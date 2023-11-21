Le foutoir à la Silicon Valley fait marrer internet

Dimanche, c'est le cataclysme dans le petit monde de la tech: Sam Altman, charismatique patron et co-fondateur d'OpenAI, se voit ficher dehors par le conseil d'administration. Si la décision surprend, elle est surtout enrobée de mystère. Pourquoi? En quel honneur? Que s'est-il réellement passé?
Un brouillard qui ne va pas durer puisque quelques heures plus tard, la pression des investisseurs et des employés seront telles que l'on pressent très fort que le génie de l'intelligence artificielle est à deux doigts de récupéré son badge et son job.
Lund, bim, un rebondissement qui ne sera pas aussi saugrenu qu'il en a l'air: Microsoft annonce officiellement l'engagement de Sam Altman. Le voilà chargé de bosser sur un nouveau projet d'intelligence artificielle. Il faut dire que la firme responsable de Windows est le principal investisseur d'OpenAI et n'a aucune intérêt à voir son nouveau joujou sombrer dans la crise interne.
Vous êtes enfin au clair? Tant pis pour vous: car personne ne sait encore véritablement comment cette aventure va se terminer. Depuis trois jours, histoire de relâcher la pression, internet se contente d'en rire, parfois jaune.
Sam Altman has been fired by @OpenAI's board.— Charly Wargnier (@DataChaz) November 17, 2023
The board: pic.twitter.com/yBc4n7SRgd
Sam Altman after getting fired by OpenAI: pic.twitter.com/xdvlgqLLt1— Reyn (@ReynNFT) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman seeing all the OpenAI investorspic.twitter.com/QZ1wJYmka7— Neil C (@RealNeilC) November 19, 2023
BREAKING: Sam Altman has been fired as CEO of OpenAI pic.twitter.com/osSVGUQB2Z— Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) November 18, 2023
Board member who fired Sam Altman pic.twitter.com/vcrSk3XDnB— Austin Nasso (@austinnasso) November 21, 2023
Reason for Sam Altman being fired from the Open AI. pic.twitter.com/5Bq4LeMuIj— Rahul (@RamtekeRahul1) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman Immediately after being fired from OPEN AI. pic.twitter.com/JhnRBxHN1Z— Kithinji Micah⚡♥️ Memecoin (@KithinjiMicah) November 20, 2023
OpenAI board after firing Sam Altman— Peruvian Bull (@peruvian_bull) November 19, 2023
Now they want to hire him back 😅 pic.twitter.com/5vki0QUhrT
Sam Altman walking back into the office on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/Clw6iwzYoK— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) November 19, 2023
Sam Altman to the board members who fired him pic.twitter.com/B1UwLOXRjV— Trigs (@n0philosophy) November 18, 2023
My parents after I just told them Sam Altman may be coming back: pic.twitter.com/YfgBgAbUlz— Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman coming into the office Monday, “Let’s get back to work.” pic.twitter.com/ifk3rZjt3z— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 19, 2023
Sam Altman being asked to come back as CEO of OpenAI after being fired yesterday pic.twitter.com/Yp9vELcBJY— litquidity (@litcapital) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman meeting the Board on his first day back as CEO. pic.twitter.com/ZvQ7WDS2uy— Jay Arlington (@JayArlington) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman to the board members that fired him pic.twitter.com/KCiREwN1Uo— ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) November 19, 2023
POV: Sam Altman returning to the OpenAI office on Monday pic.twitter.com/2qBmWsePis— Niels Rogge (@NielsRogge) November 19, 2023
Exclusive: Footage of Sam Altman returning to OpenAI as CEO pic.twitter.com/jwD6rEZEMY— Daniel ∞ (@danielmerja) November 18, 2023
Sam Altman on Monday morning as he takes over Open AI again and removed the current board 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/PjP4Y8uwFy— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 19, 2023
Sam Altman walking into OpenAI board meeting after being rehired as CEO pic.twitter.com/pWtwH5Vdsy— Sam (@samgeremew) November 19, 2023
"So basically the OpenAI board decided to fire Sam Altman and then faced so much pressure from their investors and the public that they had to hire him back but now Sam gets to decide who is on the board and run the company his way"pic.twitter.com/ZUby9ycnpw— LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) November 19, 2023
Sam Altman showing up to his office as CEO of MicrosoftAI and remembering that he has to use Microsoft Teams pic.twitter.com/tZYEAqPgtG— Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) November 20, 2023
Microsoft is cooking #SamAltman #OpenAI pic.twitter.com/KfulSij8mg— Deon Menezes (@DeonMen) November 21, 2023
Sam Altman walking into Microsoft's offices tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qKARYNhGyC— Charly Wargnier (@DataChaz) November 20, 2023
Sam Altman really did this then went to Microsoft 😅 pic.twitter.com/tGxRnhviZ7— Joshua (@CreeCoder) November 20, 2023
Satya Nadella after he:— Vensy (@vensykrishna) November 20, 2023
Saved $10B invested in Open AI
Hired Sam Altman and Greg Brockman at Microsoft
Made sure everyone worked on Monday.
Boss moves! 💪 pic.twitter.com/BuQn0f11pn
(fv)
