Navigation
Nebelfelder
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Winters 2021

    1 / 19
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Winters 2021
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer
    Transferticker

    Fix: Cömert von Basel nach Valencia +++ Fiorentina gibt Angebot für Arthur Cabral ab

    25.01.2022, 12:44
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folgen
    Mehr «Sport»
    Transferticker
    Fix: Cömert von Basel nach Valencia +++ Fiorentina gibt Angebot für Arthur Cabral ab
    221
    Liveticker
    Berrettini holt auch den zweiten Satz + Nadal trotzt Magenproblemen + Barty siegt souverän
    2
    Vlhova führt souverän vor Hector und Shiffrin – Gisin nicht ganz in den Top 10
    1
    Eismeister Zaugg
    Servette und die heilsame Wirkung eines Trainerwechsels
    8
    Sport-News
    Breezy Johnson verpasst Olympia +++ Bernal nach schwerem Sturz erfolgreich operiert
    Native Ad
    22 Personen, die etwas Neues ausprobiert haben – und gescheitert sind
    43
    Promotion
    Genuss-Gipfel: Die schönsten Berghotels, die dich auch kulinarisch verwöhnen

    Im neuen Jahr beginnt in Europa traditionell wieder das Winter-Transferfenster. In den Topligen des Kontinents, also in England, Deutschland, Italien, Spanien und Frankreich, dauert dieses vom 1. Januar bis zum 31. Januar.

    In der Schweiz müssen sich die Teams etwas länger gedulden – hierzulande dauert es vom 16. Januar bis zum 15. Februar.

    Keinen wichtigen Wechsel und kein spannendes Gerücht mehr verpassen: Hol dir jetzt den watson-Transfer-Push! So einfach geht's:

    1. watson-App öffnen.
    2. Auf das Menü (die 3 farbigen Striche rechts oben) klicken.
    3. Unten Push-Einstellungen antippen.
    4. Den Schieber beim gewünschten Push auf «Ein» stellen. Fertig!

    Liveticker: Transferticker ab 24.01.

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Basels Cömert wechselt nach Valencia
    Eray Cömert verlässt den FC Basel und wechselt erstmals in seiner Karriere ins Ausland. Der Innenverteidiger setzt seine Karriere in Spanien fort, wo er sich dem FC Valencia anschliesst.

    Cömert stammt aus dem Nachwuchs des FC Basel, wo er sämtliche Nachwuchsstufen durchlief und insgesamt auf 140 Pflichtspiele kam. Zudem spielte er leihweise für einige Monate in Lugano und ein Jahr beim FC Sion. (dab)

    Eray Cömert 🇨🇭
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 1,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 19 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Fiorentina bietet 14 Millionen für Cabral
    Verliert der FC Basel noch im Winter seinen Top-Torschützen? Wie Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano berichtet, soll die AC Fiorentina ein Angebot in der Höhe von 14 Millionen Euro plus zwei Millionen an Boni für Arthur Cabral abgegeben haben. Der Brasilianer könnte bei den Toskanern Dusan Vlahovic beerben, der bei Juventus Turin im Gespräch ist.

    Arthur Cabral 🇧🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 31 Spiele, 27 Tore
    Basels Arthur Cabral jubelt nach seinem Tor bei einem Testspiel zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 (Super League Schweiz) und dem SV Sandhausen (Zweite Bundesliga Deutschland) auf dem Nachwuchs-Campus in Basel, am Samstag, 8. Januar 2022. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
    Bild: keystone
    Martial wechselt leihweise zu Sevilla
    Der FC Sevilla rüstet im Sturm auf und holt leihweise gemäss Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano bis im Sommer Anthony Martial von Manchester United. Der Franzose, für welchen die Red Devils 2015 satte 60 Millionen bezahlten, spielte zuletzt kaum mehr eine Rolle und stand in dieser Premier-League-Saison nur einmal in der Startelf. Die Andalusier bezahlen für Martial eine Leihgebühr von sechs Millionen Euro. Eine Kaufoption hat Sevilla aber nicht. (dab)

    Anthony Martial 🇫🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 26
    Marktwert: 32 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 11 Spiele, 1 Tor
    Atalanta holt Boga aus Sassuolo
    Jérémie Boga verlässt nach vier Jahren Sassuolo und wechselt innerhalb der Serie A zu Atalanta Bergamo. Die Norditaliener holen den Ivorer vorerst leihweise bis im Sommer, haben dann aber eine Kaufpflicht in der Höhe von 22 Millionen Euro. Damit wird er zum teuersten Transfer der Geschichte Atalantas. Für Sassuolo bestritt der ehemalige Chelsea-Junior 102 Spiele, erzielte 18 Tore und gab zehn Assists. (dab)

    Jérémie Boga 🇨🇮
    Position: Linksaussen
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 12 Spiele, kein Tor
    Juve bei Vlahovic in der Pole-Position
    Nach Dortmund-Superstar Erling Haaland ist Dusan Vlahovic derzeit der gefragteste Stürmer Europas. Der 21-jährige Fiorentina-Knipser hat das Interesse fast aller europäischer Topklubs auf sich gezogen, jetzt soll er sich entschieden haben, wo er in Zukunft spielen will. Wie die Zeitung «La Nazione» berichtet, strebt der serbische Nationalspieler einen Wechsel innerhalb Italiens zu Juventus Turin an. Die «Alte Dame» ist seit dem Abgang von Cristiano Ronaldo im Sommer noch immer auf der Suche nach einem neuen Stürmer.

    Vlahovic, der in den vergangenen 58 Liga-Spielen 38 Treffer erzielte, gehört zu den Wunschlösungen von Juve. Laut «La Nazione» könnte der Deal noch im Winter über die Bühne gehen. Fiorentina-Sportchef Joe Barone bestätigte bereits am Freitag, dass man bei Vlahovic «offen für einen Verkauf» sei. Für das Spiel am Sonntag gegen Cagliari stand der Torjäger bereits nicht mehr im Aufgebot. Barone berichtete er zusätzlich von einigen Angeboten aus England. Zuletzt war Arsenal immer wieder als Interessent für den Serben genannt worden. (pre)

    Dusan Vlahovic 🇷🇸
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 21
    Marktwert: 70 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 24 Spiele, 20 Tore
    Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Salernitana, at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Massimo Paolone /LaPresse via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Zakaria im Winter sicher nicht zu den Bayern
    Bayerns Sportvorstand Hasan Salihamidzic hat Neuzugänge im laufenden Transferfenster eine klare Absage erteilt und damit auch eine Verpflichtung von Denis Zakaria ausgeschlossen. «Wir sind sehr, sehr gut besetzt. Wir haben eine gute Truppe, die steht. Da wird nichts passieren», sagte Salihamidzic vor dem 4:1-Sieg gegen Hertha bei DAZN. Zakaria wird Borussia Mönchengladbach spätestens nach seinem Vertragsende im Sommer verlassen, aber auch ein Wechsel im Winter ist noch möglich. Denn nur dann würde Gladbach noch eine Ablösesumme kassieren. Die Bayern wurden zuletzt als möglicher Abnehmer gehandelt, Trainer Julian Nagelsmann bezeichnete es als «Pflicht, immer über Spieler zu diskutieren, die ablösefrei sind». (pre)

    Denis Zakaria 🇨🇭
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 27 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 18 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Bild: keystone
    Lausanne-Sport gibt auch Nanizayamo ab
    Nach Cameron Puertas gibt Lausanne-Sport einen weiteren Spieler ab. Der französische Innenverteidiger Mickaël Nanizayamo (23) wechselt leihweise zum österreichischen Tabellenletzten Altach. Für Lausanne bestritt Nanizayamo in der Vorrunde vier Partien in der Super League. (dab/sda)

    Mickaël Nanizayamo 🇫🇷
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 300'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 7 Spiele, kein Tor
    Le defenseur lausannois Ange Mickael Nanizayamo, gauche, lutte pour le ballon avec l'attaquant de Vaduz Dejan Djokic, droite, lors de la rencontre de football de Super League entre le FC Lausanne-Sport, LS, et le FC Vaduz, ce dimanche 18 avril 2021 au stade de la Tuiliere Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Martial Trezzini)
    Bild: keystone
    ManCity an argentinischem Shootingstar dran
    Gemäss Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano steht Manchester City kurz davor, den argentinischen Shootingstar Julian Alvarez unter Vertrag zu nehmen. Der 21-Jährige brillierte in der vergangenen Saison mit 18 Toren und neun Assists in 21 Ligaspielen mit River Plate. Für einen Transfer müssen nur noch letzte Details geklärt werden, schreibt Romano. Die Ablösesumme soll bei etwa 16 Millionen Euro plus Boni liegen. (dab)

    Julian Alvarez 🇦🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 21
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021: 46 Spiele, 24 Tore
    River Plate's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his second goal against Boca Juniors during a local tournament soccer match at Antonio Liberti Vespucio stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
    Bild: keystone
    Aebischer vor Wechsel nach Italien
    Nach Silvan Hefti werden die Young Boys wohl bald einen zweiten Stammspieler in Richtung Italien verlieren. Wie mehrere italienische Medien übereinstimmend berichten, wird Mittelfeldspieler Michel Aebischer zum FC Bologna wechseln.

    Der 25-Jährige wird vorerst leihweise bis im Sommer bei den Norditalienern unterschreiben, die danach aber eine Kaufpflicht haben. Die Ablösesumme soll dabei etwa vier Millionen Euro betragen. Wie die lokale Zeitung «Il Resto del Carlino» weiss, wird Aebischer am Montag in Bologna zum Medizincheck sein. (dab)

    Michel Aebischer 🇨🇭
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 25
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 28 Spiele, 4 Tore
    YBs Michel Aebischer in Aktion im Super League Spiel zwischen dem BSC Young Boys Bern und dem FC Lugano, am Mittwoch 1. Dezember 2021 im Stadion Wankdorf in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Neuer Stürmer für Gerardo Seoane
    Bayer Leverkusen hat für die kommende Saison den iranischen Stürmer Sardar Azmoun verpflichtet. Der 27-Jährige stösst ablösefrei vom russischen Meister Zenit St. Petersburg zur Mannschaft von Trainer Gerardo Seoane. (dab/sda/dpa)

    Sardar Azmoun 🇮🇷
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 27
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 21 Spiele, 10 Tore
    Zenit's Serdar Azmoun, left, challenges for the ball with Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur during the Champions League group H soccer match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Juventus at the Gazprom Arena in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
    Bild: keystone
    Alounga leihweise zu Schaffhausen
    Der FC Luzern leiht den jungen Stürmer Yvan Alounga leihweise bis Ende Saison in die Challenge League an den FC Schaffhausen aus. Der 19-Jährige aus Kamerun kam in der Hinrunde der Super League zu zwölf Teileinsätzen. (dab/sda)

    Yvan Alounga 🇨🇲
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Alter: 19
    Marktwert: 550'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 18 Spiele, kein Tor
    Luzerns Yvan Alounga, links, kaempft um den Ball gegen St. Gallens Lukas Goertler, rechts, waehrend dem Super League Meisterschaftsspiel zwischen dem FC Luzern und dem FC St. Gallen, am Sonntag, 24. Oktober 2021 in Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Quintilla zurück zum FC St. Gallen
    Jordi Quintilla kehrt nach einem halben Jahr beim FC Basel zum FC St. Gallen zurück. Der spanische Mittelfeldspieler unterschreibt bei den Ostschweizern einen Vertrag bis 2025.

    Quintilla konnte sich in Basel nicht als Leistungsträger durchsetzen und kam in der Hinrunde nur vereinzelt zum Einsatz. Vor seinem ablösefreien Wechsel zum FCB war er in St. Gallen drei Saisons lang ein Schlüsselspieler gewesen.

    Dementsprechend erfreut äusserte sich Präsident Matthias Hüppi zu der Rückkehr des früheren Captains: «Mit seiner spielerischen Qualität, seiner Persönlichkeit und Einstellung wird er uns sofort eine grosse Stütze sein.» Der FC St. Gallen liegt nach der Hinrunde der Super League im 8. Rang.

    Über die Ablösemodalitäten vereinbarten die beiden Klubs Stillschweigen. (dab/sda)

    Jordi Quintilla 🇪🇸
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 28
    Marktwert: 1,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 17 Spiele, kein Tor


    Puertas verlässt Lausanne in Richtung Belgien
    Der Mittelfeldspieler Cameron Puertas (23) wechselt von Lausanne-Sport zu Royale Union Saint Gilloise, dem Leader der belgischen Meisterschaft.

    Laut Medienberichten beträgt die im Vertrag festgesetzte Ablösesumme 1,2 Millionen Franken. Der in Lausanne geborene Puertas, der spanische Wurzeln hat, spielte seit 2018 im Fanionteam der Waadtländer. In 111 Spielen gelangen ihm 11 Tore und 14 Assists.

    Der Tabellenvorletzte Lausanne-Sport startet am 30. Januar mit einem Heimspiel gegen St. Gallen in die Rückrunde der Super League. (dab/sda)

    Cameron Puertas 🇨🇭
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 23
    Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 18 Spiele, 3 Tore

    Tim Staubli wechselt von St. Gallen zu Vaduz
    Tim Staubli wechselt leihweise bis Ende Saison vom FC St. Gallen zu Vaduz, dem Tabellenführer der Challenge League. Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler, dessen Vertrag im Sommer ausläuft, absolvierte in der Vorrunde vier Spiele für die Ostschweizer. (dab/sda)

    Tim Staubli 🇨🇭
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Alter: 21
    Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 7 Spiele, kein Tor
    St. Gallens Tim Staubli im Fussball Super League Spiel zwischen dem FC Vaduz und dem FC St. Gallen, am Samstag, 20. Februar 2021, im Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: keystone
    Behramis Vertrag bei Genua aufgelöst
    Nach gut zwei Jahren ist die Zeit von Valon Behrami beim CFC Genua vorbei. Wie die Norditaliener mitteilten, wurde der Vertrag mit den ehemaligen Nationalspieler aufgelöst. Wo der 36-Jährige seine Karriere fortsetzen wird, ist offen. Gemäss italienischen Medien soll es in der Serie A, in der Serie B und im Ausland diverse Interessenten geben. Konkret genannt wird etwa Brescia Calcio. (dab)

    Valon Behrami 🇨🇭
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Alter: 36
    Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 10 Spiele, kein Tor

    Gerüchte selber generieren:

    32
    10
    Bastle dein eigenes, exklusives Gerücht mit unserem Transfer-Generator
    von Sportredaktion, Lea Senn
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das sind die 45 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt

    1 / 52
    Das sind die 50 teuersten Fussball-Transfers der Welt
    quelle: epa/epa / guillaume horcajuelo
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Betrinken und Beklagen mit Quentin

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Sexsucht, ein 88fach betrogener Gatte und Intrigen: So lebte die britische Skandalherzogin
    2
    Sofortiges Ende der Corona-Massnahmen gefordert ++ Bund informiert um 14 Uhr
    3
    27 Fails – heute besonders lustig! Los, los!
    4
    87'278 Fälle in 3 Tagen, 35 Tote +++ Erklärung für mildere Verläufe bei Omikron gefunden
    5
    Was wir aus Dänemark über die neue Omikron-Variante BA.2 wissen in 5 Punkten
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Sekten? Das sind immer die anderen
    3
    Das Tabakland Schweiz – die letzte Bastion der Qualmer droht in Rauch aufzugehen
    4
    Fiorentina gibt Angebot für Arthur Cabral ab +++ Atalanta tätigt Rekord-Transfer
    5
    «Omikron ist nicht das Ende dieser Pandemie»
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    9 Dinge, warum du für deine Katze richtig, richtig interessant bist
    2
    Hä? 21 Bilder, bei denen du zwei Mal hinschauen musst, um sie zu verstehen
    3
    7 Gründe, wieso Keanu Reeves der niceste Mensch von Hollywood ist
    4
    Sie begatten tote Fische und die Atemlöcher ihrer Brüder: Warum ich Delfine hasse
    5
    «Netter Versuch, aber absolut ekelhaft»: Migros muss beim veganen Ei nachbessern
    Schwere Verletzungen – Sofia Goggia will nach Horror-Sturz trotzdem bei Olympia starten

    Der schlimme Sturz von Sofia Goggia beim Super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo hat gravierende Folgen für die Speed-Dominatorin dieses Winters: Die Olympia-Teilnahme der Italienerin ist in Gefahr.

    Zur Story