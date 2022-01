Denis Zakaria to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Agreement reached for €5m fee plus add ons to Borussia Moenchengladbach. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Contract agreed until June 2026. He’s prepared to fly to Turin in the next hours with his agents - he replaces Bentancur who joins Spurs. pic.twitter.com/HYHsdjDBLe