Elon Musk a annoncé ce vendredi avoir nommé Linda Yaccarino, jusque-là responsable de la publicité au sein du groupe NBCUniversal, comme nouvelle directrice générale de Twitter, six mois après avoir racheté le réseau social.
«Elle va se concentrer principalement sur les affaires, tandis que je vais m'occuper du design du produit et des nouvelles technologies», a-t-il précisé dans un tweet. (ag/ats)
I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky