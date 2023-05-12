Navigation
    Elon Musk nomme Linda Yaccarino à la tête de Twitter

    Elon Musk a nommé la nouvelle directrice générale de Twitter

    A la fin de l'année, le milliardaire a annoncé qu'il quitterait son poste à la tête du réseau social, après six mois de gestion chaotique. Il a trouvé la personne qui va lui succéder.
    12.05.2023, 18:23
    Elon Musk a annoncé ce vendredi avoir nommé Linda Yaccarino, jusque-là responsable de la publicité au sein du groupe NBCUniversal, comme nouvelle directrice générale de Twitter, six mois après avoir racheté le réseau social.

    «Elle va se concentrer principalement sur les affaires, tandis que je vais m'occuper du design du produit et des nouvelles technologies», a-t-il précisé dans un tweet. (ag/ats)

    Elon Musk a sa version chinoise, voici «Elong Musk».

    Video: watson

