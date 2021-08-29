Navigation
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021

    1 / 66
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2021
    Transferticker

    Transferticker

Sabitzer wechselt wohl von Leipzig zu den Bayern +++ Zuber zum Medizincheck in Athen

    29.08.21, 15:23
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion

    Das Sommer-Transferfenster 2021:

    England: offen bis 31. August
    Deutschland: offen bis 31. August
    Spanien: offen bis 31. August
    Italien: offen bis 31. August
    Schweiz: offen bis 31. August
    Frankreich: offen bis 20. September

    Liveticker: Transferticker: ab 24.08

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Steven Zuber zum Medizincheck in Athen
    Der Wechsel von Steven Zuber von Eintracht Frankfurt zu AEK Athen wird immer konkreter. Wie die griechische Zeitung «Stortime» berichtet, sei der Schweizer Nationalspieler am Sonntag bereits für den Medizincheck nach Griechenland gereist. AEK werde den Schweizer ausleihen und habe zudem eine Kaufoption über 2 Millionen Euro. (zap)

    Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 30
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    31.07.2021,xjfx Fussball, Testspiel, Saison 2021 - 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St-Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Bild: v. li. Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** 31 07 2021,xjfx Football, Test Match, Season 2021 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Picture v li Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: HMBxMedia/xHeikoxBecker
    Bild: imago images/HMB-Media
    Wechsel steht offenbar bevor: Sabitzer zum FC Bayern
    Marcel Sabitzer von RB Leipzig steht vor einem Wechsel zum FC Bayern. Laut der «Bild» haben sich die Vereine auf eine Ablösesumme von rund 16 Millionen Euro für den Österreicher verständigt. Sabitzer, dessen Vertrag in Leipzig nur noch bis 2022 gültig ist, habe sich bereits längst mit dem Rekordmeister geeinigt.

    Am Samstag hatte Bayerns Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidzic im Rahmen des Bundesliga-Spiels gegen Hertha BSC am Sky-Mikrofon gesagt: «Wir haben uns schon mit dem Spieler beschäftigt, ja. Das könnte ein Thema werden.» Da das Transferfenster nur noch bis zum kommenden Dienstag (31. August) geöffnet hat, blieb den Bayern nicht viel Zeit für die Verpflichtung.

    Sabitzer war ein Wunschspieler von Trainer Julian Nagelsmann, den er aus seinen zwei Jahren in Leipzig gut kennt. Sabitzer selbst sagte 2016 in einem Interview mit der «Mitteldeutschen Zeitung»: «Ich war als Kind immer Bayern-Fan, bin daheim mit Bayern-Klamotten rumgelaufen.» (zap/t-online)

    Marcel Sabitzer 🇦🇹
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 42 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    epa09113975 Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer (R) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Bayern Munich at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, 03 April 2021. EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Zouma von Chelsea zu West Ham
    Kurt Zouma wechselt vom FC Chelsea zu West Ham United. Der Franzose kostet 35 Millionen Euro und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2025. (zap)
    Kurt Zouma 🇫🇷
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 26
    Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Juventus hat Nachfolger für Ronaldo scheinbar gefunden
    Juventus Turin holt offenbar ein Eigengewächs als Ronaldo-Ersatz zurück. Wie «Sky Italia» schreibt, stehe Moise Kean kurz vor der Rückkehr nach Turin. Der Stürmer verliess Juve vor zwei Jahren für 27,5 Millionen Euro in Richtung Everton und soll vorerst per Leihe für zwei Jahre zurückkehren. Kean soll noch am Samstagabend in Turin ankommen, der Medizincheck sei für Sonntag vorgesehen. (zap)

    Moise Kean 🇮🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 21
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Everton FC forward Moise Kean, center, tries to get the ball between Millonarios FC defender Juan Pablo Vargaas, left, and defender Andres Llinas during the first half of a Florida Cup soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    Bild: keystone
    Diogo Dalot zum BVB?
    Wie «Sky» berichtet, steht Borussia Dortmund unmittelbar vor der Verpflichtung von Diogo Dalot von Manchester United. Die Vereine hätten sich über die Wechselmodalitäten geeinigt, ein Wechsel hänge aber noch davon ab, ob Man United bis zum Ende des Transferfensters am Dienstag noch einen Ersatz für Dalot findet. (zap)

    Diogo Dalot 🇵🇹
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: Keine Einsätze

    Wird Hazard zum Ronaldo-Ersatz?
    Juventus Turin ist nach dem Abgang von Cristiano Ronaldo auf der Suche nach einem Ersatz für den linken Flügel. Wie die «Marca» berichtet, sei Eden Hazard einer der Kandidaten. Der Belgier wechselte 2019 für 115 Millionen Euro von Chelsea zu Real Madrid, konnte dort – auch wegen vielen Verletzungen – aber selten überzeugen. Nun scheint eine Leihe an Juventus Turin möglich. Die Turiner beschäftigen sich zudem mit Moise Kean (Everton), Mauro Icardi (PSG) sowie dem Sassuolo-Duo Giacomo Raspadori und Gianluca Scamacca. (zap)

    Eden Hazard 🇧🇪
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 30
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 1 Assist
    Alaves' Martin Aguirregabiria, right, holds his face after a challenge with Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Madrid at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
    Bild: keystone
    Kostic verweigert Training, weil er zu Lazio will
    Filip Kostic will seinen Abgang bei Eintracht Frankfurt offenbar provozieren. Wie der Bundesligist mitteilte, blieb der Serbe beim Abschlusstraining fern. Angeblich will Kostic zu Lazio Rom in die Serie A wechseln, um dort Joaquín Correa (zu Inter) zu ersetzen. Wie diverse Medien berichten, gibt es aber noch kein offizielles Angebot von Lazio für Kostic. (zap)

    Filip Kostic 🇷🇸
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 28
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele

    Der Wechsel von Ronaldo zu Manchester United ist offiziell
    78
    1
    Manchester United bestätigt: Cristiano Ronaldo kehrt zurück zu den «Red Devils»
    Mbappés Umfeld glaubt fest an Wechsel zu Real Madrid
    Kylian Mbappé will zu Real Madrid wechseln. Die Klubs konnten noch keine Einigung erzielen, doch das Umfeld vom Franzosen geht fest davon aus, dass der Wechsel bald Tatsache ist. Dies berichtet der spanische Journalist Sergio Quirante. Bereits am Donnerstag wurde über ein Angebot in Höhe von 180 Millionen Euro seitens der Madrilenen berichtet. Es dürfte der nächste Transfer-Hammer werden, nachdem Cristiano Ronaldos Wechsel zu Manchester United bestätigt wurde.

    Als Ersatz hat PSG bereits Erling Haaland vom BVB ins Auge gefasst. Dortmund hat in diesem Sommer bisher alle Angebote für den Norweger abgeblockt. Mino Raiola, der Berater des Stürmers, übe jedoch Druck auf den Klub aus, um einen Wechsel zu den Franzosen zu erzwingen.

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    epa09422499 Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and the Stade Brestois in Brest, France, 20 August 2021. EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson
    Bild: keystone
    PSG will Haaland als möglichen Mbappé-Ersatz
    Kylian Mbappé soll von Paris Saint-Germain zu Real Madrid wechseln – gemäss der spanischen Zeitung Marca könnte der Transfer gar heute noch bestätigt werden. Sollte der junge Franzose den Haupstadt-Klub tatsächlich verlassen, brauchte dieser einen neuen Mittelstürmer. Nun soll gemäss eines Berichts des «Daily Telegraph» mit einem Last-Minute-Angebot Erling Haaland von Dortmund zu PSG gelockt werden. Der Berater des Norweger Mino Raiola soll einen Wechsel vorantreiben wollen.

    Dortmund hat sich schon den ganzen Sommer geweigert, sich Angebote für den norwegischen Stürmerstar anzuhören. Doch nun muss auch BVB-Berater Matthias Sammer eingeräumt haben: «Wenn irgendein verrückter 200 Millionen für Haaland hinblättert, wie soll ich den Aktionären erklären, dass ich das abgelehnt habe.» (abu)

    Erling Haaland 🇳🇴
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 21
    Marktwert: 130 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 5 Tore
    Dortmund's Erling Haaland looks dejected after the German Supercup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Bild: keystone
    Manchester United gibt erstes Angebot für Ronaldo ab
    Die «Red Devils» bereiten den Weg für die Rückkehr von Cristiano Ronaldo. Nun soll sein derzeitiger Klub ein erstes Angebot von Manchester United erhalten haben. Die Ablösesumme betrage rund 25 Millionen Euro. Der Portugiese hatte Juventus Turin am Donnerstag über seine Absicht informiert, den Verein verlassen zu wollen. Die Italiener sind bereit, eine Einigung zu erzielen. Zudem sei das Vertragsangebot bereits an Ronaldos Berater gesendet worden. (nih)
    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    Zwei Neue für Lugano
    Der FC Lugano hat für die kommenden vier Jahre den slowenischen Stürmer Zan Celar und den tunesischen Mittelfeldspieler Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud unter Vertrag genommen.

    Der 22-jährige Celar stösst von der AS Roma zu den Tessinern. Für die Römer debütierte er in der Saison 2018/2019 in der Serie A. Zuletzt war er an die Serie-B-Klubs Cittadella und Cremonese ausgeliehen. Im Mai nahm er mit Slowenien an der U21-EM teil.

    Der ein Jahr jüngere Belhadj Mahmoud, kurz Hadj Mahmoud genannt, war in der letzten Saison beim tunesischen Vizemeister Etoile Sportive du Sahel engagiert. Lugano plant mit ihm im defensiven Mittelfeld und bei Bedarf als Innenverteidiger. (nih/sda)
    Zan Celar 🇸🇮
    Alter: 22
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 650'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 27 Spiele, 2 Tore



    Manchester United plant bereits den Medizincheck von Ronaldo
    Die Rückkehr von Cristiano Ronaldo zu Manchester United wird immer wahrscheinlicher. Die «Red Devils» planen angeblich bereits einen Medizincheck für den Portugiesen. Dieser solle in Lissabon stattfinden. Dies berichtet die «Manchester Evening News». Demnach sei der 36-Jährige nicht mehr an einem Vertrag mit Manchester City interessiert gewesen, nachdem er von seinem Ex-Klub kontaktiert wurde. Zudem habe das Gespräch mit Sir Alex Ferguson einen Einfluss auf das Umdenken bei Ronaldo gehabt. (nih)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
    Bild: IMAGO / Sportimage
    Ugrinic verlängert in Luzern
    Filip Ugrinic bleibt dem FC Luzern erhalten. Der 22-jährige Mittelfeldspieler verlängerte den im Sommer auslaufenden Vertrag mit seinem Stammklub bis Sommer 2024.

    Ugrinic gehört bei den Zentralschweizern fünf Jahre nach seinem Super-League-Debüt zu den Leistungsträgern. Zuletzt kursierten Gerüchte über ein angebliches Interesse unter anderem des FC Basel. (nih/sda)
    Manchester City zieht sich aus Ronaldo-Poker zurück
    Die neuste Wende im Rennen um Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester City hat sich aus den Verhandlungen mit Berater Jorge Mendes zurückgezogen. Der Portugiese wird somit nicht zum Team von Pep Guardiola wechseln. Stadtrivale United ist nun der klare Favorit auf eine Verpflichtung des 36-Jährigen, wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet.

    Die «Red Devils» haben Ronaldo bereits ein Vertragsangebot geschickt, wie Samuel Luckhurst von den «Manchester Evening News» berichtet. Der Stürmer habe am Morgen mit United-Legende Sir Alex Ferguson gesprochen, der ihn in seiner Zeit beim englischen Rekordmeister trainierte. (nih)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore

    United-Trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lockt Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo hat Juventus Turin bekanntlich darüber informiert, den Verein verlassen zu wollen. Als heissester Kandidat gilt Manchester City, die bereits mit dem Berater des Portugiesen verhandelt haben. Doch auch Manchester United scheint interessiert an einer Rückholaktion. Dies sagte Trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an einer Medienkonferenz am Freitagnachmittag. «Er ist der beste Spieler aller Zeiten und wir hatten immer eine gute Beziehung. Lasst uns sehen, was passiert. Bruno Fernandes hat ebenfalls mit ihm gesprochen und falls er Juventus verlassen möchte, weiss er, dass wir interessiert sind.»

    Auch Fabrizio Romano berichtete nun vom Interesse seitens United. Jorge Mendes, Ronaldos Berater, sei seit gestern Abend in Kontakt mit dem Vizemeister der letzten Saison. Der Vorstand diskutiere nun über ein mögliches Gehalt und die Ablösesumme. Der 36-Jährige hat bereits zwischen 2003 und 2009 bei den «Red Devils» gespielt und neben drei Meistertiteln auch die Champions League gewonnen. (nih)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore

    Juves Trainer bestätigt möglichen Abgang von Ronaldo
    Massimiliano Allegri bestätigt den bevorstehenden Abschied von Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo bei Juventus Turin. Laut dem Trainer hat sich der Portugiese bereits von seinen Teamkollegen verabschiedet.

    «Ich habe mit Cristiano gesprochen. Er hat mir gesagt, dass er nicht bei Juventus bleiben will», sagte Allegri am Tag vor dem Heimspiel gegen Empoli. «Er wird daher am Samstag nicht zum Kader gehören, er hat heute nicht trainiert», ergänzte der Trainer des italienischen Rekordmeisters. Allegri bestätigte zudem, dass der 36-Jährige sich am Morgen bereits von der Mannschaft verabschiedet habe.

    Ronaldo soll italienischen Medienberichten zufolge vor einem Wechsel zum englischen Meister Manchester City stehen. Noch aber soll Juventus aus England kein offizielles Angebot für den Offensivspieler, der seit 2018 in Turin spielt, erhalten haben. (sda/dpa)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo goes for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Assalé zu Werder Bremen
    Roger Assalé, der ehemalige Stürmer der Young Boys, spielt per sofort in Deutschland. Der 27-Jährige von der Elfenbeinküste wechselt leihweise für ein Jahr vom französischen Klub Dijon zum Bundesliga-Absteiger Werder Bremen. Nach dieser Saison besitzen die Norddeutschen eine Kaufoption. (abu/sda/dpa)

    Roger Assalé 🇨🇮
    Alter: 27
    Position: Mittelstümrer
    Marktwert: 2,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 4 Spiele, 2 Tore
    epa07946431 Young Boys' Roger Assale reacts during the UEFA Europa League group stage soccer match between BSC Young Boys Bern and Feyernoord Rotterdam, at the Stade de Suisse in Bern, Switzerland, 24 October 2019. EPA/PETER KLAUNZER
    Bild: EPA
    Kommt der Mbappé-Wechsel nach Madrid noch heute?
    Obwohl PSG-Präsident Nasser Al-Khelaifi stets beteuerte, dass man nicht im Sinn habe, Kylian Mbappé zu verkaufen, gibt es Bewegung in der Thematik. Wie die spanische Zeitung «Marca» schreibt, stehe der Wechsel des französischen Stürmers zu Real Madrid kurz bevor. Es sei sogar möglich, dass es heute offiziell verkündet werde.

    Demnach hätte Paris Saint-Germain ein Real-Angebot von 170 Millionen Euro plus weiteren zehn Millionen Euro an Bonuszahlungen akzeptiert. Selbst wenn der Deal heute noch nicht zustande käme, soll Mbappé gegen Reims am Sonntag nicht spielen. Als Ersatz für den angeblich bald abspringenden Stürmer hatte PSG zunächst Gabriel Jesus vorgesehen, doch Manchester City sei nicht bereit, den Brasilianer zu verkaufen. Deshalb sollen die Pariser nun Evertons Richarlison ins Auge gefasst haben. (abu)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Richarlison 🇧🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 1 Tor
    epa09404806 Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Estac Troyes and Paris Saint Germain in Troyes, France, 07 August 2021. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Cristiano Ronaldo bittet um Freigabe – Juve wartet auf Angebot
    Die Zeichen verdichten sich: Cristiano Ronaldo wird Juventus Turin wohl noch in dieser Woche verlassen. Der Portugiese will den Verein verlassen und hat nun um eine Freigabe gebeten. Im nächsten Ligaspiel wird der 36-Jährige Trainer Massimiliano Allegri nicht zur Verfügung stehen. Ronaldos Agent Jorge Mendes arbeite bereits an einem Vertrag mit Manchester City. Das berichtet der Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano. Bisher scheiterten die Verhandlungen noch an der Ablösesumme. Juventus fordert rund 30 Millionen Euro – ein Angebot der Engländer steht noch aus.

    Die «Citizens» arbeiten auch an Verkäufen, um den Transfer vom 36-jährigen Ronaldo zu ermöglichen. Demnach könnte Raheem Sterling den Verein verlassen, falls das Angebot stimmt. Gabriel Jesus soll nach dem Wunsch von Pep Guardiola aber bleiben.

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore

    Real Madrid erhöht Angebot für Kylian Mbappé ein letztes Mal
    Real Madrid will den französischen Stürmer unbedingt in diesem Sommer holen. Kylian Mbappé hat bei PSG noch ein Jahr Vertrag und hat kein Interesse diesen zu verlängern. Der 22-Jährige soll unbedingt zu den «Königlichen» wechseln wollen. Real bietet nun angeblich 170 Millionen Euro plus einen Bonus von rund zehn Millionen Euro. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. Es soll angeblich das letzte Angebot seitens der Spanier sein.

    PSG-Präsident Nasser Al-Khelaifi hat sich gegenüber «BeIN Sports» erneut zu den Gerüchten geäussert: «Ich habe es bereits deutlich gemacht. Wir wollen Mbappé nicht verkaufen und wir werden unsere Haltung nicht ändern.»
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a French League One soccer match between Brest and PSG at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Kylian Mbappe
    Bild: keystone
    Inter verpflichtet Lazios Joaquin Correa
    Italiens Meister Inter Mailand hat mit Joaquin Correa einen weiteren Stürmer verpflichtet. Der 27-jährige Argentinier kommt mit einem Vierjahresvertrag von Lazio Rom. Er wird vorerst ausgeliehen, jedoch mit der Verpflichtung, den Wechsel nach dem ersten Jahr dauerhaft zu machen. Das Gesamtvolumen des Transfers beläuft sich auf rund 30 Millionen Euro.

    Correa war 2018 vom FC Sevilla zu Lazio Rom gewechselt. In der vergangenen Saison traf er für die Römer in 41 Spielen elfmal. Inter hatte zuvor schon Edin Dzeko von der AS Roma nach Mailand geholt. (nih/sda/dpa)

    Joaquin Correa 🇦🇷
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2020/21: 38 Spiel, 11 Tore, 6 Vorlagen
    Zuber wechselt wohl nach Griechenland
    Der Schweizer Nationalspieler, der an der EM mit vier Assists beeindrucken konnte, wird Eintracht Frankfurt voraussichtlich verlassen. Steven Zuber wird vom Bundesligisten wohl an AEK Athen ausgeliehen. Frankfurt und der griechische Klub sollen sich zudem auf eine Kaufoption geeinigt haben. Dies berichtet «enwsi.gr». Der 30-Jährige war erst im Sommer 2020 zur Eintracht gewechselt, kam dort aber nur selten zum Einsatz. (nih)

    Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
    Position: Linkes Mittelfeld
    Alter: 30
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    31.07.2021,xjfx Fussball, Testspiel, Saison 2021 - 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St-Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Bild: v. li. Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** 31 07 2021,xjfx Football, Test Match, Season 2021 2022, Eintracht Frankfurt AS St Etienne , GER, Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Park Picture v li Steven Zuber Eintracht Frankfurt DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Copyright: HMBxMedia/xHeikoxBecker
    Bild: imago images/HMB-Media
    Ronaldo und ManCity sind sich einig – aber noch kein offizielles Angebot
    Der Wechsel von Cristiano Ronaldo zu Manchester City wird immer konkreter. Wie die «AS» berichtet, sind sich der portugiesische Superstar und der englische Meister über die Vertragsmodalitäten einig. Ronaldo würde bis 2023 unterschreiben und rund 15 Millionen Euro netto verdienen.

    Differenzen gibt es aber noch zwischen den Klubs. Gemäss dem Transfer-Experten Fabrizio Romano spricht Ronaldos Agent Jorge Mendes derzeit mit beiden Vereinen: Juventus fordert demnach eine Ablösesumme von 28 Millionen Euro, ManCity will den fünffachen Weltfussballer aber ablösefrei verpflichten. Zunächst schien es, als könnte City-Stürmer Gabriel Jesus in den Deal miteinbezogen werden, aber Trainer Pep Guardiola möchte den brasilianischen Stürmer offenbar unbedingt halten. Stattdessen könnte nun Raheem Sterling im Ronaldo-Deal nach Turin wechseln. Noch immer gibt es kein offizielles Angebot der «Citizens» für Ronaldo. (pre)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    Schürpf verlängert Vertrag in Luzern
    Pascal Schürpf spielt auch in der nächsten Saison für den FC Luzern. Der 32-jährige Mittelfeldspieler hat seinen im kommenden Sommer auslaufenden Vertrag vorzeitig um ein Jahr verlängert. Schürpf hatte in der Winterpause der Meisterschaft 2016/17 vom FC Vaduz zu den Innerschweizern gewechselt. (sda)
    PSG will offenbar 220 Millionen Euro für Mbappé
    PSG-Sportchef Leonardo bestätigte am Mittwoch, dass Kylian Mbappé den Verein verlassen und zu Real Madrid wechseln möchte. Nur mit der angebotenen Ablösesumme von rund 160 Millionen Euro war der 51-jährige Brasilianer nicht zufrieden. Man werde den französischen Starstürmer nicht für weniger als 180 Millionen Euro ziehen lassen. Wie «Le Parisien» nun berichtet, fordert PSG nicht weniger als 220 Millionen für Mbappé – nur zwei Millionen unter dem Transfer-Weltrekord von Neymar also. (pre)

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Kutesa wechselt von Reims zu Zulte Waregem
    Der Mittelfeldspieler Dereck Kutesa wechselt leihweise von Reims zu Zulte Waregem in die höchste belgische Liga. Der 23-jährige Genfer, vor seinem Wechsel nach Frankreich vor zwei Jahren beim FC St. Gallen unter Vertrag, kam beim Ligue-1-Verein in dieser Saison (auch) wegen einer Adduktorenverletzung nicht zum Einsatz. (pre/sda)

    Dereck Kutesa 🇨🇭
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2020/21: 31 Spiele, 1 Tor, 3 Vorlagen
    Delaney wechselt von Dortmund zu Sevilla
    Der dänische Internationale Thomas Delaney verlässt Borussia Dortmund nach drei Jahren und schliesst sich mit einem Vierjahresvertrag dem FC Sevilla an. Der Vierte der letztjährigen spanischen Meisterschaft soll für den 29-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler sechs Millionen Euro nach Dortmund überwiesen haben. (jaw/sda)

    Thomas Delaney 🇩🇰
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 29
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Ronaldo statt Kane zu ManCity?
    Nach dem geplatzten Wechsel von Harry Kane von Tottenham zu Manchester City wird wieder vermehrt über einen Transfer von Cristiano Ronaldo zu den «Citizens» spekuliert. CR7 könnte beim Team von Trainer Pep Guardiola zu einer Art luxuriöser Übergangslösung werden. Sein Agent Jorge Mendes soll laut «The Athletic»-Reporter Sam Lee bereits nach Manchester gereist sein und Ronaldo direkt bei ManCity angeboten haben. Bislang winkten die «Skyblues» wegen des zu hohen Gehalts aber ab.

    Sein aktueller Arbeitgeber Juventus Turin ist gemäss «Tuttosport» bereit, den portugiesischen Superstar abzugeben. Beim Saisonauftakt gegen Udinese sass CR7 nur auf der Bank, was die Spekulationen zusätzlich anheizte. Die Ablösesumme würde sich auf rund 25 Millionen Euro belaufen. Die Suche nach einem möglichen Nachfolger soll bereits laufen: Offenbar kommen Mauro Icardi von PSG, Anthony Martial von Manchester United und Gabriel Jesus von Manchester City infrage. (pre)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 0 Tore
    epa09425114 Juventus
    Bild: keystone
    PSG-Sportchef bestätigt, dass Mbappé zu Real will
    PSG-Sportdirektor Leonardo hat gegenüber «RMC Sport» bestätigt, dass Kylian Mbappé den französischen Hauptstadtklub verlassen und zu Real Madrid wechseln möchte. Ausserdem verifizierte er Berichte, wonach PSG ein Angebot über ungefähr 160 Millionen Euro der Königlichen abgelehnt habe. «Kylian will sich Real Madrid anschliessen und wir werden ihn nicht daran hindern», so Leonardo. «Aber wenn uns ein Spieler mit laufendem Vertrag (bis 2022, Anm.d.Red) verlassen will, dann geschieht das zu unseren Konditionen. Wir werden ihn sicher nicht für weniger als die 180 Millionen Euro, die wir 2017 an Monaco gezahlt haben, ziehen lassen.»

    Ausserdem kritisierte der Brasilianer die Königlichen scharf: «Es scheint eine Strategie von Real Madrid zu sein, ein Nein von uns zu erhalten. Seit zwei Jahren verhält sich Real Madrid uns gegenüber falsch, illegal, kontaktiert Mbappés Entourage. Das ist inakzeptabel und überhaupt nicht korrekt. Unmissverständlich stellte Leonardo klar: «Ob er bleibt oder geht, es wird immer zu unseren Bedingungen geschehen. Wenn er gehen will, wird er gehen, aber zu unseren Bedingungen wie jeder andere Spieler auch.» Real muss also nachbessern, wenn man Mbappé noch vor Ende des Transferfensters am 31. August verpflichten will.

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Kane bleibt bei Tottenham
    Eines der grossen Transfer-Dramen dieses Sommers ist zu Ende. Harry Kane wechselt nicht zu Manchester City, sondern bleibt bei Tottenham Hotspur. Dies teilt der Stürmer selbst auf Twitter mit: «Es war unglaublich, den Empfang der Spurs-Fans am Sonntag zu sehen. Ich werde diesen Sommer bei Tottenham bleiben und mich zu 100 Prozent darauf konzentrieren, der Mannschaft zu helfen.» City gemäss Medienberichten ein Angebot von 150 Millionen Euro für Kane vorbereitet haben. (abu)

    Harry Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 28
    Marktwert: 120 Mio. Euro
    Leistungsdaten 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Fix: Cunha wechselt zu Atlético Madrid
    Was schon tagelang gemunkelt wurde, ist jetzt bestätigt. Der frühere Sion-Stürmer Matheus Cunha wechselt von Hertha Berlin zu Atlético Madrid. Der Brasilianer unterschreibt bei den Spaniern gleich einen Vertrag über fünf Jahre. Die Ablösesumme soll rund 30 Millionen Euro betragen – noch nie hat Hertha für einen Spieler so viel Geld erhalten. (abu)

    Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Delaney schon auf dem Weg nach Spanien
    Der Wechsel von Dortmunds Thomas Delaney zu Sevilla steht kurz bevor. Gemäss spanischen und deutschen Medienberichten, befindet sich der 29-jährige Mittelfeldspieler bereits auf dem Weg nach Spanien. Der BVB kassiert demnach für den Dänen rund acht Millionen Euro. (abu)

    Thomas Delaney 🇩🇰
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 29
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele
    Dortmund's Thomas Delaney, right, reacts after Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Stuttgart and Dortmund at the Mercedes-Benz Arena stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Tom Weller/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Real gibt Megaofferte für Mbappé ab
    Die Vertragsverhandlungen zwischen Stürmer Kylian Mbappé und Paris Saint-Germain stocken gewaltig. Der junge Franzose möchte den Klub verlassen – und Real Madrid hat bereits Interesse angemeldet. Nun machen die Spanier Nägel mit Köpfen und haben bei PSG Berichten zufolge ein Wahnsinnsangebot abgegeben. Demnach sollen die «Königlichen» 160 Millionen Euro für Mbappé bieten – die zweithöchste je für einen Fusballer gebotene Summe nach Neymar (für 222 Millionen Euro zu PSG).

    Mbappé würde damit auch seinen eigenen Rekord überbieten. Er lag mit seinem Wechsel von Monaco zu PSG (145 Millionen Euro) bereits an zweiter Stelle in der ewigen Transferrekord-Liste. Nun würde er diese Marke noch einmal um 15 Millionen übertreffen. Gemäss Le Parisien hat PSG Stand Mittwochmorgen aber noch nicht auf das Angebot reagiert. Über einen Transfer Mbappés würde sich auch Monaco freuen. Wenn der Stürmer PSG noch vor 2022 verlässt, erhalten die Monegassen noch einmal 35 Millionen Euro.

    Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 22
    Marktwert: 160 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 1 Tor
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a French League One soccer match between Brest and PSG at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Kylian Mbappe
    Bild: keystone
    FCZ leiht Romas Ante Coric aus
    Der FC Zürich leiht von der AS Roma bis Ende Saison den offensiven Mittelfeldspieler Ante Coric aus. Die Römer verpflichteten den 24-jährigen Kroaten 2018 von Dinamo Zagreb, setzten ihn in der Serie A aber nur während 22 Minuten ein. Der Leader der Super League ist bereits der vierte Verein, an den Coric von der AS Roma ausgeliehen wird. In der letzten Saison spielte Coric zunächst für Venlo in den Niederlanden und später für Olimpija Ljubljana in Slowenien. Für die kroatische Nationalmannschaft absolvierte er vier Spiele – das letzte vor etwas mehr als vier Jahren.

    «Mit seinen Fähigkeiten soll er uns weitere Optionen für unser Offensivspiel geben und sich beim FCZ weiterentwickeln», sagte der Zürcher Sportchef Marinko Jurendic. (zap/sda)

    Ante Coric 🇭🇷
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 0,7 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: keine Spiele
    Hertha sichert sich wohl Stuttgarts Kempf
    Der VfB Stuttgart scheint Innenverteidiger Marc-Oliver Kempf an Hertha BSC zu verlieren. Die «Stuttgarter Nachrichten» schreiben, dass es «weitgehend gesichert» sei, dass der Deutsche im Sommer 2022, nach Ablauf seines Vertrags in Stuttgart ablösefrei nach Berlin wechsle. Eine andere Möglichkeit wäre, dass Kempf noch in dieser Transferperiode zur Hertha wechsle – so könnte Stuttgart noch eine Ablöse generieren. (zap)

    Marc-Oliver Kempf 🇩🇪
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 26
    Marktwert: 8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele, 2 Tore
    epa08833882 Marc-Oliver Kempf of VfB Stuttgart celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Germany Bundesliga soccer match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart at PreZero-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, 21 November 2020. EPA/Matthias Hangst / POOL DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Shaqiris Wechsel ist perfekt
    Xherdan Shaqiri setzt seine Karriere in der Ligue 1 fort. Der Transfer des 29-jährigen offensiven Mittelfeldspielers zu Olympique Lyon nach drei Jahren beim FC Liverpool ist perfekt. Der 96-fache Schweizer Internationale einigte sich mit dem Tabellenvierten der letzten Ligue-1-Saison auf einen Dreijahresvertrag. Laut Medienberichten steigt der dreifache EM-Torschütze Shaqiri bei Lyon zum bestbezahlten Spieler auf, nachdem der Niederländer Memphis Depay den Klub Richtung Barcelona verlassen hat.

    Die Ablösesumme für Shaqiri, der bei Liverpool noch einen Vertrag bis Juni 2022 besass, soll sich auf umgerechnet knapp zwölf Millionen Franken belaufen. Der Schweizer hatte 2018 zu den «Reds» gewechselt, kam in der Mannschaft von Jürgen Klopp aber nie über die Rolle des Reservisten hinaus. 2019 gewann Shaqiri mit Liverpool die Champions League, 2020 den Meistertitel, den ersten nach 30 Jahren.

    Vor seinem Engagement in Liverpool hatte Shaqiri für Basel, Bayern München, Inter Mailand und Stoke City gespielt. Mit Bayern München hatte der Basler ebenfalls einmal die Champions League gewonnen (2013). (sda)


    Kimmich verlängert bei Bayern
    Bayern München hat den Vertrag mit dem deutschen Internationalen Joshua Kimmich vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2025 verlängert. Der 26-jährige Mittelfeldspieler war 2015 von RB Leipzig zum deutschen Rekordmeister gewechselt und hat sich dort zum Weltklasse- und Führungsspieler entwickelt.

    Kimmichs Vertragsverlängerung soll ein Signal sein. Der Vorzeigeprofi gilt als Leader auch für die Zeit nach den Ü30-Leitfiguren Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski und Thomas Müller. Erwartet wird, dass bald auch Kimmichs Mittelfeldpartner Leon Goretzka seinen 2022 auslaufenden Vertrag verlängern wird. (sda/dpa)
    Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, right, and Cologne's Jan Thielmann vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Cologne in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Seferovic-Konkurrent Waldschmidt kehrt in Bundesliga zurück
    Luca Waldschmidt kehrt in die Bundesliga zurück. Der 25-jährige Stürmer unterschrieb bei Wolfsburg einen Vertrag bis 2025.

    Zuletzt stand Waldschmidt bei Benfica Lissabon unter Vertrag, wo er im Angriff Konkurrent des derzeit verletzten Schweizer Internationalen Haris Seferovic war. Der siebenfache deutsche Internationale war vor Jahresfrist vom SC Freiburg in die portugiesische Topliga gestossen und erzielte für Benfica in 43 Spielen 12 Tore. (abu/sda/dpa)

    Luca Waldschmidt 🇩🇪
    Position: Hängende Spitze
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 2 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Transfer-Wirrwarr um Ronaldo geht weiter
    Erst gestern Mittag verkündete Juventus-Trainer Massimilliano Allegri, dass Cristiano Ronaldo beim italienischen Rekordmeister bleiben würde. Doch nun scheint sich schon wieder einiges verändert zu haben. Der Portugiese sass beim Sonntagsspiel gegen Udinese Calcio zu Beginn nur auf der Bank – gemäss dem italienischen Transfer-Guru
    Fabrizio Romano auf eigenen Wunsch.

    CR7 möchte nämlich den Klub in den nächsten Tagen doch noch verlassen. Das Problem: Bei Juventus Turin sind bislang noch keine Angebote für den 36-Jährigen eingetroffen. (abu)

    Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 45 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2020/21: 44 Spiele, 36 Tore
    Laut Juve-Trainer Allegri bleibt Ronaldo in Turin
    epa09366780 Juventus' player Cristiano Ronaldo at J Medical Center of Juventus, in Turin, Italy, 26 July 2021. EPA/Alessandro Di Marco
    Bild: keystone
    Laut Trainer Massimiliano Allegri wird Cristiano Ronaldo auch in dieser Saison bei Juventus Turin spielen. «Mir hat er gesagt, dass er bleibt», sagte der 54-jährige Allegri, der nach zweijähriger Auszeit zum italienischen Rekordmeister zurückgekehrt ist.

    In den letzten Wochen gab es diverse Gerüchte, dass Ronaldo ein Jahr vor Ablauf seines Vertrages Turin verlassen könnte. Der 36-jährige Stürmer spielt seit Sommer 2018 bei Juventus, das am Sonntag in Udine in die neue Saison startet. (sda/ans/afp)
    Europameister Florenzi von der AS Roma zu Milan
    Der italienische Internationale Alessandro Florenzi wechselt leihweise für die laufende Saison von der AS Roma zur AC Milan. Danach besitzen die Mailänder eine Kaufoption für den 30-jährigen Aussenverteidiger, der im Juli mit Italien Europameister wurde. (sda/afp)
    epa09338930 Alessandro Florenzi of Italy celebrates winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England in London, Britain, 11 July 2021. EPA/Paul Ellis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Bild: keystone
    Benzema ein weiteres Jahr bei Real
    Der Stürmerstar Karim Benzema verlängert seinen Vertrag bei Real Madrid frühzeitig um ein Jahr und bleibt damit bis Sommer 2023 beim spanischen Rekordmeister.

    Der 33-jährige Franzose wechselte vor zwölf Jahren von Lyon zu Real und gewann seither unter anderem dreimal die Meisterschaft und viermal die Champions League. (abu/sda/afp)

    Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 33
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel, 2 Tore
    Inter will Gladbachs Thuram
    Marcus Thuram will in der Champions League spielen und deshalb Borussia Mönchengladbach verlassen. Ein erster Interessent soll in Inter Mailand gefunden worden sein. Doch der Serie-A-Champion sei mit seiner Offerte bei Gladbachs Sportchef Max Eberl abgeblitzt. Demnach fordere der Bundesliga-Klub mindestens 30 Millionen Euro für den Französischen Stürmer.

    Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 24
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 1 Spiel
    Quelle: transfermarkt.de
    epa09412840 Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram (L) in action against Bayern's Dayot Upamecano (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Muenchen in Moenchengladbach, Germany, 13 August 2021. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
