England: offen bis 31. August
Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
Spanien: offen bis 31. August
Italien: offen bis 31. August
Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
Frankreich: offen bis 20. September
🚨 | ANNUNCIO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 26, 2021
Joaquín Correa è un nuovo giocatore dell’Inter! ⚫🔵
👉 https://t.co/3RzVQ1Vay4#WelcomeJoaquin #IMInter pic.twitter.com/6gPPXAopxy
Jorge Mendes will talk with Juventus today. Cristiano Ronaldo was not starting vs Udinese because he wanted to look for options - while Mendes approached Manchester City. 🇵🇹 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Juventus want €28/30m fee for Ronaldo. Man City have no intention to pay. There’s no bid yet. pic.twitter.com/Aa0IBvX5Ut
Pascal Schürpf ✍ ➡2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣— FC Luzern (@FCL_1901) August 26, 2021
Vertrag ist unterschrieben, die Tinte ist trocken, dieser Cupsiegerjunge geht nirgendwo hin und bleibt genau da, wo wir ihn wollen! Wir freuen uns auf weitere zwei Jahre mit dir, Pasci 😍.#FCL #nomeLozärn #seit1901fürimmer pic.twitter.com/sWPVRdb3GP
Mercato : pour Kylian Mbappé, le PSG veut 220 millions d’euros !— Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) August 25, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/QJkcFjEPao pic.twitter.com/pYo0lAzbqL
Zomertransfer nummer 8️⃣ is een feit!— SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) August 25, 2021
ℹ️ Meer op https://t.co/l8XpnldNAD#BienvenueKutesa pic.twitter.com/oAGZCLlG9p
🚨 Thomas Delaney, nuevo refuerzo para la medular del #SevillaFC. 🇩🇰⚪🔴#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 25, 2021
🚨 Leonardo annonce que Mbappé veut quitter le PSG : "Kylian Mbappé a envie de partir, ça me semble clair. Si le Real Madrid fait une offre, ça me semble clair… Moi je donne une position, qui, je pense, est claire pour tout le monde"— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 25, 2021
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1
🔴⚪ #BienvenidoCunha— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 25, 2021
👍 @mathcunha20 superó el reconocimiento médico que tuvo lugar en la @ClinicaNavarra antes de la firma de su contrato como rojiblanco 😄
🏧 #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/cD5FswGVf9
✍️🏽 Der 24-jährige offensive Mittelfeldspieler Ante Coric wechselt per sofort leihweise für die aktuelle Saison 2021/2022 von der @OfficialASRoma zum FC Zürich.— FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) August 24, 2021
👉🏽 https://t.co/vALid1SYGt#fcz #fczuerich #stadtclub pic.twitter.com/IppzVcfUV5
🔴 @XS_11official 𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙇𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙣𝙖𝙞𝙨 ! 🔵#Shaqiri2024 pic.twitter.com/JtSsQi5wAp— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 23, 2021
Herzlich willkommen in Wolfsburg, Luca Waldschmidt! 👋— VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) August 22, 2021
Nationalstürmer verpflichtet ➡️ https://t.co/b46MlrdDdK#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/M2wtxuNWe6
Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021
He’s NOT starting - it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.
But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk
✍️ #Benzema2023 pic.twitter.com/vsLNamfatA— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 20, 2021