Matt Gaetz verzichtet auf Posten als US-Justizminister

Der umstrittene Wunschkandidat des designierten US-Präsidenten Donald Trump für das Amt des Justizministers steht nicht mehr zur Verfügung. Er ziehe seine Bereitschaft zurück, das Amt in der neuen Regierung zu übernehmen, teilte Matt Gaetz nach Beratungen mit US-Senatoren auf der Plattform X mit. (sda/dpa)
I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance…— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024
