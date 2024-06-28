beau temps18°
Donald Trump

Comme Trump et Biden, les internautes ont été en roue libre cette nuit

Comme Trump et Biden, les internautes ont été en roue libre cette nuit

Difficile de trouver quelqu'un pour défendre la prestation de l'actuel président des Etats-Unis sur CNN, cette nuit. Quoiqu'il en soit, voici un petit aperçu des bêtises glanées sur les réseaux sociaux ces dernières heures.
28.06.2024, 06:5328.06.2024, 07:53
Fred Valet
Fred Valet
Donald Trump

Vous n'avez rien suivi du débat?

Joe Biden écrasé, Donald Trump tout-puissant: on vous résume le débat

Notre commentaire:

Commentaire
La honte.

Avant le débat

Pendant et après le débat

«Je ne sais pas ce qu'il a dit à la fin de la phrase, je ne pense pas vraiment qu'il sache ce qu'il a dit non plus»
Trump, après une phrase difficile de Biden.
«Je ne pense pas que Biden ait cligné des yeux pendant tout le débat. Sa bouche est restée ouverte. Un médecin peut-il expliquer ce qui se passe?»
«Je suis tellement fier de Joe. J'espère que vous avez entendu son cœur ce soir. Inscrivez-vous sur joebiden.com – ensemble, nous pouvons terminer le travail pour le peuple américain»
Jill Biden, à la rescousse

(Pas sûr que ça suffise...)

