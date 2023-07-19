Nico Elvedi 🇨🇭
Alter: 26
Position: Innenverteidiger
Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 3 Tore
Quelle: Blick
♦ #ServusMinjae ♦ #FCBayern verpflichtet Minjae Kim! #MiaSanMia— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 18, 2023
🔗 https://t.co/ihVg4cq7dM
ℹ Dienstantritt am 1. September: FC Bayern holt Christoph Freund als Sportdirektor.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) July 18, 2023
𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗠𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗹 !👋🏻🇭🇷— Yverdon Sport (@yverdonsport) July 18, 2023
Ailier croate de 25 ans, Mihael Klepac arrive en provenance du NS Mura (D1 slovène) avec qui il a disputé les qualifications pour la Ligue des Champions et pour l’Europa League.
Nous lui souhaitons la bienvenue au Stade municipal ! 🏟️💚 pic.twitter.com/cNKeCJODPh
Svoj potpis na ugovor s NK Osijek stavio je Petar Pušić! ✍️— NK Osijek (@nkosijek) July 17, 2023
Puška, dobro nam došao! ⚪️🔵https://t.co/et5XjciGeg
❗️News #Goretzka: He’s on the list of @westhamfootball as a potential top replacement for #Rice!— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 17, 2023
➡️ Tuchel is still pushing for a new No. 6
➡️ But Goretzka has rejected every offer & request as he definitely wants to stay at FC Bayern!
➡️ Bayern‘s price expectation at this… pic.twitter.com/tGFLXWxGh5
🚨EXCL : 🔴🔵🇨🇭 #SuperLeague |— Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 17, 2023
◉ Burnley are closing in on Zeki Amdouni deal from FC Bâle.
◉ Burnley are confident to seal the deal very soon.https://t.co/tx7ySMlDjR pic.twitter.com/jhMaJHqqiq
"I'm very happy to be part of Inter Miami." - Sergio Busquets pic.twitter.com/Uqmpfqw0U6— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 17, 2023
André Onana to Manchester United, it’s finally here we go! 🚨🔴🇨🇲— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023
Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.
Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.
Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted. pic.twitter.com/hWQX9svsMV
Yann Sommer has said yes to Inter move, as expected. Agreement ready on personal terms as contract and salary have been discussed ⚫️🔵— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023
Inter will now negotiate with Bayern over final fee for the Swiss goalkeeper.
Inter want both Trubin & Sommer to replace Onana and Handanovic. pic.twitter.com/Rtzzn4tHDX
Top-Transfer perfekt 🤝— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) July 14, 2023
Loïs Openda stürmt ab sofort für RB Leipzig!
Der 23-Jährige wechselt vom französischen Erstligisten @RCLens zu RB Leipzig und erhält einen Fünfjahresvertrag bis Juni 2028.
Das belgische Sturmjuwel wird künftig mit der Rückennummer 17 für uns auflaufen. pic.twitter.com/JGTXr6rOAw
𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗞𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻 !💚— Yverdon Sport (@yverdonsport) July 15, 2023
Kevin Carlos renforce l’attaque d’YS ! Le buteur de 22 ans, athlétique (187cm), arrive d’Espagne en provenance de SD Huesca (Liga 2).
Nous lui souhaitons la bienvenue au Stade municipal, sa nouvelle maison !🔥#AllezYS pic.twitter.com/yncSjIY541
🇨🇭🤝🇲🇨#WelcomePhilipp pic.twitter.com/i9tdcTI8rU— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) July 15, 2023
🚨 BREAKING: Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s verbal agreement in principle. Contract agreed.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023
Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free 🇸🇦
Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light. pic.twitter.com/wJ2CyaHu60
Galatasaray is delighted to announce the signing of Angeliño! ✍️#WelcomeAngeliño pic.twitter.com/rmbuVAtisa— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) July 13, 2023
1️⃣1️⃣ The Pulisic Factor 🇺🇸— AC Milan (@acmilan) July 13, 2023
#ACMQuest #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/f3qxZJDt42
𝗕𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲, 𝗦𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻 🇨🇦💚— Yverdon Sport (@yverdonsport) July 12, 2023
YS renforce son secteur défensif et tient son trio de gardiens de buts (avec Kevin Martin et Mirco Mazzeo) pour la Super League !
Natif d’Ottawa, Sebastian Breza arrive en prêt de Bologne (Série A) !#AllezYS pic.twitter.com/pd0R0yVYuK
Andy Pelmard wechselt in die Ligue 1 zu Clermont Foot 63.— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) July 12, 2023
Nach zwei Saisons und 105 Pflichtspieleinsätzen für Rotblau🔴🔵 zieht es den 23-jährigen Verteidiger zurück in seine Heimat nach Frankreich🇫🇷.
🫶 Der FC Basel 1893 bedankt sich bei Andy Pelmard herzlich für seinen… pic.twitter.com/bkqIuS3sdV
📢 Der FC Thun hat sich die Dienste des Stürmers Koro Kone von Yverdon Sport gesichert! ⚽— FC Thun Berner Oberland (@fcthun_official) July 12, 2023
🔥 In der letzten Saison erzielte Koro Kone beeindruckende 12 Tore für Yverdon-Sport. 💥
Alles zum Transfer findet ihr hier: https://t.co/v0aGl43NU0#fcthun #transfer #wahriliebi pic.twitter.com/UzsDQcul7B
Sergej Milinković-Savić to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents in place between Al Hilal and Lazio for €40m deal 🚨🔵🇸🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023
Serbian midfielder to sign three year contract and join Saudi league side with Rúben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.
⚠️ Contract signing and medical still pending. pic.twitter.com/GRG78Z54e8
🖋️2⃣0⃣2⃣8⃣#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/oKSPz26gNC— Borussia (@borussia) July 11, 2023
⚪️⚫️ 𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓾𝓽𝓲 🔥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐚 e 𝐅𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐬𝐞𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐬 approdano in bianconero: il portiere classe 1990 ha siglato un accordo fino al 31 dicembre 2023, mentre il classe 2003 arriva dal Milan Primavera e ha firmato un biennale 🤝https://t.co/unqRKb8SIb— FC Lugano (@FCLugano1908) July 11, 2023
🎉😀 Ihsan Sacko und Vasilije Janjičić spielen ab sofort für den FC Thun!— FC Thun Berner Oberland (@fcthun_official) July 10, 2023
Mehr zu den Transfers findet ihr hier: https://t.co/ITcATsjPAP
❤️🤍#fcthun #wahriliebi #transfer pic.twitter.com/CvSgGg6Xv7
Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Lucas Hernández.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 9, 2023
Le défenseur international français a signé un contrat de cinq ans avec le Club.
🔴 #WelcomeHernández 🔵
Inter have already prepared an opening bid for Yann Sommer — talks expected around €6m. 🔴🇨🇭— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023
Plan to submit proposal once Onana deal is closed with Man Utd.
🇺🇦 Inter plan remains to negotiate for both Sommer and Anatolij Trubin as they’ve to replace both Onana and Handanović. pic.twitter.com/Dze6aAouge
Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Lee Kang-In jusqu’en 2028.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 8, 2023
Le milieu offensif de 22 ans devient le premier joueur sud-coréen à s’engager en faveur du Club.#WelcomeLeeKangIn 🔴🔵
🚨📈 #Okafor is climbing position in the #Juventus' striker list.— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2023
‼️ The ⚪⚫ are interested in him: internal evaluations in progress.
📋 The 🇨🇭 player has a contract with #RBSalzburg until 2024. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/VXvqr3OrHI
Understand Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern. 🚨🔵🇨🇭 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023
ℹ️ He’s on top of list alongside Anatolij Trubin, club now considering to invest on both if André Onana joins Man United.
Sommer was already on Inter list last January. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/xijrMYielS
🤍 #WelcomeArda 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Orqb5NVDqG— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 6, 2023
Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done. 🚨🔴⚫️ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023
Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka.
Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal.
Done. ✔️ pic.twitter.com/qoUmfqRQJ7
🆕✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2023
Le Paris Saint-Germain se réjouit d’annoncer la signature de Milan Škriniar pour les cinq prochaines saisons.
Le défenseur slovaque s’engage avec le Club jusqu’au 30 juin 2028.#WelcomeŠkriniar
Le Paris Saint-Germain a le plaisir d’annoncer l’arrivée de @marcoasensio10. L’attaquant espagnol rejoint le club parisien pour trois saisons, soit jusqu’en juin 2026.#WelcomeAsensio— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 6, 2023
Willkommen, Esey! 💪 Wir nehmen den jungen Flügelspieler Esey Gebreyesus für die aktuelle Saison unter Vertrag. Zuletzt spielte der Schweizer Auswahlspieler (U19) in der zweiten Mannschaft von Olympique de Marseille.— FC Aarau (@FCAARAU) July 6, 2023
➡️ Mehr erfahren: https://t.co/J17qbz5Q7C#ZämeFörAarau pic.twitter.com/hvOIiKrCGv
🇹🇷 ¡@Syncaglar es nuevo jugador rojiblanco! 🔴⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 5, 2023
🖊 El internacional turco ha firmado con nuestro club por cuatro temporadas.
➡️ https://t.co/ZGZuAeCTS4
👋 ¡#BienvenidoSoyunçu! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1geYFFLBsg
🦅 Ellyes Skhiri wird Adlerträger!— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) July 5, 2023
Der 28-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt ablösefrei zur Eintracht, wo er einen Vertrag bis 2027 unterschreibt.
Willkommen im Herzen von Europa, Ellyes 🙌#SGE
He's back. pic.twitter.com/kdaFawXf9F— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) July 5, 2023
🚨 Al-Wasl anuncia oficialmente a contratação de Seferovic ! pic.twitter.com/7AyBgPcylj— Central Do Futebol BR (@CentralFuut) July 5, 2023
Al Ahli will push in the next days to sign Sadio Mané by offering him a three year deal. 🟢🇸🇦 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023
He’s top of Al Ahli list, as revealed earlier today. ⤵️ https://t.co/FO0N2Kth88
𝗜𝗡̃𝗜𝗚𝗢 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗭 𝗜𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗥 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/m1UzYpBub5— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2023
🗣️ Adana Demirspor Başkanı Murat Sancak— Ajansspor (@ajansspor) July 3, 2023
"Gökhan İnler ile ilgili politikam sezon sonu jübile yapıp altyapının başına geçmesi yönündeydi. Sezon sonunda futbol oynamak istediğini söyledi. Jübileni yaptıktan sonra kapımız açık dedik, şu an ayrıldı." pic.twitter.com/nzsoN4XeEW
Welcome to GC, Nigel & Theo 🤝🔵⚪— Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) July 4, 2023
📝 Flügelspieler Theo Corbeanu und Innenverteidiger Nigel Lonwijk wechseln bis Sommer 2024 leihweise von den Wolverhampton Wanderers zu GC Zürich.#gc #zürich #traditionsclub
Welcome Jota 👋🏽 #JotaIsYellow pic.twitter.com/gNz7ouIFTC— Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 3, 2023
✍️ Welcome, Felix ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hz3u14m4LG— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 3, 2023
👋 Bienvenue à Bâle, Thierno ❤️💙— FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) July 3, 2023
🇫🇷 Der französische Mittelstürmer Thierno Barry wechselt per sofort vom belgischen Zweitligisten SK Beveren zum FC Basel 1893 😍 Der 20-jährige Toptorschütze der Challenger Pro League unterzeichnet am Rheinknie einen Vierjahresvertrag bis Sommer… pic.twitter.com/vCgnXd5EiK
Where legends are found ❤️💚— Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023
We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach ✍️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/hgeHl1Djnu
🚨 Marcelo Brozovic in his new colours. 💛💙🇸🇦— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 3, 2023
(📸 @AlNassrFC_EN) pic.twitter.com/DRqRS6XXqW
𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘, 𝗕𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦 !💚— Yverdon Sport (@yverdonsport) July 3, 2023
Boris Cespedes est Yverdonnois ! Le joueur de 28 ans, auteur de 175 matchs avec le Servette FC (94 en Super League) s’est engagé pour les deux saisons à venir au Stade municipal !
𝘉𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘢̀ 𝘭𝘢 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘉𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘴 !#AllezYS pic.twitter.com/oeT6LeIdZ7
✅OFICIAL | Jonathan Dubasin se marcha traspasado al FC Basel.— Rodrigo Quero (@rodri_qc) July 3, 2023
📌 El hispano-belga abandona el Albacete para llegar al conjunto suizo, que además disputará la Conference League.
📌 Se marcha tras una temporada en la que ha disputado 43 partidos con 11 goles y 7 asistencias. pic.twitter.com/8GtMizuKaT
✍🏻 Benvenuto Mattia! Wir freuen uns, dass Mattia Zanotti von @Inter uns für diese Saison leihweise verstärken wird! Willkommen bei den Espen, Mattia! 🟢⚪️ | 📰 https://t.co/xdxb8o6apE | #FCSG #GrüewissImHerz pic.twitter.com/E6L4ARb2e7— FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) July 3, 2023
Laipni lūdzam @kristers_tobers 🔵⚪— Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) July 3, 2023
📝 Der lettische Captain hat in Zürich einen Zweijahresvertrag mit Option auf Verlängerung unterschrieben.#gc #zürich #traditionsclub
🏁✅ Medical now and confirmed. First call BILD. #Nmecha will join @BVB today! #Alvarez, NOT 100 % off the table from Dortmund‘s point of view. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/lS3u8O5U61— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023
🚨 Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat and are now in talks with Fiorentina to agree a fee. #MUFC (via @qn_lanazione)— Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 3, 2023
Thoughts on this Reds? pic.twitter.com/4dQ0hHukuT
Benvenuto, Sandro! 👋🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/IulFBuq77B— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 3, 2023
#SzoboSigns 😁 pic.twitter.com/LAQBCy1vRt— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 2, 2023