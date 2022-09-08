Navigation
averses éparses 16°
DE | FR
Envoyer
    Elizabeth II

    La Reine est morte 👑 Twitter est en deuil

    La reine, la queen, l'unique Elizabeth II est décédée ce jeudi. Son état de santé s'était considérablement dégradé ces dernières heures: en attendant la triste nouvelle, les réseaux ont pleuré, prié ou ri pour se préparer au pire.
    08.09.2022, 16:1708.09.2022, 20:07
    Plus de «International»
    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    Vidéo
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    En direct
    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres
    3
    Elizabeth II
    La reine Elizabeth II s'est éteinte: 96 ans qui ont marqué l'éternité
    1
    Native Ad
    7 grandes questions sur la vie que vous vous êtes sûrement déjà posées
    1
    Promotion
    L'heure est venue de préparer l'hiver (et la raclette!)

    Toutes les infos en direct:

    3
    En direct
    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres
    de Team watson
    1
    Elizabeth II
    La reine Elizabeth II s'est éteinte: 96 ans qui ont marqué l'éternité
    de Marine Brunner

    A l'annonce de sa mort

    Avant sa mort

    Thèmes

    On ne plaisante pas avec les gardes de la Reine d'Angleterre

    Video: watson

    Plus d'articles sur la reine Elizabeth II

    Elle régnait déjà à leur naissance: ces politiques rendent hommage à la Reine
    Elizabeth II
    La reine Elizabeth II s'est éteinte: 96 ans qui ont marqué l'éternité
    1
    Reportage
    «Sans elle, le monde va changer», témoignages dans une Londres en deuil
    Elizabeth II
    La Reine est décédée et Netflix avait déjà tout prévu
    1 Commentaire
    Connexion
    user avatar
    Votre commentaire
    YouTube Link
    0 / 600
    Vers les règles des commentaires..
    1
    Les plus lus
    1
    🇬🇧 Charles succède à Elizabeth +++ Profonde émotion à Londres
    2
    Oups! Darius Rochebin se plante en annonçant la mort de la Reine trop tôt
    3
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    Voici comment le présentateur de la BBC a annoncé la mort de la Reine
    Peu après 19h30 (heure suisse), la BBC a annoncé le décès de la reine Elizabeth II. Voici comment ce moment historique a été transmis à la télévision nationale britannique.

    La reine Elizabeth II a régné pendant 70 ans et sept mois. Elle est décédée ce jeudi après-midi à l'âge de 96 ans à Balmoral, en Ecosse. Cette nouvelle a été annoncée par le présentateur de la BBC Huw Edwards peu après 19h30 (heure suisse).

    L’article