schweizer auch die österreichische Staatsbürgerschaft besitzt, wurde in der vergangenen Saison an den FC Wil in die Challenge League ausgeliehen. (nih/sda)

    Silvan Wallner 🇨🇭
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 38 Spiele, 4 Tore, 2 Assists

    254