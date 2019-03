Trump schlägt zurück: Kommt jetzt der Coup von rechts?

.@PressSec



Homicidal Huckabees!



Which animal-hating Huckabee killed a defenseless dog in 1998 and which corrupt Huckabee used his office to silence the state police?!#YourBrotherTorturedAndKilledADogButMayStillBeTheLeastHatefulHuckabee pic.twitter.com/SoSm8BuuJ3