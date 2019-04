📌 Two red cards

📌 A missed penalty

📌 A disallowed goal

📌 And a late #Swans show



🗣️ There was lots for John Williams to analyse in the #SwansTVLive studio after this weekend's game...



📺 Watch the full game and post-match show 👉 https://t.co/bFOmOBk6P8 pic.twitter.com/iFrGQvGOYw