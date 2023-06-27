Admir Mehmedi 🇨🇭
Alter: 32
Position: Hängende Spitze
Marktwert: 225'000 Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 13 Spiele
Willkommen in der Heimat, Dario Ulrich! Das Eigengewächs unterschreibt bis 2025. Alle Infos: https://t.co/UmUXfPBIkh#fcl #seit1901fürimmer #nomelozärn pic.twitter.com/4BFfCcEJPo— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) June 27, 2023
More on Al Ahli proposal to Roberto Firmino. Saudi club has offered Brazilian striker a contract valid until June 2026, three year deal. 🇧🇷🇸🇦 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023
Al Ahli hope to get it done this week to plan for the medical tests between Wednesday and Friday. pic.twitter.com/9XQA5JfNT4
Comunicado Oficial: Modrić.#RealMadrid | #Modrić2024— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 26, 2023
💙❤ ¡@ilkayguendogan es CULER! pic.twitter.com/kwWZt82yxc— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 26, 2023
⚪️⚫️ 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐪𝐢𝐦 ⚽️ L’attaccante classe 2000 arriva a titolo definitivo dall’Aarau 🤝 Ha firmato un contratto quadriennale valido dal 1º luglio 🔥#fclugano #lugano #FCL #Vladi #Aarauhttps://t.co/LN0hmhV4MV— FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) June 23, 2023
✍️ 𝑴𝒂𝒙𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒖𝒅 𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆— FC Stade Lausanne Ouchy (@FC_SLO) June 23, 2023
Le milieu de terrain offensif de 23 ans s’engage avec les Lions en provenance de @LyonLaDuchere évoluant en National 2.
Bienvenue 🔴⚪️#AllezSLO 🦁 #BienvenueMaxencehttps://t.co/FbZ56eFgsC
𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼 🫶🏻— FC Sion (@FCSion) June 23, 2023
Après cinq ans en Valais, Anto Grgic quitte le FC Sion.
Nous lui souhaitons plein succès dans ses prochaines aventures. #AllezSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍
#ServusRapha 👋— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 23, 2023
Ablösefreier Neuzugang: #FCBayern nimmt Raphaël Guerreiro unter Vertrag. 🔴⚪
📝 EL PLAN 🐢https://t.co/D6kkXIT3jS— José Luis Sánchez 🇪🇸 (@JLSanchez78) June 21, 2023
🚨🤝 #UnionBerlin are taking the last steps to reach an agreement with #Inter for Robin #Gosens.— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 21, 2023
⏳ Deal in finalization for around €15/20m, as already told.
🔥 Decisive days for the future of the 🇩🇪 player. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/J8CgaBceuX pic.twitter.com/XWTqVLtlYt
Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023
Gündogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/Gr467hNBms
📺3️⃣🧤— Servette FC (@ServetteFC) June 21, 2023
Une troisième recrue débarque à Genève : 𝑱𝒐𝒆̈𝒍 𝑴𝒂𝒍𝒍 rejoint les Grenat jusqu'en 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣ ! 🔥#NotreVilleNotreClub #WelcomeJoël pic.twitter.com/FrsI1gMCzX
Der BSC Young Boys freut sich über den Zuzug von Silvère Ganvoula. Der bald 27-jährige Stürmer (geboren am 27. Juni 1996) stand bis zum Ende der abgelaufenen Saison beim VfL Bochum unter Vertrag und wechselt nun ablösefrei zu YB. Er unterschrieb einen Dreijahresvertrag plus… pic.twitter.com/1wBsMFZPO1— BSC YOUNG BOYS (@BSC_YB) June 21, 2023
Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go ✅⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023
◉ £60m guaranteed fee;
◉ £5m add-ons;
◉ Long term deal agreed;
◉ Medical tests to be scheduled.
Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/ZatVvO7dRF
✍️ Heimat. Familie. Liebi.🫡 #Fazliji2027— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) June 21, 2023
📰 https://t.co/iPWoshX3VR | #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/IlXJuXh08k
Kanté is wearing the yellow jersey!— Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 20, 2023
📦 to 📦
#WelcomeBox2Box pic.twitter.com/swt8eVdM81
✍🏼 Der FC Zürich freut sich mitzuteilen, dass Silvan Wallner einen neuen Vertrag bis Sommer 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ unterschrieben hat. Damit läuft der 21-jährige Verteidiger auch künftig für seinen Stammclub auf:— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) June 20, 2023
👉🏼 https://t.co/QkdjNaJqbQ#fcz #NieUsenandGah #EineVoOis pic.twitter.com/pfBRBJqsE0
Die erste Runde des Drafts findet in der Nacht auf Donnerstag um 1 Uhr morgens (MESZ) statt. Die restlichen Draft-Runden werden am Donnerstagabend ab 17 Uhr abgehalten.