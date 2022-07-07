Crise gouvernementale au Royaume-Uni! Boris Johnson démissionne!
Comment résumer la situation en une phrase? Ce tweet va vous aider:
Car, bien que tous les membres du gouvernement aient démissionné, Boris Johnson voulait conserver son poste de premier ministre.
Il a quitté la présidence du parti conservateur comme ça. (Attention! C'est dur à regarder.)
Boris Johnson leaving number 10 with his dignity pic.twitter.com/P4pH79BV7U— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2022
Mais le véritable héros de la twittosphère, c'est Larry le chat du 10 Downing Street. Le souricier en chef du Cabinet.
"Lui as-tu demandé de démissionner, Larry ?"— Antoine Llorca (@antoinellorca) July 7, 2022
La presse anglaise qui demande au chat du 10 Downing Street s'il a demandé à #BorisJohnson de démissionner 😂😂😂#BoJo #10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/OzGo6wZH2H
Il n'a pas l'air inquiet.
Les premiers Ministres passent, Larry le chat @Number10cat, souricier en chef du 10 Downing Street, reste 😸#BorisJohnson #10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/8E0PDtgtiy— Louinemie 🪶 (@louinemie) July 7, 2022
Il se trouve qu'il a lui-même twitté et qu'il a voulu rectifier deux trois choses:
Time to clarify a few things:— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022
1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”
2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street
3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay
4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon
Les médias, toujours au cœur de l'actu:
Here is BBC News is zooming in on Larry the Cat pic.twitter.com/O8AIUa3J4z— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 6, 2022
Même les partisans du parti de Boris attestent que Larry le chat a de meilleures qualités de leadership que le premier ministre démissionnaire:
“At some basic level, almost anybody in parliament would be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson. Larry the Downing Street cat, at the moment, would be a better prime minister,” says former Tory MP @RoryStewartUK. “He simply can’t govern.” pic.twitter.com/5qSNJzFEdb— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) July 6, 2022
Voilà.
“I am willing to serve as caretaker Prime Minister because that’s frankly less ridiculous than the idea of Boris Johnson hanging around a minute longer” #YesWeCat #LarryForPM pic.twitter.com/TsEpTqP1rm— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022
Pendant ce temps-là, sur l'application Deliveroo:
We tried to deliver your order but no-one was in.— Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) July 7, 2022
Please contact us to arrange another delivery, alternatively we can leave it with a neighbour. pic.twitter.com/TfN150EqcH
Et maintenant, un peu de musique!
Hugh Grant a fait une requête:
Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022
Requête de Hugh Grant bien reçue:
Le mec qui a mis la musique de Benny Hill devant Westminster alors que le journaliste de @SkyNews parle de la future démission de #BorisJohnson est un GÉNIE 😂🤡😂#BorisOut #BorisJohnsonResign pic.twitter.com/sPKGmFD3rK— Antoine Llorca (@antoinellorca) July 7, 2022
Rare image de la Reine en train de sourire:
On vient d'informer Elisabeth de la démission de #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/iozMtnAzyw— Claude Gervais (@tribordamure) July 7, 2022
On attend avec impatience le discours de démission de Boris!
Get ready for Boris Johnson's speech with this bingo/drinking card. Tell us what we missed. #BorisJohnsonResigns pic.twitter.com/lKt8pEZcrr— The Poke (@ThePoke) July 7, 2022
On est tous comme ça:
Au revoir Boris!
The whole of the UK waving goodbye to Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/Jp41cpnNeu— Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) July 7, 2022