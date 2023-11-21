Sam Altman a été licencié de OpenAI.

Le foutoir à la Silicon Valley fait marrer internet

Depuis son licenciement abrupt, Sam Altman, le papa de ChatGPT, est au coeur de la crise la plus violente de l'année dans la Silicon Valley. En trois jours, mystères, rebondissements et rumeurs ont abouti à son... engagement chez Microsoft. Vous n'y comprenez rien? Les réseaux, eux, se fendent la gueule.

Dimanche, c'est le cataclysme dans le petit monde de la tech: Sam Altman, charismatique patron et co-fondateur d'OpenAI, se voit ficher dehors par le conseil d'administration. Si la décision surprend, elle est surtout enrobée de mystère. Pourquoi? En quel honneur? Que s'est-il réellement passé?

Un brouillard qui ne va pas durer puisque quelques heures plus tard, la pression des investisseurs et des employés seront telles que l'on pressent très fort que le génie de l'intelligence artificielle est à deux doigts de récupéré son badge et son job.

Lund, bim, un rebondissement qui ne sera pas aussi saugrenu qu'il en a l'air: Microsoft annonce officiellement l'engagement de Sam Altman. Le voilà chargé de bosser sur un nouveau projet d'intelligence artificielle. Il faut dire que la firme responsable de Windows est le principal investisseur d'OpenAI et n'a aucune intérêt à voir son nouveau joujou sombrer dans la crise interne.

Vous êtes enfin au clair? Tant pis pour vous: car personne ne sait encore véritablement comment cette aventure va se terminer. Depuis trois jours, histoire de relâcher la pression, internet se contente d'en rire, parfois jaune.

ChatGPT dans la sauce:

La rumeur court que Sam va réintégrer son poste

«Je veux que vous fassiez passer le message que je vous soutiens»

«Donc, fondamentalement, le conseil d'administration d'OpenAI a décidé de licencier Sam Altman et a ensuite fait face à tellement de pression de la part de ses investisseurs et du public qu'ils ont dû le réembaucher, mais maintenant Sam doit décider qui fait partie du conseil d'administration et diriger l'entreprise à sa manière.»

Sam est finalement engagé par Microsoft

«Sam Altman qui se présente à son bureau en tant que PDG de MicrosoftAI et réalise qu'il doit utiliser Microsoft Teams»

