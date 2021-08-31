Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:
England: offen bis 31. August
Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
Spanien: offen bis 31. August
Italien: offen bis 31. August
Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
Frankreich: offen bis 20. September
Ufficiale: Mohamed Amine Ihattaren è un giocatore della Juventus https://t.co/0RFIl8VyIS pic.twitter.com/h0G4Di2KNT— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 31, 2021
Cedric Itten stürmt fürs #Kleeblatt! 🤝— SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) August 31, 2021
Der 24-Jährige kommt am #DeadlineDay als Leihe mit Kaufoption vom Glasgow @RangersFC nach Fürth. Servus, Cedric! ☘https://t.co/Q2R7eSf92Q
Edinson Cavani will not join Barcelona. He’s not leaving Manchester United in the final hours of the market, confirmed by all parties involved. 🇺🇾 #MUFC #FCB #DeadlineDay— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi will NOT join Dortmund this window.— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) August 31, 2021
Chelsea won’t allow him to leave this window. Deal is off the table ⛔️#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/cxdsiKG8v0
Moise Kean comes home! 🏠⚪️⚫️— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021
✍️ https://t.co/3g52ilkgRd
#WelcomeBackMoise pic.twitter.com/WccYrkpmrF
Best of luck at @Corinthians, @willianborges88 👊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 30, 2021
Official bid from Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga: bit more than €30m, add ons included in the proposal. Camavinga prefers to leave Rennes now more than as free agent in 2022. Agreement close to be finalized. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021
Personal terms agreed until June 2026. #Camavinga
6⃣💎#SGE pic.twitter.com/QAbeaAC1Jn— Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) August 30, 2021
✍🏻 𝗩𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝗲́𝗱𝘂𝗻𝗼𝗶𝘀 !— FC Sion (@FCSion) August 30, 2021
L’ailier droit Vagner Dias rejoint le FC Sion en prêt du @FCMetz pour une saison ! 🔥
Le club valaisan possède une option d'achat.
Bienvenue en Valais 👋🏻#FCSion #TousEnsemble❤️🤍
𝗢𝗞𝟭𝟱— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 30, 2021
🇹🇷 #WelcomeKabak 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZlTDnpsX7x
✍️ Neuverpflichtung fürs Mittelfeld: Union holt Kevin #Möhwald— 1. FC Union Berlin 🇪🇺🛫 (@fcunion) August 30, 2021
📰 https://t.co/WEPW1R8lMX#fcunion pic.twitter.com/SMZ5JFFkwW
An Guadn! 🥨🍴🍺 #ServusMarcel pic.twitter.com/QJhMGxjgBc— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 30, 2021
Bienvenue, Andi Zeqiri! 👋🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/vL5GxxYWAS— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) August 30, 2021
Auf Leihbasis - Dodi Lukebakio kommt für ein Jahr von @HerthaBSC zu den Wölfen. Herzlich willkommen, Dodi!#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/QksPRHE8px— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) August 30, 2021
👉 Ποδοσφαιριστής της ΑΕΚ ο Στίβεν Τσούμπερ!— AEK F.C. (@AEK_FC_OFFICIAL) August 30, 2021
👉 The Mr Assist of Euro is here!
👉ΑΕΚ FC reach loan agreement with @eintracht_eng to sign Steven Zuber with option to buy#aekfc #aekfcseason2021_22 #aekfamily #aekfc_new_era #transfers #Zuber_17 pic.twitter.com/f7lwDeJ3pS
We are delighted to announce that @rubendias has signed a new six-year contract! ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 30, 2021
Having joined from Benfica last September, Dias’ new deal will keep him at the Club through until the summer of 2027.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re