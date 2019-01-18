Navigation
Abschicken
    Wissen
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Wissen
    • Tier

    • Taucher stossen vor Küste Hawaiis auf riesigen Weissen Hai

    Stell dir vor, du tauchst und plötzlich schwimmt ein riesiger Weisser Hai mit dir

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    18.01.19, 06:53 18.01.19, 08:36

    Mehr «Wissen»

    1 Frage, 1 Quiz: Wer oder was ist älter? 

    Link zum Artikel

    Chinas Bio-Experiment trägt Früchte: Auf dem Mond wächst ein kleines Pflänzchen

    Link zum Artikel

    Neue Ohren aus dem 3D-Drucker – Schweizer Forscher schaffen das

    Link zum Artikel

    An Mäusen funktioniert's: Forscher der Uni Basel verwandeln Krebs- zu Fettzellen

    Link zum Artikel

    4 filmreife Storys, die sich NICHT Hollywood ausgedacht hat

    Link zum Artikel

    So cool ist es WIRKLICH, im Januar auf Alkohol zu verzichten 🤔😂

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Nach harscher SBB-Kritik am Pannenzug: Jetzt geht Bombardier in die Offensive

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    «Habe ich eine Familie zerstört?»

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Diese 12 Pizzalieferanten nehmen ihren Job wirklich sehr ernst



    Taucher sind vor der Küste von Hawaii auf einen riesigen Weissen Hai gestossen – und haben faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung gemacht. Das rund sechs Meter grosse Hai-Weibchen tauchte plötzlich auf, als andere Haie vor der Insel Oahu das Kadaver eines Pottwals verspeisten.

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them. My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) am

    Dies sagte die Taucherin Ocean Ramsey der Zeitung «Honolulu Star Adviser» am Donnerstag. Die anderen Haie hätten das Weite gesucht. Der Weisse Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.

    «Sie war einfach ein grosser, schöner, sanfter Riese, der unser Boot als ‹Kratzbaum› benutzen wollte», berichtete Ramsey. Die Taucher schwammen dann den Tag über mit dem Weissen Hai und machten Fotos des Tieres.

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    Face to face with the worlds largest great white ever recorded “Deep Blue” with @oceanramsey. I’m still in shock that we spent almost the whole day with this amazing animal in my backyard. I haven’t slept in almost two days and spent all morning looking for her today with no luck so far, as long as there is a chance I will do every I can to make it happen again. #endangeredspecies #extinctionisforever #notgivingup #unicorn #fingerscrossed #oahulife #ApexPredatorNotMonster #cagethefear #hawaii #whiteshark #sharks #DeepBlue #greatwhiteshark #helpsavesharks shot by #juansharks using a@aquatech_imagingsolutions @canonusa @xcelwetsuits @cressi1946 @north_sails @guayaki @oakley #oneocean #onechance

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Juan Oliphant #JuanSharks (@juansharks) am

    Ramsey schätzte das Alter des Haies auf mindestens 50 Jahre und das Gewicht auf zweieinhalb Tonnen. Der Weisse Hai sei «erschreckend breit» und womöglich schwanger gewesen, sagte sie.

    Das Ganze im Video:

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from purposely jumping in the water with great white sharks or tiger sharks or any large shark like a bull shark or a Galapagos, even smaller sharks are capable predators who need and deserve respect however they are not the mindless monsters they are portrayed as in the media as you can see. In my experience this is the most mellow #whiteshark I have ever had the privilege and honor of meeting. I have been working with great whites for over 10 years and with sharks in general for over 15 years full-time I work with sharks on a daily basis in a safety and research and conservation program. #saveSharks Sharks are being killed at a rate of 70,000,000 to 100,000,000 please help save sharks. They are Important for a healthy marine ecosystems, and they are beyond amazing 😍😍😍😍#SaveGreatWHITESHARKS !!! I LOVE SHARKS 😍😍😍😍😍 @juansharks @oneoceandiving @oneoceanresearch #helpsavesharks #savesharks #savetheocean #nodrama #lifesamazing #oceanramsey #oneoceandiving with @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography @oneoceanconservation Going back in the water now #instagram #instanow #instaincredible #discoversharks #ocean #discoverocean #Repost from 2 days ago surveying sharks off #oahu with #oneoceanresearch and #oneoceandiving

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) am

    Das Weibchen hatte Ähnlichkeiten mit «Deep Blue», der als grösster bislang gesichteter Weisser Hai gilt. Er war vor der Insel Guadalupe vor der Westküste Mexikos gefilmt worden. In den Gewässern Hawaiis werden Weisse Haie selten gesichtet, weil das Wasser dort zu warm ist. (sda/afp)

    Hai vor Tod gerettet und sein Leben aufs Spiel gesetzt

    abspielen 
    
        
            Video: watson/nico franzoni
    



    
    
    
    Das könnte dich auch interessieren:
    
	
    
		
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    «Das Beste im Mann» – mit diesem Anti-Sexismus-Werbespot läuft Gillette voll in den Hammer
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Federer deklassiert Fritz in 88 Minuten
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Ein ziemlich seltsames Outfit – so erklärt Serena Williams ihren Netzstrumpf-Auftritt
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Drei Lawinen fordern eine Tote und mehrere Verletzte im Wallis
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Nico soll Schneeketten montieren und bringt damit den Chef zur Verzweiflung 😂
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Wie der Schweizer Arzt Ruedi Lüthy in Simbabwe tausende Menschen vor dem Aids-Tod rettete
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    So hast du die Karriere von Roger Federer noch nie gesehen
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Warum die Bezahl-App Twint bei Schweizer Teenagern gerade so richtig durchstartet
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Vorsicht! Mit den Apple-Ohrstöpseln wird das iPhone zur Wanze 😳
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    «Der Zug stellt einfach ab»: So leiden die Lokführer unter den SBB-Pannen-Doppelstöckern
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Der Lambo-Trottel, sein High-Heels-Schrank und ich
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Die grössten Apple-Irrtümer – was nicht nur iPhone-Fans wissen sollten
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Die grosse Game-Vorschau: Auf diese 50 Spiele dürfen wir uns 2019 freuen
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    So cool ist es WIRKLICH, im Januar auf Alkohol zu verzichten 🤔😂
    
						
    präsentiert vonMarkenlogo
    					
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Trump will den Notstand ausrufen – aber darf er das überhaupt?
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    «Gölä ist die falsche Art von Büezer» – Nico bügelt mit dem Berner Rapper Nativ
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Samsung, Huawei oder doch Nokia? Diese Android-Handys erhalten am längsten Updates
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung (zu Recht) in Tränen aus
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Trump schickt niemanden nach Davos
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Genfer Caritas-Lagerleiter vergriff sich an jungen Mädchen
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Warum Trump plötzlich die Sowjets verteidigt
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    «Die toten Hoden» – neue Twitter-Challenge ruiniert die Namen deiner Lieblingsbands
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    «Familie wird mich töten»: Rahaf auf Flucht aus Saudi-Arabien in Thailand vorerst sicher
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Wenn sogar Fox News Trumps Grenz-Lüge anprangert
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Das Beste an den Golden Globes? Diese Wasserträgerin
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Die bizarre Liebesgeschichte der KZ-Aufseherin, die sich in eine Gefangene verliebte
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    7 Wahlen hat er analysiert – jetzt meint er: «Das System könnte aus den Fugen geraten»
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Sexy Särge oder phallische Felsen – welcher Wandkalender darf's denn sein?
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Bellydah: «Diesen Job nennt man ‹Rap-Video-Bitch›»
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Kann man wirklich zu lange schlafen?
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Der einzige Schweizer auf Mikronesien braut Bier und lebt auf diesem Inselcheln
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    6 Webseiten, auf denen du dir toll die Zeit totschlagen kannst – klicken auf eigene Gefahr
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    7 Dinge, die dir bei diesen bekannten Weihnachtsfilmen noch nie aufgefallen sind
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
							
    
					
			
    
				
    
																		
    
							
    
																
    
					    												
    Jetzt muss Trump die Börse mehr fürchten als Mueller 
    
											
    
				
    
				Link zum Artikel
			
    
						
    
		
    
		
    
	    
    Alle Artikel anzeigen
    
	
    
	
    
	







    
			
    
						
    
				
    
				
    
				
    
				
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    «Das Beste im Mann» – mit diesem Anti-Sexismus-Werbespot läuft Gillette voll in den Hammer
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Federer deklassiert Fritz in 88 Minuten
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Ein ziemlich seltsames Outfit – so erklärt Serena Williams ihren Netzstrumpf-Auftritt
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Drei Lawinen fordern eine Tote und mehrere Verletzte im Wallis
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Nico soll Schneeketten montieren und bringt damit den Chef zur Verzweiflung 😂
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Wie der Schweizer Arzt Ruedi Lüthy in Simbabwe tausende Menschen vor dem Aids-Tod rettete
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    So hast du die Karriere von Roger Federer noch nie gesehen
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Warum die Bezahl-App Twint bei Schweizer Teenagern gerade so richtig durchstartet
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Vorsicht! Mit den Apple-Ohrstöpseln wird das iPhone zur Wanze 😳
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    «Der Zug stellt einfach ab»: So leiden die Lokführer unter den SBB-Pannen-Doppelstöckern
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Der Lambo-Trottel, sein High-Heels-Schrank und ich
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Die grössten Apple-Irrtümer – was nicht nur iPhone-Fans wissen sollten
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Die grosse Game-Vorschau: Auf diese 50 Spiele dürfen wir uns 2019 freuen
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
										
    präsentiert vonMarkenlogo
    										
    
										
    
											
    präsentiert vonMarkenlogo
    											
    So cool ist es WIRKLICH, im Januar auf Alkohol zu verzichten 🤔😂
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Trump will den Notstand ausrufen – aber darf er das überhaupt?
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    «Gölä ist die falsche Art von Büezer» – Nico bügelt mit dem Berner Rapper Nativ
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Samsung, Huawei oder doch Nokia? Diese Android-Handys erhalten am längsten Updates
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung (zu Recht) in Tränen aus
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Trump schickt niemanden nach Davos
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Genfer Caritas-Lagerleiter vergriff sich an jungen Mädchen
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Warum Trump plötzlich die Sowjets verteidigt
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    «Die toten Hoden» – neue Twitter-Challenge ruiniert die Namen deiner Lieblingsbands
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    «Familie wird mich töten»: Rahaf auf Flucht aus Saudi-Arabien in Thailand vorerst sicher
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Wenn sogar Fox News Trumps Grenz-Lüge anprangert
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Das Beste an den Golden Globes? Diese Wasserträgerin
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Die bizarre Liebesgeschichte der KZ-Aufseherin, die sich in eine Gefangene verliebte
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    7 Wahlen hat er analysiert – jetzt meint er: «Das System könnte aus den Fugen geraten»
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Sexy Särge oder phallische Felsen – welcher Wandkalender darf's denn sein?
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Bellydah: «Diesen Job nennt man ‹Rap-Video-Bitch›»
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Kann man wirklich zu lange schlafen?
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Der einzige Schweizer auf Mikronesien braut Bier und lebt auf diesem Inselcheln
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    6 Webseiten, auf denen du dir toll die Zeit totschlagen kannst – klicken auf eigene Gefahr
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    7 Dinge, die dir bei diesen bekannten Weihnachtsfilmen noch nie aufgefallen sind
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
																	
    
							
    
								
    
									
    
																				
    
										
    
																						
    Jetzt muss Trump die Börse mehr fürchten als Mueller 
    
										
    
										
									
    
								
    
							
    
						
    
									
    
			
    
		
    
	
    

    
	
    

	
    
	
    

	
	
		
    
		
    
			
    Abonniere unseren Newsletter
    
			
    
				
				
			
    
		
    
	
    
	
	
    

	

    
    
    
    	Themen
        
    
    

    

	
    
		
	
    

		
    
		
		
    
			
    
				
    
					
    

												
    
						
    24
    
					
    

											
    Bubble Um mit zu diskutieren oder Bilder und YouTube-Videos zu posten, musst du eingeloggt sein. 
    
					
											
    
							
    
								

								
    
									
    
										Bubble
										YouTube-Videos und Links einfach ins Textfeld kopieren.									
    
								
    

								
    
									
								
    

								
    
    
    
        
    
    
    
    
        
    
            Bild hochladen
			
        
    
        
    
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
    
        
    600
    
	    
    
        
    
    
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

    
							
    
													
    

					
					
				
    
			
    

							
      

					
      Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare
      

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Raembe                			
            
      
    	Raembe
    	18.01.2019 07:17 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Wunderschönes Tier, ein Grund mehr sich für den Schutz der Haie einzusetzen.					
      

		        
      
            121
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                öpfeli                			
            
      
    	öpfeli
    	18.01.2019 07:14 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Ich finde Haie eindrücklich. ❤️🦈					
      

		        
      
            74
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                MetalUpYour                			
            
      
    	MetalUpYour
    	18.01.2019 07:32 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Das heisst 1 weissen Hai.					
      

		        
      
            74
            10
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

									
    
			
			
    24Alle Kommentare anzeigen
    

			

							
      
					
      Alle Leser-Kommentare
      
					
      
						
      
							Neuste zuerst 
							
      
								
								Älteste zuerst
								Beliebteste zuerst
								Kontroverseste zuerst
							
      
						
      

					
      

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Repplyfire                			
            
      
    	Repplyfire
    	18.01.2019 09:07 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Verkaufe:
      
1 dikeN Hei
      

      
kein fersand, muss abgeholt werden.
      

      
Lebt im WAsser bei Hawaii, einfangen ist Sache des Käufers. Aber für Echsenmenschen kein Problem. 
      

      
Via zenonz, hasta la pasta					
      

		        
      
            13
            3
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Bene86                			
            
      
    	Bene86
    	18.01.2019 08:14 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Die Hai-Dame ist nicht dick, sie hat halt Kurven!
      

      
Schöne Aufnahmen aber bitte nicht überrascht sein, wenn es dann mal wieder einen Menschen erwischt. 
      

      
Haie sind nicht per se aggressiv, aber es sind nun mal Raubtiere.					
      

		        
      
            0
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Waldorf                			
            
      
    	Waldorf
    	18.01.2019 08:05 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Habs mir vorgestellt. Nun angst zu duschen. Danke!					
      

		        
      
            0
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Matrixx                			
            
      
    	Matrixx
    	18.01.2019 07:59 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Die Taucherin heisst wirklich Ocean Ramsey?
      
Ist das jetzt Zufall oder Vorsehung?					
      

		        
      
            31
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
                	
        
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                Drank&Drugs                			
            
        
    	Drank&Drugs
    	18.01.2019 09:03 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Dem sagt man wohl Künstlername ;-)					
        

		        
        
            0
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                			
      

			
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Cosmopolitikus                			
            
      
    	Cosmopolitikus
    	18.01.2019 07:58 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Sooo schöne Tiere 😍. 
      
Auch wenn ich zugeben muss, dass die realen Begegnungen mit ihnen immer wieder Herzklopfen auslösen - vor allem die grösseren Tiere, wie Longimanus oder Hammerhai.
      
Wissen die meisten Leser aber auch, dass der Mensch alljährlich 100 Millionen Haie tötet? Als Beifang oder bewusst getötet für Haifischflossensuppe oder chinesische Medizin?					
      

		        
      
            0
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Mr. Spock                			
            
      
    	Mr. Spock
    	18.01.2019 07:48 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Eine dicken Haiin!? 					
      

		        
      
            40
            7
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Janis Joplin                			
            
      
    	Janis Joplin
    	18.01.2019 07:44 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Grossartige Bilder! Haie sind keine Bestien, lehren einen aber trotzdem etwas Respekt beim Nebeneinanderherschwimmen...
      

      
Mir als ehemalige Taucherin fröstelte es trotzdem leicht beim beim Anschauen und ich dachte: "jetzt nur nirgends bluten, ja nicht bluten..."					
      

		        
      
            22
            14
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
                	
        
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                Drank&Drugs                			
            
        
    	Drank&Drugs
    	18.01.2019 07:58 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Der ewige Mythos... solange du nicht Robben- oder Fischblut blutest spielts keine rolle. Dann kennts der Hai nämlich nicht.
        

        
Und ich meine jetzt nicht Arjen Robben :-D					
        

		        
        
            3
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                RML                			
            
        
    	RML
    	18.01.2019 08:11 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Liebe Janis, als ehemalige Taucherin solltest Du wissen, dass Haie nicht auf Menschenblut reagieren....das ist ein Ammenmärchen. Sie reagieren auf Fischblut. Also auch wenn sie geblutet hätte, wäre die Situation genau gleich geblieben. 					
        

		        
        
            3
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                LuMij                			
            
        
    	LuMij
    	18.01.2019 08:45 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Menschenblut hat so weit ich informiert bin keine Wirkung auf Haie					
        

		        
        
            2
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
                			
      

							
      Weitere Antworten anzeigen
      
			
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                MetalUpYour                			
            
      
    	MetalUpYour
    	18.01.2019 07:32 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Das heisst 1 weissen Hai.					
      

		        
      
            74
            10
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
                	
        
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                who cares?                			
            
        
    	who cares?
    	18.01.2019 08:07 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			1 dicke Hai					
        

		        
        
            0
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                cuulmaenleu                			
            
        
    	cuulmaenleu
    	18.01.2019 08:53 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Ist er vielleicht mir 1 dicken Huhn befreundet? 😮
        
Oh mann wie toll wäre das denn @Lina!					
        

		        
        
            1
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                Kritiker 2.0                			
            
        
    	Kritiker 2.0
    	18.01.2019 08:54 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			1 dicken Huhn gefällt das! 👆🏻					
        

		        
        
            2
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                                    
                                    
                			
      

							
      Weitere Antworten anzeigen
      
			
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Menel                			
            
      
    	Menel
    	18.01.2019 07:31 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Atemberaubende Bilder; wunderschön 😍					
      

		        
      
            39
            2
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Nelson Muntz                 			
            
      
    	Nelson Muntz 
    	18.01.2019 07:21 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Der Weisse Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.
      

      
Hätte ein Taucher das gemacht würde ein Shitstorm losgehen 🤣					
      

		        
      
            1
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Raembe                			
            
      
    	Raembe
    	18.01.2019 07:17 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Wunderschönes Tier, ein Grund mehr sich für den Schutz der Haie einzusetzen.					
      

		        
      
            121
            1
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
                	
        
                                    
      • 
    
        
        
        
                    
                Blitzmagnet                			
            
        
    	Blitzmagnet
    	18.01.2019 08:05 

		
        
			Highlight Highlight
			Sharkproject.org					
        

		        
        
            1
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
        
              
        
                
                
        
                  
                
        
                
        
                  
                
        
              
        
            
        
        
        
        
        
            
        

        • 
                			
      

			
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                öpfeli                			
            
      
    	öpfeli
    	18.01.2019 07:14 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Ich finde Haie eindrücklich. ❤️🦈					
      

		        
      
            74
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

					
						
    • 
    
      
        
      
                    
                Out of Order                			
            
      
    	Out of Order
    	18.01.2019 07:11 

		
      
			Highlight Highlight
			Wunderschön.					
      

		        
      
            2
            0
            
            
            Melden

            
      
              
      
                
                
      
                  
                
      
                
      
                  
                
      
              
      
            
      
        
      
        
        
                
      
            
      
                
                
                

                
      
                    
                
      

				
      
    
      
        
    
      
    
      
        
      
            Bild hochladen
			
        
      
        
      
            YouTube Video Einbetten
        
      
        
      600
      
	    
      
        
    
      
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

      
            
      
        
      
            
      

      • 

									
    
			
			
			
    
				
    
					
    
						
    
						
    
						
    
						
    
						
    
						
    
					
    
					
    
						
    
					
    
				
    
			
    
		
    
		
	
    


			
    
	

    
	
    
	
    		
    
			
    

										
    
							
    
								
    
									
    Meistgelesen
    
								
    
							
    

																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											1
										
    
										
    
											
    Nach harscher SBB-Kritik am Pannenzug: Jetzt geht Bombardier in …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											2
										
    
										
    
											
    «Habe ich eine Familie zerstört?»
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											3
										
    
										
    
											
    Diese 12 Pizzalieferanten nehmen ihren Job wirklich sehr ernst
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											4
										
    
										
    
											
    Schwanzlänge! So kontert eine Fussballtrainerin eine sexistische …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											5
										
    
										
    
											
    Hunderte Millionen geklaute Zugangsdaten im Netz – so prüfst …
    
										
    
									
    
																													
    

											
    
							
    
								
    
									
    Meistkommentiert
    
								
    
							
    

																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											1
										
    
										
    
											
    Maurer wechselt zu Servette +++ ZSC holt Trutmann aus Lausanne
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											2
										
    
										
    
											
    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Ziegler zeigt alle seine Trikots 😍
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											3
										
    
										
    
											
    Dieser Kapitänin droht Gefängnis – sie rettete Flüchtenden …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											4
										
    
										
    
											
    Impfgegner gehören zu den grössten Gefahren für die …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											5
										
    
										
    
											
    Djourou löst Vertrag mit SPAL auf +++ Stuttgart zahlt …
    
										
    
									
    
																													
    

											
    
							
    
								
    
									
    Meistgeteilt
    
								
    
							
    

																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											1
										
    
										
    
											
    Das Schneechaos in den Alpen Teil 2 – gezeigt in 20 Bildern und …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											2
										
    
										
    
											
    Diese Insta-Posts zeigen: Die Natur hat kein Photoshop
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											3
										
    
										
    
											
    Wow! Diese Lawine im Unterengadin ist gleich doppelt schön 😲
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											4
										
    
										
    
											
    Neue Welle der Homosexuellen-Verfolgung in Tschetschenien: «Sie …
    
										
    
									
    
																																								
    
										Link zum Artikel
										
    
											5
										
    
										
    
											
    Armee kauft für 300'000 Franken Posaunen in den USA – …
    
										
    
									
    
																													
    

					
			
    

			
    
				
    
			
    

			
    
				
    
			
    

		
    

	
    
			
    
	
    
				
    1 Löwe gegen 20 Hyänen – dieses BBC-Tiervideo geht gerade viral
    				
    Vergiss «König der Löwen»! Das Leben an der Spitze der Nahrungspyramide kann ganz schön hart, ja lebensgefährlich sein. Das findet der Löwe «Red» heraus, als er bei einer Erkundungstour im Revier plötzlich einem Rudel Hyänen gegenübersteht. Rund 20 der aggressiven Raubtiere wollen ihm gemeinsam ans Fell. Und es sieht wegen der Überzahl sehr schlecht aus für den Löwen, aber dann ...
    

    Die Szene stammt aus der BBC-Tierserie «Dynasties», die sich um fünf der bekanntesten und am stärksten …
    		
    
			
    Artikel lesen
    
		
    
		Link zum Artikel