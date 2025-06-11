Eternamente #Totti 👀 pic.twitter.com/EjvjjIOVnJ— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 8, 2025
Spitzenjournalismus in Bremen😭 pic.twitter.com/NOyk12K6FL— Lance. 🇵🇸 (@LanceSCP07) June 2, 2025
The brass band of Brazilian's 4th tier Itabirito plays the funeral march whenever a rival player is injured, and the Rocky theme when a brawl erupts.
byu/Mulderre91 insoccer
Alcaraz tosses his racket at the ball, making the shot. Chair umpire awards Alcaraz the point, but Alcaraz declines as the racket was out of his hand at contact
byu/Growsomedope intennis
The winning moment… pic.twitter.com/OyL00AVUCj— Southend United FC (@SUFCRootsHall) May 21, 2025
MEIN HAMBURG LIEB‘ ICH SO SEHR! 💙🤍🖤#nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/3pc5IXgJvq— Hamburger SV (@HSV) May 19, 2025
Wie bereits in diesem Jahr werden auch 2026 insgesamt 24 Grands Prix stattfinden und es wird zum Ende der Saison zweimal einen sogenannten Triple-Header geben, bei welchem innerhalb von drei Wochenenden drei Rennen gefahren werden.