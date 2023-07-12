Milinkovic-Savic wäre der dritte bekannte Name, der zu Al-Hilal wechselt nach Ruben Neves und Kalidou Koulibaly. (abu)
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 🇷🇸
Alter: 28
Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 11 Tore, 8 Assists
Sergej Milinković-Savić to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents in place between Al Hilal and Lazio for €40m deal 🚨🔵🇸🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023
Serbian midfielder to sign three year contract and join Saudi league side with Rúben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.
⚠️ Contract signing and medical still pending. pic.twitter.com/GRG78Z54e8