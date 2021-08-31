Navigation
freundlich 19°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021

    1 / 72
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Transferticker

    #DeadlineDay: Itten wechselt in die Bundesliga +++ Boateng wird Teamkollege von Shaqiri

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    31.08.21, 16:23
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion

    Mehr «Sport»

    Shaqiri und drei weitere Spieler verlassen Nati-Camp ++ Bissegger holt …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Das übersteigt meine kühnsten Vorstellungen» – Marcel Hug mit Weltrekord …

    Link zum Artikel

    Bezirksgericht Winterthur spricht Sexisten-Fans des FC Schaffhausen frei

    Link zum Artikel

    Real, Juve und Barça planen die Super League 2.0 – «Strategie für …

    Link zum Artikel

    «Zuerst dachte ich, es seien die Taliban. Aber es waren die Amerikaner selber»

    Link zum Artikel

    9 Dinge, die du nicht von deinem Arzt hören willst

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    «Bei Impfung 5-Mal weniger Nebenwirkungen als bei Insekten-Stich» ++ 2702 …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    28 lustige Fails für bessere Laune? 28 lustige Fails für bessere Laune! 😁

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    «Enorm angespannte» Lage: Kaum mehr Intensivplätze für Reiserückkehrer in …



    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator

    Link zum Artikel

    Das Sommer-Transferfenster 2021:

    England: offen bis 31. August
    Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
    Spanien: offen bis 31. August
    Italien: offen bis 31. August
    Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
    Frankreich: offen bis 20. September

    Liveticker: Transferticker: ab 30.8

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Juve schnappt sich PSV-Talent Ihattaren
    Mohamed Ihattaren wechselt von PSV Eindhoven zu Juventus Turin. Das 19-jährige Offensivtalent wird allerdings direkt an Sampdoria Genua verliehen. Bei den Turinern unterschrieb Ihattaren bis 2025. Ende Juli war er in Eindhoven aussortiert worden, nachdem laut Angaben des Klubs eine Reihe von Vereinbarungen nicht eingehalten worden waren. So hatte sich der Niederländer vor einem Spiel krankgemeldet, obwohl er nur wenige Tage zuvor zu seinem Berater Mino Raiola nach Nizza gereist war. (pre)

    Mohamed Ihattaren 🇳🇱
    Alter: 19
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: noch kein Einsatz
    Itten wechselt zu Greuther Fürth
    Cedric Itten wechselt kurz vor Transferschluss für ein Jahr leihweise mit Kaufoption von den Glasgow Rangers zu Greuther Fürth in die Bundesliga. Der dreifache Schweizer Nationalspieler war erst vor einem Jahr für drei Millionen Euro vom FC St. Gallen nach Schottland gezogen. Unter Trainer Steven Gerrard wurde Itten zwar Meister, hatte aber keinen Stammplatz. Nach 42 Spielen und sechs Toren geht es nun nach Deutschland. In Fürth soll Itten mit seinen 1,89 Metern als Zielspieler im Sturmzentrum zum Zug kommen.

    «Ich glaube, dass ich in Fürth genau die Bedingungen vorfinde, um mich bestmöglich weiterzuentwickeln. Mit den Eindrücken aus den Gesprächen und was ich schon über Fürth gehört habe, war es mein absoluter Wunsch, nach Fürth zu kommen», erklärt Itten. Nominell ist der 24-Jährige bereits der siebte Mittelstürmer im Kader des Aufsteigers, der in drei Spielen erst einen Punkt geholt hat. Cedric ist ein typischer Strafraumstürmer, gross gewachsen, robust und mit Zug zum Tor. Er bringt viel Potenzial mit und wollte unbedingt zu uns wechseln», so Geschäftsführer Sport Rachid Azzouzi. Trainer Stefan Leitl ergänzt: «Wir freuen uns, mit ihm eine weitere Option in der Offensive zu haben.» (pre)

    Cedric Itten 🇨🇭
    Alter: 24
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 0 Tore
    Tauscht Barça Griezmann gegen João Felix?
    Der FC Barcelona hat offenbar Verhandlungen mit Atlético Madrid über einen Tausch von João Felix und Antoine Griezmann aufgenommen, wie verschiedene Quellen gegenüber ESPN bestätigen. Barça scheiterte am Montag mit einem Leihangebot für Felix, kam aber am Dienstag mit einem neuen Vorschlag zurück, der Griezmann einschloss. Felix-Agent Jorge Mendes soll als Vermittler fungieren, während es auch aus der Entourage von Griezmann so klingt, als wäre der Deal nicht «unmöglich». (pre)

    Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷
    Alter: 30
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 0 Tore

    João Felix 🇵🇹
    Alter: 21
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Marktwert: 80 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: noch kein Einsatz
    epa09383149 Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann warms up for the pre-season friendly test soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Barcelona in Stuttgart, Germany, 31 July 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
    Bild: keystone
    Cabral nach Belgien und dafür Ndoye zu Basel?
    Lange wurde spekuliert, ob Superstürmer Arthur Cabral den FC Basel noch in diesem Transferfenster verlässt. Nun wird ein möglicher Abgang konkreter. Medienberichten zufolge bietet Royal Antwerpen aus Belgien rund 13 Millionen Franken für den Brasilianer. Doch das reicht dem FCB noch nicht ganz, will der Klub doch angeblich mindestens 16 Millionen für ihre bisherige Lebensversicherung.

    Einen möglichen Ersatz für Cabral hat Basel angeblich auch schon an der Angel. Gemäss «20 Minuten» sei der Schweizer U21-Nationalstürmer Dan Ndoye aktuell auf der FCB-Geschäftsstelle. Ndoye soll bei Nizza so oder so vor dem Absprung stehen. (abu)

    Arthur Cabral 🇧🇷
    Alter: 23
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 11 Spiele, 15 Tore

    Dan Ndoye 🇨🇭
    Alter: 20
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Assist
    Basels Arthur Cabral, links, diskutiert mit Schiedsrichter Sandro Schaerer im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Basel und den Berner Young Boys, am Sonntag, 29. August 2021, im St. Jakob Park in Basel. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Cavani bleibt bei Manchester United
    Auch Edinson Cavani bleibt wo er ist. Eine Zeit lang war ein Wechsel zum FC Barcelona zur Diskussion gestanden. Nun verkündet Fabrizio Romano, dass der Uruguayer doch bei Manchester United bleibt. Alle an den Gesprächen beteiligten Parteien hätten das bestätigt. (abu)

    Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾
    Alter: 34
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 6 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Dortmund blitzt bei Hudson-Odoi ab
    Callum Hudson-Odoi wird nicht zu Borussia Dortmund wechseln. Chelsea hat dem jungen Flügel keine Freigabe erteilt. Der BVB hätte den 20-Jährigen gerne auf Leihbasis verpflichtet. Der Spieler wäre einem Wechsel nicht abgeneigt gewesen, sofern er am neuen Ort regelmässig zum Einsatz gekommen wäre. (abu)

    Callum Hudson-Odoi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 20
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Brekalo in Wolfsburg vor dem Abschied
    Der VfL Wolfsburg kann nicht mehr länger auf die Dienste von Josip Brekalo zählen. Der Flügelspieler wird für ein Jahr an den FC Turin ausgeliehen, zudem besitzen die Italiener eine Kaufoption für 13 Millionen Euro im nächsten Jahr. Nach dem Zuzug von Dodi Lukebakio gab Wolfsburg grünes Licht für den Abgang. (abu)

    Josip Brekalo 🇭🇷
    Alter: 23
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 1 Tor
    epa09406342 Wolfsburg's Josip Brekalo celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the German DFB Cup first round soccer match between Preussen Muenster and VfL Wolfsburg in Muenster, Germany, 08 August 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Juventus bestätigt Kean-Rückkehr
    Juventus Turin hat auf den Abgang von Cristiano Ronaldo mit der Verpflichtung von Moise Kean reagiert. Der 21-jährige italienische Internationale kehrt auf Leihbasis vom Premier-League-Klub Everton zu seinem Ausbildungsverein zurück.

    Für die bis Ende Juni 2023 geltende Vereinbarung bezahlt Juventus sieben Millionen Euro. Bei einer definitiven Übernahme des Stürmers mit ivorischen Wurzeln würden weitere 28 Millionen Euro fällig. Keans Vertrag mit Everton ist bis Ende Juni 2024 gültig. (abu)

    Moise Kean 🇮🇹
    Alter: 21
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Willian verzichtet auf Geld, um Arsenal zu verlassen
    Willian verlässt das sinkende Schiff namens Arsenal und schliesst sich seinem Jugendklub Corinthians an. Der Brasilianer hat seinen eigentlich bis 2023 laufenden Vertrag in London aufgelöst, und verzichtet auf eine Abfindung von rund 24 Millionen Euro.

    Willian 🇧🇷
    Alter: 33
    Position: Rechtaussen
    Marktwert: 9 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 37 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Real mit Angebot für Camavinga
    Real Madrid hat ein offizielles Angebot für Eduardo Camavinga bei Stade Rennes eingereicht. Gemäss Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano sollen die Königlichen rund 30 Millionen Euro für den 18-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler geboten haben. Camainga soll es vorziehen, Rennes schon jetzt zu verlassen und nicht erst 2022, wenn sein Vertrag ausläuft. (abu)

    Eduardo Camavinga 🇫🇷
    Alter: 18
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 6 Spiele
    Neuer Konkurrent für Djibril Sow in Frankfurt
    Djibril Sow muss sich bei Eintracht Frankfurt gegen einen weiteren Konkurrenten behaupten. Der Bundesliga-Klub leiht von Dinamo Zagreb für eine Saison mit einer Kaufoption den 24-jährigen defensiven Mittelfeldspieler Kristijan Jakic aus. (abu/sda)

    Kristijan Jakic 🇭🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 12 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Kapverdischer Leihspieler für Sion
    Der FC Sion leiht vom französischen Ligue-1-Klub Metz für eine Saison den kapverdischen Internationalen Vagner Dias aus. Die Walliser besitzen eine Kaufoption für den 25-jährigen Flügelspieler, der bei Metz in der letzten Spielzeit in 32 Spielen sechs Tore erzielte. (abu/sda)

    Vagner Dias 🇨🇻
    Alter: 25
    Position: Rechtaussen
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele
    Kabak leihweise zu Norwich
    Timm Klose erhält in der Innenverteidigung von Norwich City namhafte Konkurrenz. Der 21-jährige türkische Nationalspieler Ozan Kabak wechselt vom Bundesliga-Absteiger Schalke leihweise zum Premier-League-Rückkehrer. Unter bestimmten Bedingungen wird eine verpflichtende Kaufoption greifen.

    Damit verdichten sich die Anzeichen weiter, dass Norwich ohne Klose plant. Der 17-fache Schweizer Internationale ist nach durchwachsener einjähriger Leihe zum FC Basel wieder zurück in England, gehörte in dieser Saison aber nie zum Aufgebot der Kanarienvögel. Sein Vertrag läuft 2022 aus. Für Kabak ist es nach halbjähriger Leihe zu Liverpool im Frühjahr das zweite Gastspiel in England. (abu/sda)

    Ozan Kabak 🇹🇷
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 27 Spiele
    Fischers Union reagiert auf Abgang
    Union Berlin hat kurz vor Transferschluss noch einmal aufgerüstet. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Urs Fischer verpflichtete den ehemaligen Schalker Aussenverteidiger Bastian Oczipka und Mittelfeldspieler Kevin Möhwald von Werder Bremen, dem zweiten prominenten Bundesliga-Absteiger der letzten Saison.

    Oczipka, der nach dem Abstieg mit Schalke ohne Vertrag war, bringt die Erfahrung von 286 Bundesligaspielen zum deutschen Conference-League-Teilnehmer. Möhwald lief für Bremen 51 Mal in der höchsten Liga auf. Derweil müssen die Eisernen aber auch einen Abgang hinnehmen: Stürmer Marcus Ingvartsen schliesst sich Mainz an. (sda/dpa)

    Bastian Oczipka 🇩🇪
    Position: Linker Verteidiger
    Alter: 32
    Marktwert: 0,6 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 27 Spiele, 2 Assists

    Kevin Möhwald 🇩🇪
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 28
    Marktwert: 3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Fix: Marcel Sabitzer unterschreibt bis 2025 bei den Bayern
    Jetzt ist der Transfer unter Dach und Fach. Marcel Sabitzer wechselt von RB Leipzig zu Bayern München. Der 27-jährige österreichische Nationalspieler unterschreibt in München einen neuen Vertrag bis 2025. «Marcel Sabitzer bringt alles mit, was ein Spieler für den FC Bayern braucht. Er wird ausserdem keine lange Eingewöhnungszeit benötigen, weil er mit der Philosophie unseres Trainers Julian Nagelsmann bereits bestens vertraut ist», sagt Vorstandsvorsitzer Oliver Kahn.

    Marcel Sabitzer 🇦🇹
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Nationalspieler Andi Zeqiri wechselt für ein Jahr zum FC Augsburg
    Der Bundesligist gab die Verpflichtung des 22-Jährigen am Montag bekannt. Andi Zeqiri wechselt leihweise für eine Saison von Brighton & Hove Albion zum FC Augsburg. Dort trifft er auf seinen Nationalmannschaftskollegen Ruben Vargas. Der Stürmer war letztes Jahr von Lausanne zum Premier-League-Klub gewechselt.

    FCA-Geschäftsführer Stefan Reuter ist begeistert von seinem Neuzugang: «Er bringt alles mit, was ein guter Offensivspieler benötigt. Mit seiner Schnelligkeit und seinen Abschlussqualitäten wird er unser Spiel bereichern.» Zeqiri sieht die Augsburger als den perfekten Verein für seine Entwicklung. (nih)

    Andi Zeqiri 🇨🇭
    Position: Stürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 1 Tor

    Lukebakio geht leihweise zum VfL Wolfsburg
    Transfer-Überraschung in der Bundesliga. Hertha BSC gibt Dodi Lukébakio an den VfL Wolfsburg ab. Wie die Berliner mitteilten, wird er bis zum Ende der Saison 2021/22 ausgeliehen.

    Hertha-Geschäftsführer Fredi Bobic erklärte, dass sich die Option für den Wechsel kurzfristig eröffnet habe und für beide Seiten Sinn mache. Der Spieler freut sich auf die Chance, erstmals in seiner Karriere Champions League spielen zu dürfen. (nih/t-online)

    Dodi Lukebakio 🇧🇪
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 13 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 1 Tor
    AEK Athen bestätigt: «Mr. Assist» wechselt nach Griechenland
    Steven Zuber wechselt leihweise von Eintracht Frankfurt zu AEK Athen. Dies bestätigte der griechische Klub am Montagmittag. Der Schweizer Nationalspieler glänzte an der EM mit vier Assists, es war der Bestwert des Turniers. Die Athener hätten sich mit der Eintracht auf eine Leihe mit einer Kaufoption geeinigt. Für den 30-Jährigen ist es nach ZSKA Moskau, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart und Frankfurt die fünfte Station im Ausland.

    Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 30
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    PSG lehnt Reals Angebot wohl ab – Transfer wird immer unwahrscheinlicher
    Bis zu 180 Millionen Euro hätte PSG angeblich kassieren können, hätten sie das letzte Angebot von Real Madrid für Stürmerstar Kylian Mbappé angenommen. Doch Paris Saint-Germain lehnte am Montag wohl ab. Dies berichtet die spanische «Marca». Zuvor wurde berichtet, dass es das allerletzte Angebot der Madrilenen sei und sie dieses nicht mehr erhöhen würden. Ob sie nun auf weitere Verhandlungen verzichten, bleibt abzuwarten. Kylian Mbappé ist im nächsten Sommer nach aktuellem Stand ablösefrei zu haben.

    Die «Marca» berichtete weiter, dass Mbappé sich mit einer weiteren Saison bei PSG abgefunden habe. Ein Verbleib scheint immer wahrscheinlicher. Sportdirektor Leonardo erklärte bereits, dass sie den 22-Jährigen nur zu ihren Konditionen ziehen lassen würden. Diese habe Madrid noch nicht erfüllt. (nih)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Stürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 3 Tore, 2 Vorlagen
    epa09435971 Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Stade Reims and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, France, 29 August 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Bild: keystone
    City verlängert langfristig mit Ruben Dias
    Manchester City gibt die Verlängerung des Vertrags von Innenverteidiger Ruben Dias bekannt. Der Portugiese ist erst letzte Saison von Benfica Lissabon gekommen und konnte gleich in seinem ersten Jahr bei den «Citizens» überzeugen. Dias wurde zum besten Spieler der vergangenen Premier-League-Saison gewählt und hat sich damit einen neuen und langfristigen Vertrag verdient. Das neue Arbeitspapier des 24-Jährigen, für den der amtierende Meister 68 Millionen Euro Ablöse bezahlte, gilt bis 2027.

    Dias freut sich über die Erneuerung seines Vertrags beim Team von Pep Guardiola: «Ich habe jede Minute bei City genossen. Für diesen Klub zu spielen hat alle meine Erwartungen übertroffen und es ist eine grosse Freude, ein Teil dieses unglaublichen Teams zu sein.»

    Ruben Dias 🇵🇹
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 1 Vorlage
    Leipzigs Hwang leihweise nach England
    RB Leipzig verkleinert vor Transferschluss seinen grossen Kader. Der Champions-League-Teilnehmer leiht den südkoreanischen Stürmer Hee-chan Hwang für eine Saison zu den Wolverhampton Wanderers in die Premier League aus.

    Hwang ist nach Alexander Sörloth (San Sebastian) der zweite Offensivspieler, den RB temporär abgibt. Marcel Sabitzer (siehe unten) soll sich ausserdem mit Bayern München über einen Transfer einig sein. Das Transferfenster in der Bundesliga ist noch bis zum 31. August geöffnet. (zap/sda/dpa)

    Hee-chan Hwang 🇰🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 11 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 3 Spiele
    epa09205632 Hee-Chan Hwang of RB Leipzig (L) battles for possession with Kevin Mbabu of VfL Wolfsburg during the Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg in Leipzig, Germany, 16 May 2021. EPA/Cathrin Mueller / POOL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Steven Zuber zum Medizincheck in Athen
    Der Wechsel von Steven Zuber von Eintracht Frankfurt zu AEK Athen wird immer konkreter. Wie die griechische Zeitung «Stortime» berichtet, sei der Schweizer Nationalspieler am Sonntag bereits für den Medizincheck nach Griechenland gereist. AEK werde den Schweizer ausleihen und habe zudem eine Kaufoption über 2 Millionen Euro. (zap)

    Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 30
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    31.07.2021,xjfx Fussball, Testspiel, Saison 2021 - 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St-Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Bild: v. li. Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** 31 07 2021,xjfx Football, Test Match, Season 2021 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Picture v li Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: HMBxMedia/xHeikoxBecker
    Bild: imago images/HMB-Media
    Wechsel steht offenbar bevor: Sabitzer zum FC Bayern
    Marcel Sabitzer von RB Leipzig steht vor einem Wechsel zum FC Bayern. Laut der «Bild» haben sich die Vereine auf eine Ablösesumme von rund 16 Millionen Euro für den Österreicher verständigt. Sabitzer, dessen Vertrag in Leipzig nur noch bis 2022 gültig ist, habe sich bereits längst mit dem Rekordmeister geeinigt.

    Am Samstag hatte Bayerns Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidzic im Rahmen des Bundesliga-Spiels gegen Hertha BSC am Sky-Mikrofon gesagt: «Wir haben uns schon mit dem Spieler beschäftigt, ja. Das könnte ein Thema werden.» Da das Transferfenster nur noch bis zum kommenden Dienstag (31. August) geöffnet hat, blieb den Bayern nicht viel Zeit für die Verpflichtung.

    Sabitzer war ein Wunschspieler von Trainer Julian Nagelsmann, den er aus seinen zwei Jahren in Leipzig gut kennt. Sabitzer selbst sagte 2016 in einem Interview mit der «Mitteldeutschen Zeitung»: «Ich war als Kind immer Bayern-Fan, bin daheim mit Bayern-Klamotten rumgelaufen.» (zap/t-online)

    Marcel Sabitzer 🇦🇹
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    epa09113975 Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer (R) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, 03 April 2021. EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 52
    Das sind die 50 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    quelle: epa/epa / guillaume horcajuelo
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Passen Sie mal auf!» – TV-Auftritt von Laschet dürfte seiner CDU nicht helfen
    2
    «Bei Impfung 5-Mal weniger Nebenwirkungen als bei Insekten-Stich» ++ 2702 Fälle, 11 Tote
    3
    «Enorm angespannte» Lage: Kaum mehr Intensivplätze für Reiserückkehrer in die Schweiz
    4
    «Zuerst dachte ich, es seien die Taliban. Aber es waren die Amerikaner selber»
    5
    QDH: Huber hat sich ein Velo gekauft
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Die 7 grössten Ängste der Impf-Gegner – und die Antworten darauf
    2
    Corona-Rekord im Grossraum Sydney +++ Fitnesscenter gegen Zertifikatspflicht
    3
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    4
    «Kind, die Brüste! Die stehen nicht ewig!»
    5
    Publikums-«Arena»: Auch das «Brücken bauen – Vol. 2» scheitert
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    9 Beweise, dass deine Katze deine bessere Hälfte ist
    2
    Wann du deine Katze lieber nicht nach draussen lassen solltest
    3
    Weil wir schon lange nicht mehr gewandert sind: 4 Ausflugstipps für den Spätsommer
    4
    Eine Kommunardin aus Berlin wird zur Heiligen von Ascona. Und ihr Tod zum Kriminalfall
    5
    Oberster Impfchef korrigiert bisherige BAG-Empfehlung für Schwangere

    Offen gesagt

    «Lieber Herr Brotz, das ist ein Tanz auf der Rasierklinge ...»

    Die publikumsstärksten Debattenformate von SRF wollen eine «Spaltung» der Schweiz ob der Corona-Politik verhindern. Mittels Diskurs unter Einbezug aller Lager. Kann das funktionieren? Eigentlich nicht.

    Lieber Herr Brotz

    Sie mussten sich jeweils einiges anhören, auch von uns, weil Sie in «Club» und «Arena» coronamassnahmenkritischen Leuten eine Plattform geboten hatten, die teils äusserst fragwürdiges, gefährliches und unwahres Zeug erzählten.

    >> Coronavirus: Alle News im Liveticker

    Im Nachgang erwidern Sie Kritik an dieser «False Balance», also der Überrepräsentation von Minderheitsmeinungen gegenüber wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnissen und Exponenten, jeweils sofort: Sie wollten Dialog …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel