Navigation
vereinzelte Gewitter 28°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2022

    1 / 26
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2022
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer
    Transferticker

    Siebatcheu wechselt von YB zu Union Berlin +++ De Jong bläst Transfer zu ManUnited ab

    30.06.2022, 16:18
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folgen
    Mehr «Sport»
    Liveticker
    Golubic scheitert als letzte Schweizerin +++ Tsitispas macht Duell gegen Kyrgios klar
    Transferticker
    Siebatcheu wechselt von YB zu Union Berlin +++ De Jong bläst Transfer zu ManUnited ab
    53
    Analyse
    Passt er zu den LA Kings? Die wichtigsten Fragen und Antworten zum Fiala-Trade
    19
    Interview
    FCB-Neuzugang Jean-Kévin Augustin: «Skandal-Geschichten wird es keine mehr geben»
    Sport-News
    Shaqiri überzeugt bei seinem Comeback +++ Razzia im Tour-Hotel des Teams Bahrain
    Native Ad
    So viel Zeit, Geld und Code steckt in der Entwicklung eines Games
    Native Ad
    Auto packen mit viel Liebe – Salome zeigt dir, wie! 💜🚗
    34

    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Siebatcheu wird Awoniyi-Nachfolger bei Union
    Die Young Boys müssen den Abgang von Jordan Siebatcheu verkraften. Der 26-jährige US-Stürmer wechselt für rund 6 Millionen Euro zu Union Berlin, wo er die Nachfolge von Taiwo Awoniyi antreten soll. Der nigerianische Torjäger wechselt zu Premier-League-Aufsteiger Nottingham Forest. Siebatcheu war in der abgelaufenen Saison mit 22 Treffern Torschützenkönig der Super League. YB hatte den bei Stade Reims ausgebildeten Angreifer erst im vergangenen Sommer für 2,5 Millionen Euro fest aus Rennes verpflichtet. (pre)

    Jordan Siebatcheu 🇺🇸
    Alter: 26
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 45 Spiele, 27 Tore
    GC verpflichtet Ndenge
    Die Grasshoppers verstärken sich mit dem deutsch-kamerunischen Mittelfeldspieler Tsiy Ndenge. Der 25-Jährige hinterliess im Probetraining einen positiven Eindruck und erhielt einen Vertrag über ein Jahr mit Option auf Verlängerung. Seit 2018 spielte Ndenge für Luzern. In den vergangenen zwei Saisons kam er allerdings – auch weil er verletzt war – nur zu 14 Einsätzen in der Super League. «Er verfügt über eine starke physische Präsenz und eine gute Dynamik», sagte Trainer Giorgio Contini. (pre/sda)

    Tsiy Ndenge 🇩🇪
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 0,3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 7 Spiele, 0 Tore
    De Jong bläst Transfer zu ManUnited ab
    Der Wechsel von Frenkie de Jong zu Manchester United soll auf der Zielgeraden geplatzt sein, wie die spanische Zeitung «Sport» berichtet. Demnach hat der Niederländer die Verantwortlichen in Barcelona informiert, dass er nicht nach England wechseln, sondern im Team von Trainer Xavi bleiben wolle. Ohne einen Sinneswandel wäre das wochenlange Werben von United endgültig gescheitert. Zuletzt sah es so aus, als stünde der Transfer kurz vor dem Abschluss. Der neue United-Coach Erik ten Hag hatte de Jong als Königstransfer auserkoren. 65 Millionen Euro plus 15 Millionen für mögliche Boni war United bereit zu zahlen.

    Auch auf den erhofften Transfer von Robert Lewandowski von Bayern München nach Barcelona dürfte de Jongs Entscheidung Auswirkungen haben. Immerhin galt es stets als Voraussetzung für das finanziell angeschlagene Barça, dass mit einem Verkauf de Jongs wichtige Millionen verdient werden, um den teuren Lewandowski-Transfer zu stemmen. (pre)

    Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 46 Spiele, 4 Tore
    epa09974405 Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona gestures to the crowd the friendly match between FC Barcelona and the A-Leagues All Stars, in Sydney, Australia, 25 May 2022. EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Richarlison vor Wechsel zu Tottenham
    Tottenham Hotspur nähert sich mit grossen Schritten der Verpflichtung von Richarlison. Wie «The Athletic» berichtet, wird der Brasilianer heute Donnerstag zum Medizincheck erwartet. Mit Everton sollen noch finale Gespräche über die Ablöse stattfinden. Im Raum stehen umgerechnet 58 Millionen Euro, weitere 11 Millionen könnten an Boni folgen. Richarlison war vor vier Jahren für 40 Millionen Euro von Watford zu Everton gewechselt, bei den «Spurs» müsste er gegen Harry Kane um den Platz im Sturmzentrum kämpfen. (pre)

    Richarlison 🇧🇷
    Alter: 25
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 48 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 33 Spiele, 11 Tore
    epa09626423 Everton's Richarlison celebrates a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC in Liverpool, Britain, 06 December 2021. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
    Bild: keystone
    Rückkehr von Lukaku zu Inter Mailand perfekt
    Belgiens Nationalspieler Romelu Lukaku kehrt zu Inter Mailand zurück. Der 29-jährige Stürmer vom FC Chelsea wird für die kommende Saison ausgeliehen. Lukaku kehrt damit nach nur einem Jahr in England zu seinem vorherigen Arbeitgeber zurück. Als Grund wird vermutet, dass er bei den Blues nach Verletzungspausen und internen Querelen nicht mehr zufrieden war. (sda/dpa)

    Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 70 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 15 Tore
    Saidy Janko zu Bochum
    Der frühere Schweizer Junioren-Internationale Saidy Janko wechselt in die Bundesliga. Der 26-Jährige geht leihweise von Valladolid zu Bochum. In der letzten Saison schaffte Janko mit Valladolid den Aufstieg in die höchste spanische Liga. Er kam allerdings nur sehr sporadisch zum Einsatz.

    Bochum wird für den Aussenverteidiger, der nun für Gambia Länderspiele bestreitet, der bereits zehnte Klub seiner Karriere. Janko stand vor seiner Zeit bei Valladolid schon bei Manchester United, Bolton, Celtic Glasgow, Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Saint-Etienne, Porto und YB unter Vertrag. (abu/sda)

    Saidy Janko 🇬🇲
    Alter: 26
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 15 Spiele
    Lukaku ist in Mailand gelandet
    Die Bestätigung von Romelu Lukakus Wechsel von Chelsea zurück zu Inter Mailand ist nur noch eine Frage der Zeit. Der belgische Stürmer ist bereits in Mailand gelandet, wo er heute die Medizintests absolvieren soll. Danach soll der Wechsel auf Leihbasis offiziell verkündet werden. (abu)

    Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 70 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 15 Tore

    Neymar muss bei PSG gehen
    Was sich in Gerüchten bereits angedeutet hat, scheint nun konkreter zu werden: der Abschied von Neymar bei PSG. Wie diverse spanische Medien auf Berufung von RMC Sport berichten, soll der Klub dem brasilianischen Angreifer mitgeteilt haben, künftig nicht mehr auf ihn zu setzen. Dies sei eine Massnahme beim Neuaufbau der Mannschaft, die der neue Sportchef Luis Campos vornehme.

    Den Berichten nach sollen sich die PSG-Klubführung und auch Stürmerstar Kylian Mbappé über das Verhalten des 30-Jährigen geärgert und seine Disziplinlosigkeit im Training bemängelt haben. PSG soll sich bereits mit Neymars Vater (und Berater) getroffen haben, um die Details zu klären. (abu)

    Neymar 🇧🇷
    Alter: 30
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 28 Spiele, 13 Tore
    Quelle: Mundo Deportivo
    epa09760381 PSG?s Neymar reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid in Paris, France, 15 February 2022. EPA/Ian Langsdon
    Bild: keystone
    Lindner wechselt zum FC Sion
    Der Wechsel von Heinz Lindner von Basel zum FC Sion hat sich abgezeichnet und ist jetzt vollzogen. Der 31-jährige österreichische Nationalgoalie unterschreibt im Wallis einen Vertrag für drei Saisons. In den letzten zwei Saisons erledigte Lindner für den FC Basel eine ausgezeichnete Arbeit. Für viele war er sogar der beste Torhüter der Super League. Auf die neue Saison hin engagierte der FC Basel Marwin Hitz als Nummer 1 im Tor, sodass Lindner hätte zurückstehen müssen. Lindner sagte schon bald, dass er auf keinen Fall nur Ersatzgoalie sein wolle.

    Lindner wurde in Linz ausgebildet. In seiner ersten Zeit in der Schweiz spielte er ab 2017 zwei Saison für die Grasshoppers, mit denen er im Sommer 2019 in die Challenge League abstieg. Sions Torhüter-Duo bilden nun Heinz Lindner und Kevin Fickentscher. Der bisherige zweite Torhüter Timothy Fayulu spielt künftig für Aufsteiger Wintethur. (pre/sda)

    Heinz Lindner 🇦🇹
    Alter: 31
    Position: Torhüter
    Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 50 Spiele, 56 Gegentore

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    32
    10
    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
    von Sportredaktion, Lea Senn
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 54
    Das sind die 50 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    quelle: ap/ap / laurent cipriani
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    53 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Dein Kommentar
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    Die beliebtesten Kommentare
    avatar
    Wegmeister Wyngarten
    10.06.2022 20:52registriert September 2020
    Immer wenn ich den Namen "Nunez" lese erinnere ich mich daran, dass GC Anfang der 00er wirklich noch etwas von einer Institution hatte.
    625
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    mrgoku
    13.06.2022 13:55registriert Januar 2014
    Und ein Club aus Portugal kassiert erneut 75 Millionen für einen Stürmer der ihnen selbst einige wenige gekostet hat, in nicht einmal 2 Jahren.

    #läuft
    421
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    avatar
    Bratansauce
    14.06.2022 09:50registriert Juni 2018
    Die dämlichen Willkommensvideos gehen mir so auf den Keks.
    479
    Melden
    Zum Kommentar
    53
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Putin klagt über Sanktionen ++ Stoltenberg fordert Abzug der Truppen aus der Ukraine
    2
    Zwei Polizeiexperten erklären, warum die Hells Angels unterschätzt werden
    3
    26 lustige Fails für ... Ach, ihr wisst schon! Hier, Spass!
    4
    Der russische Präsident im Ausland: Warum Putin nicht verhaftet wird
    5
    Immer mehr Republikaner gehen auf Distanz zu Trump
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Wie radikale Schweizer Abtreibungsgegner Politikerinnen vor den Wagen spannen
    2
    Warum sich der US-Supreme-Court ins Knie geschossen hat
    3
    Russischer Politiker hält obszöne Wutrede im Live-TV – wegen Mittelfinger-Foto vor «Z»
    4
    Mit 350 km/h von St. Gallen nach Genf: Eine SBB-Untersuchung zeigt verblüffende Ergebnisse
    5
    PICDUMP 423 – heute nicht mit Harold, sondern ... 🥁 ... Haryoung.
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Ob man so die Ferien geniessen kann? 😁 23 witzige Urlaubsfotos
    2
    Zürcher Elefäntchen Umesh ist tot
    3
    Luxus über den Wolken – mit diesem nuklear betriebenen Mega-Flugzeug-Hotel
    4
    Nachts haben Milben Sex. Und zwar in deinem Gesicht
    5
    Diese Menschen verbringen einen Nachmittag im Park – dann schlägt die russische Rakete ein
    Shaqiri überzeugt bei seinem Comeback +++ Razzia im Tour-Hotel des Teams Bahrain
    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.
    Zur Story