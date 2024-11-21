starker Schneefall-1°
Matt Gaetz verzichtet auf Posten als US-Justizminister

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Matt Gaet ...
Matt Gaetz will nun doch nicht mehr Justizminister werden.Bild: keystone

21.11.2024, 18:4321.11.2024, 18:51
Der umstrittene Wunschkandidat des designierten US-Präsidenten Donald Trump für das Amt des Justizministers steht nicht mehr zur Verfügung. Er ziehe seine Bereitschaft zurück, das Amt in der neuen Regierung zu übernehmen, teilte Matt Gaetz nach Beratungen mit US-Senatoren auf der Plattform X mit. (sda/dpa)

