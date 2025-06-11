Kuriose Szene im hochklassigen French-Open-Achtelfinal zwischen Carlos Alcaraz und Ben Shelton. Bei einem Passierball des Gegners wirft Alcaraz in der Verzweiflung seinen Schläger, um den Ball doch noch zu erreichen – was nicht erlaubt ist. Doch weil in Echtzeit kaum zu sehen ist, ob der Spanier den Schläger noch in der Hand hat, als der Ball getroffen wird, gibt der Stuhlschiedsrichter Alcaraz den Punkt. Doch der winkt sofort ab und klärt den Unparteiischen auf, dass er den Schläger geworfen habe und gibt den Punkt seinem Gegner – obwohl das Aufschlagsspiel zu diesem Zeitpunkt äusserst umkämpft ist.