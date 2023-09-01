Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker: Kevin Mbabu vor leihweisem Wechsel zu Augsburg

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023

    1 / 75
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2023
    Transferticker

    #DeadlineDay: Mbabu vor Augsburg-Wechsel +++ BVB steigt bei Bella-Kotchap aus

    01.09.2023, 09:51
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folge mir
    Mehr «Sport»

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Moukoko leihweise zu Atalanta?
    Nach dem Zuzug von Bundesliga-Torschützenkönig Niclas Füllkrug ist offen, wie es mit Dortmunds Nachwuchsstürmer Youssoufa Moukoko weitergeht. Berichten zufolge gibt es mehrere Klubs, die an einer Leihe des 18-Jährigen interessiert wären – darunter auch Atalanta Bergamo. Der BVB hat allerdings noch nicht entschieden, was der Plan ist. Allenfalls planen sie die Saison auch mit Haller, Füllkrug und Moukoko. (abu)

    Youssoufa Moukoko 🇩🇪
    Alter: 18
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 7 Tore
    Quelle: Sky
    Kevin Mbabu zu Augsburg
    Kevin Mbabu setzt seine Karriere offenbar in Deutschland fort. Wie Sky-Insider Florian Plettenberg berichtet, soll der Schweizer Aussenverteidiger bereits in Augsburg angekommen sein. Demnach soll der 28-Jährige von Fulham ausgeliehen werden. Zuletzt war Mbabu in die Super League an Servette ausgeliehen. (abu)

    Kevin Mbabu 🇨🇭
    Alter: 28
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 24 Spiele, 4 Assists.
    Der Winterthurer Nishan Burkart, links, wird vom Genfer Kevin Mbabu, rechts, gestoppt beim Fussballspiel der Super League FC Winterthur - FC Servette im Stadion Schuetzenwiese in Winterhur am Samstag ...
    Bild: keystone
    BVB steigt aus Bella-Kotchap-Poker aus
    Borussia Dortmund ist nicht länger am deutschen Nationalverteidiger Armel Bella-Kotchap dran. Wie Sky berichtet, ist dem BVB das Paket aus Leihgebühr und Kaufpflicht für den 21-Jährigen von Southampton zu teuer. (abu)

    Armel Bella-Kotchap 🇩🇪
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 26 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Southampton&#039;s Armel Bella-Kotchap, left, and Arsenal&#039;s Gabriel Jesus vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates stadium in Lo ...
    Bild: keystone
    BVB holt sich den Bundesliga-Torschützenkönig
    Niclas Füllkrug wechselt innerhalb der Bundesliga von Werder Bremen zu Borussia Dortmund und unterschreibt beim Team von Nati-Goalie Gregor Kobel einen Dreijahresvertrag. Der 30-jährige deutsche Nationalspieler holte sich in der vergangenen Saison mit 16 Treffern die Torjägerkanone in der Bundesliga. Die Ablösesumme soll gemäss übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge bei 13 Millionen Euro liegen und könnte mit Bonuszahlungen auf 15 Millionen Euro ansteigen. Dortmund sah auf der Position Handlungsbedarf, da die Westfalen mit Youssoufa Moukoko und Sébastien Haller nur zwei Mittelstürmer im Kader haben, wobei Letzterer Anfang 2024 mit der Elfenbeinküste am Afrika-Cup weilen und dem Team von Trainer Edin Terzic fehlen wird. (nih/sda)

    Niclas Füllkrug 🇩🇪
    Alter: 30
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 13 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 16 Tore, 6 Assists
    Liverpool holt Bayerns Gravenberch
    Der FC Liverpool verstärkt das Mittelfeld mit einem weiteren Spieler. Nach Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister und Wataru Endo soll gemäss Transfer-Insider David Ornstein auch Ryan Gravenberch zu den «Reds» wechseln. Der Niederländer unterschrieb im letzten Sommer beim FC Bayern, konnte sich dort jedoch nicht durchsetzen. Auch in dieser Saison deutete wenig darauf hin, dass sich seine Spielzeit deutlich vermehren würde, weshalb er sich nun für eine Ablösesumme von 40 Millionen Euro dem Team von Jürgen Klopp anschliesst. (nih)

    Ryan Gravenberch 🇳🇱
    Alter: 21
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist
    epa10074499 Munich&#039;s Ryan Gravenberch during a team training session in Munich, Germany, 16 July 2022. EPA/RONALD WITTEK
    Bild: keystone
    Nächster FCB-Abgang fix
    Der FC Basel bestätigt den Abgang von Riccardo Calafiori. Die Rückkehr des Italieners in seine Heimat hat sich schon länger angebahnt, der 21-Jährige wechselt nach einem Jahr beim FCB zum FC Bologna. Dort hat vor einigen Wochen bereits Dan Ndoye unterschrieben. Dem Vernehmen nach erhalten die Basler für Calafiori eine Ablösesumme von rund 3,5 Millionen Euro sowie eine Weiterverkaufsbeteiligung von 40 Prozent. 1,6 Millionen Euro von Bolognas Zahlung erhalte die AS Roma, von wo Calafiori im letzten Sommer zum FCB gestossen war. (nih)


    Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹
    Alter: 21
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 4,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 1 Tor, 3 Assists
    Siebatcheu wird ein Gladbacher
    Der frühere YB-Stürmer Jordan Siebatcheu wechselt innerhalb der Bundesliga von Union Berlin zu Borussia Mönchengladbach. Der 27-jährige amerikanische Internationale wird für ein Jahr ausgeliehen, danach besitzt Gladbach eine Kaufoption.

    In seiner ersten Saison in Bern spielte er unter dem jetzigen Gladbach-Trainer Gerardo Seoane. Für Union Berlin erzielte Siebatcheu in 32 Bundesliga-Spielen vier Tore. (abu/sda)
    IMAGO / Jan Huebner 01.08.2022, xtgx, Fussball DFB Pokal 1. Runde, Chemnitzer FC - 1. FC Union Berlin emspor, v.l. Jordan Siebatcheu (Union Berlin, 45) gibt Anweisungen, gestikuliert mit den Armen, g ...
    Bild: IMAGO
    Roma-Trainer Mourinho erhält seinen Wunschstürmer Lukaku
    Romelu Lukaku spielt auch in dieser Saison in Italien. Der 28-jährige belgische Nationalstürmer wechselt für eine Leihgebühr von kolportierten acht Millionen Euro für ein Jahr von Chelsea zur AS Roma.

    Damit trifft Lukaku, der in der vergangenen Saison an Inter Mailand ausgeliehen war, erneut auf Trainer José Mourinho. Unter dem Portugiesen hat Belgiens Rekordtorschütze schon bei Chelsea und Manchester United gespielt. (abu/sda)

    Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪
    Alter: 30
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 37 Spiele, 14 Tore, 7 Assists

    BVB an deutschem Nationalspieler dran
    Armel Bella-Kotchap steht vor dem Wechsel zu Borussia Dortmund. Dies berichtete Sky am Mittwochabend. Demnach habe sich der BVB mit dem Verteidiger vom FC Southampton geeinigt und soll vorerst ausgeliehen werden. Dortmund wolle sich aber eine Kaufoption sichern. Der Transfer sei aber noch nicht abgeschlossen, beide Klubs arbeiteten noch an Vertragsdetails. (t-online-de/abu)

    Armel Bella-Kotchap 🇩🇪
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 26 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Quelle: Sky
    NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Armel Bella-Kotchap of Southampton passes the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2 ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Fati zu Brighton statt zu Tottenham?
    Überraschung auf dem Transfermarkt! Ansu Fati soll nicht zu Tottenham, sondern zu Brigton & Hove Albion wechseln. Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet, soll der Flügelstürmer des FC Barcelona noch heute Mittag die Reise nach England antreten und dort die Medizintests absolvieren. Der Wechsel soll auf Leihbasis stattfinden, und innerhalb der nächsten 24 Stunden komplettiert werden. (abu)

    Ansu Fati 🇪🇸
    Alter: 20
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 10 Tore, 4 Assists

    Benjamin Pavard wird bei Inter Teamkollege von Yann Sommer
    Der französische Internationale Benjamin Pavard wechselt von Bayern München zu Inter Mailand.

    Pavards Transfer, der sich über die letzten Tage abgezeichnet hatte, wurde am Mittwoch offizialisiert. Die Vertragsdauer des 27-jährigen Verteidigers wurde vom Serie-A-Dritten der letzten Saison, für welchen seit dieser Saison auch der Schweizer Nationalgoalie Yann Sommer spielt, nicht bekanntgegeben.

    Italienischen Medienberichten zufolge überweist Inter 30 Millionen Euro plus mögliche zwei Millionen Bonus für den Weltmeister von 2018 nach München. Pavards Vertrag bei den Bayern wäre im Sommer 2024 nach fünf Jahren ausgelaufen.

    Nach München war Pavard 2019 für 35 Millionen Euro vom VfB Stuttgart gestossen. Zuvor war Lille die einzige Station des 49-fachen Nationalspielers, der bevorzugt in der Innenverteidigung aufläuft, aber auch als rechter Aussenverteidiger eingesetzt werden kann. (lst/sda)
    Donis Avdijaj verlässt den FCZ definitiv
    Der Offensivspieler Donis Avdijaj verlässt den FC Zürich definitiv Richtung Österreich zum Bundesligisten TSV Hartberg, bei welchem er einen Zweijahresvertrag unterschrieben hat. Der Deutsch-Kosovare hatte im August 2022 zum damaligen Schweizer Meister FCZ gewechselt. Bereits in der Rückrunde der letzten Saison spielte Avdijaj leihweise wieder für Hartberg. Für Zürich bestritt der 27-Jährige 19 Pflichtspiele, drei davon in dieser Saison. (nih/sda)

    Donis Avdijaj 🇽🇰
    Alter: 27
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 800'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 10 Tore, 6 Assists
    Zurich&#039;s Donis Avdijaj and Adrian Guerrero celebrate their team&#039;s goal during Europe League group A soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich in Bodo, Norway, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. ( ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kolo Muani streikt – Frankfurt holt algerischen Nationalspieler
    Gute und schlechte Nachrichten für Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani weilt in Paris bei seiner Familie, anstatt am Abschlusstraining vor dem Qualifikations-Rückspiel für die Conference League teilzunehmen. Der Grund dafür ist der Wechselwunsch und das Interesse von Paris Saint-Germain. Bisher erfüllte PSG die Forderungen der Eintracht aber nicht, Frankfurt will 100 Millionen Euro, die Franzosen bieten 80. Dafür konnte der Bundesligist in Fares Chaïbi einen Neuzugang vorstellen. Der algerische Nationalspieler kommt für 10 Millionen Euro von Toulouse. (nih)

    Randal Kolo Muani 🇫🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 80 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 46 Spiele, 23 Tore, 17 Assists
    07.02.2023, xjhx, Fussball DFB Pokal Achtelfinale, Eintracht Frankfurt - SV Darmstadt 98 emspor, v.l. Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate the goal, Der Torjubel zum 4:2 DFL/DFB REGULATI ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Fares Chaïbi 🇩🇿
    Alter: 20
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 8 Tore, 7 Assists
    Passiert bei Kylian Mbappé doch noch etwas?
    Das Thema Kylian Mbappé schien für diesen Sommer eigentlich abgeschlossen, doch nun kocht die Gerüchteküche doch noch einmal hoch. Das spanische Medium «Vozpopuli» berichtet, dass Real Madrid doch noch ein Angebot für den 24-jährigen Franzosen plane. Demnach würde Paris Saint-Germain seine Ablöse-Forderungen gar etwas herunterschrauben, falls die «Königlichen» Mbappé doch noch in diesem Sommer verpflichten wollen würden. Damit wollen sie weiterhin einen ablösefreien Abgang im nächsten Jahr verhindern. Trotz angeblicher Gespräche hat der Stürmer seinen Vertrag noch nicht verlängert. Andere Medien wiederum verneinen eine bevorstehende Einigung zwischen den Klubs. So sei PSG gemäss Ben Jacobs nach wie vor nicht beunruhigt, der Klub plane die Saison weiterhin mit Mbappé. (nih)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 180 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 41 Tore, 10 Assists
    PSG&#039;s Kylian Mbappe celebrates his team&#039;s second side goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Streik erfolgreich: Matheus Nunes darf zu Manchester City
    Am Dienstag war der Mittelfeldspieler von Wolverhampton in den Streik getreten, nun hat sein Klub das verbesserte Angebot von Manchester City angenommen. Die «Cityzens» bezahlen für Matheus Nunes gemäss Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano rund 60 Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Matheus Nunes 🇵🇹
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 2 Tore, 2 Assists
    Brighton&#039;s Adam Webster, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Matheus Nunes vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton &amp; Ho ...
    Bild: keystone
    Fati soll mit Tottenham verhandeln
    Bahnt sich gegen Ende des Transferfensters noch ein Knüller an? Wie die «Marca» berichtet, soll der 20-jährige Flügelspieler Ansu Fati des FC Barcelona mit den Tottenham Hotspur in Verhandlungen getreten sein. Die Gespräche sollen demnach schon weit fortgeschritten sein. Allerdings gebe es neben den «Spurs» auch andere Interessenten.

    Der Abgang soll in einem Leihgeschäft mit späterem Kauf erfolgen. Beim FC Barcelona war Fati unter Trainer Xavi zuletzt nur noch Ersatzspieler. In den ersten drei Ligaspielen kam er stets nur von der Bank zum Einsatz. (abu)

    Ansu Fati 🇪🇸
    Alter: 20
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 10 Tore, 4 Assists
    Barcelona&#039;s Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nadine Riesen wechselt in die Bundesliga
    Die 13-fache Schweizer Internationale Nadine Riesen wechselt auf die kommende Saison zum Bundesligisten Eintracht Frankfurt. Die 23-jährige Ostschweizerin gewann in der letzten Saison mit dem FC Zürich das Double aus Meisterschaft und Cup. In Frankfurt, wo sie auf ihre Nationalmannschaftskollegin Géraldine Reuteler trifft, unterschrieb sie einen bis Juni 2026 gültigen Vertrag.

    An der WM in Australien und Neuseeland kam Riesen in allen vier Schweizer Spielen als linke Aussenverteidigerin zum Einsatz. (abu/sda)
    Spain&#039;s Alba Redondo takes the ball away from Switzerland&#039;s Nadine Riesen, right, during the Women&#039;s World Cup second round soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Au ...
    Bild: keystone
    Rieder wohl vor Wechsel nach Frankreich
    Nach der geschafften Qualifikation für die Champions League schreitet Fabian Rieder zum TV-Interview bei «Blue». Zwar verrät der Spieler nichts und sagt auch, dass er bisher nichts über einen Transfer wisse, da er seinen Berater darum gebeten habe, ihn bis nach der Partie nicht darüber zu informieren, doch weiss Moderator Roman Kilchsperger mehr. Gemäss diesem habe es mit dem Transfer nämlich geklappt, der 21-Jährige werde wohl zu Stade Rennes wechseln. Auf die Frage, ob es einen schöneren Abgang geben könnte, antwortete Rieder vielsagend: «Nein.» (nih)
    YBs Fabian Rieder im Super League Spiel zwischen dem BSC Young Boys Bern und dem FC Winterthur, am Samstag, 5. August 2023 im Stadion Wankdorf in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Calafiori wie erwartet nach Italien
    Der FC Basel hat im August einige neue Spieler vorgestellt, nun wird das Team von Timo Schultz aber auch noch einen Spieler abgeben müssen. Riccardo Calafiori steht wie erwartet vor einem Wechsel zurück nach Italien. Der Italiener werde wie sein ehemaliger Basel-Kollege Dan Ndoye bei Bologna unterschreiben, wie unter anderem Transfer-Insider Nicolo Scira berichtet. Demnach kassiere der FCB eine Ablösesumme von 3,5 Millionen Euro sowie eine Beteiligung von 40 Prozent, falls der Serie-A-Klub den Linksverteidiger in Zukunft weiterverkaufen sollte. Von der jetzigen Ablöse gehen 1,6 Millionen Euro an Calafioris Ex-Klub AS Roma. Der Medizincheck sei bereits für Mittwoch geplant. (nih)

    Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹
    Alter: 21
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 4,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 1 Tor, 3 Assists
    Foto Manuel Geisser 06.08.2023 Stadion Letzigrund Fussball Herren Super League Saison 2023/2024 Grasshopper Club Zuerich - FC Basel. 3:1 Bild : Riccardo Calafiori FC Basel Aktion Einzelbild *** photo ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Napoli verpflichtet Lindström
    Der 23-jährige Jesper Lindström wechselt von Eintracht Frankfurt zum italienischen Meister. Dies gaben die Klubs am Dienstagabend bekannt. Bei der SSC Napoli unterschreibt der Däne einen Vertrag bis 2026. Über die Wechselmodalitäten gaben weder der Bundesligist noch die Neapolitaner Auskunft. Der «Kicker» berichtet von einer Ablösesumme in Höhe von 30 Millionen Euro. Lindström ist nach Djibril Sow, Evan Ndicka und Daichi Kamada bereits der vierte Leistungsträger, der Frankfurt verlässt, in Randal Kolo Muani droht ein Weiterer hinzuzukommen. (nih)

    Jesper Lindström 🇩🇰
    Alter: 23
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 38 Spiele, 9 Tore, 4 Assists
    epa10810305 Frankfurt&#039;s Jesper Lindstroem (R) in action against Darmstadt&#039;s Fraser Hornby (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Darmstadt 98 in Fra ...
    Bild: keystone
    Neuer Linksverteidiger für GC
    Die Grasshoppers haben den ehemaligen französischen Nachwuchs-Internationalen Théo Ndicka engagiert. Der 23-jährige Linksverteidiger kommt vom belgischen Klub KV Oostende, für den er in den letzten drei Jahren 80 Spiele absolvierte. Er unterschrieb beim aktuellen Neunten der Super League einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option auf eine weitere Spielzeit. Ndicka lief insgesamt 18-mal für die Junioren-Auswahlen seines Landes auf und besitzt auch den kamerunischen Pass. Seine fussballerischen Wurzeln hat er bei Olympique Lyon. (nih/sda)

    Théo Ndicka 🇫🇷
    Alter: 23
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 25 Spiele, 3 Tore, 2 Assists

    Manchester Citys Wunschspieler tritt in Streik
    Bevor das Transferfenster schliesst, will Manchester City noch einen letzten Neuzugang verkünden. Dabei handelt es sich um Matheus Nunes von den Wolverhampton Wanderers. Das Interesse ist von gegenseitiger Natur, und so ist der Portugiese in den Streik getreten, um einen Wechsel zu erzwingen. Die Wolves hatten gemäss «Sky» zuvor ein Angebot der «Cityzens» in Höhe von rund 55 Millionen Euro abgelehnt. Die Forderungen liegen fast 15 Millionen Euro höher und solange diese nicht erfüllt werden, werde Wolverhampton den Mittelfeldspieler nicht ziehen lassen. Nunes kam erst im letzten Sommer für 45 Millionen Euro von Sporting Lissabon und hat noch einen Vertrag bis 2027. (nih)

    Matheus Nunes 🇵🇹
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 2 Tore, 2 Assists
    Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Matheus Nunes, left, and Crystal Palace&#039;s Joel Ward battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderer&#039;s and Crys ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bayern lässt Pavard ziehen
    Der französische Verteidiger Benjamin Pavard darf den FC Bayern wohl doch noch verlassen. Der 27-Jährige, der sich in München zuletzt nicht mehr wohlfühlte und unbedingt wechseln wollte, werde gemäss Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano bei Inter Mailand unterschreiben. Die Italiener bezahlen 30 Millionen Euro plus allfälliger Bonuszahlungen in Höhe von 2 Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Benjamin Pavard 🇫🇷
    Alter: 27
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 7 Tore, 1 Assist
    epa10797647 Munich&#039;s Benjamin Pavard during the German Super Cup soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in Munich, Germany, 12 August 2023. EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bendeguz Bolla zurück in der Schweiz
    Bendeguz Bolla spielt künftig wieder in der Schweiz. Der ungarische Rechtsverteidiger wird von den Wolverhampton Wanderers für ein Jahr an Servette ausgeliehen. Danach besitzen die Genfer eine Kaufoption für den 23-Jährigen, der die letzten beiden Saisons leihweise bei den Grasshoppers verbracht hatte. In 66 Partien für die Zürcher gelangen Bolla 6 Tore und 7 Vorlagen. (abu/sda)

    Bendeguz Bolla 🇭🇺
    Alter: 23
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Marktwert: 2,7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 2 Tore, 4 Assists

    Zwei junge Neue für den FC Basel
    Der FC Basel engagiert zwei junge Spieler. Der argentinische Stürmer Juan Gauto (19) wechselt mit einem Fünfjahresvertrag vom argentinischen Erstligisten Club Atlético Huracan ans Rheinknie.

    Der portugiesische Mittelfeldspieler Renato Veiga (20) von Sporting Lissabon verpflichtet sich für vier Saisons. (rab/sda)

    Juan Gauto 🇦🇷
    Alter: 19
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 2 Tore, 5 Assists

    Renato Veiga 🇵🇹
    Alter: 20
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 3 Tore

    Neuer Stürmer für die Grasshoppers
    Die Grasshoppers vermelden die Verpflichtung des Stürmers Dorian Babunski. Der 26-jährige spanisch-nordmazedonische Doppelbürger hat einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option unterzeichnet. Babunski wechselt vom ungarischen A-Liga-Klub Debrecen nach Zürich. Über die Ablösesumme haben beide Seiten Stillschweigen vereinbart. (kat/sda)

    Dorian Babunski 🇲🇰
    Alter: 26 Jahre
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 750'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 6 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist


    Wüthrich vor Augsburg-Wechsel
    Der Berner Gregory Wüthrich steht offenbar vor einem Transfer von der einen in die andere, wichtigere Bundesliga. Der Abwehrchef von Sturm Graz wechselt wohl zum FC Augsburg. Im Raum steht eine Ablösesumme von rund 2 Millionen Euro für Wüthrich, der die Schweiz 2019 in Richtung Australien (Perth Glory) verliess und seit Sommer 2020 in Graz spielte. (ram)

    Gregory Wüthrich 🇨🇭
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 28 Jahre
    Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 7 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Quelle: Kicker
    Nächste Offerte für Kolo Muani
    Paris Saint-Germain lässt bei Randal Kolo Muani nicht locker. Die Franzosen haben ihr Angebot für den Stürmer nachgebessert. Eintracht Frankfurt soll demnach 70 Mio. Euro erhalten und als Zugabe den bei PSG aussortierten Angreifer Hugo Ekitiké (Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro). In Frankfurt hat Kolo Muani noch einen Vertrag bis 2027, die Eintracht fordert eine Ablöse von 100 Mio. Euro. (ram)

    Randal Kolo Muani 🇫🇷
    Alter: 24 Jahre
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 80 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2023/24: 4 Spiele, 3 Tore
    Quelle: L'Equipe
    epa10810498 Frankfurt&#039;s Randal Kolo Muani (L) in action against Darmstadt&#039;s Fabian Nuernberger (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Darmstadt 98 i ...
    Bild: keystone
    João Felix ein Thema in Liverpool
    Was, wenn Mohamed Salah doch noch den Lockrufen aus Saudi-Arabien erliegt? Dann soll offenbar João Felix zum FC Liverpool wechseln. Der Stürmer, für den Atlético Madrid einst über 120 Millionen Euro ausgegeben hat, steht dort auf dem Abstellgleis. In der Rückrunde der vergangenen Saison war Felix an Chelsea ausgeliehen.

    Von Salah und seinem Berater hiess es zuletzt, dass der Ägypter kein Interesse an einem Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien habe. Von dort wurde allerdings berichtet, dass er demnächst zu Medizintests nach Dubai reisen werde. (ram)

    João Felix 🇵🇹
    Alter: 23 Jahre
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 40 Spiele, 9 Tore
    Quelle: A Bola
    epa10792259 Portuguese soccer player Joao Felix participates in a training session for Atletico de Madrid club, in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, 09 August 2023. EPA/Sebastian Mariscal Martinez
    Bild: keystone
    Everton an Elvedi interessiert
    Der schlecht in die Saison gestartete FC Everton hat seine Fühler nach Nico Elvedi ausgestreckt. Das noch tor- und punktelose Schlusslicht der Premier League habe Verhandlungen mit Borussia Mönchengladbach aufgenommen, heisst es. Die Blauen aus Liverpool sind seit 1954 erstklassig, vergangene Saison wurde der Abstieg erst in der letzten Runde verhindert. (ram)

    Nico Elvedi 🇨🇭
    Alter: 26 Jahre
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 3 Tore
    Quelle: Gianluca Di Marzio
    Switzerland&#039;s defender Nico Elvedi speaks to journalists during a mixed zone after a totally closed training session of Swiss national soccer team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ...
    Bild: keystone
    West Ham bedient sich erneut bei Ajax
    Nach Edson Alvarez verpflichtet West Ham United wohl auch Mohammed Kudus. Der Ghanaer wechselt gemäss übereinstimmenden Medienberichten nach England und unterschreibt dort einen Vertrag bis 2028. Die Ablösesumme, die Ajax Amsterdam für den 23-Jährigen kassiert, belaufe sich auf rund 41,5 Millionen Euro, durch Bonuszahlungen könnten noch drei weitere Millionen hinzukommen. (nih)

    Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭
    Alter: 23
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 18 Tore, 7 Assists
    epa10818154 Mohammed Kudus of Ajax celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League play-off round, 1st leg soccer match between Ludogorets and Ajax in Razgrad, Bulgaria, 24 August 2023. EPA/V ...
    Bild: keystone
    Mancini vor Unterschrift in Saudi-Arabien
    Roberto Mancini soll Medienberichten zufolge an diesem Montag wie erwartet als neuer Trainer der saudi-arabischen Nationalmannschaft vorgestellt werden. Das berichtet die italienische Nachrichtenagentur Ansa unter Berufung auf Personen aus dem Umfeld des Trainers. Laut der Zeitung «Gazzetta dello Sport» soll der 58-Jährige einen Vertrag bis 2027 unterschrieben haben. Mancini soll rund 25 Millionen Euro im Jahr verdienen, ein Vielfaches dessen, was er in Italien erhielt.

    Erst Mitte August hatte er seinen Rücktritt als Trainer der italienischen Nationalmannschaft eingereicht. Zunächst sprach Mancini von einer «persönlichen Entscheidung». Später sagte er, er habe vom Chef des italienischen Verbands (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, einen «Mangel an Vertrauen» gespürt, da dieser einen Teil seines Trainerstabs ausgetauscht hatte. (nih/sda/dpa)
    Une d
    Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
    Lukaku vor Rückkehr nach Italien
    Die AS Roma steht kurz vor einer Verpflichtung von Romelu Lukaku. Der belgische Stürmer von Chelsea werde auf Leihbasis in die italienische Hauptstadt wechseln, wie «Sky» berichtet. Demnach wartet die Roma noch auf das Einverständnis von Chelsea, sei aber optimistisch, dass bald eine Einigung erzielt wird. (nih)

    Romelu Lukaku 🇧🇪
    Alter: 30
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 37 Spiele, 14 Tore, 7 Assists
    epa10702675 Romelu Lukaku of Belgium reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualification group match between Estonia and Belgium in Tallinn, Estonia, 20 June 2023. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
    Bild: keystone
    Eray Cömert wechselt zu Nantes
    Der Schweizer Internationale Eray Cömert wechselt leihweise bis Ende Saison von Valencia in Frankreichs Ligue 1 zum FC Nantes. Nantes besitzt eine Kaufoption in Höhe von drei Millionen Euro, schreibt «L'Equipe».

    Der an der Grenze zur Bretagne beheimatete FC Nantes gehört Waldemar Kita, dem früheren Besitzer von Lausanne-Sport. In der letzten Saison verhinderte der achtfache Meister den Abstieg nur knapp. Der Start in die neue Spielzeit ist mit einem Punkt aus den ersten drei Partien auch nicht gut gelungen.

    Cömert, der in Valencia nach seinem Wechsel vom FC Basel vor anderthalb Jahren 34 Partien bestritten hat, ist der achte Schweizer Legionär in der laufenden Ligue-1-Saison. (nih/sda)

    Eray Cömert 🇨🇭
    Alter: 25
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 25 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Eray Comert of Valencia CF celebrates the victory following the LaLiga Santander match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Mestalla stadium, May 2 ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Nico Elvedi doch nicht auf dem Weg nach Sevilla
    Am Freitag schien es lange so, als ginge bald ein nächster Schweizer Blockbuster-Transfer über die Bühne: «CanalSur» berichtete am Nachmittag, dass Nati-Verteidiger Nico Elvedi vor einem Wechsel zum FC Sevilla stehen soll. Dabei hiess es, der 26-Jährige soll sich bereits auf den Weg in die spanische Stadt gemacht haben. Schon damals kam aber Verwirrung auf: Der Mann auf dem angeblichen Bildbeweis des Kanals sah nicht wirklich nach Nico Elvedi aus.

    Am Abend krebste «CanalSur» dann zurück: Die Informationen, die man aus Deutschland gekriegt habe, seien falsch, liess das Portal verlauten. Ein Wechsel scheint damit zumindest vorerst vom Tisch zu sein. (dab/abu)

    Nico Elvedi 🇨🇭
    Alter: 26
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 3 Tore

    Peretz folgt auf Sommer bei Bayern München
    Bayern München schliesst seine Lücke auf der Torhüterposition. Der Deutsche Rekordmeister verpflichtet den 23-jährigen Israeli Daniel Peretz von Maccabi Tel Aviv.

    Nach dem Abgang von Yann Sommer von den Münchnern zu Inter Mailand hatten die Bayern, die nach wie vor auf den rekonvaleszenten Manuel Neuer verzichten müssen, Handlungsbedarf auf der Position des Torhüters. Diese Lücke schliessen sie nun mit Daniel Peretz. Der israelische Internationale soll in München der Mann der Zukunft werden, wenn Neuer seine Karriere beendet. Der 23-jährige Peretz, der bisher nie ausserhalb seiner Heimat aktiv war, unterschrieb in München einen Vertrag über fünf Saisons. (hah/sda)

    Daniel Peretz🇹🇳
    Position: Torhüter
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 4 Millionen Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 45 Spiele, 25 Spiele zu null
    FILE - Maccabi&#039;s goalkeeper Daniel Peretz reacts end of the Europa Conference League play-off, second leg soccer match between Nice and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, Fr ...
    Bild: keystone
    Wechsel beim FC Basel: Burger geht, Dräger kommt
    Der FC Basel vermeldet einen Abgang und einen Zuzug. Während Wouter Burger in die zweithöchste Liga Englands zu Stoke City wechselt, kehrt Mohamed Dräger in die Schweiz zurück.

    Der 22-jährige Niederländer Burger unterschrieb beim ehemaligen Klub von Xherdan Shaqiri einen bis 2027 gültigen Vertrag. Burger stiess vor zwei Jahren zum FC Basel und etablierte sich als zentrale Bestandteil im Basler Mittelfeld. Der grossgewachsene, physisch starke Linksfüsser, der in 90 Partien für den FCB sechs Treffer erzielt hat, war Teil des Mannschaftsrats und beim Basler Anhang sehr beliebt. Er besass mit dem letztjährigen Halbfinalisten der Conference League noch einen bis 2025 gültigen Vertrag.

    Für Burger dürfte sich der Wechsel nach England vor allem aus finanzieller Sicht lohnen. Dem FCB beschert er eine Ablöse in Millionenhöhe. Wie hoch diese ausfällt, wurde nicht öffentlich.

    Den umgekehrten Weg von der Insel ans Rheinknie geht Mohamed Dräger. Der Rechtsverteidiger stösst von Nottingham Forest zu den Baslern. Für den Premier-League-Klub, bei dem auch der Schweizer Internationale Remo Freuler engagiert ist, bestritt Dräger keine Minute. Der tunesisch-deutsche Doppelbürger war bis im Sommer beim FC Luzern engagiert gewesen, wo er insgesamt 48 Partien bestritt. In Basel erhält der 27-Jährige einen drei Jahre gültigen Vertrag. (hah/sda)

    Wouter Burger 🇳🇱
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 4,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 50 Spiele, 6 Tore

    Mohamed Dräger🇹🇳
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 900'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 3 Tore, 3 Assists

    Al-Ittihad lockt Salah – doch Liverpool pocht auf Verbleib
    Mit Mohamed Salah wurde ein weiterer Weltstar von einem Saudi-Klub mit einem Mega-Angebot geködert. Bei Al-Ittihad könnte er angeblich rund 200 Millionen Euro über drei Jahre verdienen. Wie «The Athletic» berichtet, sei Liverpool jedoch nicht daran interessiert, den Ägypter, der noch bis 2025 unter Vertrag steht, ziehen zu lassen. Will der 31-Jährige nach Saudi-Arabien wechseln, muss er einen Transfer wohl erzwingen. Bei Al-Ittihad spielen unter anderem auch Karim Benzema und N'Golo Kanté. (nih)

    Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬
    Alter: 31
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 65 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 30 Tore, 16 Assists
    epa10807574 Mohamed Salah of Liverpool gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth, in Liverpool, Britain, 19 August 2023. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORI ...
    Bild: keystone
    Fix: Jérémy Doku wechselt zu Manchester City
    Der englische Triple-Sieger Manchester City hat auf den Abgang von Flügelspieler Riyad Mahrez reagiert und in Jérémy Doku einen Nachfolger für den zu Al-Ahli abgewanderten Algerier gefunden. Übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge wechselt der 21-jährige Belgier für 60 Millionen Euro vom französischen Erstligisten Stade Rennes auf die Insel und unterschreibt beim Klub von Manuel Akanji einen Fünfjahresvertrag. (hah/sda)
    Spanier Laporte wechselt zu Ronaldo-Klub Al-Nassr
    Spaniens Nationalspieler Aymeric Laporte, beim englischen Manchester City Teamkollege von Manuel Akanji, folgt dem Lockruf des Geldes. Der 29-Jährige wechselt nach fünfeinhalb Jahren von England zum saudischen Klub Al-Nassr, bei dem er auf Cristiano Ronaldo und Sadio Mané treffen wird.

    Angaben zur Ablösesumme machten die Klubs nicht. Der Abwehrspieler wurde aus einem bis zum Sommer 2025 gültigen Vertrag herausgekauft. (abu/sda)

    Aymeric Laporte 🇪🇸
    Alter: 29
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 24 Spiele, 1 Assist

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
    Themen

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Video: watson

