C'est la grande messe de Hollywood: les 80e Golden Globes auront lieu le 10 janvier et désormais, toutes les nominations sont connues. L'année dernière, la cérémonie avait été annulée en raison de critiques massives concernant un manque de diversité. Apparemment, les choses vont mieux cette année et les problèmes ont été résolus, à en croire Helen Hoehne, présidente de l'Association de la presse étrangère (HFPA). Elle organise la remise des Golden Globes.
La comédie noire The Banshees of Inisherin, qui se déroule dans l'Irlande rurale et qui parle d'une amitié masculine brisée, est l'un des films favoris dans la course, avec huit nominations. Quatre acteurs (Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan et Kerry Condon) et le réalisateur Martin McDonagh font partie des prétendants. La comédie de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once, la satire hollywoodienne Babylon et le drame autobiographique de Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, ont également de multiples chances de gagner.
Voici les nominés dans toutes les catégories:
Séries
Drame
Imelda Staunton incarne Elizabeth II dans la saison 5 de «The Crown»image: keystone
Meilleure série
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Meilleure actrice principale
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Meilleur acteur principal
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Comédie/Comédie musicale
Jenna Ortega incarne Mercredi dans la série Netflix du même nom.Bild: netflix
Meilleure série
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear: King of the Kitchen
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Mercredi
Meilleure actrice principale
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Mercredi
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Meilleure acteur principal
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear: King of the Kitchen
Mini-séries, anthologies et téléfilms
La mini-série Netflix sur Jeffrey Dahmer a ramené des crimes atroces sur les écrans.image: Netflix
Meilleure série ou film
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- In with the Devil
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Meilleure actrice principale
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Meilleur acteur principal
- Taron Egerton – In with the Devil
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Mord im Auftrag Gottes
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – The Banner Of Heaven
- Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
- F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser – In with the Devil
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Général
L'actrice Julia Garner joue dans deux séries très décorées. Une fois dans Ozark...image: keystone
... et une fois dans Inventing Anna.image: keystone
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meilleure acteur dans un second rôle - Drame ou comédie/ série musicale
- John Lithgow – The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
- John Turturro – Severance
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Films
Drame
Méconnaissable, Brendan Fraser joue un obèse de 270 kilos dans The Whale.image: keystone
Meilleure film
- Avatar: La voie de l'eau
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleure actrice principale
- Ana de Armas – Blond
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Meilleur acteur principal
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman – The Son
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Comédie/Comédie musicale
Avec huit nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin est en tête des Golden Globes 2023.image: keystone
Meilleur film
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Meilleure actrice principale
- Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to you Leo
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleur acteur principal
- Diego Calva – Babylon
- Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver – White Noise
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Général
Avec six nominations, l'aventure de science-fiction Everything Everywhere All at Once a également de bonnes chances de remporter un prix. image: keystone
Meilleur réalisateur
- James Cameron – Avatar: La voie de l'eau
- Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt – Babylon – Ecstasy Behind the Forgotten
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Meilleur scénario
- Todd Field – Tár
- Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Meilleure musique de film
- Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Meilleure chanson de film
- «Carolina» dans Where The Crawdads Sing
- «Ciao Papa» dans Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
- «Hold my Hand» dans Top Gun: Maverick
- «Lift Me Up» dans Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- «Naatu Naatu» dans RRR
Meilleur film d'animation
- Le Chat Potté 2 la dernière quête
- Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Rot
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
- Argentina, 1985 – Argentine
- Close – Belgique / France / Pays-Bas
- La Femme dans la brume - Corée du Sud
- RRR – Inde
- A l'Ouest rien de nouveau– Allemagne
(leo/sda)
