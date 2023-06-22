Navigation
gewitterhaft28°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker:Inter hat Sommer auf dem Zettel

    Transferticker

    Inter hat Sommer auf dem Zettel +++ Real: Nein zu Kane, ja zu Mbappé?

    22.06.2023, 08:1422.06.2023, 15:43
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folge mir
    Mehr «Sport»

    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Inter hat Sommer auf dem Zettel
    Yann Sommer könnte den FC Bayern München nach nur einem halben Jahr bereits wieder verlassen. Wie die Gazetta dello Sport berichtet, beschäftigt sich Inter Mailand mit einer Verpflichtung des Nati-Goalies. Sollte der aktuelle Stammtorwart Andre Onana den Champions-League-Finalisten im Sommer verlassen, wäre der Münchner ein möglicher Kandidat auf die Nachfolge des Kameruners. (mom)

    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 12 Spiele ohne Gegentor
    Die Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft mit Torhueter Yann Sommer beim Training am Dienstag, 13. Juni 2023 in Tenero. Die Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft absolviert im Hinblick auf die Euro 2024 ...
    Bild: keystone
    11:35
    Dzeko von Inter zu Fenerbahce
    epa10683959 Edin Dzeko of Inter warms up before the UEFA Champions League Final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 June 2023. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Bild: keystone
    Edin Dzeko wechselt vom Champions-League-Finalisten Inter Mailand zu Fenerbahce Istanbul. Der Vertrag des 37-jährigen bosnischen Rekord-Torschützen bei Inter ist nach zwei Jahren und 14 Treffern in der abgelaufenen Saison ausgelaufen, bei Fenerbahce soll er Top-Torschütze Enner Valencia ersetzen. Der Medizintest und letzte Vertragsdetails seien noch ausstehend, teilte Fenerbahce mit.

    Dzekos Stationen in den Top-5-Ligen Europas waren Wolfsburg, Manchester City, AS Roma und Inter. Für das Nationalteam erzielte er in 129 Spielen 64 Tore. (aeg/sda/afp)
    Keine Lust mehr auf Kane? Real will Mbappé diesen oder nächsten Sommer
    Der Fall Kylian Mbappé wird die Fussballwelt wohl noch den ganzen Sommer beschäftigen. Nun soll es abermals Bewegung geben in einem möglichen Transfer des Franzosen zu Real Madrid. Wie der spanische Journalist José Luis Sànchez berichtet, sollen die Spanier nicht mehr an einer Verpflichtung von Harry Kane interessiert sein. Stattdessen soll eben Mbappé kommen – entweder in diesem oder erst im nächsten Sommer.

    Der Wechselzeitpunkt soll davon abhängen, wie die Pläne von Paris Saint-Germain aussehen. Zuletzt hiess es, der französische Meister sei einem Verkauf Mbappés nicht abgeneigt, da sie den Angreifer im nächsten Sommer ablösefrei zu verlieren drohen. Weil Mbappé in Madrid oberste Priorität geniesst, soll auch ein Zuzug von Kai Havertz vom Tisch sein. (abu)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 180 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 41 Tore

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 32 Tore

    Neuer Verteidiger für Urs Fischer?
    Union Berlin spielt in der kommenden Saison zum ersten Mal Champions League und versucht entsprechend, sich darauf vorzubereiten. Von Inter Mailand soll deshalb der deutsche Nationalverteidiger Robin Gosens zur Mannschaft vom Schweizer Trainer Urs Fischer stossen. Den Zuzug sollen sich die «Eisernen» zwischen 15 und 20 Millionen Euro kosten lassen. Der Transfer soll demnächst offizialisiert werden, wie der italienische Journalist Rudy Galetti schreibt. (abu)

    Robin Gosens 🇩🇪
    Alter: 28
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 4 Tore

    Gündogan soll bei Barça unterschrieben haben
    Borussia Dortmund muss sich einen anderen Mittelfeldstrategen suchen. Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet, hat Ilkay Gündogan beim FC Barcelona bereits unterschrieben. Die Katalanen hätten grünes Licht erhalten, dass sie den deutschen Nationalspieler verpflichten können. Gündogan soll einen Vertrag über zwei Jahre mit Option auf eine weitere Saison erhalten haben. Eine offizielle Bestätigung seitens Barça steht noch aus. Vergangene Saison führte Gündogan Manchester City zum historischen Triple-Gewinn. Sein Vertrag bei den «Skyblues» lief allerdings aus. (abu)

    Ilkay Gündogan 🇩🇪
    Alter: 32
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 11 Tore, 7 Assists

    Winterthur holt Sidler und Turkes
    Der FC Winterthur vermeldet mit dem Aussenverteidiger Silvan Sidler und dem Stürmer Aldin Turkes zwei weitere Zuzüge. Beide verpflichten sich für zwei Jahre.

    Sidler kommt von Arminia Bielefeld aus der 2. Bundesliga. Mit den Norddeutschen spielte der 24-jährige, rechte Aussenverteidiger nur eine Saison. Nun kehrt Sidler, der zuvor für den FC Luzern 115 Spiele in der Super League bestritt, trotz laufendem Vertrag in die Schweiz zurück.

    Turkes wechselt ablösefrei von Lausanne-Sport zum FCW. Der 27-jährige Mittelstürmer war bis zu seinem Kreuzbandriss Ende 2020 Leistungsträger bei den Waadtländern und kämpfte sich letzte Saison wieder ins Team zurück. In 68 Pflichtspielen erzielte Turkes 34 Tore für Lausanne. (sda)
    Servette verpflichtet Joël Mall
    Joël Mall kehrt nach fünf Jahren im Ausland in die Schweiz zurück. Der gebürtige Aargauer und ehemalige Torhüter des FC Aarau und der Grasshoppers wechselt mit einem bis Juni 2025 gültigen Vertrag zu Servette.

    Beim Zweiten der abgelaufenen Super-League-Saison nimmt der 32-Jährige hinter Stammgoalie Jérémy Frick die Rolle der Nummer 2 ein. Den bisherigen Ersatzgoalie Edin Omeragic (21) leihen die Genfer für eine Saison an den Challenge-League-Aufsteiger Stade Nyonnais aus.

    Mall stand zuletzt bei Olympiakos Nikosia in Zypern unter Vertrag. Er ist seit Kurzem im Besitz des zypriotischen Passes und gab am letzten Samstag im EM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Georgien (1:2) sein Länderspiel-Debüt für Zypern. (mom/sda)

    Joël Mall 🇨🇾
    Alter: 32
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 39 Spiele, 11 Spiele ohne Gegentor

    Meister YB holt Stürmer aus der Bundesliga
    Die Young Boys vermelden den Zuzug von Silvère Ganvoula. Der bald 27-jährige Stürmer stand zuletzt beim Bundesligisten VfL Bochum unter Vertrag und wechselt nun ablösefrei zum Schweizer Meister. Er unterschrieb einen über drei Saisons gültigen Vertrag. Für die Nationalmannschaft der Republik Kongo stand Ganvoula 18 Mal im Einsatz. (mom/sda)

    Silvère Ganvoula 🇨🇩
    Alter: 27
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 750'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 16 Spiele

    Havertz-Wechsel zu Arsenal soll heute noch fix werden
    Der Wechsel von Kai Havertz von Chelsea zu Liga- und Stadtrivale Arsenal soll in den nächsten Stunden vollzogen werden. Das berichtet der italienische Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano. Demnach soll der deutsche Nationalspieler die Gunners rund 60 Millionen Euro kosten. Fünf weitere Millionen könnten in Bonuszahlungen noch dazukommen. Havertz und Arsenal seien sich über einen langfristigen Vertrag einig. (abu)

    Kai Havertz 🇩🇪
    Alter: 24
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 1 Vorlage

    Betim Fazlijis Rückkehr nach St. Gallen
    Betim Fazliji kehrt nach einer Saison beim FC St. Pauli in der 2. Bundesliga wieder in die Super League zum FC St. Gallen zurück. Der Defensivspieler unterzeichnet einen Vertrag bis 2027. Vor neun Jahren stiess Betim Fazliji als U15-Junior zum FC St. Gallen. In der Saison 2019/20 schaffte er den Sprung in die 1. Mannschaft. Bis zu seinem Abgang zu St. Pauli vor einem Jahr bestritt Fazliji für St. Gallen 96 Pflichtspiele in Meisterschaft und Cup und einen Einsatz im Europacup.

    Für St. Pauli gelangte Fazliji vor allem in der Vorrunde der Saison 2022/23 unter Timo Schultz, dem neuen Trainer des FC Basel, viel zum Einsatz. Nach dem Abgang von Schultz im Dezember 2022 spielte Fazliji bei den Hamburgern bloss noch einmal mehr als 20 Minuten lang. (abu/sda)

    Betim Fazliji 🇽🇰
    Alter: 24
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 0,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 21 Spiele

    Amdouni spricht über Wechselgerüchte: «Bereit für nächsten Schritt»
    Zeki Amdouni wird den FC Basel aller Voraussicht nach verlassen. Dies lassen Aussagen des 22-Jährigen gegenüber dem «Blick» vermuten. «Ich bin bereit für den nächsten Schritt in meiner Karriere», sagt Amdouni dort und fügt an: «In der Super League, in der Conference League und mit der Nationalmannschaft habe ich meine Leistungen gebracht.» Wohin er wechsle, wolle der Stürmer spätestens bis Ende nächster Woche geklärt haben. Neben Eintracht Frankfurt und Benfica Lissabon soll auch Ajax Amsterdam grosses Interesse an Amdouni haben. Am Donnerstag beginnt für den Nationalspieler die U21-EM. (nih)

    Zeki Amdouni 🇨🇭
    Alter: 22
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 52 Spiele, 22 Tore, 5 Assists
    Zeki Amdouni auf dem Weg zur Fussball U21-Europameisterschaft in Rumaenien, am Flughafen EuroAirport in Basel, am Dienstag, 20. Juni 2023. Amdouni hatte am Montag, 19. Juni 2023 noch ein Spiel mit der ...
    Bild: keystone
    Newcastle ist an Tonali interessiert
    Rüstet Champions-League-Teilnehmer Newcastle sein Mittelfeld nochmals auf? Wie «Sky» berichtet, soll das Team von Fabian Schär an Mittelfeldjuwel Sandro Tonali von der AC Milan interessiert sein. Der 23-Jährige spielte bei Milans Weg in den Champions-League-Halbfinal eine zentrale Rolle. Für weniger als 50 Millionen Euro dürften dir «Rossoneri» ihre Schaltzentrale kaum ziehen lassen. (abu)

    Sandro Tonali 🇮🇹
    Alter: 23
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 48 Spiele, 2 Tore, 10 Assists
    epa10632756 AC Milan&#039;s midfielder Sandro Tonali looks dejected following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match between FC Inter and AC Milan, in Milan, Italy, 16 May 2023. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kantés Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien fix
    Seit gefühlten Wochen galt N'Golo Kantés Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien als quasi fix, wurde von seinem neuen Klub aber noch nicht offiziell bestätigt. Das ist nun auch getan. Al-Ittihad bestätigte in der Nacht auf heute den Zuzug des französischen Weltmeisters. In der Wüste soll Kanté bis zu 100 Millionen Euro jährlich verdienen. (abu)

    N'Golo Kanté 🇫🇷
    Alter: 32
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 9 Spiele, 1 Assists

    Mischa Eberhard wechselt zu Stade Lausanne-Ouchy
    Der im Nachwuchs der Young Boys gross gewordene Mischa Eberhard wechselt mit einem Vertrag für zwei Jahre zu Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, den Aufsteiger in die Super League. In den vergangenen beiden Saisons wurde der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler von den Bernern in die Challenge League an Yverdon respektive Aarau ausgeliehen. (nih/sda)

    Mischa Eberhard 🇨🇭
    Alter: 21
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 350'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 16 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Zürich verlängert mit Wallner
    Der FC Zürich gibt die Vertragsverlängerung mit Eigengewächs Silvan Wallner bis Sommer 2025 bekannt. Der 21-jährige Verteidiger, der neben der Schweizer auch die österreichische Staatsbürgerschaft besitzt, wurde in der vergangenen Saison an den FC Wil in die Challenge League ausgeliehen. (nih/sda)

    Silvan Wallner 🇨🇭
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 38 Spiele, 4 Tore, 2 Assists

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    30
    10
    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
    von Sportredaktion, Lea Senn
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 53
    Das sind die 50 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    quelle: ap / philippos christou
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Video: watson

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    252 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Die beliebtesten Kommentare
    avatar
    Norenthal
    10.06.2022 20:52registriert September 2020
    Immer wenn ich den Namen "Nunez" lese erinnere ich mich daran, dass GC Anfang der 00er wirklich noch etwas von einer Institution hatte.
    15613
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Nelson Muntz
    18.08.2022 17:21registriert Juli 2017
    Kenn ich, mir gehts wie CR7! Ich will auch zu diversen Clubs die in der CL spielen, nur wollen die mich auch nicht.
    1376
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Bratansauce
    14.06.2022 09:50registriert Juni 2018
    Die dämlichen Willkommensvideos gehen mir so auf den Keks.
    11815
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    252
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Der Sauerstoff ist weg, wie geht es weiter? – 12 Fragen und Antworten zum U-Boot-Drama
    2
    «China fürchtet einen Sturz Putins»
    3
    Diese 5 Personen sind an Bord des verschollenen U-Boots – und haben eine Sache gemeinsam
    4
    Und hier: 23 Fails für lustige Laune
    5
    KI-Experte: «Eine KV-Lehre würde ich nicht mehr empfehlen»
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Inter hat Sommer auf dem Zettel +++ Real: Nein zu Kane, ja zu Mbappé?
    2
    Seniorin erhält nach 55 Jahren Wohnungskündigung – sie fühlt sich betrogen und machtlos
    3
    Exponenten von SVP und FDP wollen jetzt neue AKW – das sagt die ETH Zürich dazu
    4
    Alain Berset tritt ab: «Vielleicht beginne ich jetzt mit Yoga»
    5
    Impfexperte möchte nicht mit Impfgegner diskutieren – und macht Rogan und Musk hässig
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Polen weist Berichte über Nord-Stream-Verwicklung zurück +++ IAEA sorgt sich um AKW
    2
    Nach 110 Jahren bleibt nicht mehr viel übrig von der Titanic
    3
    IOC schliesst Welt-Boxverband aus +++ Dubé ab 2024/25 nicht mehr in Doppelfunktion
    4
    Diese Karte zeigt, wo die Flüchtlinge im Mittelmeer verschwinden
    5
    Chinesen lachen über Schweizer und unseren «White People Food»
    Überall Baustellen – das sind die grössten Probleme bei Deutschland
    Ein knappes Jahr vor der Heim-EM könnten die Probleme des deutschen Nationalteams nicht grösser sein. Das sind die Baustellen, die es zu beheben gilt.

    So mancher deutsche Fussballfan dachte sich nach dem erneuten Vorrunden-Aus an der Weltmeisterschaft 2022 wohl, dass es nicht mehr schlimmer kommen könne.

    Zur Story
    252