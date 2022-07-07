Navigation
bien ensoleillé 27°
DE | FR
Envoyer

    Boris Johnson démissionne, mais pas Twitter (jamais)

    Le premier ministre britannique a démissionné de son poste de chef du parti conservateur aujourd'hui et perdra son poste de premier ministre. La twittosphère a réagi avec dérision.
    07.07.2022, 17:1307.07.2022, 17:24
    Marie-Adèle Copin
    Marie-Adèle Copin
    Suivez-moi
    Plus de «Divertissement»
    Boris Johnson démissionne, mais pas Twitter (jamais)
    Vidéo
    Ce canard à Europa Park s'est pris un coup de fraîcheur dans les fesses💦🦆
    Un dürüm, une omelette et un sac poubelle non taxé ont défilé pour Balenciaga
    Cute news
    Au Pakistan, un chevreau bat un record de longueur... d'oreilles
    Booba attaque Maeva Ghennam sur son physique, elle réplique
    3
    Promotion
    Agriculteur·trice, un métier d'avenir. Avec des robots. Et des algues?
    Promotion
    Gagne des billets pour le Paléo grâce à Cardinal!

    Crise gouvernementale au Royaume-Uni! Boris Johnson démissionne!

    Boris Johnson a annoncé sa démission

    Comment résumer la situation en une phrase? Ce tweet va vous aider:

    «Pouvez-vous s'il vous plaît résumer le WTF de ce qu'il se passe en Angleterre en un tweet?
    Imaginez le Titanic refusant d'admettre que l'iceberg a gagné»

    Car, bien que tous les membres du gouvernement aient démissionné, Boris Johnson voulait conserver son poste de premier ministre.

    Il a quitté la présidence du parti conservateur comme ça. (Attention! C'est dur à regarder.)

    Mais le véritable héros de la twittosphère, c'est Larry le chat du 10 Downing Street. Le souricier en chef du Cabinet.

    Il n'a pas l'air inquiet.

    Il se trouve qu'il a lui-même twitté et qu'il a voulu rectifier deux trois choses:

    «Il est temps de clarifier quelques trucs:
    1. Je ne suis pas "le chat de Boris Johnson".
    2. Comme tous les premiers ministres, il n'est qu'un résident temporaire de Downing Street.
    3. Je vis ici de manière permanente. Quand il part, je reste.
    4. Oui, tout ceci est assez embarrassant mais ce sera bientôt fini»

    Les médias, toujours au cœur de l'actu:

    Même les partisans du parti de Boris attestent que Larry le chat a de meilleures qualités de leadership que le premier ministre démissionnaire:

    Voilà.

    «Je suis prêt à servir en tant que premier ministre intérimaire parce que c'est franchement moins ridicule que l'idée que Boris Johnson reste dans les parages une minute de plus»

    Pendant ce temps-là, sur l'application Deliveroo:

    Et maintenant, un peu de musique!

    Hugh Grant a fait une requête:

    «Bonjour @snb19692. (...) Auriez-vous par hasard la musique de Benny Hill à portée de main?»

    Requête de Hugh Grant bien reçue:

    Rare image de la Reine en train de sourire:

    On attend avec impatience le discours de démission de Boris!

    On est tous comme ça:

    Au revoir Boris!

    Vous avez d'autres tweets à partager? Rendez-vous dans les commentaires!

    Le petit Louis est un mème

    1 / 17
    Le petit Louis est un mème
    partager sur Facebookpartager sur Twitterpartager par WhatsApp

    Ce canard à Europa Park s'est pris un coup de fraîcheur dans les fesses

    Vidéo: watson
    Thèmes

    Plus d'articles sur Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson a annoncé sa démission
    Voici qui pourrait remplacer Boris Johnson à la tête du parti conservateur
    Vidéo
    Des sosies de Boris Johnson ont fait la bamboche devant Downing Street
    Boris Johnson est forcé de dire «bye bye» à quatre influents collaborateurs
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    Par «fainéantise», la France prive 27 sportifs de Mondiaux d'athlétisme
    2
    «Nous tenons Poutine dans un étau qui se resserre»
    3
    Le Tour de France débarque samedi en Romandie: trafic perturbé et horaires
    31 photos d'hôtels incroyablement moches

    Les vacances d'été, c'est maintenant! Vous ne rêvez qu'à une chose: une chambre avec vue sur la mer, faire la fête et vous reposer. C'est ce que la plupart des gens veulent.

    L’article