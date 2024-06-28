Comme Trump et Biden, les internautes ont été en roue libre cette nuit

Memers waiting on the debate to start pic.twitter.com/GylChL6J1r— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) June 27, 2024
I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
This was the kill shot pic.twitter.com/kEYrVCTHNu— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) June 28, 2024
...I can't believe that just happened. pic.twitter.com/qbbQDnjkDP— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 28, 2024
I don’t think Biden has blinked once during the entire debate. His mouth is stuck open. Can a doctor explain what is going on?— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 28, 2024
All of the US right now pic.twitter.com/wYBY0ORTOp— Tiffany Moustakas (@tiffmoustakas) June 28, 2024
Every American watching the debate and realizing that we really are a late stage empire pic.twitter.com/Yy7ZmCxXI0— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 28, 2024
ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare.— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 28, 2024
FACT CHECK— The Onion (@TheOnion) June 28, 2024
Trump: “Biden is a very bad Palestinian.”
TRUE: Biden is far too alive to be a Palestinian.
Breaking: White House Issues National Declaration That Everyone Must Go Outside For About An Hour— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 28, 2024
how the debate is going right now#DilleyMemeTeam pic.twitter.com/YpdTwGwztX— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) June 28, 2024
Extrait du débat : Biden traite Trump de gros, puis ils se disputent pour savoir qui est le meilleur au golf.— Pascal Riché 🔆 (@pascalriche) June 28, 2024
Pauvres Américains.
pic.twitter.com/K1HHFYkq2z
Canadians watching this debate. pic.twitter.com/bedl7ahPqc— Ahmed Ali (@DrAhmednurAli) June 28, 2024
Biden has looked like this the entire debate #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/nBnk1e77iw— trent (@trentchristnsen) June 28, 2024
CNN asks Kamala Harris about Biden’s performance during the debate tonight:— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2024
“It was a slow start, that’s obvious to everyone. I’m not going to debate that point. I’m talking about the choice in November.”
pic.twitter.com/hWHLhW35B1
I’m so proud of Joe—I hope you heard his heart tonight. Sign up at https://t.co/40xBoLMo0i—together, we can finish the job for the American people. pic.twitter.com/jbOVaOC6kw— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) June 28, 2024
