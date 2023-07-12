Navigation
    Sport
    Transferticker

    Transferticker: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic vor Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien

    Transferticker

    Auch Milinkovic-Savic nach Saudi-Arabien +++ Nübel vor Wechsel zu Stuttgart?

    12.07.2023, 08:04
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    avatar
    Auch Milinkovic-Savic nach Saudi-Arabien
    Auch der einst als Supertalent beschriebene Serbe Sergej Milinkovic-Savic setzt seine Karriere in Saudi-Arabien fort. Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano schreibt, soll sich der 28-jährige Mittelfeldspieler mit Al-Hilal einig sein und dort einen Vertrag über drei Jahre unterschreiben. Der saudische Klub habe sich mit Lazio Rom auf eine Ablösesumme von 40 Millionen Euro geeinigt.

    Milinkovic-Savic wäre der dritte bekannte Name, der zu Al-Hilal wechselt nach Ruben Neves und Kalidou Koulibaly. (abu)

    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 🇷🇸
    Alter: 28
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 11 Tore, 8 Assists
    Nübel vor Wechsel zu Stuttgart?
    Torhüter Alexander Nübel steht einem Medienbericht zufolge unmittelbar vor seinem Abschied vom FC Bayern. Wie die «Sport Bild» am Dienstag berichtete, sollen der VfB Stuttgart und ein weiterer europäischer Klub im Rennen um eine Verpflichtung des 26-Jährigen sein. Um welchen Verein es sich dabei handelt, blieb offen. Demnach wurde Nübel auch vom Medizincheck freigestellt, den er eigentlich am Donnerstag in München absolvieren sollte. (abu/t-online.de)

    Alexander Nübel 🇩🇪
    Alter: 26
    Position: Torhüter
    Marktwert 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 48 Spiele, 10 Mal ohne Gegentor
    epa10118973 Alexander Nuebel of AS Monaco reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match, AS Monaco vs Rennes, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, 13 August 2022. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
    Bild: keystone
    Honorat wechselt zu Gladbach
    Borussia Mönchengladbach mit dem neuen Schweizer Trainer Gerardo Seoane hat den französischen Offensivspieler Franck Honorat verpflichtet. Der 26-Jährige unterschrieb beim Klub mit den Schweizer Internationalen Nico Elvedi und Jonas Omlin einen Vertrag bis 2028.

    Honorat soll Jonas Hofmann ersetzen. Der Deutsche war in der vergangenen Woche überraschend zu Seoanes Ex-Klub Bayer Leverkusen gewechselt. (lst/sda/dpa)
    Lugano engagiert Torhüter Deana
    Der FC Lugano hat den Torhüter Steven Deana bis Ende Jahr verpflichtet, um die Verletzung von Sebastian Osigwe zu kompensieren. Seit 2021 trug der 33-Jährige das Trikot von Servette. Der Schaffhauser spielte auch bei Sion, Aarau und Duisburg.

    Der Tessiner Klub hat auch beschlossen, die Torhüterposition zusätzlich zu verstärken, indem er für zwei Saisons den jungen griechischen Torhüter Fotis Pseftis aus der Juniorenbewegung des AC Milan verpflichtet hat. (abu/sda)

    Steven Deana 🇨🇭
    Alter: 33
    Position: Torhüter
    Marktwert: 0,1 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: keine Spiele

    Bayern erteilt Goretzka die Freigabe für einen Wechsel
    Leon Goretzka darf den FC Bayern bei einem passenden Angebot verlassen. Das berichtet die «tz». Goretzka habe unter Trainer Thomas Tuchel im Mittelfeldzentrum einen schweren Stand. Schon länger wird das Duo aus Joshua Kimmich und Goretzka kritisch beäugt, da das defensive Zentrum aufgrund der offensiven Spielweise beider immer wieder Lücken offenbarte. Da Kimmich bei den Bayern als gesetzt gilt, könnte nun Goretzka etwas mehr aussen vor sein. Mit Konrad Laimer haben die Münchner bereits einen Neuzugang für das defensive Mittelfeld geholt. Ein weiterer könnte noch kommen. Goretzkas Vertrag ist noch bis 2026 gültig, Zeitdruck gibt es für einen Wechsel also nicht. Interesse könnte unter anderem von Manchester United kommen. Goretzka äusserte noch keine Wechselgedanken. Doch droht ihm in der nächsten Saison die Rolle als Ersatzspieler, könnte der 28-Jährige mit Blick auf die EM 2024 erwägen, die Bayern nach fünf Jahren zu verlassen. (t-online)

    Leon Goretzka 🇩🇪
    Alter: 28
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 40 Spiele, 6 Tore, 6 Assists
    Bayern&#039;s Leon Goretzka gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo ...
    Bild: keystone
    Tottenham will Kane von Verbleib überzeugen – Bayern-Angebot abgelehnt
    Nachdem ein erstes Angebot des FC Bayern für Harry Kane abgelehnt wurde, hat der deutsche Rekordmeister nachgebessert und rund 80 Millionen Euro plus Bonuszahlungen geboten. Doch erneut sei das Angebot nicht ausreichend für die Tottenham Hotspur. Vielmehr wollen die Spurs den 29-jährigen Stürmer mit einem neuen Vertrag längerfristig an sich binden. Das aktuelle Arbeitspapier läuft im nächsten Sommer aus. Um einen ablösefreien Weggang zu verhindern, bietet Tottenham Kane gemäss «The Telegraph» nun ein Jahresgehalt von knapp 25 Millionen Euro, sollte er seinen Vertrag verlängern. In dieser Woche steigt Kane mit Tottenham in die Saisonvorbereitung ein, dann wird er erstmals mit dem neuen Spurs-Coach Ange Postecoglou sprechen. Der Australier hofft selbstverständlich auf einen Verbleib des englischen Rekordtorschützen. (nih)

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 29
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 32 Tore, 5 Assists
    epa10612360 Harry Kane of Tottenham applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, in London, Britain, 06 May 2023. Tottenham won 1-0. EPA/VI ...
    Bild: keystone
    Janjicic setzt Karriere in Thun fort
    Vasilije Janjicic kehrt nach einem Jahr in Slowenien in die Schweiz zurück. Der 24-jährige Mittelfeldspieler und ehemalige Schweizer Nachwuchs-Internationale spielt in der kommenden Saison für den FC Thun in der Challenge League. Der Einjahresvertrag beinhaltet eine beidseitige Option für zwei weitere Spielzeiten.

    Janjicic stammt aus dem Nachwuchs des FC Zürich. Mit 17 Jahren wechselte er zum Hamburger SV, drei Jahre später kehrte er zurück. Nach einer überstandenen Krebserkrankung zog er zu Celje nach Slowenien weiter, wo der Vertrag nach einer Saison aufgelöst wurde.

    Ebenfalls zum FC Thun stösst der französische Stürmer Ihsan Sacko. Der 25-Jährige kommt von Avrenches aus der dritthöchsten Liga Frankreichs. (lst/sda)
    Pogba zu den Saudis?
    Paul Pogba ist am Wochenende in Saudi-Arabien gesichtet worden. Der französische Weltmeister von 2018 hat sich angeblich das Trainingsgelände von Al-Ittihad angeschaut. Der Klub bietet Pogba, der noch bis 2026 bei Juventus unter Vertrag steht, angeblich 100 Millionen Euro für drei Jahre. (ram)

    Paul Pogba 🇫🇷
    Alter: 30 Jahre
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 10 Spiele, kein Tor
    Quelle: Goal Italia
    epa10628673 Juventus&#039; Paul Pogba reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs US Cremonese at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2023. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
    Bild: keystone
    Pelmard verlässt Basel
    Verteidiger Andy Pelmard steht vor seinem Weggang beim FC Basel. Der 23-jährige Franzose soll sich mit dem Ligue-1-Klub Clermont Foot einig sein. Pelmard stehe kurz vor der Unterschrift, berichten mehrere Quellen. Der FCB darf auf eine Ablösesumme von rund vier Millionen Euro hoffen. (ram)

    Andy Pelmard 🇫🇷
    Alter: 23
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 4,3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 58 Spiele, kein Tor
    Quelle: u.a. BZ Basel
    FC Zuerichs Antonio Marchesano, rechts, spielt um den Ball mit FC Basels Andy Pelmard, links, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Zuerich und dem FC Basel, am Samstag, 8. ...
    Bild: keystone
    Hernandez wechselt von den Bayern zu PSG
    Lucas Hernandez verlässt Bayern München und wechselt wie erwartet zum französischen Topklub Paris Saint-Germain. Der 27-jährige Innenverteidiger hatte den deutschen Rekordmeister schon vor Wochen um eine vorzeitige Auflösung seines bis 2024 laufenden Vertrags gebeten. Die Ablöse für den französischen Nationalspieler soll bei 45 Millionen Euro liegen, gekostet hatte er 2019 noch 80 Millionen. Bei PSG erhält Hernandez einen Fünfjahresvertrag.

    Einen Ersatz für den französischen Weltmeister von 2018 haben die Bayern bereits gefunden. Der Rekordmeister steht wohl kurz vor der Verpflichtung von Min-Jae Kim von der SSC Napoli. Der Südkoreaner hat eine Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von 50 Millionen Euro in seinem Vertrag verankert. Bisher haben die Bayern in diesem Sommer Raphael Guerreiro und Konrad Laimer ablösefrei verpflichtet. (pre)

    Lucas Hernandez 🇫🇷
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 11 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist
    Inter gibt erstes Angebot für Sommer ab
    Inter Mailand hat gemäss Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano ein erstes Angebot für den Schweizer Nationaltorhüter Yann Sommer abgegeben. Sechs Millionen Euro wollen die «Nerazzurri» demnach für den 34-Jährigen an Bayern München überweisen. Hintergrund ist der wohl bevorstehende Abgang von Andre Onana, der bei Manchester United Nachfolger von David De Gea werden soll. Die «Red Devils» teilten am Samstag mit, dass der 32-jährige Spanier definitiv keinen neuen Vertrag mehr in Manchester erhalten wird. Sommer hat bei Inter aber noch Konkurrenz: Die Italiener sollen auch noch an Anatoliy Trubin von Schaktar Donezk interessiert sein. Der 21-jährige Zwei-Meter-Mann würde rund 22 Millionen Euro kosten und wäre im Gegensatz zu Sommer ein Mann für die langfristige Zukunft. (pre)

    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Torhüter
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 12 Spiele ohne Gegentor
    PSG holt Südkoreaner aus Mallorca
    Paris Saint-Germain schlägt erneut auf dem Transfermarkt zu. Die Franzosen verpflichten den ersten südkoreanischen Neuzugang der Vereinsgeschichte. Kang-in Lee trägt in der kommenden Saison das Trikot des Hauptstadtklubs. Wie PSG bekannt gibt, erhält der Offensivspieler einen Vertrag bis 2028. PSG lässt sich die Dienste des Südkoreaners 22 Millionen Euro kosten. Der 22-Jährige kommt vom RCD Mallorca nach Paris. Dort war Lee in der abgeschlossenen Saison in 36 Ligapartien an 13 Treffern direkt beteiligt. (pre)

    Kang-in Lee 🇰🇷
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 22 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 39 Spiele, 6 Tore, 7 Assists
    Bayern an Ex-BVB-Kandidat dran?
    Bayern München soll gemäss der «Bild» Interesse am einstigen BVB-Kandidaten Edson Alvarez von Ajax Amsterdam haben. Noch stehen die Gespräche ganz am Anfang. Die Kosten für einen etwaigen Transfer des 25-jährigen Mexikaners sollen sich insgesamt auf rund 60 bis 70 Millionen Euro belaufen. Zuvor hatte Borussia Dortmund laut Medienberichten von einem Transfer des Mexikaners Abstand genommen, weil Trainer Edin Terzic weiter mit Emre Can und Salih Özcan plant. Die Bayern suchen nach wie vor einen Abräumer im Mittelfeld, was für den zweikampfstarken Alvarez sprechen würde. (pre)

    Edson Alvarez 🇲🇽
    Alter: 25
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assists
    epa10576149 Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the Dutch premier league match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Emmen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 April 2023. EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN
    Bild: keystone
    Vitor Roque wechselt zum FC Barcelona
    «Here we go!» Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano weiss es mal wieder als Erster: Der 18-jährige, brasilianische Wunderkind Vitor Roque wechselt offenbar zum FC Barcelona. Als Ablösesumme für den Mittelstürmer werden 35 Millionen Euro an Athletico Paranaense fällig, die durch verschiedene Sonderzahlungen um zehn weitere Millionen ansteigen können. Barça hat bereits die Verträge übermittelt und geht davon aus, dass alle Papiere in den nächsten Tagen unterzeichnet werden. Roque selbst habe sich schon vor Längerem dazu entschieden, dass er ausschliesslich nach Barcelona wechseln möchte. (pre)

    Vitor Roque 🇧🇷
    Alter: 18
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 15 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa10714450 Paranaenese&#039;s Vitor Roque celebrates a goal during a Copa Libertadores group stage match between Athletico Paranaenese and Alianza Lima at the Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Br ...
    Bild: keystone
    Juventus Turin an Okafor interessiert
    Der Schweizer Nationalspieler Noah Okafor möchte in diesem Sommer gerne den nächsten Schritt in seiner Karriere machen. Sein aktueller Klub Red Bull Salzburg möchte ihm offenbar auch keine Steine in den Weg legen. Zwar gibt es zahlreiche Interessenten, ein Transfer zieht sich momentan aber auch wegen einer Rekonvaleszenz nach einem Mittelfussbruch in die Länge. Wie der italienische Journalist Rudy Galetti auf Twitter berichtet, soll Okafor aber im Visier von Juventus Turin gelandet sein. Die «Alte Dame» ist offenbar noch auf der Suche nach einem sprintstarken Stürmer. (pre)

    Noah Okafor 🇨🇭
    Alter: 23
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 32 Spiele, 10 Tore, 5 Assists

    Onana vor Wechsel zu ManUnited
    Manchester United soll unmittelbar vor der Verpflichtung von André Onana stehen. Am Freitag hatten sich die Parteien zu einem Gespräch getroffen – gemäss dem «Guardian» mit positivem Ausgang. Der Torhüter von Inter Mailand soll einen Fünfjahresvertrag erhalten, die Ablösesumme bei etwa 55 Millionen liegen. Es wird erwartet, dass der 27-jährige Kameruner Ende nächster Woche in Manchester unterschreibt. Damit nimmt die Zeit von David De Gea bei den «Red Devils» ein Ende. Der 32-jährige Spanier hat in Manchester keinen neuen Vertrag mehr erhalten. (pre)

    André Onana 🇨🇲
    Alter: 27
    Position: Torhüter
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 19 ohne Gegentor
    epa10683960 Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana warms up before the UEFA Champions League Final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan, in Istanbul, Turkey, 10 June 2023. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Bild: keystone
    Sommer in Gesprächen mit Inter
    Schon seit längerer Zeit ranken sich die Gerüchte um einen Wechsel von Yann Sommer zu Inter Mailand. Im Winter wechselte der Nati-Goalie erst zwar erst zu Bayern München, doch spätestens mit der Rückkehr von Manuel Neuer dürfte es für Sommer schwierig werden, weiter regelmässig im Tor der Bayern zu stehen. Nun berichtet der italienische Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano davon, dass Inter Mailand sich in Verhandlungen mit dem deutschen Meister befindet. (mom)

    Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
    Alter: 34
    Position: Torwart
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 12 Spiele ohne Gegentor

    Xhakas Wechsel nach Leverkusen ist perfekt
    Granit Xhaka setzt seine Karriere wie seit Wochen spekuliert in Leverkusen fort. Der Captain der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft unterschrieb mit dem Bundesliga-Klub einen Vertrag über fünf Jahre bis in den Sommer 2028. Die Ablösesumme soll rund 25 Millionen Euro betragen.

    Nach sieben Jahren bei Arsenal kehrt Xhaka in die Bundesliga zurück. Dorthin, wo er bis zu seinem Wechsel nach London für Borussia Mönchengladbach erfolgreich gespielt und in seiner letzten Saison auch als Captain im Einsatz gestanden hatte. Für 45 Millionen Euro holte Arsenal den zentralen Mittelfeldspieler im Sommer 2016 in die Premier League.

    In England erlebte Xhaka Hochs und Tiefs, verlassen tut er den Londoner Klub nun aber nach seiner besten Saison für die «Gunners» Auch dank seinen starken Leistungen konnte Arsenal lange Zeit vom ersten Meistertitel seit 2004 träumen. Am Ende reichte es für den 2. Platz und die erste Teilnahme an der Champions League seit sieben Jahren.

    Xhaka wird auch in Leverkusen voraussichtlich eine Leaderrolle einnehmen, sich aber international mit der drittklassigen Conference League begnügen müssen. Als Sechster der letzten Bundesliga-Saison spielt der Klub Ende August die Playoffs für eine Teilnahme an der Gruppenphase. Die Perspektiven stehen aber nicht schlecht. Das Team von Trainer Xabi Alonso - als Spieler Xhaka nicht unähnlich - ist gut besetzt. In der Offensive etwa mit Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick oder Moussa Diaby.

    Sein erstes Pflichtspiel für Leverkusen könnte Xhaka am Samstag, 12. August, bestreiten. Dann eröffnet der Klub die neue Saison mit dem Cupspiel beim Hamburger Regionalligisten Teutonia 05. Sein 109. Bundesligaspiel, das erste seit Mai 2016, dürfte für Xhaka eine Woche später in seinem neuen Heimstadion gegen Leipzig anstehen. (sda)
    epa10695813 Switzerland&#039;s Granit Xhaka gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying soccer match between Andorra and Switzerland in Andorra la Vella, Andorra, 16 June 2023. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE B ...
    Bild: keystone
    Real schnappt sich türkisches Super-Talent
    Real Madrid verpflichtet den türkischen Nationalspieler Arda Güler von Fenerbahce Istanbul. Der talentierte Mittelfeldspieler unterschreibt bei den Königlichen einen Vertrag bis 2029. Real überweist 20 Millionen Euro an Fener für die Dienste des 18-Jährigen. (mom)

    Arda Güler 🇹🇷
    Alter: 18
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 6 Tore, 7 Assists

    Xhaka-Transfer zu Leverkusen vor dem Abschluss
    Der Transfer von Granit Xhaka zu Bayer 04 Leverkusen nimmt allmählich Formen an. Wie der italienische Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet, sind sich beide Vereine nun über den Transfer einig.

    Nach Informationen des «Kölner Stadt-Anzeigers» und der «Bild»-Zeitung hat der 30-Jährige am Donnerstag seinen Medizincheck in Leverkusen absolviert.

    Arsenal soll für den Nati-Kapitän eine Ablösesumme um die 25 Millionen Euro erhalten. Xhaka soll in Leverkusen einen Vertrag bis 2028 unterschreiben. (sda/mom)

    Granit Xhaka 🇨🇭
    Alter: 30
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 7 Assists

    PSG verpflichtet Skriniar und Asensio
    Milan Skriniar wechselt ablösefrei von Inter Mailand zu Paris-Saint-Germain. Der 28-jährige slowakische Innenverteidiger, dessen Vertrag beim Champions-League-Finalisten nach sechs Jahren ausgelaufen ist, unterschrieb bei den neu von Luis Enrique trainierten Parisern einen bis Sommer 2028 gültigen Fünfjahresvertrag.

    Als zweiten Neuzugang gab PSG Marco Asensio von Real Madrid bekannt. Auch für den 27-jährigen Flügelspieler, der sich in den letzten Saisons bei Real meist mit der Jokerrolle abfinden musste, ist keine Ablöse fällig.

    Skriniar und Asensio treten in Paris in die Fussstapfen von Sergio Ramos und Lionel Messi. Die Zukunft von Kylian Mbappé, der in einem Jahr ablösefrei wäre, ist noch nicht geklärt - ebenso wenig wie jene von Neymar, der noch zwei Jahre Vertrag hat, aber im Klub nicht mehr uneingeschränkten Rückhalt geniesst. (sda/afp)

    (mom/sda/afp)

    Milan Skriniar 🇸🇮
    Alter: 28 Jahre
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 31 Spiele, 1 Assist




    Marco Asensio 🇪🇸
    Alter: 27
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 51 Spiele, 12 Tore, 8 Assists

    Aarau holt talentierten Flügelspieler
    Der FC Aarau verstärkt sich mit Esey Gebreyesus. Der 19-jährige Schweizer stammt aus dem Nachwuchs der Grasshoppers und spielte zuletzt in der zweiten Mannschaft von Olympique Marseille. In Aarau unterschreibt er einen Vertrag über ein Jahr mit einer Option auf zwei weitere Jahre.(mom)

    Für Soyüncü geht's in Madrid weiter
    Nach dem Abstieg mit Leicester City setzt Caglar Söyüncü seine Karriere in Spanien fort. Der 27-jährige Verteidiger wechselt ablösefrei zu Atlético Madrid. Der Transfer war seit längerer Zeit erwartet worden, nun ist er amtlich. (ram)

    Caglar Söyüncü 🇹🇷
    Alter: 27 Jahre
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 9 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Kölns Skhiri zur Eintracht
    Mittelfeldspieler Ellyes Skhiri wechselt innerhalb der Bundesliga. Der 28-Jährige zieht ablösefrei vom 1. FC Köln zu Eintracht Frankfurt. Dessen Sportvorstand Markus Krösche sprach von einem «absoluten Wunschspieler». Skhiri, 54-facher tunesischer Nationalspieler, habe sich trotz lukrativer Angebote aus dem In- und Ausland für Frankfurt entschieden. (ram)

    Ellyes Skhiri 🇹🇳
    Alter: 28
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 13 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 40 Spiele, 8 Tore
    Latte Lath wohl zu Roter Stern
    Stürmer Emmanuel Latte Lath kehrt wohl nicht zum FC St.Gallen zurück. Die Ostschweizer, die den 24-Jährigen gerne weiter verpflichtet hätten, können ihn sich nicht leisten. Dem Vernehmen nach bezahlt Roter Stern Belgrad eine Ablösesumme von 3,5 Millionen Euro an Atalanta Bergamo, das Latte Lath zuletzt an den FCSG ausgeliehen hatte. (ram)

    Emmanuel Latte Lath 🇨🇮
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 34 Spiele, 16 Tore
    Quelle: Telegraf (Serbien) via St.Galler Tagblatt
    St. Gallens Emmanuel Latte Lath bejubelt sein 4-0, im Fussball Super League Spiel zwischen dem FC St. Gallen und dem FC Basel, am Sonntag, 14. Maio 2023, im Kybunpark in St. Gallen. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehr ...
    Bild: keystone
    Di Maria kehrt zu Benfica zurück
    Argentiniens Weltmeister Angel di Maria kehrt 13 Jahre nach seinem Abgang aus Lissabon zu Benfica zurück. Der 35-Jährige einigte sich mit dem Traditionsverein aus Portugal über einen Einjahresvertrag. Di Maria kam 2007 aus Argentinien zu Benfica, seiner ersten Station in Europa. Danach spielte er für Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain und zuletzt Juventus Turin. Beim italienischen Rekordmeister lief sein Vertrag in diesem Sommer aus. (lst/sda/dpa)
    Haris Seferovic wechselt in die Wüste
    Haris Seferovic setzt seine Karriere in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten fort. Der Schweizer Internationale verlässt Benfica Lissabon und unterschreibt bei Al-Wasl einen bis im Sommer 2025 gültigen Vertrag.

    Seferovic spielte seit 2017 bei Benfica, bevor er in der letzten Saison für jeweils ein halbes Jahr an Galatasaray Istanbul und Celta Vigo ausgeliehen wurde. Mit den Portugiesen, mit denen er in der Saison 2018/19 als Torschützenkönig Meister wurde, besass der 31-jährige Stürmer noch einen für die nächste Saison gültigen Vertrag. Über die Höhe der Ablösesumme für den U17-Weltmeister wurde nichts bekannt.

    Mit seinem neuen Abenteuer in den Emiraten dürfte Haris Seferovic seine internationale Karriere beendet haben. Er lief 93 Mal für die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft auf, für die er 25 Mal traf. Zuletzt hatten im Sturm aber jüngere Spieler wie Zeki Amdouni unter Murat Yakin den Vorzug erhalten. (lst/sda)
    Interesse aus Saudi-Arabien an Sadio Mané
    Sadio Mané steht beim FC Bayern München auf der Abschussliste. Der erst im Sommer 2022 an die Isar gewechselte Senegalese, soll München, wenn möglich bereits nach einem Jahr wieder verlassen. Nun soll es laut Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano auch einen konkreten Interessenten geben. Der Saudi-Arabische Klub Al Ahli soll sehr an einem Transfer des Offensiv-Spielers interessiert sein. Der Klub werde in den nächsten Tagen ein Angebot für den Bayern-Spieler abgeben und bietet dem senegalesischen Nationalspieler voraussichtlich einen Vertrag über drei Jahre an. (mom)

    Sadion Mané 🇸🇳
    Alter: 31
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 18 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Spanischer Nationalverteidiger Martinez zum FC Barcelona
    Der FC Barcelona hat den Verteidiger Iñigo Martinez verpflichtet. Der 32-jährige Nationalspieler Spaniens unterschrieb bei den Katalanen einen Zweijahresvertrag mit einer Ausstiegsklausel über 400 Millionen Euro. Der Innenverteidiger kommt ablösefrei vom Ligarivalen Athletic Bilbao. (abu/sda)

    Iñigo Martinez 🇪🇸
    Alter: 32
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 18 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Auch Firmino wechselt nach Saudi-Arabien
    Mit dem Brasilianer Roberto Firmino wechselt der nächste Top-Spieler nach Saudi-Arabien. Der 31-Jährige unterschrieb für drei Jahre bei Al-Ahli. Weil Firminos Vertrag bei Liverpool Ende Juni auslief, ist keine Ablösesumme fällig. Der Offensivspieler trifft beim Verein aus Dschidda auf Torhüter Edouard Mendy. Der senegalesische Nationaltorhüter war von Chelsea zu Al-Ahli gekommen. (nih/sda/dpa)

    Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷
    Alter: 31
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 35 Spiele, 13 Tore, 5 Assists
    FILE -Liverpool&#039;s Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Rangers and Liverpool at Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bayern auf Suche nach Goalie der Zukunft fündig?
    Der FC Bayern hat mit Manuel Neuer und Yann Sommer zwei eigentliche Stammgoalies im Kader, doch beide sind bereits weit über 30 Jahre alt, weshalb der deutsche Rekordmeister nach wie vor auf der Suche nach dem Goalie der Zukunft ist. Gemäss übereinstimmenden Medienberichten könnte der Bundesligist nun beim FC Valencia fündig geworden sein. So sollen die Bayern Interesse am georgischen Nationalgoalie Giorgi Mamardashvili zeigen. Es habe bereits Gespräche gegeben, konkrete Verhandlungen aber noch nicht. (nih)

    Giorgi Mamardashvili 🇬🇪
    Alter: 22
    Position: Goalie
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 42 Spiele, 49 Gegentore, 9 Spiele zu null
    epa10530874 Valencia&#039;s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili warms up ahead of the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia FC held at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, c ...
    Bild: keystone
    Leverkusen holt deutschen Nationalspieler – Xhaka ebenfalls vor Wechsel
    Bayer Leverkusen bedient sich bei der Konkurrenz und sichert sich die Dienste eines deutschen Nationalspielers. Gemäss «Kicker» verpflichtet das Team von Xabi Alonso den Flügelspieler Jonas Hofmann von Borussia Mönchengladbach. Der bald 31-Jährige verfügt über eine Ausstiegsklausel von zehn Millionen Euro, von der er nun Gebrauch macht.

    Leverkusen dürfte bald aber noch einen zweiten Transfer, über den bereits seit Wochen spekuliert wurde, abschliessen. Durch die Verpflichtung von Declan Rice ist Arsenal nun bereit, Granit Xhaka abzugeben. Die Ablösesumme beläuft sich nun wohl auf rund 25 Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Jonas Hofmann 🇩🇪
    Alter: 30
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 13 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 14 Tore, 12 Assists
    Moenchengladbach&#039;s Jonas Hofmann, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern ...
    Bild: keystone
    Granit Xhaka 🇨🇭
    Alter: 30
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 9 Tore, 7 Assists
    epa10695813 Switzerland&#039;s Granit Xhaka gestures during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying soccer match between Andorra and Switzerland in Andorra la Vella, Andorra, 16 June 2023. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE B ...
    Bild: keystone
    West Ham und Arsenal einigen sich über Rice
    Dem Transfer von Declan Rice von West Ham zu Arsenal steht fast nichts mehr im Wege. Einzig der Medizincheck ist noch zu bestehen, bevor letzte Details im Vertrag bei den «Gunners» zu klären sind. Dies dürfte jedoch kaum noch ein Problem sein, da der 24-jährige Mittelfeldspieler bereits seit längerem einen Wechsel zum Londoner Stadtrivalen wünscht. Die Klubs sind sich nun über den Transfer einig, die Ablösesumme von rund 122,6 Millionen Euro wurde bereits in der letzten Woche bestimmt, einzig wann und in welchen Tranchen diese bezahlt würde, war noch zu klären. Wie «The Athletic» berichtet, wird Arsenal die Ablösesumme über die nächsten beiden Jahre komplett ausbezahlen. (nih)

    Declan Rice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 24
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 90 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 50 Spiele, 5 Tore, 4 Assists
    epa10700902 Declan Rice of England celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2024 qualification match between England and North Macedonia in Manchester, Britain, 19 June 2023. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
    Bild: keystone
    Gökhan Inler verlässt Adana Demirspor
    Gökhan Inler verlässt den türkischen Top-Klub Adana Demirspor nach dreijährigem Engagement auf eigenen Wunsch hin. Wo der 39-jährige ehemalige Captain der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft seine Karriere fortsetzt, ist derzeit offen. Ein Ende seiner Laufbahn sei nicht in Sicht, wie der 89-fache Ex-Internationale auf Anfrage bestätigte.

    Im Süden der Türkei hinterlässt er grosse Spuren. Im Frühling 2020 führte er den Verein als Team-Leader nach 26-jähriger Flaute zurück in die höchste Liga. Nach der Promotion gehörte Inler mehrheitlich zum Stamm und trug bis zur letzten Runde Anfang Juni die Captainbinde. (lst/sda)
    Farke wird Trainer von Leeds United
    Daniel Farke hat nur wenige Wochen nach dem vorzeitigen Abschied beim Bundesligisten Borussia Mönchengladbach eine neue Anstellung gefunden. Der Deutsche übernimmt das Traineramt bei Leeds United. Der Premier-League-Absteiger einigte sich mit dem 46-Jährigen auf einen Vierjahresvertrag.

    In Gladbach war für Farke nach nur einer Saison und Platz 10 schon wieder Schluss. Nun soll er als Nachfolger von Sam Allardyce den Traditionsverein aus Leeds zurück in die höchste englische Liga führen. Dies war ihm zuvor mit Norwich City zweimal gelungen, nach dem zweiten Aufstieg gelang zudem der Klassenerhalt in der Premier League. (lst/sda/dpa)
    epa10555406 Moenchengladbach&#039;s head coach Daniel Farke looks on before the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Cologne, Germany, 02 April 2023. E ...
    Bild: keystone
    Fix: Hütter übernimmt in Monaco
    Adi Hütter ist der neue Trainer von Breel Embolo bei der AS Monaco. Der 53-jährige Österreicher unterschrieb im Fürstentum einen Zweijahresvertrag. Er folgt auf Philippe Clement, unter dem die Monegassen die Europacup-Plätze verpasst haben.

    Hütter war seit seiner Entlassung bei Borussia Mönchengladbach im Juni 2022 ohne Verein. 2018 hatte er die Young Boys zum ersten Meistertitel nach 32 Jahren geführt. (abu/sda)
    epa09423786 Moenchengladbach&#039;s head coach Adi Huetter reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Leverkusen, Germany, 21 August ...
    Bild: keystone
    GC holt zwei Leihspieler aus England
    Die Grasshoppers leihen zwei Spieler aus dem Nachwuchs des Premier-League-Klubs Wolverhampton aus. Beide erhalten einen Vertrag für die kommende Saison.

    Zum einen stösst der Angreifer Theo Corbeanu vom Partnerklub zu den Zürchern. Der 21-jährige Kanadier mit bisher sieben Einsätzen im Nationalteam wurde für die Rückrunde der letzten Saison an Arminia Bielefeld aus der 2. Bundesliga ausgeliehen, wo er bei 15 Partien ohne Torerfolg blieb.

    Zum anderen kommt Innenverteidiger Nigel Lonwijk zum Schweizer Rekordmeister. Der 20-jährige Niederländer war letzte Saison Stammspieler bei Plymouth Argyle, einem Team aus Englands dritthöchster Liga. (nih/sda)

    Theo Corbeanu 🇨🇦
    Alter: 21
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 33 Spiele, 3 Tore, 1 Assist

    Nigel Lonwijk 🇳🇱
    Alter: 20
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 1,0 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 2 Assists
    Auch Celtics Jota nach Saudi-Arabien
    Nach Karim Benzema und N'Golo Kanté wechselt mit dem Portugiesen Jota vom schottischen Meister Celtic Glasgow ein weiterer prominenter Profi aus Europa zum saudi-arabischen Champion Al-Ittihad. Als Ablösesumme werden etwa 30 Millionen Euro kolportiert. Der 24-jährige Flügelspieler erzielte bei Celtic seit 2021 in 83 Spielen 28 Tore und leistete 26 Assists.

    Seit dem Transfer von Cristiano Ronaldo zu Al-Nassr ins Königreich sind viele weitere Fussballer dem Lockruf des Geldes gefolgt. Der senegalesische Internationale Kalidou Koulibaly trägt etwa künftig das Trikot von Al-Hilal, der kroatische Champions-League-Finalist Marcelo Brozovic verstärkt Ronaldos Team. Liverpools Ikone Steven Gerrard wird zudem Trainer bei Al-Ettifaq. (nih/sda/apa)

    Jota 🇵🇹
    Alter: 24
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 13 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 15 Tore, 12 Assists
    BVB macht umstrittenen Transfer von Felix Nmecha perfekt
    Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet Felix Nmecha als Ersatz für den zu Real Madrid transferierten Jude Bellingham. Der 22-jährige Mittelfeldspieler kommt vom Bundesliga-Konkurrenten Wolfsburg.

    Felix Nmecha unterschrieb mit den Dortmundern einen bis im Sommer 2028 gültigen Vertrag. Die Ablösesumme für den Mittelfeldspieler, der im März ein Länderspiel für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft absolviert hat, soll rund 30 Millionen Euro betragen.

    Der sich anbahnende Wechsel zum BVB hat in den letzten Wochen im Umfeld des Klubs hohe Wellen geworfen, weil Anhänger der Gelb-Schwarzen Beiträge von Nmecha in den sozialen Medien als homophob und queerfeindlich kritisiert hatten. Der streng religiöse Christ hatte zuletzt via Instagram erklärt, dass er alle Menschen liebe, niemanden diskriminiere und weder homophob noch transfeindlich sei. (sda)

    Felix Nmecha 🇩🇪
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 32 Spiele, 3 Tore, 6 Assists
    FC Basel verstärkt seine Offensive
    Nach dem Abgang von Andy Diouf investiert der FC Basel in neues Offensivpersonal. Die Basler nehmen den Franzosen Thierno Barry und den spanisch-belgischen Doppelbürger Jonathan Dubasin bis 2027 unter Vertrag.

    Der 20-jährige Barry ist ein Mittelstürmer, der bislang in der zweithöchsten belgischen Liga für Beveren spielte und in der abgelaufenen Saison in 31 Meisterschaftsspielen 20 Tore erzielte. Der drei Jahre ältere Dubasin war zuletzt in der zweithöchsten Liga Spaniens engagiert. Mit zehn Treffern und sieben Torvorlagen trug der flexibel einsetzbare Offensivspieler in der letzten Saison massgeblich dazu bei, dass Albacete Balompie die Aufstiegs-Playoffs erreichte.

    Medienberichten zufolge soll der FCB für die Verpflichtung des Offensiv-Duos rund vier Millionen Franken investiert haben. (sda)
    Gerrard als Trainer nach Saudi-Arabien
    Die Saudi Pro League erhält ihren nächsten namhaften Neuzugang. In diesem Fall handelt es sich allerdings um einen Trainer und nicht um einen Spieler. Steven Gerrard wird neuer Coach von Al Ettifaq FC. Der Tabellensiebte der abgelaufenen Saison verpflichtet den Ex-Coach von Aston Villa und den Glasgow Rangers und gab dies via «Twitter» bekannt. (mom)

    Where legends are found ❤️💚

    We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach ✍️#GerrardEttifaqi pic.twitter.com/hgeHl1Djnu

    — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) July 3, 2023
    Brozovic wird Teamkollege von Ronaldo
    Der kroatische Internationale Marcelo Brozovic folgt ebenfalls dem Lockruf des Geldes und wechselt von Inter Mailand nach Saudi-Arabien. Der 30-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wird bei Al-Nassr Teamkollege von Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Medienberichten zufolge kassiert der Champions-League-Finalist Inter Mailand für den Transfer eine Ablöse in Höhe von rund 18 Millionen Euro. Der Spieler selbst soll in den drei Jahren Vertragslaufzeit mehr als 75 Millionen Euro verdienen. (sda/dpa)
    Yverdon engagiert Boris Cespedes
    Aufsteiger Yverdon vermeldet einen ersten Zuzug für die nächste Saison in der Super League. Der Meister der Challenge League stattet Boris Cespedes mit einem Zweijahresvertrag aus.

    Der 28-jährige Mittelfeldspieler aus Bolivien hat seine gesamte fussballerische Ausbildung bei Servette absolviert. Da die Genfer seinen Vertrag nicht verlängert haben, wechselt Cespedes ablösefrei an den Neuenburgersee.

    Cespedes stand mit Servette 94 Mal in der Super League im Einsatz. Für Bolivien bestritt er seit 2020 sieben Länderspiele. (sda)
    Steven Gerrard wird Trainer in Saudi-Arabien
    Steven Gerrard wechselt nach Saudi-Arabien. Der 43-jährige ehemalige Captain des FC Liverpool übernimmt das Traineramt beim Pro-League-Team Al-Ettifaq.

    Nach den Weltfussballern Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) und Karim Benzema sowie Ex-Weltmeister N‘Golo Kanté (beide Al-Ittihad) ist Gerrard die nächste Fussball-Grösse, die es in das Königreich zieht.

    Liverpools Vereins-Ikone coachte zuletzt bis zu seiner Entlassung im vergangenen Oktober Aston Villa in der englischen Premier League. Zuvor führte Gerrard die Glasgow Rangers zum Meistertitel in Schottland. (sda)
    epa09392502 Rangers FC coach Steven Gerrard during the UEFA Champions League qualiying game between Malmoe FF and Rangers at Malmoe New Stadium, Sweden, 03 August 2021. EPA/Andreas Hillergren/TT SWEDE ...
    Bild: keystone
    FC Basel verstärkt seine Offensive
    Nach dem Abgang von Andy Diouf investiert der FC Basel in neues Offensivpersonal. Die Basler statten den 23-jährigen Belgier Jonathan Dubasin mit einem bis im Sommer 2027 gültigen Vertrag aus.

    Der einstiege belgische U19-Internationale spielte zuletzt in der zweithöchsten Liga Spaniens. Mit zehn Treffern und sieben Torvorlagen trug Dubasin in der abgelaufenen Saison massgeblich dazu bei, dass Albacete Balompie die Aufstiegs-Playoffs erreichte. Mit dem Klub aus dem Südosten Spaniens besass der flexibel einsetzbare Offensivspieler noch einen für zwei Saisons gültigen Vertrag. Über die Höhe der Ablösesumme wurde nichts offiziell bekannt. (sda)
    St. Gallen leiht Talent von Inter Mailand aus
    Der FC St.Gallen treibt seinen Umbruch im Kader weiter voran. Die Ostschweizer verpflichteten auf Leihbasis für die nächste Saison von Inter Mailand den italienischen Junioren-Internationalen Mattia Zanotti.

    Der 20-Jährige kam bei den Nerazzurri in der abgelaufenen Saison vorwiegend bei den Junioren und auf der rechten Abwehrseite zum Einsatz. Mit Italien erreichte Zanotti vor Kurzem an der U20-WM den Final, den die Squadra Azzurra gegen Uruguay 0:1 verlor.

    Vor nicht allzu langer Zeit verlängerte Zanotti mit Inter Mailand seinen Vertrag vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2027. In der Serie A kam der Youngster bislang zu drei Teileinsätzen. (mom/sda)

    GC holt lettischen Internationalen
    Die Grasshoppers verpflichteten den lettischen Verteidiger Kristers Tobers. Der 22-Jährige spielte zuletzt bei Lechia Gdansk in Polen. Er unterschrieb beim Rekordmeister einen Zweijahresvertrag.

    Mit dem grossgewachsenen Tobers, der auch auf der Position im defensiven Mittelfeld eingesetzt werden kann, bekommt GC einen Spieler mit viel internationaler Erfahrung. Seit seinem Debüt im Jahr 2019 bestritt der Lette 24 Länderspiele für sein Land. Zuletzt führte er die Balten in der EM-Qualifikation zweimal als Captain an. (mom/sda)

    Kristers Tobers 🇱🇻
    Alter: 22
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 350'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 1 Assist


    Arsenal nimmt Cancelo ins Visier
    Der FC Arsenal ist in diesem Sommer auf dem Transfermarkt sehr aktiv. Nun sollen die «Gunners», wie der «Kicker »berichtet, ein Auge auf Joao Cancelo geworfen haben. Der Aussenverteidiger von Manchester City, der zuletzt an Bayern München ausgeliehen war, hat in Manchester trotz Vertrages bis 2027 wohl keine Zukunft mehr und soll den Verein verlassen. Bei Arsenal würde der Portugiese erneut mit Mikel Arteta zusammen arbeiten können, den er bereits bei Manchester City, als Co-Trainer hatte. (mom)

    Joao Cancelo 🇵🇹
    Alter: 29
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 3 Tore, 11 Assists
    epa10658001 Bayern Munich&#039;s Joao Cancelo poses with the league title trophy after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich, in Cologne, Germany, 27 May ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nmecha-Transfer vor Abschluss, Alvarez bleibt Thema beim BVB
    Borussia Dortmunds Suche nach einem Nachfolger für den zu Real Madrid abgewanderten Jude Bellingham steht kurz vor dem Abschluss. Wie der deutsche Transfer-Experte Florian Plettenberg berichtet, soll Felix Nmecha vom VfL Wolfsburg noch heute seinen Medizincheck in Dortmund absolvieren. Der BVB und die «Wölfe» sollen sich auf einen Ablösesumme um die 30 Millionen Euro geeinigt haben. Zudem soll auch anders, als bisher berichtet, eine Verpflichtung von Ajax Amsterdam Edson Alvarez noch nicht komplett vom Tisch sein. (mom)

    Felix Nmecha 🇩🇪
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 32 Spiele, 3 Tore, 6 Assists

    Edson Alvarez 🇲🇽
    Alter: 25
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore, 3 Assists

    Amrabat soll mit ManUtd einig sein
    Manchester United steht unmittelbar vor der Verpflichtung von Sofyan Amrabat. Laut Informationen der italienischen Tageszeitung «La Nazione» sollen sich der marokkanische Mittelfeldspieler und die «Red Devils» bereits über einen Vertrag geeinigt haben. Nun müssen sich die Engländer nur noch mit Amrabats Arbeitgeber der AC Florenz einig werden. (mom)

    Sofyan Amrabat 🇲🇦
    Alter: 26
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 49 Spiele, 1 Assist


    Tonali verstärkt Schärs Newcastle
    Newcastle United bastelt am Kader für die kommende Saison. Der Champions-League-Teilnehmer verpflichtet Sandro Tonali von der AC Milan. Der 23-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt für 70 Millionen Euro zu den «Magpies». Der Italiener unterschreibt beim Klub von Nati-Verteidiger Fabian Schär einen Vertrag bis 2029. (mom)

    Sandro Tonali 🇮🇹
    Alter: 23
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 48 Spiele, 2 Tore, 10 Assists

    Gvardiol kurz vor Rekordwechsel zu ManCity
    Der Wechsel von Josko Gvardiol zu Manchester City steht wohl kurz bevor. Wie die «Bild» schreibt, soll die Mannschaft von Pep Guardiola weiterhin auf den kroatischen Innenverteidiger pochen. Das Angebot der Citizens stehe bei rund 90 Millionen Euro, während RB Leipzig immer noch 100 Millionen fordere. Eine Einigung sei aber nur noch eine Frage der Zeit.


    Josko Gvardiol 🇭🇷
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 41 Spiele, 3 Tore
    epa10560660 Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig celebrates after winning the German DFB Cup quarter final soccer match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, Germany, 05 April 2023. EPA/CLEMENS ...
    Bild: keystone
    Lyon macht Milan bei Pulisic Konkurrenz
    Die AC Milan hat im Rennen um Christian Pulisic überraschende Konkurrenz erhalten. Wie «The Athletic» berichtet, soll Olympique Lyon den Italienern mit einem Angebot von rund 25 Millionen Euro für den US-Angreifer ein Schnippchen schlagen wollen. Das Angebot der Mailänder bei Chelsea soll nur rund 14 Millionen betragen haben. (abu)

    Christian Pulisic 🇺🇸
    Alter: 24
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 30 Spiele, 1 Tor, 2 Assists
    Chelsea&#039;s Christian Pulisic reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April ...
    Bild: keystone
    Liverpool bestätigt Verpflichtung von Dominik Szoboszlai
    Leipzigs Mittelfeld-Star Dominik Szoboszlai wechselt zum FC Liverpool. Die «Reds» nutzen die Ausstiegsklausel im Vertrag des Ungarn und verpflichten ihn für eine Ablösesumme von 70 Millionen Euro, knapp 15 Millionen davon gehen an Szoboszlais vorherigen Klub RB Salzburg. Der 22-Jährige erhält beim Team von Jürgen Klopp einen Fünfjahresvertrag und ist nach Alexis Mac Allister die nächste Verstärkung für Liverpools Mittelfeld. (nih)

    Dominik Szoboszlai 🇭🇺
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 50 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 46 Spiele, 10 Tore, 13 Assists
    Wechselt Ex-Basler Males in die Bundesliga?
    Der Schweizer U21-Nationalspieler Darian Males spielte zwar die letzten zweieinhalb Jahre beim FC Basel, gehört aber nach wie vor Inter Mailand. Nach dem Ausscheiden an der EM in Rumänien und Georgien wird der Offensivspieler also nach Italien zurückkehren. Doch wie lange er beim Champions-League-Finalisten bleiben wird, ist unklar. Der «Kicker» berichtet nun über Interesse aus der Bundesliga. Demnach sei der VfB Stuttgart im Falle eines Weggangs von Gil Dias daran interessiert, Males zu verpflichten. Der 22-Jährige verfüge über eine Ausstiegsklausel in Höhe von vier Millionen Euro. (nih)

    Darian Males 🇨🇭
    Alter: 22
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 47 Spiele, 11 Tore, 17 Assists
    epa10284295 Darian Males of FC Basel reacts after scoring during the UEFA Europa Conference League group H soccer match between FC Pyunik Yerevan and FC Basel, in Yerevan, Armenia, 03 November 2022. E ...
    Bild: keystone
    Chelsea lässt Azpilicueta ablösefrei zu Atletico Madrid ziehen
    Der Spanier Cesar Azpilicueta hat bei Atletico Madrid einen Zweijahresvertrag unterschrieben. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. Demnach habe der Rechtsverteidiger trotz bis 2024 laufenden Vertrags die Freigabe von Chelsea für einen ablösefreien Wechsel erhalten. Azpilicueta lief in elf Jahren über 500 Mal für die «Blues» auf und war bis zuletzt Captain des Premier-League-Klubs. (nih)

    Cesar Azpilicueta 🇪🇸
    Alter: 33
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 32 Spiele
    epa10660871 Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea greets fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United, in London, Britain, 28 May 2023. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL U ...
    Bild: keystone
    Manchester City will wohl Barça-Star als Gündogan-Ersatz
    Ilkay Gündogan hat sich nach dem Gewinn des Triple aus der Premier League verabschiedet und beim FC Barcelona einen Vertrag unterschrieben. Frenkie De Jong könnte nun den umgekehrten Weg gehen. Wie die «Sun» berichtet, soll vor allem Manchester Citys Trainer Pep Guardiola am niederländischen Mittelfeldspieler interessiert sein. In den vergangenen Tagen haben sich die «Cityzens» aus dem Rennen um Declan Rice zurückgezogen, wodurch die Lücke im Mittelfeld offen blieb. Barça wollte De Jong im letzten Jahr aufgrund der grossen finanziellen Probleme zwar loswerden, doch zeigte sich unter anderem Coach Xavi begeistert von der Saison des 26-Jährigen. Ein Transfer könnte ManCity bis zu 100 Millionen Euro kosten, heisst es. (nih)

    Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱
    Alter: 26
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 43 Spiele, 2 Tore, 4 Assists
    Barcelona&#039;s Frenkie de Jong gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Bild: keystone
    Thuram zu Inter
    Der französische Internationale Marcus Thuram wechselt von Borussia Mönchengladbach zu Inter Mailand.

    Stürmer Thuram wechselt ablösefrei, da sein Vertrag bei Borussia Mönchengladbach ausgelaufen ist. Der 26-Jährige liebäugelte lange mit einem Wechsel zu Paris Saint-Germain, entschied sich im letzten Moment aber für Inter Mailand. Inter stand in der zu Ende gegangenen Saison im Final der Champions League und belegte in der Serie A den 3. Platz. (aeg/sda)
    17.03.2023, Nordrhein-Westfalen, M�nchengladbach: Fu�ball: Bundesliga, Borussia M�nchengladbach - Werder Bremen, 25. Spieltag, Stadion im Borussia-Park. Gladbachs Torsch�tze Marcus Thuram jubelt nach ...
    Bild: keystone
    Dioufs Transfer von Basel nach Lens perfekt
    Andy Dioufs Abgang vom FC Basel ist besiegelt. Der 20-jährige Mittelfeldspieler wechselt zum RC Lens, dem Zweiten der französischen Ligue 1. Die Ablösesumme beläuft sich laut dem Portal transfermarkt.com auf 15 Millionen Euro.

    Diouf, der im letzten Sommer als Leihspieler von Rennes gekommen war, gehörte in Basel zu den Leistungsträgern und trug massgeblich zum Vorstoss in die Halbfinals der Conference League bei. Insgesamt lief er 57-mal für den FCB auf, seine drei Tore erzielte er alle in der Conference League.

    Ende Saison zog der FCB die Kaufoption für rund 5 Millionen Franken. Nun zieht der französische Nachwuchs-Internationale und ehemalige Junior von Paris Saint-Germain, der im März für die U21-Nationalmannschaft debütierte, für das Dreifache der Summe weiter. (sda)

    Andy Diouf 🇫🇷
    Alter: 20
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 57 Spiele, 3 Tore, 7 Assists
    Andy Diouf FC Basel celebrates after scoring a goal during ACF Fiorentina vs FC Basel, UEFA Conference League football match in Florence, Italy, May 11 2023 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xLisaxGug ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Stürmer Jackson von Villarreal zu Chelsea
    Chelsea hat den senegalesischen Internationalen Nicolas Jackson für kolportierte 40 Millionen Euro von Villarreal verpflichtet. Der 22-jährige Stürmer unterschrieb bei den Londonern für acht Jahre. (sda/apa)
    epa10600236 Villarreal CF&#039;s Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Celta de Vigo, in Villarreal, eastern Spain, 30 April 2023. E ...
    Bild: keystone
    Milan verpflichtet Loftus-Cheek
    Der Champions-League-Halbfinalist AC Milan hat den englischen Mittelfeldspieler Ruben Loftus-Cheek von Chelsea verpflichtet. Der 27-Jährige unterschrieb bei den Rossoneri einen Vertrag mit Gültigkeit bis Sommer 2027. Medienberichten zufolge überweist Milan umgerechnet rund 16 Millionen Euro plus Boni als Ablöse für den zehnfachen englischen Internationalen nach London. (sda)
    epa10713928 Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi during the Springbok rugby team practice at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 27 June 2023. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
    Bild: keystone
    Servette holt Guillemenot zurück
    Jérémy Guillemenot kehrt vom FC St. Gallen zu seinem Stammklub Servette zurück. Der 25-jährige Stürmer erhält bei den Genfern einen Dreijahresvertrag.

    Guillemenot wurde bei Servette ausgebildet, ehe er 2016 ins Ausland wechselte. 2019 kehrte er in die Schweiz zurück und wurde beim FC St. Gallen zum Leistungsträger. In 153 Partien für die Ostschweizer schoss er 37 Tore.

    Mit Servette hat Guillemenot in der kommenden Saison die Möglichkeit, international zu spielen. Die Genfer starten am 25. Juli in der 2. Qualifikationsrunde der Champions League mit dem Hinspiel gegen Genk. (sda)
    Basels Wouter Burger, hinten, gegen St. Gallens Jeremy Guillemenot, im Schweizer Fussball Cup 1/4 Final Spiel zwischen dem FC St. Gallen und dem FC Basel, am Mittwoch, 1. Maerz 2023, im Kybunpark in S ...
    Bild: keystone
    Kemal Ademi zu Luzern
    Kemal Ademi kehrt in die Schweiz zurück. Der ehemalige Junior des FC St Gallen unterschreibt beim FC Luzern einen Vertrag bis 2025.

    Der 27-jährige Angreifer stösst vom russischen FK Chimki zu den Innerschweizern. Zuletzt war er allerdings an den in der 2. Bundesliga spielenden SV Sandhausen ausgeliehen, bei dem er zu 16 Teileinsätzen kam - über 90 Minuten spielte er nie.

    Ademis letzter Klub in der Schweiz war der FC Basel. In der Saison 2019/20 erzielte er in 26 Einsätzen 13 Tore. Bei den folgenden Stationen in der Türkei, Russland und Deutschland musste er sich jedoch mit der Rolle des Ersatzmanns begnügen. (sda)
    Kemal Ademi von Basel beim Testspiel zwischen dem FC Basel und dem Hamburger SV vom Sonntag, 19. Januar 2020 in Basel. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Bild: KEYSTONE

