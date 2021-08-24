Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo



He’s NOT starting - it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.



But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk