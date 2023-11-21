faible pluie
DE | FR
Envoyer
    Navigation
    Divertissement
    Intelligence artificielle

    Sam Altman: Le foutoir chez OpenAI fait marrer internet

    Sam Altman: Le foutoir chez OpenAI fait marrer internet
    Sam Altman a été licencié de OpenAI.

    Le foutoir à la Silicon Valley fait marrer internet

    Depuis son licenciement abrupt, Sam Altman, le papa de ChatGPT, est au coeur de la crise la plus violente de l'année dans la Silicon Valley. En trois jours, mystères, rebondissements et rumeurs ont abouti à son... engagement chez Microsoft. Vous n'y comprenez rien? Les réseaux, eux, se fendent la gueule.
    21.11.2023, 20:46
    Plus de «Divertissement»

    Dimanche, c'est le cataclysme dans le petit monde de la tech: Sam Altman, charismatique patron et co-fondateur d'OpenAI, se voit ficher dehors par le conseil d'administration. Si la décision surprend, elle est surtout enrobée de mystère. Pourquoi? En quel honneur? Que s'est-il réellement passé?

    Un brouillard qui ne va pas durer puisque quelques heures plus tard, la pression des investisseurs et des employés seront telles que l'on pressent très fort que le génie de l'intelligence artificielle est à deux doigts de récupéré son badge et son job.

    Lund, bim, un rebondissement qui ne sera pas aussi saugrenu qu'il en a l'air: Microsoft annonce officiellement l'engagement de Sam Altman. Le voilà chargé de bosser sur un nouveau projet d'intelligence artificielle. Il faut dire que la firme responsable de Windows est le principal investisseur d'OpenAI et n'a aucune intérêt à voir son nouveau joujou sombrer dans la crise interne.

    Pourquoi le génie de l'intelligence artificielle s'est fait virer

    Vous êtes enfin au clair? Tant pis pour vous: car personne ne sait encore véritablement comment cette aventure va se terminer. Depuis trois jours, histoire de relâcher la pression, internet se contente d'en rire, parfois jaune.

    Sam Altman a été licencié de sa société OpenAI

    Image

    ChatGPT dans la sauce:

    Image

    La rumeur court que Sam va réintégrer son poste

    «Je veux que vous fassiez passer le message que je vous soutiens»
    «Donc, fondamentalement, le conseil d'administration d'OpenAI a décidé de licencier Sam Altman et a ensuite fait face à tellement de pression de la part de ses investisseurs et du public qu'ils ont dû le réembaucher, mais maintenant Sam doit décider qui fait partie du conseil d'administration et diriger l'entreprise à sa manière.»

    Sam est finalement engagé par Microsoft

    «Sam Altman qui se présente à son bureau en tant que PDG de MicrosoftAI et réalise qu'il doit utiliser Microsoft Teams»

    (fv)

    Thèmes

    Une IA imagine si Harry Potter avait été Japonais

    Video: watson

    Plus d'articles sur l'intelligence artificielle:

    «Poutine nu» est un problème pour le Kremlin
    1
    La journaliste derrière la fausse interview de Schumacher a été virée
    1
    Cette photo a gagné un prestigieux concours, mais il y a un gros problème
    1
    Elon Musk lance une nouvelle start-up d'intelligence artificielle
    0 Commentaires
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    Les plus lus
    1
    Voici de combien les salaires suisses vont augmenter en 2024
    2
    «Quelle cruche!» Isabelle Adjani s'en prend plein la tête à la Star Ac'
    3
    «Ils ont tué mon mari. J'ai son cerveau dans ma main»
    «No Nut November»: comment j'ai survécu à un mois sans sexe
    Si vous n'avez jamais entendu parler de «No Nut November», sachez que ça consiste à avoir une vie vertueuse durant 30 jours. Pour l'occasion, voici deux ans, au mois de novembre 2021, j'ai dédié mon corps à la science. Je vous raconte.

    Dans la famille des challenges du mois de novembre, il y a le «Movember» qui encourage les hommes à se laisser pousser la moustache pour les sensibiliser aux maladies masculines. Alors j'aurais pu le faire et j'aurais probablement eu beaucoup plus de charisme, mais j'ai choisi son cousin demeuré: le «No Nut November». Je vous le dis tout de suite, ça ne consiste pas à retirer les noix de son alimentation. Le pitch: ne pas éjaculer durant un mois.

    L’article