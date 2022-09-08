The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
Deeply saddened by the passing of HM #QueenElizabeth II. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland. She will be remembered as a woman of great strength & steady leadership.— Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) September 8, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) September 8, 2022
Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II a incarné la continuité et l’unité de la nation britannique plus de 70 ans durant. Je garde le souvenir d’une amie de la France, une reine de cœur qui a marqué à jamais son pays et son siècle.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022
Elle est décédée ! 😔— État De Santé Quotidien De Sa Majesté Élisabeth 2 (@EtatSanteQueen2) September 8, 2022
She’s s dead ! 😔
je pense aux gens qui vont aller en cours d’anglais demain… force à vous #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/z0KyB8M2Kk— Hugo 💗🖤 (@hugo_ovr) September 8, 2022
Le Prince Charles qui devient roi a 73ans #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/3PtkZV1Loo— Santoryu_🗿⚔ (@Tchetchene_cplc) September 8, 2022
Popularité de la recherche “Queen” sur Google pic.twitter.com/LFKDtZHJ18— GRZ (@GuillaumeRozier) September 8, 2022
C’est compliqué. #QueenElizabeth— État De Santé Quotidien De Sa Majesté Élisabeth 2 (@EtatSanteQueen2) September 8, 2022
Elle a 94 ans la queen, c'est normal qu'elle clignote, non ? #ElisabethII https://t.co/fB3MhPs9RH— MIMI42 (@MICHELE420001) September 8, 2022
#Direct Manuel Valls annonce qu'il se rend à son tour à Balmoral.— Le Gorafi (@le_gorafi) September 8, 2022
Ah non, il est hors de question que la reine Elizabeth II lache la rampe.— 🌡📘 icioup' 📚🍷 (@iciouparla) September 8, 2022
C'est tout simplement impensable !
Que la queen se cramponne 👑💍👸💅✊
Je pense qu'une mauvaise nouvelle va arriver bientôt malheureusement...— 🇫🇷FJMV🇫🇷 (@FREDERICMagali1) September 8, 2022
God save the Queen 🥺🙏❤
La pauvre, Liz Truss c’était vraiment trop pour elle https://t.co/Bx66lvu0Pb— Benjamin 🦦 (@benjamin_t__) September 8, 2022
Allons bon! Pauvres Anglais, un malheur n'arrive jamais seul, après le retour de #Thatcher au pouvoir réincarnée dans Lizz TRUSS, voilà que la Queen se sent mal et qu'on annonce le pire...😡😡🥴— nicole (@nicoleodera) September 8, 2022
On va manger de la Queen Élisabeth pendant des semaines ! 96 ans dans le luxe entourée des meilleurs médecins de la planète… pas comme le commun des mortels qui vit dans la précarité et à du mal à avoir une consultation avec un médiocre médecin.— Nourhane Yacoub Magdi (@MagdiNourhane) September 8, 2022
Elle va nous manquer la Queen. pic.twitter.com/MI2cmAG7Pn— ELRAF 🧢 (@ElRaf67) September 8, 2022
Princess Diana when she spots The Queen in the afterlife pic.twitter.com/w930hX33aR— Jake (@JakeSG_) September 8, 2022
This was yesterday - did I kill the queen pic.twitter.com/Wyr9IqDrX0— emily (@emrofort) September 8, 2022
Balmoral dans les chaussettes #Queen #ElizabethII— Aurélien Fleurot (@afleurot) September 8, 2022
Il ne peut en rester qu'un. #highlander #ElizabethII #queen pic.twitter.com/CIM7OALdJB— X-TheFrenchy-X (@X_TheFrenchy_X) September 8, 2022
The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.
Statement from Tony Blair on Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/o2M09yzTZs— Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) September 8, 2022
Questa foto è già storia #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/BiNkOIDSjO— ladyoscar (@ImLadyoscar) September 8, 2022
La reine Elizabeth II a régné pendant 70 ans et sept mois. Elle est décédée ce jeudi après-midi à l'âge de 96 ans à Balmoral, en Ecosse. Cette nouvelle a été annoncée par le présentateur de la BBC Huw Edwards peu après 19h30 (heure suisse).