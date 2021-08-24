Navigation
freundlich 16°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021

    1 / 64
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Transferticker

    FCZ rüstet mit Roma-Spieler auf +++ Hertha sichert sich wohl Stuttgarts Kempf

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    24.08.21, 10:28
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion

    Mehr «Sport»

    Was Shaqiri bei Lyon verdient – und 5 weitere Antworten zum …

    Link zum Artikel

    Golubic kehrt zum Siegen zurück +++ Milan startet mit Auswärtssieg

    Link zum Artikel

    Wenn du als Schiri realisierst, dass du soeben einen groben Fehler gemacht hast

    Link zum Artikel

    Ex-NHL-Profi Jimmy Hayes stirbt mit 31 – die Hintergründe sind unbekannt

    Link zum Artikel

    Waldbrandsaison in Italien: Knapp 130 Anzeigen wegen Brandstiftung

    Link zum Artikel

    Der Kluge Hans: Das Pferd, das rechnen konnte

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Das bringt das Covid-Zertifikat wirklich

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Die Fails sind da! Hier kommen die 28 lustigsten Bilder und Gifs der Woche

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Belgierin erhält Zoo-Verbot in Antwerpen – wegen «Affäre» mit Schimpansen



    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator

    Link zum Artikel

    Das Sommer-Transferfenster 2021:

    England: offen bis 31. August
    Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
    Spanien: offen bis 31. August
    Italien: offen bis 31. August
    Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
    Frankreich: offen bis 20. September

    Liveticker: Transferticker: ab 24.08

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Cunha zu Atlético Madrid soll fix sein
    Der Wechsel von Matheus Cunha von Hertha BSC zu Atlético Madrid scheint beschlossene Sache. Wie Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano schreibt, koste der Brasilianer rund 30 Millionen Euro, der Deal sei bereits abgeschlossen. Als Eratz hat Hertha BSC schon gestern Ishak Belfodil von Hoffenheim verpflichtet (zap)
    Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel

    FCZ leiht Romas Ante Coric aus
    Der FC Zürich leiht von der AS Roma bis Ende Saison den offensiven Mittelfeldspieler Ante Coric aus. Die Römer verpflichteten den 24-jährigen Kroaten 2018 von Dinamo Zagreb, setzten ihn in der Serie A aber nur während 22 Minuten ein. Der Leader der Super League ist bereits der vierte Verein, an den Coric von der AS Roma ausgeliehen wird. In der letzten Saison spielte Coric zunächst für Venlo in den Niederlanden und später für Olimpija Ljubljana in Slowenien. Für die kroatische Nationalmannschaft absolvierte er vier Spiele – das letzte vor etwas mehr als vier Jahren.

    «Mit seinen Fähigkeiten soll er uns weitere Optionen für unser Offensivspiel geben und sich beim FCZ weiterentwickeln», sagte der Zürcher Sportchef Marinko Jurendic. (zap/sda)

    Ante Coric 🇭🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 0,7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: keine Spiele
    Hertha sichert sich wohl Stuttgarts Kempf
    Der VfB Stuttgart scheint Innenverteidiger Marc-Oliver Kempf an Hertha BSC zu verlieren. Die «Stuttgarter Nachrichten» schreiben, dass es «weitgehend gesichert» sei, dass der Deutsche im Sommer 2022, nach Ablauf seines Vertrags in Stuttgart ablösefrei nach Berlin wechsle. Eine andere Möglichkeit wäre, dass Kempf noch in dieser Transferperiode zur Hertha wechsle – so könnte Stuttgart noch eine Ablöse generieren. (zap)

    Marc-Oliver Kempf 🇩🇪
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 26
    Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 2 Tore
    epa08833882 Marc-Oliver Kempf of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Germany Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart at PreZero-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, 21 November 2020. EPA/Matthias Hangst / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    19:42
    Shaqiris Wechsel ist perfekt


    >>> Mehr dazu erfährst du hier.
    13:26
    Shaqiri in Lyon angekommen
    10:47
    Kimmich verlängert bei Bayern
    Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, right, and Cologne's Jan Thielmann vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Cologne in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Bayern München hat den Vertrag mit dem deutschen Internationalen Joshua Kimmich vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2025 verlängert. Der 26-jährige Mittelfeldspieler war 2015 von RB Leipzig zum deutschen Rekordmeister gewechselt und hat sich dort zum Weltklasse- und Führungsspieler entwickelt.

    Kimmichs Vertragsverlängerung soll ein Signal sein. Der Vorzeigeprofi gilt als Leader auch für die Zeit nach den Ü30-Leitfiguren Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski und Thomas Müller. Erwartet wird, dass bald auch Kimmichs Mittelfeldpartner Leon Goretzka seinen 2022 auslaufenden Vertrag verlängern wird. (sda/dpa)
    Liverpool stimmt Shaqiri-Wechsel nach Lyon zu
    Nachdem der FC Liverpool mit der ersten Offerte von Olympique Lyon für Xherdan Shaqiri nicht glücklich war, ist der Deal nun unter Dach und Fach zu sein. Wie nun auch Lyon offiziell bestätigt haben die «Reds» einer Ablösesumme von umgerechnet rund 11,8 Millionen Schweizer Franken zugestimm. In Lyon wird der Nati-Star einen Vertrag über drei Jahre unterschreiben. Der Medizintest wird morgen Montag über die Bühne gehen. (abu)

    Xherdan Shaqiri 🇨🇭
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Alter: 29
    Marktwert: 12 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 22 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Seferovic-Konkurrent Waldschmidt kehrt in Bundesliga zurück
    Luca Waldschmidt kehrt in die Bundesliga zurück. Der 25-jährige Stürmer unterschrieb bei Wolfsburg einen Vertrag bis 2025.

    Zuletzt stand Waldschmidt bei Benfica Lissabon unter Vertrag, wo er im Angriff Konkurrent des derzeit verletzten Schweizer Internationalen Haris Seferovic war. Der siebenfache deutsche Internationale war vor Jahresfrist vom SC Freiburg in die portugiesische Topliga gestossen und erzielte für Benfica in 43 Spielen 12 Tore. (abu/sda/dpa)

    Luca Waldschmidt 🇩🇪
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Transfer-Wirrwarr um Ronaldo geht weiter
    Erst gestern Mittag verkündete Juventus-Trainer Massimilliano Allegri, dass Cristiano Ronaldo beim italienischen Rekordmeister bleiben würde. Doch nun scheint sich schon wieder einiges verändert zu haben. Der Portugiese sass beim Sonntagsspiel gegen Udinese Calcio zu Beginn nur auf der Bank – gemäss dem italienischen Transfer-Guru
    Fabrizio Romano auf eigenen Wunsch.

    CR7 möchte nämlich den Klub in den nächsten Tagen doch noch verlassen. Das Problem: Bei Juventus Turin sind bislang noch keine Angebote für den 36-Jährigen eingetroffen. (abu)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 44 Spiele, 36 Tore
    Laut Juve-Trainer Allegri bleibt Ronaldo in Turin
    epa09366780 Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo at J Medical Center of Juventus, in Turin, Italy, 26 July 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Laut Trainer Massimiliano Allegri wird Cristiano Ronaldo auch in dieser Saison bei Juventus Turin spielen. «Mir hat er gesagt, dass er bleibt», sagte der 54-jährige Allegri, der nach zweijähriger Auszeit zum italienischen Rekordmeister zurückgekehrt ist.

    In den letzten Wochen gab es diverse Gerüchte, dass Ronaldo ein Jahr vor Ablauf seines Vertrages Turin verlassen könnte. Der 36-jährige Stürmer spielt seit Sommer 2018 bei Juventus, das am Sonntag in Udine in die neue Saison startet. (sda/ans/afp)
    11:38
    Europameister Florenzi von der AS Roma zu Milan
    epa09338930 Alessandro Florenzi of Italy celebrates winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021. EPA/Paul Ellis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Bild: keystone
    Der italienische Internationale Alessandro Florenzi wechselt leihweise für die laufende Saison von der AS Roma zur AC Milan. Danach besitzen die Mailänder eine Kaufoption für den 30-jährigen Aussenverteidiger, der im Juli mit Italien Europameister wurde. (sda/afp)
    Benzema ein weiteres Jahr bei Real
    Der Stürmerstar Karim Benzema verlängert seinen Vertrag bei Real Madrid frühzeitig um ein Jahr und bleibt damit bis Sommer 2023 beim spanischen Rekordmeister.

    Der 33-jährige Franzose wechselte vor zwölf Jahren von Lyon zu Real und gewann seither unter anderem dreimal die Meisterschaft und viermal die Champions League. (abu/sda/afp)

    Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 33
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 2 Tore
    Inter will Gladbachs Thuram
    Marcus Thuram will in der Champions League spielen und deshalb Borussia Mönchengladbach verlassen. Ein erster Interessent soll in Inter Mailand gefunden worden sein. Doch der Serie-A-Champion sei mit seiner Offerte bei Gladbachs Sportchef Max Eberl abgeblitzt. Demnach fordere der Bundesliga-Klub mindestens 30 Millionen Euro für den Französischen Stürmer.

    Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Quelle: transfermarkt.de
    epa09412840 Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram (L) in action against Bayern's Dayot Upamecano (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Muenchen in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 13 August 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 47
    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    quelle: epa/epa / guillaume horcajuelo
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Die Fails sind da! Hier kommen die 28 lustigsten Bilder und Gifs der Woche
    2
    Vor elf Jahren schiesst Atsuko Sato dieses Foto – heute ist es das teuerste der Welt
    3
    Delta-Variante trifft Vietnam mit voller Wucht ++ Impfgegner stürmen Fernsehstudio
    4
    Belgierin erhält Zoo-Verbot in Antwerpen – wegen «Affäre» mit Schimpansen
    5
    Das bringt das Covid-Zertifikat wirklich
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    SVP-Hardlinerin bringt Mattea Meyer aus der Fassung – so war die Afghanistan-«Arena»
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Wäre die Welt friedlicher, wenn Gott uns fremd geblieben wäre?
    4
    Sind diese 21 Sprichwörter wahr? Du entscheidest!
    5
    «Absurd»: Diese SVP-Regierungsräte stellen sich gegen die Partei-Parole zum Covid-Gesetz
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    29 brutal ehrliche Karikaturen, die uns das Desaster in Afghanistan vor Augen führen
    2
    Vom Minister in Kabul zum Essenslieferanten in Leipzig – die Geschichte von Sayed Sadaat
    3
    Dieses Looping-Karussell-Video ... Ach, schau bitte selbst 😱
    4
    Back to school: 21 lustige Situationen zum Schulanfang
    5
    Zuerst das Dessert, dann die Suppe – die Essgewohnheiten von Lewandowski, Ronaldo & Co.

    Zuerst das Dessert, dann die Suppe – die Essgewohnheiten von Lewandowski, Ronaldo & Co.

    Die richtige Ernährung gehört heutzutage zum Sport wie das tägliche Training. Profis wie Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo oder Tom Brady machen aus ihren täglichen Essroutinen und der Pflege ihres Körpers eine halbe Wissenschaft. Doch es gab und gibt auch Sportler, die sich nicht ganz so vorbildlich ernähren.

    Der polnische Torjäger vom FC Bayern hat ein besonderes Geheimnis für seinen Erfolg. Lewandowski pflegt seinen Körper nicht nur durch harte Arbeit, sondern achtet auch penibel darauf, was er isst. So verzichtet der 32-Jährige komplett auf Fast Food oder frittierte Lebensmittel. Auch Gluten, Laktose, Weizenmehl und Kuhmilch stehen beim Stürmer nicht auf dem Speiseplan.

    Eine Gewohnheit des Weltfussballers sorgt besonders für Staunen. Er isst nämlich zuerst das Dessert, dann die Vorspeise und zum …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel